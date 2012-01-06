‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Kept Man’: The spy who cared for me

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I drop some bombs on Edwardian convention…
“Haven’t you had enough kidnapping, torture and bloodshed?” -Sarah
We have established a definite pattern over these last few episodes, as first Chuck, then Sarah and now Casey have each achieved some measure of closure on their respective journeys. Chuck got to prove his spy bonafides once and for all, Sarah accepted that she never has to be a loner again, and here Casey opens himself up to the idea that he can get more out of life than just journeying to cold, scary places to get shot at – that he can be a spy who cares almost as much as his irritating boss.
“Chuck vs. the Kept Man” was much more overtly comic than our last two outings, and while there were certainly awww-worthy moments like Casey showing an interest in “Downton Abbey” for Alex’s sake, most of it was just a chance to enjoy the marvelous comic chemistry between Adam Baldwin and Carrie-Anne Moss.
Verbanski is one of the best recurring characters the show has ever introduced, someone who added a kick to this season’s bumpy early episodes and who has been one joy of many as the show has kicked into gear one last time. We know John Casey is drawn to strong women, but there’s strong and then there’s a woman who makes sure she’s in the power position at all times. And he even enjoys that some of the time – just listen to the incredibly disturbing sound of what may be the greatest Casey grunt of all time as Sarah stumbles across Verbanski getting rough with Casey (thankfully off-camera) – but the relentlessness of it became a bit much, even as it was funny to see. And I thought things played out well: Casey gets to rescue Verbanski, but not in a way that suddenly strips her of the authority and power she had before, and ultimately she’s the one who learns how to listen to the subtle signals Casey has been sending out. He doesn’t mind her being in charge, so long as the destination is more his speed, right?
And while Chuck and Sarah got some individual closure over the last two weeks, “Kept Man” put them together to deal with the next great hurdle of their relationship: can they successfully become a Spy Daddy and Mommy, and would they want to?
While it feels like the show sort of skipped a step – Sarah has been iffy on the idea of parenting in the past – we did get to see her bonding with her much younger “sister” last week, and in choosing not to go back to the CIA, she’s already decided she doesn’t want the life that she had when she was so against putting down roots before. And just thinking that you might be pregnant can, I’m sure, force you to confront the question in a way you never could when it was wholly abstract. And by timing it this way, so close to the end, Fedak and company (in this case, Craig DiGregorio and Phil Klemmer) get to have their cake and eat it, too: we can find out in one of the last episodes that Sarah is, in fact, pregnant, and our two crazy kids can get one more happy ending, but “Chuck” doesn’t actually have to deal with a pregnant Sarah and/or a Chuck and Sarah who are risking their lives while there’s a little one waiting for them at home.
So with our three leads taken care of (multiple times over, in a few cases), who’s next in the closure lineup? Morgan seems the obvious candidate, but the cliffhanger ending suggests we might be skipping straight ahead to some hardcore Jeffster action. I was glad that Smart Jeff was able to put the pieces together – the only way all this spy business would have really stayed hidden was if the Buy More employees were either rampant narcissists (Lester), brain-damaged (Jeff) or mute (Fernando and the other extras).
I do wonder, though, what the big deal is with them finding out at this stage. Castle isn’t a CIA substation anymore; it’s the headquarters of a private security firm that is sometimes considered a secret (Casey brings a client down there with a hood over his head) and sometimes not (Jeff Fahey wanders into the Buy More with a Carmichael Industries business card), but doesn’t especially need to be. It’s mainly a secret, it seems, because that’s just how the show has always done things, and I’ll be curious to see how big of a deal they treat this in next week’s episode, and whether Jeff and Lester somehow finagle second careers for themselves.
Some other thoughts:
* Interesting that the show didn’t even question whether Casey would go back to the CIA when Chuck and Sarah decided to stay civilians, especially since Carmichael Industries is in such sorry shape that their best client in months was Casey’s girlfriend essentially buying a very expensive bootie call. (And a nice cashmere deep V.)
* This was a very good comic episode for Yvonne Strahovski, whether Sarah was being disgusted by Casey and Verbanski’s lovemaking, being even more disgusted by Chuck’s description of the rare steak, or finally complaining about the many, many skimpy outfits she’s had to wear for missions. (As well as the belly dancer costume which she acknowledges “was private.”) Of course, she delivers that rant while wearing yet another skimpy bikini, and you’ll note that we never actually see Casey wearing the banana hammock.
* Speaking of revealing outfits, Lester finally embraces the femininity everyone has talked about for years by dragging it up for his attempt to tail Captain Awesome, and even gets the slo-mo, wind machine-enchanced entrance shot that ever beautiful woman has ever received entering the Buy More. Nice.
* The safety feature on that hi-tech Aegis gun turned into a handy plot device, and a chance for Chuck to once again show how he can get the job done without killing anybody, but the way he used it pointed out a pretty major design flaw, no? I’m thinking those designers need to come up with a “in case your enemy steals one of your guns” loophole.
* They only make Chuck insufferable on occasion so that it’s funny when they do it, as opposed to a certain equally neurotic, romantic guy on a show about meeting a mother. I liked that they wrapped this particular obsession around a Jerry Maguire-ish mission statement that even had a similar name to Jerry’s infamous “The Things We Think And Do Not Say.”
* Note that Sarah’s list of prospective baby names includes Levi.
* This week in “Chuck” music: “I Don’t Wanna Care Right Now” by Lupe Fiasco feat. MDMA (Sarah wears a bikini, while Casey doesn’t want to wear a Speedo) and “Jackpot” by The Albertans (Chuck and Sarah talk about their future, while Casey wants to introduce Alex to his girlfriend).
What did everybody else think?
Overall it felt like a fun, breezy episode but I’m watching the whole time that there only a few episodes left. Are they going out with stand alone episodes or do they one more great arc in them. I’m sure we won’t get a Ring, Other Guy, Ring 2, or Push Mix but I’m hoping for some grand exit.
… That’s do they have one more…
I really don’t like the love scenes between Verbanski and Casey. It get a weird TMI vibe, like I’m watching a couple getting affectionate in public and wanting to tell them to get a room. I don’t get that from any of the other couples on the show, including Casey’s other relationship(s? I only remember one right now), so I think it’s something about their chemistry together.
The chemistry between CAM and Adam Baldwin is awesome-funny, sexy, endearing. It was this episodes writing/material for them that is lacking. Definite overkill. Still love them together though.
I had no idea that Downton Abbey was a real show until I noticed that you mentioned it in the headline of the PBS session at the TCA.
Do Lester and Verbanski share a hair stylist?
All I can tell you is that I wish somebody had thought to hire Carrie-Anne Moss in S1 or S2. She and Baldwin are terrific together, and she’s a great mixture of funny, smart and a strange kind of warmth. They’ve made me completely forget about wanting to see a resolution of the Casey/Alex’s mom storyline.
I also feel like Strahovski’s having her best year since Season 2 — there’s a lot of subtlety and humor in her performance and the writers have finally caught up. I wish they had put the same effort into her character in S3 and S4, but better late than never.
It’s incredible we’re getting down to the last couple of weeks. No idea what they’re going to do with Jeffster, but I really do like SmartJeff.
Oh, and the Downton Abbey shout-out the week before the premiere? Way to win over the GirlGeeks, my friends. Well done.
Really the writers/producers only realized that Strahovski can be a comedic actress in Season 4, and its nice we are finally getting some more here. This might be the best from her funny wise across a whole episode.
Chuck himself was really over the top goofy for a lot of this though, for instance in the dinner scene – although it was quite funny, so I guess I don’t mind? I mean he was acting like an idiot.
And how nice that Sarah gives her whole speech about having to dress scantily while in a bikini… and Casey never has to take his robe off and Chuck is laying by the pool in a shirt, which I found particularly ridiculous.
It was a better than expected episode, when this close to the end there must be a great temptation to phone it in. My only nitpick would be that Chuck’s scenes where he tries to lecture him about women were written with the style and rhythm usually given to Morgan’s lines. If you go back and watch the scene and imagine Morgan saying it to Chuck it seems to fit better.
This was one of the best YS episodes this season, she had lots of good moments and sold them. I was a little surprised at Sarah not being pregnant though, as well as them bringing up the issue at this stage. It seems like something they might have wanted to spring on Chuck and the audience in the last 10 minutes of the finale as a little twist send-off.
Maybe the test was wrong? They never explained why she was sick unless she was projecting it from her fears. I don’t think she was lying since the instruction sheet was right there and she didn’t know if Chuck would try to look at it – plus she expressed disappointment while looking at the names. So either mis-read, bad pizza?
They gave valid reasons for most of the sick-feelings, except for Chuck’s order, but I can buy her panicking by that point for the potential baby (bad pizza, seeing Casey get spanked–probably in the bananahammock she had outright forced him to put on) and thus getting overwhelmed by the idea of blue steak. Heck, steak tartar is one of my favorite dishes and even I felt a little iffy.
“They only make Chuck insufferable on occasion so that it’s funny when they do it, as opposed to a certain equally neurotic, romantic guy on a show about meeting a mother.” Yeah, and Levi is leaps and bounds a better lead actor as well, a wonderful complement to the rest of his cast, while Radnor brings the quality of his show down, as he is clearly out of his league compared to the rest of his cast.
Didn’t care much for this episode for the reasons you’ve stated (it was overkill on several plot points). Strahovski and Moss were pretty great even though the material wasn’t. The Jeffster ending was better than I expected.
Marble bag is funnier.
and what do you think about the comment Sarah makes to Casey after she confirmed she is not pregnant? Something like…if i am not pregnant, than this must be really serious or dangerous….hope they extend the eerie….
Loved the comedic quality of this episode–the final scene with Jeffster was so funny we watched it several times (we always record when we watch.)
Oh, how I’m going to miss this show! Thanks Alan, for the reviews of CHUCK. They’re spot on, entertaining to read, & in this season, are giving me at least a little comfort about losing what seems like a favorite friend to me & my family. We’ve never ‘bonded’ with a show like we did with CHUCK…….
I’m loving Smart Jeff!! Really like how his investigation board reminded me of Chuck’s Volkoff board in”Push Mix”!
I think that, between the reasons you mentioned, and the fact that we’re so close to the end (sad face!), the stakes of Jeffster’s discovery are much lower now, allowing for a much more comic tone (see Morgan’s reaction with the tranq gun). Who’s up for a flashforward with Jeff as Chuck and Lester as Sarah?
Looking forward to the last few eps! Odd to think that after “Lost” last year and “Chuck” this year, there won’t be single show that I follow regularly. Oh well, maybe I can catch up on “Breaking Bad” before it comes back!
Anyone else get a Lost vibe when Sarah appeared to save the day?
Very good episode, funny, good character development, no eye-rolling plot holes.
How many weeks now since they used the Intersect? I still believe it will resurface in the finale.
The real question raised by the possible preganancy is not do chuck and Sarah want to be spy parents. Rather does theaudience want to see them be spy mom and dad. Its a clever way to get the audience to accept that the end of the show is inevitable.
I always like the music in Chuck and love that you include it in your write-up Alan, but I think the Albertans song at the end of the episode was the first time I have gone out of my way to go find that song immediately after watching the episode…
Ok, I couldn’t hold it in any longer.
I HATE YOU NBC!!!! QUIT PUTTING GOOD SHOWS ON FRIDAYS….JUST STOP!
I love Chuck. But I don’t really watch TV on Fridays. And I’m stupid sometimes too, and in this case, I forgot to DVR the first 2 or 3 Chuck episode’s on Fridays. Now I just have to avoid Chuck and not read Alan’s recaps of them (I scrolled down really, really really fast in this case).
I can’t ever find Chuck on Comcast onDemand (how is that possible, isn’t comcast=nbc…ugh!)?
And now I have just convinced myself I have to wait and buy the DVR. I hate you NBC. How many shows have you ruined by putting them on Friday nights? I loved Las Vegas. Ruined by Friday night. I liked that movie about the team that figured out contagious diseases. Ruined by Friday night. I’m sure there are more examples. In this case, they already decided to end Chuck, but thought putting it on Friday night could ruin some of even the hardcore fans that Chuck had. Great idea, NBC. You could screw up a wet dream.
*show, not movie….the show was similar to a movie plot, though. Had Neal McDonough in it.
you couldn’t be any more right. NBC is the worst network. I love chuck, but I agree its probably time for it to end i mean there’s only so many more ideas they could come up with, but jesus NBC atleast give it the courtesy to go out on to instead of giving it shitty ratings not because people don’t watch but because people don’t watch it when it airs.
nbc is the at&t of networks.
How does Jeff know about The Intersect? He clearly had “intersect” written on one of the many post-it notes on his info board. Maybe he doesn’t know what it is, but at the very least he somehow picked up the term, retained it and associated it with Chuck’s inner circle. Did Morgan let it slip when he was being so careless with it earlier this season?
Well, when they were making the video for Chuck and Sarah’s rehearsal dinner, Jeff had a ton of video footage of them he had captured over the years. Maybe he looked at some of it and heard a mention of the word “intersect”. “Orion” too.
ohmygod, some great laugh-out-loud moments for me, which I totally didn’t expect from this episode.
Lester in drag, of course… he actually looked decent in drag! Plus a totally cute outfit. and a line about heels, and Jeffster as a surprisingly cute couple… god, so awesome
And then I chuckled when Sarah rammed into St. Germaine with the van… idk maybe it was so over-the-top it was funny? Also, the reactions from Verbanski and Chuck were amazing