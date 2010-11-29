‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Leftovers’: Yippee-ki-yay, mother lover?

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I record a sweet demo…
“We always expect the best from the ones we love, and rarely get it.” -Volkoff
Can I say again what a fantastic casting coup Timothy Dalton has been for this show?
Take the James Bond thing out of it, for a moment. Yes, it’s really cool and fun that the big bad of this season is one of the handful of men who have played the most famous spy of all time, but by the time Volkoff had taken over the Buy More, any thoughts of 007-gone-rogue had faded into the background, and I was just watching a marvelous, classically-trained actor commanding the screen and finding that sweet spot in between silly and serious that exemplifies “Chuck” at its best. He’s easily the strongest guest star the show has had since John Larroqutte early in season two, and arguably the best ever: great even more for what he can do than for what he represents.
Dalton was so fantastic throughout “Chuck vs. the Leftovers,” in fact, that he was able to cover for number of flaws and or pieces of recycled material throughout the episode.
For instance, I shouldn’t buy that Volkoff has been in love with Frost for 20 years without anything having happened (assuming Mary is telling Chuck the truth), and yet Dalton totally sold the supervillain-as-lovestruck-fool dancing on Frost’s hook for decades.
I should roll my eyes at the umpteenth takeover of the Buy More, let alone the second time where it’s turned into a blatant “Die Hard” homage (the first was with Reginald VelJohnson as Al Powell in “Chuck vs. the Santa Claus”)… let alone the second time in a row such an episode has been directed by Zachary Levi. But, again, Dalton was so good at playing the menace of Volkoff (“That’s how you threaten someone, Charles”) that I enjoyed it.
(It helped that even though the riff overall was repetitive, putting Morgan in bare feet and an undershirt as John McClane was a great sight gag.)
I’ve also never been as fond of the “dinner party with Awesome and Ellie where spy world keeps threatening to intrude” device as the show’s creative team is, but Volkoff doing charades? Hilarious.
I don’t know how many more chances we’re going to get to see Dalton on the show – the back 11 order came so late that I’m assuming the originally-planned Volkoff/Frost arc will be over and done with by episode 13 – but I’m going to relish every minute he’s hanging around, because the guy is just tons of fun, and “Chuck vs. the Leftovers” ultimately was, too.
Some other thoughts:
• Didn’t love the resolution of the Intersect No More arc. First, Mary’s explanation for why she zapped him with the PSP doesn’t really track with the line she said about how Steven never would have wanted Chuck to see this, since we know Steven never wanted Chuck to be a spy and was irked that he turned himself into the Intersect 2.0. (And, as Chuck pointed out, she put him in a lot of danger as he continued his spy career without the chuck fu.) Second, the business with the laptop doesn’t make a lot of sense. Why send it to Ellie – and include a problem on there that only a doctor like Ellie can solve – if it’s intended for Chuck to see once it’s working again? Ellie knows “Aces, Charles” just as well as Chuck does (they talked about it in the pilot as he got dressed for his first date with Sarah); what if she had typed it in and said yes? Given that Steven wanted his son out of the spy game, why would he leave a portable Intersect to his sister? And how would he even know that Chuck would even have need of another Intersect? (or even just a device to reboot the malfunctioning one.) And beyond that, I don’t feel like the episodes where Chuck was powerless took enough advantage of that fact – or, at least, they didn’t give Chuck any opportunity to show off his non-Intersect gifts. Oh, well.
• Chuck and Morgan at strip kick class, trying to learn combat to Lady Gaga? Damn funny, and I loved that Chuck got to put his one move into action when Volkoff’s assassins came after him.
• Someone want to set an over/under on the number of times (either for the rest of these original 13 episodes, or through the season) that Chuck is on the verge of proposing to Sarah just as spy business intrudes? Also, over/under on how many more episodes until Chuck winds up getting stabbed by his mom now that he’s noted it’s the one thing she hasn’t done to him yet?
• The “Die Hard” references were flying fast and furious – the undershirt, the invading team having an African-American member in charge of hacking the computer system, the gun taped to Morgan’s back (and too low down for him to reach, heh), Morgan having to step on the metal fasteners (ala McClane in the room with the broken glass), etc. – and Linda Hamilton finally getting to drop a “Terminator” line when she told Chuck, “Come with me if you want to live.”
• Though she’s been understandably upstaged by Dalton in her last two episodes, I thought Hamilton had a very nice moment when Mary allowed herself a little smile after Chuck said he trusts her.
• It’s not just nostalgia for the Save Chuck campaign; I think I genuinely enjoy hearing Mark Christopher Lawrence describe the ingredients of various Subway sandwiches. The company should absolutely hire him for commercials at some point.
• “Chuck vs. the Beard,” Levi’s directorial debut, looked pretty much like any other episode of the show (with the possible exception of some of the Buy More revolution shots). In this one, I thought he was trying too hard to do something different in that first scene in Awesome and Ellie’s apartment with the extreme, askew close-ups and the dissonant sound effects. I would have understood that Chuck was on edge even without those.
• A good episode for Captain Awesome. “Wow. That is surprisingly soothing.”
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Turn It Around” by Miss Eighty 6 (Chuck and Morgan enter the strip kick class), “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga (Chuck and Morgan strip-kicking), “Let It Snow” by Vaughn Monroe (Chuck and Sarah ambushed by the assassins) and “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms (Volkoff having fun at Awesome and Ellie’s apartment).
And that’s it for “Chuck” in 2010.
“The Singing Bee” “The Sing-Off” takes over the timeslot for the next few weeks, and we’ll have new episodes starting January 17, as “Chuck” becomes one of the few stable pieces in NBC’s ever-shifting schedule. As Fienberg and I talked about on a recent podcast, NBC is now so in turmoil – and, last week’s unfortunately low rating opposite the “Dancing with the Stars” finale aside (cosing several hundred thousand viewers a chance to enjoy Giant Blonde She-Male’s rampage), the “Chuck” ratings have been so consistent and, while low, stronger than almost any new show NBC has tried for a few years – that I would now no longer be shocked by a fifth season. I’m not banking on it, but I can actually see it happening. And that would be kind of remarkable – and hopefully fun, given how good this season has turned out to be. And also give the writers at least five or six more chances to have the Buy More turn out to be the world’s least secret, least secure CIA sub-station(*).
(*) After Strahovski last week and Gomez this week, it’s probably Adam Baldwin’s turn to put on a grimy tank top, no? Or would Casey-as-McClane be too easy?
What did everybody else think?
One more nitpick: why would “Ellie Bartowski” be calling the Buy More when her name is “Ellie Woodcomb?” Still, Dalton = great episode.
How do you know Ellie changed her name after getting married to Awesome? Many doctors I know (my sister included) are keeping/will keep/have kept their maiden names because they’ve established themselves professionally (including, in some cases, getting published) under that name and don’t want to change it.
I’m pretty sure she kept her maiden name for professional purposes. If she became Ellie Woodcomb then both her and Devon would be a Dr. Woodcomb and that could get confusing.
If you look at IMDB, Sarah Lancaster is credited as playing Ellie Bartowski, not Woodcomb. She kept her maiden name.
I hope you’re not counting Bakula as a guest star as Dalton’s not at that level quite yet, but otherwise I agree. Dalton covered up a lot of flaws to this one and is the best villain this show has had by a large margin.
Bakula was on so much that I guess I stopped thinking of him in that way. And he certainly had some great moments as well, particularly in his last couple of episodes.
While I’m glad Chuck has the Intersect back, I too am a bit disappointed with the resolution. Frost’s line about Orion (can’t remember his real name) never wanting Chuck to see the PSP, along with Ellie working out some bugs for him, made me think they were setting up a multi-stage Intersect 3.0 for the show. Alas.
I’m also a bit disappointed, given how much has been said about Chuck’s value without the Intersect, that we didn’t get to see him counter-hack Volkov’s hacker. Seems kind of a waste.
I’m certainly enjoying the first 13eps this season, far more than last season, but I do hope the back half will be as good as the last six last season. Chuck, as a show, suffers from long arcs.
Agreed – I thought we’d get a classic “hack-off” with Chuck and Unnamed African-American Hacker similar to the recent Aldis Hodge vs. Wil Wheaton battle on LEVERAGE, but nothing ever happened. Serious missed opportunity, IMO.
In case TPTB read this, bringing on Wil Wheaton himself to battle Chuck in a hack-off would be awesome. (Would’ve been more awesome minus the Intersect, of course).
I also agree. I was actually a bit annoyed at the end of the episode because Chuck got his intersect back. They really needed to show Chuck is actually capable of being a spy with or without the intersect (and I agere that rehacking the computers Volkov’s hacker hacked would have been perfect, good suggestion! Especially given Chuck had been interect-less for a few episodes and not just one, they had all these opportunities to show/remind us of Chuck’s smarts without the intersect, and it was pretty disappointing not to see even one instance of it through this arc.) I didn’t think it would matter so much, but now that the arc is over, it turns out I really needed to see intersectless Chuck kick some ass at at least one mission! And now it seems Morgan is actually a better spy than Chuck when he doesn’t have an intersect. Unless this was the intention, but that seems like an odd choice for the writers.
Dalton made this episode! Sure, there were a lot of great, standard Chuck type moments, but Dalton’s performance is what I’ll remember.
As for the Ellie/Intersect issue, until we’re told otherwise, I’m going to believe that the problem Ellie solved had something to do with making the Intersect more stable and potentially transferable to a greater number of people. As for speculation on why Papa Bartowski would leave such a thing for Ellie to find, I can come up with several different theories depending on when one decides it was set up. On a related note – one could take Frost’s comment re: the deIntersect to imply that there’s been some sort of communication between her and Orion more recently. *still hoping to get PapaB resurrected*
I jumped immediately to the part from the season 3 finale when Papa B turns to the young Ellie, “There’s nothing in this world you two can’t solve by working together.”
Yes, exactly. Papa B has clearly been shown to have messed with/played architect to significant parts of Chuck’s life. Why should it be any different with Ellie?
I was thinking perhaps this Intersect would be one that Chuck could control. Now I’m wondering if he’ll retain the information he receives for longer (so he won’t need to flash again to domKung Fu).
If I heard it correctly from episode, Ellie said she fixed it so that the brain and the computer program (intersect) worked together instead of the brain just activating on something Chuck sees. Which makes sense at the end… Chuck flashed on his own without a baddie in front of him to fight.
I pretty much agree with everything here. Timothy Dalton is really fantastic and completely saved the somewhat predictable rest of the episode.
The episode had some good moments, but otherwise not my favorite. The dinner scene was good and Dalton was terrific. They are writing Mary so little and giving Hamilton so little information in her dialogue she is really too blank on screen. You don’t care about her nor do you feel any real menace. It is just hard to buy that she would drop out of her life like that for 20 years for this. And just how is her work destroying his organization, especially as she is not in any contact with the CIA and the whole British handler thing was a scam? The spy stuff just once again is making zero sense. I enjoy the series a lot, but can’t they come up with one spy story-arc that makes sense?
And agree on the intersect, I hope they come up with something more on the thing that his mother showed him – maybe it turns out wrong that it was a suppression device that she used on him as everyone thinks – otherwise it doesn’t track. To take it out again and now 2 episodes later back in in the way it happened is a let-down.
Awesome was good though, and like I said there were some nice moments – its just I wish the show could step it up a bit sometimes.
Was there any mention of Casey having a Thanksgiving dinner with his family? No? So they’re there when convenient, and dropped, when it’s not? Isn’t that the arc Casey’s supposed to have — that if you want to be part of a loved one’s life, you’ve got to be there, or at least explain why not? The ball, it was dropped — as with Frost’s wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey redemption arc.
I’m over her and her excuses. 20 years of not shagging one of the handsomest men evah — oh, sure, it’s fine to torture people for him as Ilsa, She-Wolf of the Volkoff black prison system, but sex crosses her moral line? When she never contacted or sent funds or otherwise gave a damn about her kids? I think we’ve learned to see through the bullshit of Men Called to Such Duty as what forbids them to let their kids know they love them; in fact, THAT’S CASEY’S ARC. We’re supposed to be rooting for him to have a life that’s more than having downtime at Thai mercenary dens of iniquity.
But we’ve never gotten a hint that this mother ever placed surrogates in Chuck’s and Ellie’s lives to make *certain* they were fed, clothed, non-molested and able to get through adolescence with support. I know that Orion didn’t show decent proof of this, either (unless you call telling Chuck’s best friend to ruin his reputation and mind-rape him with Intersect 1.0), but at least Mr. B. was properly contrite throughout all the time we saw him — and he left proof behind of his work. What have we seen of Mrs. B.’s results? Volkoff is more powerful than when he started after the USSR’s fall; he has access to just about anything he needs. Does anyone stop him, ever? Really?
Also, have we ever heard of an Aunt or Uncle who made the difference? No one that Mrs. B. put in place, to make sure that even her spy enemies wouldn’t harm her kids? No — it’s been like Chuck and Ellie joined little Eva on the ice floes, with the dogs snapping at their heels… and Mrs. Bartowski gladly donning Simon Legree drag, to make sure *someone else’s* kids were left without parents. Or isn’t that a side job-goal of being the second-in-command to an arms dealer?
Mrs. Bartowski is a contemptible human being, aside from what good she supposedly has done for her country, which is still massively unproven. She makes Betty Draper look like a caring housewife with empathic skills to rival Professor X. The problem is that her mouth doesn’t match the evidence of her actions — there is not one shown action from those 20 years that proves she A) was a loyal spy and B) a caring mother. We can’t trust her words, anymore, because she’s now exposed her entire family not only to Volkoff’s potential fits of pique (cause him? *Craazy*) but also to Volkoff’s *enemies* wrath. You think the porous walls that allowed Volkoff to know about Chuck and Castle don’t flow to other interested parties — parties that know the fastest way to get the biggest weapons free is to hold Ellie hostage in the delivery room?
This does not bode well.
And, um, did Volkoff’s goons leave that bomb behind, or did they really clean up after themselves?
I don’t think Alex’s mom knows about Casey being alive. So, no Turkey Day with the fam for him.
My bad, then — but it would have been nice to see what he did with Alex, the day before Volkoff descended.
No Alex. :(
The episode was average. But it furthered the storyline and solved some things. Well again almost anything would have been a let down after last weeks brilliant episode.
Missed Alex so much though. I mean i would say something like hopefully if theres a season 5, Mekenna will become a regular but i know that even if there is a season 5 they won’t be able to afford making her a regular most likely.
So my hope is she is in a boatload of the remaining episodes. I don’t think it was a bad episode. It was just average for me though.
I’m dreading this hiatus.
All that about Dalton and more. There’s something wonderful about the Softer Side of Volkov, but comparing him to Larroquette was spot on — I still wish they’d find a way to bring back Roan.
Alan, regarding your thoughts about Chuck, Ellie and the Intersect. Much of it convinces me that Steve is still alive and watching things closely. He’s obviously known all along that Ellie was headed for a specialty in neurology and that she’d analyze the brain patterns on the portable Intersect. Also, I still think Mary’s maneuver to wipe Chuck’s brain was done in concert with Steve. Maybe Steve didn’t want Chuck to take on Intersect 2.0, but the newly installed Intersect 3.0 might fix those bugs and much, much more. And if Steve really is dead, then Ellie takes over as the one to fix Chuck when he’s broken.
The only thing I sort of dread about Ellie finally getting in on the family business is that the show’s going to start playing like a slightly more entertaining version of “No Ordinary Family.”
One more thing. At some point, I’d like to know how Mary got recruited.
I think the reason that Mary used the wiper was so that all the problems with that version are erased and then Chuck would be ready to get the newest version of the Intersect installed. It wasn’t a wipe as much as a cleansing.
I buy that nothing has happened in 20 years. A friend of mine has been pining for his “best friend” for 15 years and still hasn’t gotten anywhere. Men are lame like that. Anyway, TIMMY IS A GOD! I don’t even care about the weak spots of this episode because Dalton rules planet Earth with his acting skills. Best actor on CHUCK? How about on TV?
This is different, though. Volkoff is a diabolical, powerful super villain. Comes a point where a man like that either gets what he wants or moves on to someone 90% as good and 200% more interested. Where here he acted like a guy who thinks he’s in a relationship with the girl who’s just using him for his exclusive gym membership.
Well, their relationship is “complicated.” :)
Everyone got so caught up with how Carrie Underwood wasn’t great that they missed a HIMYM gem regarding The Hook. Volkoff is on Mamma’s hook, she’s a good spy so she keeps him there, teases him probably just enough, alludes to someday …
Y’know, the only broad who was able to give a 20-year case of blue balls to a man with low impulse control was named Molotov — and even Brock Samson found it in himself to just give her up.
Of course, this involved a fiery crash off a cliff, but you see my point? A cartoon *on Adult Swim* has more plausible character motivation? Do dogs sleep with cats, now? Justin Bieber’s considering that invite to go on SOA as Tig’s sex toy?
Strahovski did it last week and Dalton did it this week. I felt the same way about this episode that I did about last weeks episode. The storyline of the episode was a little on the mediocre side, but one tremendous acting performance single-handedly lifted it to another level. Just like Strahovski last week, Dalton was on fire and could seemingly do no wrong. I am a little worried about the plotting and story aspects of this season, but I can overlook that when we get performances like this for 2 weeks in a row.
Also how, uh, awesome was Captain Awesome getting more than a little pissed off at Chuck at the end of the episode?
I totally agree, the plot for this episode wasn’t particularly strong or interesting, but the acting was great. Now that Volkoff and Frost are gone for now and Chuck has his kung fu back, the next few episodes seem to be primed as boring filler episodes with a few good fight scenes to make up for the lack of plot advancement. Although, I do disagree with you about the story aspects for the rest of the season. While many episodes may be filler, I think the eventual takedown of Volkoff and Chuck’s proposal will make for an interesting end to the season.
I think my favorite Dalton moment was “Kids LOVE me!” and then the reactions on Chuck’s and Sarah’s faces.
Volkoff’s frustration with the lousy guesses during Charades was pretty fabulous, too–you wondered when he was going to break and just shoot someone.
Although I’m really loving Dalton and Hamilton, I keep feeling like Chuck hasn’t been doing enough with its fantastic core cast lately. Adam Baldwin in particularly really seems to be underutilized and often “benched” from being involved with the A storyline. I enjoy Casey/Morgan and Chuck/Sarah interactions, but they seem to have become overly comfortable ruts for the writers. The show really works best when it’s taking advantage of the chemistry all the leads have together. So how about more Casey/Sarah? Casey/Chuck? Sarah/Morgan? Heck, how about Sarah/Ellie for a change?
To this day, possibly the best scene in the series was Sarah/Ellie in Chuck vs. Tom Sawyer, when Sarah explained that Chuck was like a duck, and that just because you couldn’t see what he was doing doesn’t mean he wasn’t doing it.
There’s NEVER too much “Die Hard.”
And Awesome needs to be the new Superman.
Ok so loved the episode as always. Though like everyone else I found some issues with it. First of all I get the whole mission take down the whole organization, but with all her resources don’t you think it wouldn’t take more than 10-12 years? 2nd how many dang times do we have to see chuck try to propose to Sarah? JUST POP THE QUESTION you already know she’s going to say yes.
Anyway on wight the good stuff the Ellie thing didn’t make much sense but whatever she figured it out. So without the whole vocolf meet kids GREAT!!!! loved the whole he’s my son
Really?
Really!
X3
Now eight the whole die hart thing a little to cheesy on my part. Zachary did a great job directing! Tim is by far the best villain so far and I can’t wait for more. I just have to say
CHUCK AND SARAH NEED TO AT LEAST GET ENGAGED AND EVEN BETTER WOULD BE MARRIED they could do the whole spy+ planning wedding thing on Sarah and bring in her background (cough family cough). I just can’t wait to see more of the action and romance let’s hope sarahs dad comes back as a con man.
Dreading the hiatus stupid network brak
Ugh! Agree: hiatus equals four or more weeks of boring and annoying before we get back to anything interesting. I love holidays, but **hate** goopy, saccharine holiday specials. NUTS!!!! And I don’t mean pecans.
I think the “Your father never wanted you to see this” wasn’t followed up well, but maybe we’ve yet to get the whole picture on that situation. I wasn’t bothered by the laptop being for both Ellie and Chuck. We saw in seasons before that Papa B wants them working together, no matter what they’re working on. I was wondering if maybe Ellie could be integrated into Team Bartowski as a neurologist for Chuck’s brain. Why else would he give her the scans?
Unrelated, I thought this was the strongest we’ve ever seen Devon, or Ryan McPartlin in this case. He really got in Chuck’s face at the end of this episode and stood up for his and Ellie’s safety. It was the first time we’ve seen Captain Awesome legitimately angry, and even I felt a little ashamed for Chuck watching him get scolded like that.
My one thing about this as the follow-up episode to Phase Three is that we still don’t know how the hell The Belgian knew Chuck was the Intersect. Seems like that would be kind of important, right?
“I was wondering if maybe Ellie could be integrated into Team Bartowski as a neurologist for Chuck’s brain. Why else would he give her the scans?”
Yup I was wondering the same thing.
Doesn’t everyone who wants to know Chuck’s the Intersect, know?
You’ve got the leftovers from the first Big Bad, Roark (who probably posted it on his EvilDoers of Evil listserv), the newer Big Bad (who were apparently all double agents of the various intelligence agencies, so their successors probably found out during the organizational cleanup) and Volkoff and his intelligence octopus.
You’ve got a Buy More that shouldn’t have been rebuilt, who in that industry is known for either having the dullest or most cyborg customer service staff, in an open environment that any spy willing to sniff them out can put two and two together. The only reason Chuck is alive is because none of these groups has been able to implement Intersect tech on a large scale — otherwise, Castle and the Buy More would fall victim to a truck bomb, so the greatest threat to *their* Intersect would be eliminated.
I don’t think the writers even care anymore about what the Intersect does, how logically consistent its use is, or even how their main character has been restored to a state even lower than his Beta male status in the pilot, because they’ve conflated the Intersect with personal power. If they actually gave a damn, they would have rethought motivating Chuck into flashing with fear (which we had AN ENTIRE ARC showing how that doesn’t work); they would have shown more of what values Chuck has as a hacker and analyst (so we delink the Intersect with the subtext of impotence — oh, noes, he can’t be with Sarah because he can’t perform, and she says, it’s okay, dear….); and, at last, they’d give Chuck some other purpose in his life than being a Real Spy capable of lightning-fast violence, when the show always, ALWAYS, poses those gifts as a cheat. If they weren’t cheats, they’d never keep revisiting how Chuck, as himself, doesn’t deserve Sarah, while Sarah protests that no, she’s so damaged and violent and needy that she needs this dweeby man to keep telling her she’s worthwhile, honorable and beautiful.
If this were a show capable of being transcendent, they’d run with the concept of two spectacularly lost and hurt people finding each other, with no brave faces but with gallows humor. But then that wouldn’t be CHUCK — but it’d feature more honest characters.
Y’know, I wouldn’t give up on the ‘two lost, hurt people finding each other’ angle just yet. Nor should we give up on the whole biz of Chuck being able to use his hot IT and analytical skills, even without resorting to the intersect. But what we have here is a head problem of another kind: Chuck needs to learn to trust in his other skills, he has to believe that he can be ‘enough’ as a valuable agency employee and as a suitor to Sara and as just a person in general — i.e., he needs to grow up, and for that to happen, Sarah and everyone else needs to stop sheltering him and just edge back without making anything of it and let him get on with building his confidence in himself based on who is IS, not on what he can do. But it’s really up to him. They, on the other hand, just need to get out of his way.
This was a great episode for nitpicking, I thought. For instance, why not plant an agent inside the BuyMore rather than counting on an employee walking past the front door after closing? And why put the override deep below Castle. Isn’t the whole point to protect Castle? What’s the point of making the override hard to get to once you are in Castle? Why would Ellie call BuyMore after hours on a night when Chuck isn’t working? Why can’t Sarah mute her phone? Isn’t it harder to tape a gun to a part of your back that you can’t reach than to a part that you can?
Despite all that, I thought this was a fun, fun episode with a great extension of his earlier performance by Timothy Dalton. I’ll admit I was expecting more from Ellie and Frost’s reunion, but I could buy Ellie trying to keep things cordial and light. Enjoyed Awesome being Awesome – but I’d pay money to know what excuse he gave for lying about a bus accident to pull Ellie away from spending time with her mom. Chuck has to be a lot of fun for me to overlook mountains of plot holes (mountains of holes?), and this fit the bill.
Alright, here goes:
1. No agent was planted inside Buy More because Volkoff did not need to plant anyone till after the closed the store. While the store was still open, he was expecting the assassins to do the job, when they failed he had to spring into action, and by then the store was closed.
2. You put the override deep because if Castle is taken over, you won’t be able to get control back. The override is a backup to Castle, you wouldn’t put the backup in the same room as the original, that would be stupid.
3. Yes, the point is to protect Castle. See 2.
4. See 2.
5. Elli calls the Buy More because Volkoff has cut all cell communication so she can’t just call Chuck directly, so she assumes he is at his favorite hang out place, the Buy More. One would assume that Volkoff would cut landlines too, but maybe they were being monitored. I will give you this point though, it is weird that the call came through.
6. Mute her phone when doing the interrogation? What’s the big deal, you are really nitpicking aren’t you?
7. It’s actually better to tape it lower so people can’t see. If Morgan had taped it where he could reach it, then the gun would have been visible to Monet Mazur’s character. You have to put a lot of tape, but you can’t reach all the spots where you need to put the tape. So you put the tape on the gun, put the gun on the floor with the tape side up, and then you lie down on the gun so the tape sticks to your back. The smart thing is to lie down so the handle is right at your neck, so you can reach back and grab it off you, but obviously Morgan didn’t do this.
Hopefully this answered everything!
P.S. Alan, they really need to make it so this reply box get’s bigger the more you type into it. Right now I can only see three lines, so it’s real hard to write a proper reply!
Regarding #7, he’s right. Morgan couldn’t possibly tape a part of his body he couldn’t reach, even if he wanted to.
Well, I was mostly kidding about a few of those (although your explanation of how Morgan taped the gun to his back was informative). I still think the override thing is silly – the override overrides protections in the Buy More, not in Castle. Once bad guys are in Castle, they don’t really need it, and it’s totally difficult to get to in a scenario like today. Also, the fact that Casey met up with Morgan in the air shaft means you can get from the Buy More to Castle through the air shafts, which makes Volkoff’s whole “drill through 10 feet of pure carbonite” plan seem really silly. And you’re telling me that Volkoff came all the way to America on the off chance that he might have to clean up after Frost, but didn’t think having an agent hide in the bathroom of the Buy More just in case would be prudent?
I’m not saying you can’t work out solutions for some of these problems if you want to, just that they are silly from a plot perspective. For me, they take me out of the story for a minute while I try to work out why people behave in a way that seems to make their objectives harder to achieve, but I guess that’s people.
Oh, and I just realized that, in Chrome at least, the comment box is expandable!
I was hoping they were too cool to go for the “come with me if you want to live” line.
But it would have been nice if Dalton’s charade was the title of a non-Dalton Bond movie.
Josh Schwartz in his tweet said it was “Lawrence of Arabia”.
I loved the episode for the most part.
I agree with you, though, on the resolution of the “Chuck loses the Intersect” arc.
If the point was to explore what kind of spy Chuck could be without the Intersect, it didn’t really do that other than to show he was helpless and needed Sarah to save him.
If it was about him getting some cool new powers, they didn’t leave a hint about that in this episode to carry us through the hiatus.
Maybe, the only reason to do it was to give the public a kick-ass Sarah episode.
Even though that was cool, I’m disappointed there wasn’t more to it.
I was also hoping for more Ellie involvement than we got.
How did Morgan managed to get the gun on his back and then didn’t reach it?
Put tape on the handle, then put it on the floor, tape side facing up. Lie down on the tape to attach to your back. Voila!
The Show hasn’t been the same since the unbelievably entertaining 2nd season but I guess this is the best we are going to get these days.
I agree and I think the problem for the show has been that it worked better when the intersect was something bad, that Chuck didn’t want in him. Once it became the “Cool!” intersect 2.0 with abilities, it just wasn’t the same show.
I was rooting for there to be an intersect 3.0 that would has some disastrous side effects that would send Chuck on a mission to get it out of his head. But it looks like we’re back to the intersect being cool again.
As to this episode, I agree with the consensus that Dalton was awesome, but the rest kind of a mixed bag.
Thank God it hasn’t been the same show since season two. That would be boring if it just stayed the same and stagnant.
I prefer a show that evolves throughout its run. That keeps things fresh and interesting IMO.
For me, Chuck has only gotten better.
I really love that Chuck has his Chuck-fu back. I didn’t want him to permanently regress back to the first two seasons when he was dependent on his protectors. We have Morgan now to fill the role of the bungling guy who’s new at the spy game.
It’s fun watching Chuck be a super-spy while still retaining his basic “Chuckness”.
Season 2 was very good, but I think time has elevated into great status – it was really just very good. In fact, I enjoy the series so much more now that we don’t have to deal with the will they/won’t they cliche in the Chuck & Sarah dynamic.
@ ED W
The Intersect 2.0 did have disastrous side effects. That’s what the last 4 episodes of Season 3 dealt with, and why Orion built the Governor.
I totally agree that the show has not been the same since season 2 and I miss that. This episode was the first of the season that I had a “laugh out loud” moment. A good part of what I loved about Chuck was how funny it was and how Chuck always screwed up, plus the Buy More gang was friggin hillarious. But that is gone and I miss it. But Morgan trying to get that gun off his back made me laugh. I think he is really the only comedy on the show these days as we rarely see Jeff and Lester anymore. I would’ve loved to see Chuck without the intersect for a while and I enjoyed the episode but I agree with everyone that they could have done alot more it. I would love to see nerd Chuck again!!!
Timothy Dalton rocks, but I’m not impressed with Linda Hamilton as mom. She seems way to cold and expressionless. Either not good acting or shes supposed to be that way and its amazing acting. I guess we’ll see.
I HATE that we have to wait until Jan 17 to see Chuck again!!!!! WTF NBC???????
One more thing, I LOVE the Subway promotions!! Cracks me up and makes me want to go to Subway for a big meaty, cheesy sub!
I thought it was pretty obvious that Ellie was sent the Intersect so she could fix it so it would be more stable and work with Chuck’s brain better. It seemed he was able to “kung-fu flash” much faster this time around then he usually does.
I would think that this Intersect was intended to overwrite the one already in Chuck’s head, not to re-add the Intersect after his mother removed it.
It just so happened that Chuck needed the new Intersect anyways, but I don’t think that was Scott Bakula’s intention.
Something else I enjoyed about this episode? There was a recruitment commercial for the CIA.
If you like Timothy Dalton, you should watch the movie Hot Fuzz. He’s basically redoing his character from that movie.
I really didn’t see the Orion laptop as an intersect, I think it worked more like a disc defragmenter like in a computer, just took the information that was already in chuck’s head and sorted it out properly. Plus, looking at his fists and the camera blurring while zooming in on him right before the flash?
Please tell me this means no more random-access intersect!!!
Oooh, good idea about the defrag — the PSP just fragged stuff and made it inaccessible, and the laptop put it together again, except that Ellie helped to make it better this time. Luckily for Chuck. And didn’t Dad Bartowski always ask Ellie to keep an eye out for her baby bro, even as he was asking Chuck to keep an eye on her?? Yeah, involving both of them would be just like Stevie B.
Is it possible that Mama Bartowski spent 15+ years working her way up the Volkov ladder, and she’s only recently become Alexei’s right-hand woman? I don’t know if this falls in line with what has been said in previous episodes or not.
I don’t think there’s been hints about how long it took her, because she’s been a blank for 20 years; but yeah, I’d imagine it would take a while, even if you’re Linda Hamilton. So maybe it took her a while to infiltrate his outfit, then she was too low on the food chain in his organization at first for Volkov to have much to do with her and he sort of rewrote it in his head later once he really became enamored of her (what, a guy totally rewrites reality in his head once he falls for a girl???? Yeah, like *that’s* never happened before).
I’d believe it.
There were several really funny moments in this one and Timothy Dalton was definitely great, but other than that, this one was pretty “meh” for me. I know that a few plot points were moved along, but somehow I still felt to me like nothing was happening as the episode went on.
I agree with Alan that Steven’s laptop thing doesn’t make much sense. Though I do agree with some of the other commenters here that maybe he thought Ellie could somehow fix the issues that the intersect was causing to Chuck’s brain at the end of season 3. I don’t really get how she did that though. :-P Also, I love how it now takes literally like 30 seconds now for the ENTIRE intersect to be uploaded into Chuck’s brain, where as in the series premiere it took like all night hahaha. And that one didn’t even include the Chuck-Fu intersect.
Also I hate to say it, but I haven’t been super impressed with Linda Hamilton’s acting in some of these episodes, which is really surprising. It’s almost like she speaks her lines too slowly and carefully or something, like she’s nervous that she’s gonna mess up. It’s weird.
I’m also super pissed that we have to wait SO freaking long for the next ep … arrggh. :-( And no preview. On the bright side, the scene where Big Mike finds Jeff and Lester passed out with all the cell phones and asks if they had an orgy in there … Jeff and Lester’s reactions gave me some serious LOLZ.
They had some great ideas like the dinner with Volkoff “Kids LOVE me…” LOL and Morgan with the gun he couldn’t reach but the rest seemed like fluffy filling to get to a break. and so many plot holes I lost my Tranny….
I would have much preferred a cliff hanger like if Chuck passed out and stayed out while the credits rolled or something more meatier.
Still a good episode and also love Dalton
No one saw the correlation of the Dalton doing anything to get Mama B back to Sarah doing the same for Chuck (and vice-versa).
I saw that. I don’t know if they meant to do that for sure, but it seems like it.
The Intersect arc better not be over, because as has been said, it didn’t track well. This crap break is going to be annoying.
There was no Alex, but at least she got an oblique mention…
Yeah, actually, I noticed that as I was watching; the difference being that Sarah was one stone-cold Angry Woman pursuing guys who were messing with her man, whereas the love-addled Volkov was just plain wacko to begin with. Tho there’s sure nothing wrong with his spy skills. Nice touch, that.
I think Zach’s filming of the dinner scene in Ellie & Awesome’s house was an homage to the Mission Impossible(2009 Version) When Kittridge is interrogating Hunt in the restaurant in Prague and the tension was really high. There was alot camera shots that were similiar to the one Zachary used in this episode
Ehhhhhhh, maybe, maybe not; it IS possible to read too much into this show at times …
Overall, it was as strong an episode as might be expected, considering that it needed to set things up for the arc that will presumably end with episode 13. But seriously, how can Black Friday hijinks be left entirely offscreen? And how can NBC deprive us of a season four BuyMore holiday party? (Do the studio execs celebrate Festivus instead?)
Two words: budget cuts.
I admit it. I squealed and giggled when Linda Hamilton said “Come with me if you want to live.”
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! So did I!!! :D
Great review and pretty good episode. It felt a little disjointed (i.e. more of a bridge-the-gap episode at times), but overall I enjoyed.
Oh and a quick point: This was Levi’s second time at directing in Chuck (he directed a S3 episode too).
I propose we call this kind of episode “Die More”
Clever!! Good turn of phrase. Word play is underrated. But really, I could get by without any more Bruce Willis references. Even one more would be overkill; you have to know when to stop, and that’s *before* people start groaning, while they still want more. Also, enough with the ‘Die More’ being taken over — I’d like to see the ingenious weapons emplacements get sneakier and more creative and actually WORK without fail next time.
Dalton definitely was the worth watching the episode alone. The rest was meh. Disappointed that Ellie is shunted to the side again, the spy stuff was weak, the BuyMore takeover recycling is beyond enjoyment any more, and the reacquisition of the Intersect underwhelming.
With much of the mother and son drama we still need to understand why Mary removed the intersect from Chuck and Steven pre-calculated another intersect upload. If we go on the premise of protecting Chuck it doesn’t make sense that one parent removes it while the other installs it. Still there is much of a story line here that needs to develop. Additionally I have to say that Morgan did a heck of a job reprising John McClane but at some point I really want to see an episode of Morgan kicking ass next to Chuck. I agree that this season is turning up much more exciting than last, and Timothy Dalton has been the best villain by far in all seasons. I like you agree that a fifth season of Chuck is warranted, this show ha grown so much that NBC owes it to this hard working cast to bring the show back.
As someone mentioned earlier, it is possible that Papa B. realized Chuck might need a ‘defrag’ at some point should the revised intersect ever become damaged (and may even have considered that Ellie could help fix her bro, at that point). And no communication with Mom would have been needed for this to happen, thus the Orion laptop, left to Ellie as guardian until it was needed.
The part that kills me is why an intelligent woman like Ellie is still in denial about her brother staying in the spy business, especially now that 1) she knows both her parents were in it and her mom still is and 2) Dad left her the spooky laptop that she’s afraid to let Chuck see. Doesn’t she get the implication that Dad expected Chuck to stay in the family business?? Ellie’s not that dumb — so her wishful thinking has to come to an end sometime soon. Awesome may have to ask her point blank if, given the laptop, her dad didn’t want/expect Chuck to stay a spy because he realized there was simply no getting away from it. She’s just seen her mom again, out of the blue, and she knows Sarah’s still a spy and Chuck loves her, so somewhere in the back of her head Ellie HAS to be wondering if the spy biz isn’t simply inevitable for Chuck, no matter what she’d prefer. And Devon should call her on it, albeit gently. Better now before the baby’s born than in the delivery room …
Dalton is a real treat this season – I hope it will mean we see him more often in other guest starring roles elsewhere – he’s just perfect.
I’m not liking Hamilton as the mom – she seems robotic with zero humor. I thought her addition this season would be really fun, but she is just too dry and wooden for me to enjoy her –
I would have loved the twist of having Ellie wind up with the intersect and then having a number of episodes with dealing with how to get it out of her and back into Chuck. I think it would have given her another perspective of her brother.
It was obvious all along that this gizmo was going to reinstate the intersect – from the moment Ellie retrieved it. Check had to get it back somehow and this was just too clumsily written for me. I like to be surprised and there was nothing surprising about this development – at all.
I will end with: they are not having enough Casey scenes. He seems to have been given a back seat to Morgan and while I like Morgan, I don’t like that Casey scenes are diminished.
Alan, do you mean “The Singing Bee,” or “The Sing-Off”? It feels like The Singing Bee feels was years ago.
Yes, “The Singing Bee,” was a “Don’t Forget The Lyrics” type show hosted by Joey Fatone. It didn’t last very long. Alan was most likely referring to “The Sing Off,” which NBC has too many commercials for.
Most posters have already covered my take on the ep (plus my fave line, “Kids LOVE me!”), so I’ll just throw in my usual:
SHIRTLESS JOHN CASEY EP NOW!! ;-D
Actually the “Aces” comment I have less trouble with than some. It is, to me, believable that there may have been a family “in” phrase like “Aces Charles, Aces” that Others may not have known the story of the origin.
In our family it is “Snert” which can cause people to snort pop out of their nose when mentioned at the proper time, but the whole story of why is not known to all and no one but myself and one child know that Snert comes from Haggar the Horrible’s dog.
Ours is “gonna do a rope trick”; a line once uttered by the late, great(and extremely funny) magician Harry Blackstone, Jr. during one of his tv appearances. It’s one of those “you had to be there” moments for everyone outside of my sister, brother, and I, but it cracks us up every time.
Ours is “Flying Cheese Wedge”! Guess you had to be there…….
I really, really hope the laptop thing isn’t over. I get wanting to resolve the Intersect thing before the break, but that was way too slam, bam, thank you ma’am.
If it was going to end this fast, they should have just had it come back when Sarah found Chuck last episode and say the emotion he felt overrode all the psychological boulders or whatever.
BUT… I reserve the right to still be amazed by whatever Ellie did and for the possible return of Papa B (the late back order Alan spoke of might eliminate Dalton, but maybe not Bakula.)
As for Timothy Dalton, I believe he is the 1739 levels of awesome. I will fight to the death anyone who disparages his Bonds. Seriously, re-watch them. He makes Moore look like a booger and makes Brosnan look like a lightweight fop.
Other thoughts:
1) How exactly did Morgan get the gun ON his back in the first place if he couldn’t reach it? Ah well, Adam Baldwin’s reaction was priceless.
2) Ryan McPartlin really doesn’t get enough credit as an actor. He has taken a one-note character — the slightly goofy Adonis type — and made him really human and cool.
3) Throw me in with the folks who think Linda Hamilton is pretty meh. And I think she slept with Volkoff already.
Yes yes, Dalton was an awesome Bond who got stuck with lousy scripts and even trashier Bond girls. We know (I just re-watched several old ones over the holiday, and Carey Lowell was ***TRULY*** every bit as awful as I remember, and that script sucked. Plus, Dalton is credible as the spy who married only once and whose bride got shot up on their wedding day (hey, who *wouldn’t* pine after the young Diana Rigg for years?? Moneypenny has NO chance now).
Liked the episode. One high point that hasn’t been mentioned yet was Casey begrudgingly giving Morgan a gun. Also liked what they did with Awesome and was disappointed with Ellie not getting more. It seems like it would be necessary at this point for Awesome to tell Ellie what happened, especially with the lie to get her out of the dinner.
Count me among those disappointed with the resolution of the lack of intersect and with Hamilton’s acting.
I’m not a fan of the Buy More antics in general, but they seem to have discovered the right amount to include lately, hopefully they keep the balance.
Speaking of guest stars, can anybody tell me what was the deal with Bronson Pinchot’s guess spot a few weeks back? It seemed like he was on for ten seconds in a role anybody off the street could have done.
Pinchot had a bigger role that got cut to the bone when the episode ran long.
As soon as I saw that askew closeup of Dalton in the Awesome/Ellie scene, I said to myself, “One of the actors must be directing this thing.”
Dalton single-handedly saved the episode. Hamilton, on the other hand, was a bit dull (maybe the writers should give her more background info to play with). And the way the dinner scene was shot was weird….awkward.
Whatever happened to the plot hole of the week?
I don’t think we’re done with this intersect yet. Ellie was talking about how the brain processes memory differently than a computer, making me think that there is something about this new intersect that Ellie is supposed to help Chuck discover, which is why she got the computer first. Also, we don’t know if this is the exact same intersect. This may be Orion’s version of the 2.0 making it better and once again adding some mystery to the intersect. Also, Orion is alive, he has to be.
this episode was just disappointing, as the all the last ones for the past month
Well, thank you for that reasoned and well-thought out rebuttal.
Unlike most of you, I HATED last week’s episode. Never having been a Chuck/Sarah shipper, I’ve been disappointed with most of the episodes that revolve around their relationship. Last week’s episode being about super Sarah saving the day, I could barely sit through it. Yes, there were a lot of plot holes in last night’s episode, but Dalton’s Volkoff made it worth watching, maybe even twice! Another problem I had with last week’s episode was the fact that Chuck was once again shown to be completely useless without the intersect. I thought we had established that Chuck had skills of his own as a spy. He hadn’t even been flashing that often. It bothers me that they never resolved that, and now he has the intersect back. Count me in as another who isn’t impressed with Hamilton’s acting.
Not a Chuck/Sarah shipper??? Then why are you still watching? That’s like not being a Han/Leia shipper.
What a crappy comparison… My love of the Star Wars mythology never came from the Han/Leia relationship.
That’s true. Not being a Chuck/Sarah shipper is like not being a Harry/Sally shipper.
But fans are fans. I once got into a heated argument with someone who said she loved the Harry Potter books, but thought it would be “meaningful” if Harry died and Voldemort won.
I don’t understand why people subject themselves to something when they clearly don’t like the central premise.
>After Strahovski last week and Gomez this week, it’s probably Adam Baldwin’s turn to put on a grimy tank top, no? Or would Casey-as-McClane be too easy?<
No, not if the writing and situation was well-written enough. It's self-evident that Casey recreating 'Die Hard' is well within his capabilities. We've seen recently that he can be a badass even when immobilised and tranquilised. Given the tenor of the show, Casey should be his own one man singlet-wearing army in a situation where he feels completely out of his depth and/or deeply embarrassed and/or distracted. I'll leave it to the writers to dream that scenario up, although part of me is waiting for the 'Chuck'/'Some Like it Hot' plot :-)
Summary of thoughts on the episode:
Dalton = BRILLIANT!
Morgan = hysterical
Awesome = awesome
Jeffster = twits, as usual, but glad to see they got nailed by the Big Man this time; and now I want to see them doing serious heavy-lifting overtime as penance in the next ep so that they, too, evolve a tad (or just get nuttier with their schemes instead of dopier).
Sarah = a tad underused, but she had a few good moments with Chuck and the family (LOOOOVE that look they exchanged when Volkov crowed that kids love him — too much!!) and she did have a big ep last time, so I didn’t mind much.
Hamilton = SEVERELY underused; come on now, writers, stop being stupid and give the talented woman SOMETHING TO DO if you don’t want to lose us!!!
Papa B. = still there in spirit, and still Messin’ With The Kid, only now his remaining legacy is slowly inveigling Ellie into watching after Chuck in a tech way. Sneaky Dad, that.
Casey = still fighting a bromance with Morgan, and faring well, even if he does save the guy’s ass all too regularly. LOVE IT. And yeah, he needs to spend more time with his kid.
Ellie = distracted, self-deluded, and still hoping against hope and all the clues she’s deliberately ignoring that the uncle of her child can stay out of the spy biz. We love Ellie, but no woman as smart as that can stay clueless much longer; as part of her own evolution, she has to realize baby bro is a grownup now, on the verge of getting married to a gal with an equally dangerous job, and he gets to decide for himself which risks he should take and which to pass up. And kind soul that she is, she needs to stop making him make promises to her that they both know he can’t keep, and she has to tell him she won’t be mad if he just decides to live his life as he sees fit. She’ll still be there for him. THAT would be the Ellie we’ve all come to know and love, and that Awesome married. Just as Sarah counts on Chuck to keep her grounded in the real world, Chuck needs Ellie to do the same for him — and he, in turn, needs to keep the spy biz away from her, her husband, and their forthcoming child.
Which brings me to the next painful point: as much as we love to have Dalton on the show, Mama B. has to grasp by now that her family will never be safve again unless Volkov and his minions all die before passing on any info aboutg chuck’s family. There’s no way to keep a lid on that, and we can’t have Ellie and Devon in peril every week — not only is that SOOOOO not right, but it gets irritating very quickly. So: if Mom really loves her kids, she’ll have to extract everything she can out of that Volkov relationship VERY quickly, brig matters to a snappy resolution that mollifies the CIA, and off him, or her kids, son-in-law, and the baby will be forever in danger. Clearly, she doesn’t want them endangered, so her alternatives are fcew and blatantly obvious. Guess we must be heading for a big bang soon. That is, if the writers aren’t just jerking us around here, which would truly piss me off …
A day late and dollar short but Daddy B doesn’t know Chuck’s been deintersected. Sure he didn’t want Chuck to have the intersect but he made peace with what Chuck wanted (see the watch) and if Chuck was determined to do it anyway then he wanted Ellie working on the brain problem.
IF he’d known Chuck would deintersect he woudln’t have left intersect 2.5 but he doesn’t. He leaves something that I assume helps with the brain instability.
As for MomB and the “your father didn’t want you to see this” do we know that he didn’t plan for Chuck to be an intersect prior to her disappointing off the face of the earth. Last time she saw Orion he was building this cool toy… nwo Chuck has it… and so she thinks Papa B wanted Chuck to have the toy.
There really are holes big enough to drive a truck through.
1) Does Mama B know that Chuck got an intersect at age 10 or 11 or whenever? If I’m Papa B, I keep that one quiet.
2) How much contact were Mama and Papa B able to have over the last 20 years? I mean, enough for her to know exactly where to find the De-Intersector, right?
I’m hoping this is fixed through writing and not just, “OK, we’ve got to weasel out of this story before the Xmas break”
I don’t know if “disappointing off the face of the earth” was deliberate or a typo, but it’s the perfect description!