‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Living Dead’: The family that lies together

“This is a bad business. I don’t want my family in any part of it.” -Stephen Bartowski
Like “Chuck vs. the Dream Job,” the episode that introduced Scott Bakula as Papa Bartowski, “Chuck vs. the Living Dead” got off to a slow start before kicking into high gear by the end, setting things up nicely for next week’s two-hour season(*) finale.
(*) Season, not series. In case you missed the news by now, NBC has ordered a fourth season of “Chuck,” and it will be back in the fall in the same ol’ Monday at 8 timeslot.
Basically, the first half of the episode leaned too heavily on one of my least favorite kinds of plots, wherein bad things happen to the good guys almost entirely because they won’t tell the truth to one another – and won’t do it for silly reasons.
Given that Chuck has never had that great a relationship with his father, and given that just last week he was warned that the Intersect might one day rot his brain, I just don’t buy that he would put “I don’t want to disappoint the old man” above “I need the guy who invented the Intersect to spare me from getting permanent brain damage.”
The Ellie storyline was less bothersome from a character perspective, in that Ellie has been kept so in the dark – basically, the only other relevant people in Chuck’s life who don’t know that he’s a spy are Jeffster! and their new manager. But it’s often frustrating when we see a character who knows much less than we do endangering other characters through their ignorance, even if their intentions are as good as Ellie’s are here.
The first half of “Living Dead” certainly had its charms – Jeffster! aside (we’ll get to them in a bit), we got Sarah interrogating Morgan (followed by Casey interrogating her at much more exhausting length) – but it wasn’t until Stephen rescued Chuck from the edge of the building, and the truth came out and father and son Bartowski began meditating on all the dangers of the spy business that the episode really began to click.
For starters, Bakula has really mastered the behavioral shifts of this character. He can play Stephen as a disturbingly absent-minded professor, then turn things so that it becomes clear that the craziness is an act – but only a little(**). I really liked Stephen’s pained exit after Chuck told him he and Ellie had gotten used to a life without him, and Stephen’s decision to fix the Intersect and help his son fulfill his heroic dreams as a very nice family moment.
(**) And this is the second episode in a row that has me wondering if Papa’s mental health issues are caused by an Intersect prototype in his head.
Though the lighter tone of some of the early season 3.1 episodes was welcome, it feels right for the show to acknowledge now and then that Chuck’s new career isn’t all fun and excitement and leggy valkyries who have an aversion to clothing. Sarah spent a lot of season 3.0 angsting about what becoming a spy was doing to Chuck’s personality, and even though we’re past that, there’s still the very fair larger issue that she’s likely drastically shortened the life expectancy of the man she loves. Lot of good beats for Levi and Strahovski throughout.
Top that off with a good Chuck-fu sequence with Chuck using the armrests strapped to his wrists as clubs, and then a cliffhanger in which the very not-dead Shaw turns himself into another Intersect – making himself the Venom to Chuck’s Spider-Man, or the Iron Monger to Chuck’s Iron Man – and you have an emotional, exciting 2episode that sets things up nicely for the finale.
And as the cherry on the sundae, we got a Jeffster! subplot that was hilarious from start to finish, with Lester warning Jeff of the dangers of selling out (“Art, good! Commercialism, bad! Evil! Weird! Chubby!”), Lester declaring himself “The ‘ster that stirs the drink,” Jeff trying to continue the band on his own (now as Jeff-?), awesomely improvising lyrics and singing with a vocoder, and then Big Mike revealing his own brief history with Earth, Wind and Fire (and Rain!) in convincing Lester to return to the fold.
Just as all the stuff with the clan Bartowski and the dueling Intersects is building to something big, I hope that the reunited Jeffster! and their new manager are also heading for bigger things as the season closes out. And, if not, we know they’ll be back next season, and in the meantime we at least got another joke about Lester having the body of a little girl.
Some other thoughts:
- Once again, it really feels like Fedak, Schwartz and company have made a concerted effort in the mini-season to return Sarah to her assertive, ass-kicking ways, which here included her scaring the hell out of Morgan, and later perfectly throwing a hatchet at a knife to save Chuck.
- This week in “Chuck” pop culture references: as always, I can never name them all, but among the ones that immediately jumped out at me were Shaw living in the Hoth building (Hoth being the ice planet from “Empire Strikes Back”), the suction cup climb being reminiscent of many cat burglar films and also a scene in “Superman: The Movie,” “the ‘ster that stirs the drink” being an homage to a line uttered by Yankees Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, and the rooftop chase looking very much like a similar sequence in “In the Line of Fire.”
- This week in “Chuck” music: Jeffster! sing the Nazareth version of “Love Hurts,” we hear a snippet of Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September” as Big Mike tells his sad story, and The Bravery’s “I Am Your Skin” plays as Chuck begins to write his spy will.
- Yeesh: even Shaw’s non-Paris apartment has a (photographic) view of the Eiffel Tower.
- Nice throwaway joke with Chuck using the fancy X-ray glasses to look through Sarah’s clothes.
- Casey volunteering to watch over Ellie was another reminder of how far Chuck and Casey’s friendship has come, whereas the Morgan/Ellie stuff was a reminder of how far the bearded one hasn’t come when it comes to Chuck’s sister. (“If I had the height or the willpower, I would slap you across the face right now.”) Josh Gomez and Ryan McPartlin had a lot of fun in the sequence where Morgan falls in love with Devon as Awesome describes a typical day in his married life. (“Once we’re in bed, post-lavender bath, I spend 20 minutes just watching her sleep…”)
Okay, so for the first time in “Chuck” history, we go into a finale with no uncertainty about the show’s future. Feels kinda nice, no?
What did everybody else think?
Alan, I love you, but you can’t see you way clear on parts of this season. This show was written AFTER the fan revolt about Shaw/Sarah yet they chose to make us relive their relationship, rubbing it our faces and Chuck’s. Sorry all you men out there that don’t want to think Sarah and Shaw slept together. They guy who didn’t want to act like he was at a middle school dance isn’t doing couples massages and spending afternoons at his loft with Sarah and not hitting it. But why even open that debate up again? What was most bothersome, was that no self respecting woman would be wearing earrings the guy who tried to kill her gave her!! What does that say about her feelings for Chuck? He tried to kill Chuck too. So you say Sarah is back to herself, but I saw tonight as a step backward. They seemed to reclaim the heart of Chuck and Sarah in 14 and 15 and lost it again tonight. Why poke at that wound? And then to have Shaw be alive? Oh please.
I’m fairly confident they were written before the revolt.
I don’t care if he “slept” with Sarah or whatever, as long as he is gone and never returns.
If a girl gets Tiffany earrings, she’s going to wear Tiffany earrings. I don’t care if they came from Charlie Manson himself.
Step backward? I don’t agree. It was such an awkward moment, sure, but Chuck is now confident that Sarah loves him and will still choose him even if Shaw turns up again.
There is someone who didn’t think Shaw slept with Sarah? Really? I found the idea that Chuck and Sarah hadn’t slept together in the first two seasons pretty implausible. Hell, I would think Sarah would think it was part of her job to cement the cover.
It says to me that she just liked the earrings and didn’t have an emotional connection to Shaw so she was just wearing them. They are earrings, not a wedding or engagement ring, and they had no sentimental value. They were just nice earrings to her.
Seriously that scene was supposed to just be funny. Sarah gave Chuck her spy will, they love each other and are together and will be the rest of the series.
Besides, Shaw is the bad guy you are supposed to hate him so embrace the hate. It is good to have a bad guy we all love to hate eh?
I’m going to disagree that a girl is going to wear tiffany earrings given to her by a psychopath who tried to kill her. Not a girl who isn’t unbalanced herself. He’s not an ex-bf. We all wear jewelry guys give us. But not when they try to kill us. That’s a memory no girl wants to revisit. And oh he tried to kill the guy she loves too. The scene wasn’t necessary, wasn’t funny, and for some reason that I can’t fathom the writers think Sarah and Shaw needs to be revisited over and over and over. It failed. Let is go writers.
Oh and yes, lots of guys didn’t want to believee Sarah and Shaw slept together. I found it naive as well. But the writers have to know the guys who watch this show see themselves as Chuck and they wanted Chuck to get the girl first.
The worst part about this episode was the Casey integration scene. While it did serve a comedic purpose, the earrings were uncalled for. They cheapen the bracelet. Matter of fact, I donâ€™t care if I ever see the bracelet again after seeing that writing debacle. I think Lauren and Rafe have a lot of talent and the rest of the episode was written well, but boy did the scr%% the pooch in that scene. The plot holes are abounding. In American Hero the writers basically tell us Sarah and Shaw have never gone out on a fancy date beforeâ€¦. Well they just contradicted themselves in this scene. We were led to believe things were a certain way from American Hero and then they go and change everything for the sake of a comedic ploy. I think that is lazy writing and a disservice to the fans.
Secondly it puts Sarah in a very negative light. Here she is connecting with Chuck in Tic Tac while Chuck is saving Casey from prison (something Shaw openly admits he would never do).Here is Chuck telling her â€œ I will always be that guyâ€ and you can still see she is in love with Chuck. Then she is spending the Entire Day with Shaw off grid having a sexathon in his apartment after she just reconnected with Chuck? Having a sexathon with a man who would rather shoot Casey than help him? She knows that is the truth tooâ€¦ How could she be intimate with someone like thatâ€¦ It really boggles the mind and the timing was horrible. If she was having a spending all day in Shawâ€™s loft after the Mask it would be fine and have made more senseâ€¦ But the timing was just awful.
I decided to post here because I know Josh and Chris read Alan. I think they really need to do a better job of not letting these avoidable plot holes happen because of lazy writing. Your fans enjoy the mythology. Why ruin that for them ?
I agree with you about Shaw halfway Tina. I don’t care if he’s back (so long as he’s a villain and INTERESTING, please), or that he slept with Sarah. I don’t get all the hand-wringing about him sleeping with Sarah–they are adult 20-somethings, not teenagers–sex doesn’t have to be this Super Important Thing to them, that you can only do with Someone Who Means a Lot. For some people, sex is a good distraction to take you mind off things, and I totally buy Sarah throwing herself into it with Shaw to not think about her unresolved feelings for Chuck. (Other pats of the Shaw/Sarah relationship I take far more exception to… mostly the execution and the lack of chemistry.)
However, with all these dates now revealed to us, I felt a lot more uncomfortable and violated in my conception of the Sarah/Shaw dynamic than if we’d just been told they had a lot of sex. That was… a lot of one-on-one time. And time spent in affectionate, intimate ways. (Couples massage?) THAT implies an emotional connection of the kind we never saw between them, and that’s more off-putting to me.
Good episode, Bakula was great and I like the little touches that he does with the character. Nice that he got a good bit of screen time. The sub plots were good, but where did Ellie learn Cryptology? Seeemed like a stretch. Like having Daniel with an intersect, did he get intersect 1 or 2? Does it matter if he has the same training as Sarah? Looking forward to next week.
LOVED the episode. Just one thing….where was the tease for the finale!?! It’s going to be a loonngg week! Is it monday again yet??
The Finale promo….and take note at the 0:20 mark of something we’ve never seen Chuck do before….
[www.youtube.com]
If you’re talking shooting a gun, I paused it right at 0:20 seconds, and that’s clearly Shaw.
While we’re stopping at random parts in the video, and over-analyzing everything, stop it at 0:24 for a real gem!
Big Mike was “Rain”, not “Water”.
Alan, didn’t you catch the line from Papa B about the governor regulating him neurologically? I was wondering why Chuck didn’t question it. I thought that was his admission that he has an intersect in his head. He said it worked for him and could work for Chuck too. Isn’t he saying he has one?
I’m over Chuck lying. I’m over Shaw. Way over. Didn’t need to hear about him and Sarah and certainly don’t need him to be alive. If that was their take away from earlier this season, that the fans wanted more Shaw, I worry for season 4. This episode wasn’t nearly as good as the past few have been. Looking forward to the finale and hopefully the end of Shaw for good.
We’ve known since season 2 that Steven Bartowski has an older version of the intersect in his head.
Papa Bartowski told both Sarah and Chuck in the season 2 finale that he had downloaded a beta version of the intersect in order to test it. It was how they knew to go find Bryce after Fulcrum took them.
Don’t you guys want to see Chuck take him out again. Now we are back to Chuck having never killed anyone. I did lay out this scenario in a discussion page on the official Chuck page. I think Sarah is going to take him out this time though. No matter who kills him though, I will squeel with joy when Shaw takes another double tap
Alan, if this episode with the teleplay again written by Judkins & LeFranc is what we can expect in Season 4, that all I can say is WOW! They’re hitting all the right notes.
I’m not happy with Brandon Routh coming back unless he truly steps up his game. He was so wooden! Maybe the role of a one dimensional villain would suit him better, I hope so at least. But, they’re going to need a better mastermind then him, somebody who really can be that evil genius.
Anyway, my point is that these back 6 have been some of the best written, best acted episodes of Chuck in a long time. Hats off to all!
I agree with you on Brandon Routh coming back. His performance and character were so despised in the first part of the season I can’t believe they thought it a good idea to bring him back.
But, as long as they keep him as a villain I’ll be fine. I don’t want to see any coming to senses realization crap. Keep him bad. He actually makes an alright villain in that we’ve actually seen his reasons for being bad, even if it seems over the top.
I just want to bring up one point again, We never saw the face of the person getting uploaded. I know that the computer identified the person as Shaw, but if you look at him from behindhe really doesn’t have the build that Shaw had. He looked smaller in the shoulders. There are several ways to fool the computer into thinking it was Shaw that put his hand there for biometrics.
One Bakula fan, Chuck fan, still smiling from ear to ear.
This episode was frustrating in that it felt like if NBC had just gone ahead and ordered a full season last year, we could have avoided a lot of the stupid Shaw stuff and allowed some of these things to play out over a few more episodes. Schwartz and Fedak have done a pretty good job of drawing on past storylines to get us to this point, but this episode still felt a bit rushed and disjointed to me. I still really wish I could turn back the clock and have Shaw be a double agent for longer than he was: no matter how devastated he is about his wife, I buy his conversion to the Ring about as much as I bought Sarah’s feelings for him – which is to say, hardly at all.
The Buy More plot, while funny, felt like it was from a different show. “Chuck” works best when the Buy More plots either mirror or intersect with the spy stuff and this did neither.
All that said, I’m glad to see the Ring finally doing *something* and to see Ellie get more involved in the storylines than she has been this season. Also, the montage of Morgan falling in love with Awesome was flat-out hysterical.
Oh, and I’m pretty sure Papa Bartowski has an intersect in his head. Wasn’t there a scene last season that said as much?
Plot hole or unspoken spy cleverness? Sarah said that Stephen’s house didn’t have gas. But something came out of the gas line. But the axe/knife collision caused a spark which didn’t ignite. So confusing.
It was a propane tank.
Oh, OK…but the spark still would have ignited.
I’m assuming that the concentration of gas in the air wasn’t high enough to ignite. Of course, it takes a lot less gas to ignite on a TV show than in real life.
I enjoyed this episode, at least when I wasn’t panicking about what was going on. Bakula was spot-on as Papa B, and I like how the writers have once again entwined his character with Chuck’s fate.
Sarah and Chuck continue to move forward, with Chuck now safekeeping Sarah’s spy notes and presumably starting his own to give to her. I felt that going through Shaw’s files also closed the Sarah/Shaw romance (finally), since she and Chuck never really dealt with that on screen. This provided a fitting place to do so.
I think the last scene of this episode was one of the more powerful of this season: Chuck reflecting on the very real fact that his spy career could cost him his life, with short clips of all the people he loves most. An ominous but beautiful set-up to what is sure to be an intense finale.
When the Justin henchman opens the cabin door to Chuck and hauls him in, Chuck’s reaction isn’t, “Oh, my God,” or “Help!” but “Give me a break!” Deliciously unexpected that Chuck is so world-weary even though he is relatively new to the spy world. Great writing like this, among all the other elements it brings together, is what makes the show such a treat.
@Alan – I pretty much agree with you on this one. The episode started out slow and ramped up nicely to build some good momentum going into the season finale. And yes, I LOVE being able to say “season finale” without worrying about jinxing anything.
@Tina – Its not that I completely disagree with you -I thought the Sarah/Shaw review went on longer than necessary- but I’m actually curious to see where they are going with this. I would have been quite all right with Shaw staying dead, but bringing him back means Chuck still hasn’t killed anyone (though he’s learned he can pull the trigger when absolutely necessary) and hopefully give Shaw (and the writers) a chance at character redemption.
I could very easily see Chuck hesitating to drop the hammer and Sarah supplying the oh so satisfying double tap. If it really is Shaw. I am going to bet if they show any spoilers or trailers for the next two episodes, the face of the person who uploads the Intersect will not be seen.
Why was there no preview for next week’s finale?
Did we really need to be reminded of America’s Got Talent or Last Comic Standing?
@tgilders, maybe it was an error by your local station? Here in Seattle we got a short preview; it’s probably online somewhere.
How do you not love Scott Bakula? Great throughout, but I particularly loved the last scene in Chuck’s room where you can tell that something’s clearly going increasingly wrong with him and there he is, in his altered, childlike way, telling his son that he plans to help him, and Levi is perfect — you get the idea that he has decided he needs to take care of his father most of all.
Anyway, if they kill off Pa, I hope they kill him off like Shaw, which is to say that he goes deep underground and can still do a quick guest appearance or two.
I’m also very happy that they used Sarah Lancaster effectively for a change. Again, it’s a little much to expect that Ellie has fallen in with the CIA without so much as a moment of hesitation about the whirlwind circumstances of Africa, but Lancaster has a way of making Ellie seem believable and sympathetic no matter how weak her scripting. I really do hope there’s an explosion when Ellie finally learns the truth, though. I don’t want to see resigned Ellie. I want to see a new, angrier Ellie ready to kick everyone’s ass for not telling her what she’s needed to know.
Thank heaven for this back six because this particular episode marked the first time where they really got the balance right. They truly established a mythology that gets them into S4 (yay!) while continuing to develop the new relationships and comic elements that advance the show as well. It didn’t seem to be working terribly well before. I think it’s back now.
While I liked it overall, I thought this was the worst of the 3.1 episodes. The first 2/3rds of it was uneven and disjointed. I usually look forward to the Jeff and Lester stuff, but it seemed entirely unnecessary here, and didn’t fit it well (the latter half better than the initial scene though).
Great to see Bakula again. And I’m glad they didn’t try to stretch the problems Chuck had with Shaw-Sarah relationship past the one scene.
I thought the rooftop jump was a Matrix reference, but I’m young enough to think every rooftop jump is a Matrix reference.
Papa Bartowski told Chuck and Sarah he has an Intersect in his head at the end of Season 2. He flashes on the supposed-CIA (really Fulcrum) agent that comes to get Bryce Larkin, then tells Chuck and Sarah he downloaded an Intersect to test on himself: “I was young and stupid, but the intel was good.” After flashing, Papa Bartowski seems to have the strength drained out of him, and tells Chuck he can’t follow him on the mission.
Great episode. Having Bakula come back as Chuck’s Dad was awesome, Scott is so good in that role.
I love the idea of having Shaw be a villian, and I hope he survives the season finale to stick around to be the main villian for all of season four. That way, evil will have a face we know, and that should provide focus for the writers, and I would guess, better episodes.
I just wanted to shake Ellie, even though I know its not her fault.
I hope we see a Jeffster! reunion…
I thought that was a really nice scene, where Chuck read his spy will at the end, and the song playing over it was awesome as well.
Can’t wait for the season finale…
Great cliffhanger and yeah, I can live with the idea of another intersect living out there in the form of Shaw. One of the things the show has really missed as it has built its characters & its mythology is a rogue’s gallery. Every great hero needs a nemesis, and Chuck having one in the former of a former bf of Sarah’s works rather nicely for both characters. It’s a smart device and something I’m kind of surprised it took them three seasons to introduce…and I’m sure I’ll be the heretic here by saying I hope next week doesn’t see the show killing Shaw off. I’d like to see the show try on the threat of him always being out on for a while.
And yes, it is nice going into next knowing there is more CHUCK on the way come the fall.
Sorry for the typos. Sometimes I think quicker than I’m able to type. ANYWAY….bring on next week!
Bryce Larkin was an ex of Sarah’s and Chuck’s nemesis (in more ways than one) – until it turned out he was acting for the best. If they keep Shaw as the Big Bad it’d be different from the Bryce arc, but the whole Shaw storyline has been handled so badly I just want to see him gone, especially since Routh’s guest-star salary must be eating into a budget that could be used for a few more Jeffster scenes.
I agree with you on the need for a better villain – the Ring has been ridiculously incompetent so far – but I hope it takes the form of Ellie’s doctor friend instead of Shaw.
Yes I suppose Bryce was Chuck’s nemesis in a way, certainly to Chuck & Morgan he was, but as you note, not in the way I meant or in the way I think the show needs to move forward. The Doctor has the Master and Holmes had Moriarty and I do strongly think the show needs some kind of credible threat as it enters season 4 because you are right, The Ring has kind of been a joke as a big bad. If that big bad turns out to Shaw or not I’m just glad they are finally going there. Looking ahead to next week I hope that we don’t get a neat resolution to Chuck’s problems with the Intersect as this is a plot point that is probably the most dramatic aspect the show has introduced. It’s kind of what like IRON MAN 2 does, the thing which makes Chuck useful and a force to be reckoned with is also the thing that is killing him little by little everytime he uses it. Keeping that secret from Sarah will probably get exposed next week but the problem itself is something I hope the show explores further.
I agree about the earrings, I wouldn’t be wearing them. One thing if it was from just an ex, but from an ex who tried to kill me, as well as the man I love. Plus they would remind her of not only him but of his wife who she killed, Sarah’s professed “worst day of her life”. And they kept it in there for one joke. I don’t want to harp too much on it though, but really.
I liked the last 20 minutes a lot more than the first 30. Bakula’s tics make a character, but I find them a bit annoying too. And yes, frustrating to see Ellie’s ignorance taken advantage of – you wanted to shout at the screen at her. Hopefully, though, she gets this all figured out by the end of the finale. Chuck’s lying was a bit overdone too. I am hoping now that he has this “governor” that he will just come clean with Sarah?
Jeffster didn’t make me laugh much either, I feel they are a bit tired now.
I know that was a lot of complaints, but really, I still did enjoy it. Casey’s comment on reviewing pics of who you killed; the hatchet throw from Sarah, with Chuck’s quip that it “was all her”; the fight was well-done too; Chuck not believing that his Dad threw a knife in his face; the receipt being taken from Casey, then from Chuck, then from Sarah and back to Casey; Awesome telling just how Awesome of a husband he is and Morgan soaking it in; Sarah being able to locate Papa B; and finally the passing of Sarah’s will to Chuck. All fun things and an exciting set-up for the finale.
One thing confuses me, so Shaw has had unbelievable plastic surgery then? is his face going to magically transform to Shaw or is he still going to be Justin? This is a bit far out for me, but I am willing to go with the flow
Wait, aren’t Justin and Shaw two different people or did I miss something pretty big?
It is I who wsa confused, I thought the guy putting his hand on the interesct computer was Justin but he really is Shaw inside, but I see that I am totally wrong on that – thank goodness, as that would have been too crazy! I must have temporarily lost my mind, too much Chuck goodness at once, maybe?
@Reva Either Shaw is really back, or the Ring replicated his palm print to gain access to the intersect? Given Chuck’s dream last episode, it appears he is in fact back, albeit magically transformed. Regardless of whether it’s Shaw or Justin, a Ring agent with an intersect will make for an intense and awesome finale.
Also, am I the only one who doesn’t have a big problem with Sarah wearing the earrings? To me, it shows just how unattached she was to Shaw. She dates him, lets him buy her nice things that have absolutely no sentimental value to her, all in an attempt to force herself to stop loving Chuck. Which of course would never work. And do we know for sure that those were the earrings from Shaw, or was she just embarrassed at Casey’s prying, especially in front of Chuck?
Haha, it’ll do that to ya. Glad I’m not going crazy either.
It’s like it all of a sudden occurs to Sarah that is looks bad to wear the earrings. She comes of as shallow and self absorbed.
Shaw tried to kill her! She killed his wife. You wouldn’t be able to pay me to wear anything that psycho gave me. Everytime I’d put them on I’d think of Shaw. I think regular old ex-boyfriend, maybe. A murderous sociopath, no. He drugged her, tried to kill her and Chuck had to shot him to get rid of him. No way.
Haven’t see it yet, but God I hope SHAW DOESN’T RETURN NEXT SEASON!
I can’t do another minute of Shaw. That’s a sure fire way to piss away season 4 like they did most of 3.
Chuck and his dad did have a good relationship until he walked out on Chuck and Ellie. I thought the whole episode, and whole season have worked together amazingly well. Shaw wasn’t there to stay around … he was there to bring the season to this moment. I’ve loved it.
And that moment at the end, framed by Chuck’s words … seriously amazing. If the finale is as good as the set up …. and two hours of it… :)
Glad to see Sarah kick a** — best line of the entire show: “Does she have an intersect too?” Love it!
So much goodness in this episode (despite the admittedly slow start), but I think my favorite line had to be Morgan’s “He fell in the river? Of course he’s alive? Haven’t you ever seen a John Carpenter movie?”
Classic.
Can I just say that the throw-away line by Morgan was the best of the night?
“If he’d have me, I’d let him.”
Too bad we could only see Baldwin’s reaction from the side — that would have made it even funnier.
Decent episode. Seemed a bit of a rehash from end of season 2 but okay.
Loved Captain Awesome explaining his day and Morgan’s reaction.
Really hope season finale sticks the dismount!
Sorry to have to correct you, but Met Darryl Strawberry was “The Straw that stirs the drink”.
Ah those wonderful days in the late 70s when The Mets and The Yankees were astride the baseball world….
despite the pun of Strawberry’s name, Reggie Jackson was the one who was quoted: “This team, it all flows from me. I’m the straw that stirs the drink. Maybe I should say me and (Yankee catcher and teammate Thurman) Munson, but he can only stir it bad.”
Anyway, I thought this episode was a bit all over the place but it had enough good business to pull it through–particularly enjoyed Devon’s retelling of an average day, Earth Wind Fire & Rain, and Chuck and Sarah’s reincarnation as Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
I found it amusing the way the show managed to have Shaw as a presence in this episode without having to pay Brandon Routh. (I assume it was his stand-in or stunt double at the end putting his hand on the palm-reader.)
I also took Papa B’s admission that he built a governor for himself as acknowledgement that the Intersect made him a little crazy.
Alan, with the renewal, any word as to whether the show’s budget gets an increase, too? i.e. Will “secondary” characters be more consistent in their appearances in the show, or will we continue to have to play musical chairs with the non-spy characters?
Also, I liked the episode, but my one concern with the direction of the show is that, with Ellie soon to be in on the “game”, there will be no more “double life” aspect in the show. Some have said (including JJ Abrams, I believe) that one of the downfalls of Alias was the loss of that aspect in that show (in that case with the death of all of Sidney’s “real life” friends … slightly different). But with everyone in on the spy game, the show will have a much different feel, and I’m not sure if it’s for the better.
Shows rarely get an increased budget unless they pulling in big ratings (i.e. CSI). Sometimes you hear about shows getting special dispensation for an event episode (like the post-Super Bowl 3-D episode) but usually the budget trends down when a show is struggling to get by, hence the cuts made this year. If we’re lucky they’ve settled on the same budget and not another cut.
I enjoyed the ep very much and don’t have a prob with the return of Shaw (especially as I called it that he wasn’t dead–I know, not a big stretch to guess that, but I finally got something right) :-)
The John Carpenter ref was my favorite Morgan line ever.
I’m fairly certain that they referenced Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the movie when Stephen throws a knife at Chuck. Except, where Buffy says ‘you threw a knife at my head,’ Chuck says ‘you threw a knife at my face.’
Also, thanks Alan for the Spider-man, Venom analogy. I thought that was quite apt.
[www.youtube.com]
Just found the youtube vid of the Buffy movie trailer. At about 20 seconds in, you see where Chuck referenced
I love Jay Chandrasekhar and any episode of anything he directs – and this was no different.
The scene where Casey is “interrogating” Sarah has his touch all over it. He can bring out the funny parts of even the worst material, so when you give him good writing like Chuck it’s a slam dunk good time.
Loved the episode, although it was a little off that Papa Bartowski didn’t search (and find) Ellie’s bug after the confrontation–the jacket wasn’t destroyed, was it? Loved having Scott Bakula back on the show. And found Big Mike’s stint as a musician in Earth, Wind, Fire and RAIN too funny. Yes, I listened to Earth Wind and Fire as a teen. Interesting that some of you didn’t see next week’s previews–they showed them out here on the West Coast. Can’t wait for next week–would tell you what I saw, but know Alan bans any spoilery comments.
Sorry Alan, but this was a pretty bad Jeffster! moment, and by Sam-Kinnison-and-an-Indian-lesbian standards, that’s miles away from any of the past iterations. The “parallel Buy More moment” with Lester and “rain” as well as Lester’s monologue to an absent Casey made me chuckle, but on the whole it just wasn’t that funny of a bit and didn’t work on several levels.
Good episode, though I did have one big issue with it and I can’t tell if it’s just because there’s something I’m not getting:
How would the intersect malfunctioning/overwhelming Chuck’s brain suddenly start making Chuck psychic?? How would he know that Shaw was alive?? What am I missing?
They like this
What a built up to the finale. Last week, I mentioned how I didn’t think that they would bring Shaw back. So, I’m not sure how exactly I feel to have him back in the mix, although it will probably end badly for him before the season rolls to a stop.
Scott Bakula simply nails it as Stephen Bartowski. He goes from crazy to genius and back again so well. It would be great to see him on the show more often.
The Ellie-Casey situation is playing out like a comedy of errors with the bad info Ellie has, and the incomplete information that Casey is acquiring. It shows the one glaring point in the Chuck plot, the fact that Chuck’s cover story serves only to isolate Ellie from the truth as everyone else in his close group of friends and family is in the CIA “Circle of Trust”.
Anyway, I am so relieved to hear that NBC is doing the right thing, and we have another season, even if it is the 13+9 format, like this season.
I really enjoyed this well-balanced episode. Really dig these two writers. I’m glad Sarah Lancaster is given more to work with, but the way they handled Ellie’s situation was kinda a let down. I supposed this is all for the convenient of the plot flow. Love seeing the kickass Sarah, especially the part where she scared the information out of Morgan. Then, there’s Jeffsters, without the “sters”. Oh, and where can I find myself a Capt. Awesome aka the fantastic husband?
I’m fine with Shaw coming back, as long he moves the story forward somehow.
BTW, some people are over-thinking the Sarah/Shaw relationship waaaaay too much. If Chuck was free to sleep with Hannah, Sarah cannot have an intimate relationship with someone else, even with Shaw? Way to be sexist.
At this point where season 4 is a certain, I’m just gonna sit back and enjoy the ride while it lasts. And I agree with Alan that this set things up for the finale just fine.
This is a fairly long-ish post. In short: I enjoyed this episode. But am disappointed with the Ring and Shaw in this episode and the season overall.
I enjoyed this episode. Overall. I hated the Shaw stuff, but enjoyed everything else. It sets-up the finale well, too.
Regarding the Shaw stuff – to me it’s clear that his storyline was a giant flop. The writers clearly thought it’d be really cool (and still do, looking at mid-season interviews they’ve given), but in truth it’s been a pretty weak storyline.
Same as the ring really. All season (including this episode – they didn’t get Casey, didn’t get Chuck’s dad, etc) it’s been suggested that they’ve been amazingly dangerous, but they’ve been useless to be honest.
Anywhoo – back to the Shaw stuff. *IF* his initial arc was good and we liked his character, I think that today’s episode would have seemed really cool.
After all, the idea of some epic character (I.e. what Shaw was [I]meant[/I] to be) making a brilliant entrance into the show, transforming Chuck and the team, then turning and coming back to do real damage.. that’s a very good idea.
But unfortunately it’s flopped and not paid off. Instead the Shaw stuff just drags everything else down, in my humble opinion.
Regarding the Shaw death – I hope they explain how he’s still alive. Since I went back and did some screencaps of his death:
[tristanperry.com]
[tristanperry.com]
[tristanperry.com]
[tristanperry.com]
He seems to get shot:
1) Through the shoulder-blade (okay, not lethal of course – but it’d also make swimming in the river a whole lot harder. . .)
2) Through the heart (lethal)
3) Through the chest (puncturing a lung?)
All in all, unless he was wearing (As someone suggested a few days ago) a bullet-proof vest which squirts out blood, he *would* be dead.
The Bryce thing I could understand since (in the pilot, that is) he got shot in the upper shoulder area, with blood splattering onto his neck. It looked nasty, but I could see him surviving that.
But Shaw being shot through the heart, shoulderblade and lung, then landing face down in a fast-moving river with little-to-no change of being able to swim? Sorry, unless he was wearing a vest he’s dead.
So yeah, overall I enjoyed the episode but the Shaw stuff (and that awful Sarah-Chuck-Casey ‘what did you do with Shaw?’ scene which was meant to be funny) really drags things down.
I’m hoping that S4 is more like S2 but with Chuck and Sarah being together. S2 did the spy stuff (Fulcrum) very well. S3 has – IMO – failed in both the spy stuff (Ring useless for at least 17 out of 19 episodes) and Shaw stuff.
Anywhoo, rant over :P Overall I did enjoy the episode, I guessed – since it brings the Ring and Shaw stuff to the fore-front – I’m looking back over the season as a whole (thus the rant).
My (semi-incoherent) thoughts as I watched the episode:
The Shaw stuff is as though TPTB are rubbing our faces in it. I know they don’t intend it like this, but they are (IMHO).
As above, Shaw’s 100% dead unless he was wearing a bullet-proof vest.
‘That’ book in Shaw’s penthouse – lol! Love Chuck’s face when he seen it!
Scott Bakula = a-w-e-s-o-m-e!
The scene where Awesome describes his Ellie-centred day is epic!
“You threw a knife in my face!” “Dad! Knife – face! What if you were wrong?!” – amazing scene!
Again, Scott Bakula = a-w-e-s-o-m-e!
“Does she have the intersect too?” “No dad, that’s all her” – hell yeah!
Jeffster lameness is epic!
Ellie-ring storyline is good. Should set-up the finale well. I only hope that. . . something bad doesn’t happen to Ellie in the finale.
The final scene: Shaw being intersected. WHY?!?! Shaw’s been useless. The Ring have been useless. So the idea that – amongst all this uselessness – the Ring built a high-tech intersect and Shaw is now an intersect agent seems very poor. I know we’re meant to “suspend our belief” a bit when watching TV, but (and I don’t mean this to sound harsh) that doesn’t excuse poor writing and things which don’t make sense for much of the season, in my humble opinion.
So overall (despite my ranting!) I enjoyed this episode. I’m just disappointed at the writing of the Ring and Shaw in this otherwise great season.
I hated the Jeffster storyline. It slowed down the spy line and it was pretty pointless here.
I still donÂ´t believe (despite the promo from next week) that Shaw is alive. Even if he was, he couldnÂ´t have recovered from his injuries so quickly. I donÂ´t know – maybe as a villain, he will be cool. I didnÂ´t mind him, and liked him in the beginning. But this episode was great and much better writtten than last weekÂ´s. CanÂ´t wait to see th finale.
One reference that Alan failed to mention was Chuck hanging from the rooftop looked exactly like the scene from the beginning of “Vertigo” with Jimmy Stewart holding onto a rain gutter.
Pretty obvious that the Intersect’s brain-malfunctionness will be what ends up killing Shaw. That way, Chuck can remain a non-killer.
Can we really say enough about Scott Bakula’s performance? He blows every other guest star (sorry John Laroquette) completely out of the water.
Alan, your blog is probably my favorite TV related news and review source, but how could you not mention possibly the best line of the episode?
Morgan to Casey in reference to Awesome: “If he’d have me, I’d let him”
Also the spy will storyline was a nice surprise and a great way to end the episode, I’ll be very upset if this show gets snubbed at the Emmy’s once again. Zachary Levi and Yvonne Strahovski should both be nominated in leading categories. Their performances are consistently amazing.
“If a girl gets Tiffany earrings, she’s going to wear Tiffany earrings. I don’t care if they came from Charlie Manson himself.”
Heh- Greentara, that’s almost word-for-word what my wife said when we watched the episode except she said Hannibal Lector!
“I want you to have my spy will.” SPY WILL? (eye roll) And to top it off, it comes in a neat box with a huge CIA logo on it. Gag. If you had a drinking game that would require you to drink every time someone said “spy” on this show, you would be in the ER with alcohol posioning. The overuse of the word is getting really distracting.
“there’s still the very fair larger issue that she’s likely drastically shortened the life expectancy of the man she loves.”
Great line! I hope the showrunners pick up on this going into S4.
I realise that as the diehard Chuck fanbase we have all taken an oath to ignore or at the very least down play the plot holes (craters?) on the show because it is just so much darn tootin fun, but there are a couple humdingers that really do beggar belief even in this context. Forget about John Carpenter movies, has none of Team Bartowski seen the Bourne trilogy? No body? We donâ€™t do â€œpresumed deadâ€, son. Shaw was only ever missing in action. And surely any team worth its salt would have mothballed Castle as soon as they realised Shaw had turned to the Ring. Hopefully what Beckman was trying to get Chuck and Sarah to do as they canoodled themselves across continental Europe.
But whatever. I hate to criticise Chuck because I love it so, but season 3.1 has not lived up to the high point and promise of The Honeymooners generally speaking, it seems rushed and crowded and itâ€™s not doing justice to the players, characters or the whole mytharc. I do see that the creative team are trying to advance the mythology as much as possible with the Ring having an intersect finally and establishing Shaw as its recipient; and with the introduction of the governor.
Think of the major milestones we have seen in Chuckâ€™s maturing into a man: finding his Dad, cowboying up to save his Dad from Rourke; surrendering himself to Fulcrum in the Santa Claus; arresting and releasing Jill; dumping Hannah; telling Morgan his secret and taking the heat for the consequences; putting his life on the line for Sarah and telling her he loves her; and shooting Shaw. And compare them all to the major developments that have been crowded over or rushed through so far in 3.1: Ellie leaving, the threat of insanity, the decision to lie to Sarah, the decision to lie to his Dad. If I was trying to convert friends into new Chuck fans I wouldnâ€™t use 3.1.
Having said that, Joshua Gomez is still hilarious and steals every scene; and there was one moment at the end of the episode which encapsulates the potential and the sensitivity that this ensemble cast is capable of: when Stephen and Chuck hug in Chuckâ€™s bedroom (why was the bed unmade for the first time ever?) Bakula gives the impression of being very uncomfortable in the hug and Levi gives the impression of being aware of it and empathetic to it, even protective. All in a split second. Iâ€™ve said it before and Iâ€™ll say it again: I very much hope someone somewhere is working on awards season clip-reels for this show.
And kudos to Big Mike for being the greatest mentor on tv. Ever. And kudos for the Hoth Bldg, a witty acknowledgement that this is a bridging ep, Empire Strikes Back being the most ambitious bridging ep in the entire scifi canon. And kudos for the â€œspy willâ€ voiceover which felt very cinematic and read like an excellent prologue for the finale and even what we now know will be season 4. (Yay!)
Very exciting episode. It was very suspenseful and funny, and the action was good too. I also loved to see Agent Shaw back. Always liked him and Brandon Routh’s performance. And now as a villain (supervillain?), he’s even more interesting and badass. Man, the season finale looks AWESOME!! Thank you show. :)