‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Masquerade’: Casey & Morgan vs. the third wheel

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I transfer my energy…
“I think it’s time we both grow up.” -Morgan
There’s a lot going on in “Chuck vs. the Masquerade.” It’s one of the rare episodes these days to not only feature the entire cast but to give them all something of note to do. (Well, maybe Big Mike’s presence was a bit skimpy, but he at least had a good reaction to the shell-shocked Ellie and Awesome.) It has a spy plot (Operation Bartowski has to save Volkoff’s daughter Vivian), a spy subplot (Robin Givens tries to recruit Casey) and various personal subplots all built around various characters trying to grow up and figure out what to do next with their lives. It has one of those rare-but-welcome Sarah/Morgan scenes, a whole lotta Chuck and Morgan bonding, and an Ellie/Awesome subplot that’s actually entertaining on its own (as opposed to the “well, at least they got screentime” feeling I sometimes get when those two are on their own). It even has room to stealthily build up the character whom I’m assuming will be one of the big bads of season 4.1.
It is, in other words, a much denser episode of “Chuck” than we often get, and one that handled almost all of its assignments superbly. Lots going on, but it didn’t feel too busy.
I will say that I was losing interest in Chuck and Vivian’s friendship for a bit, simply because she’s a new character and I’m much more invested in Chuck and Morgan feeling like the third wheel, or even Ellie and Awesome’s sleeplessness. But when it became clear (during Boris’ speech about how Volkoff raised her) that all of this was leading to Chuck having inadvertently inspired his new arch-nemesis (if, indeed, that’s what she turns out to be), I was impressed. Sneaky stuff.
Still, the episode’s most engaging material involved Morgan and Casey’s feelings of being left behind. Casey’s been playing bartender practically from the start of the series, but back then he had more mission value than he’s been allowed to show of late. So it was good to see that issue addressed, and to see Casey get to kick some ass in defense of Sarah while Chuck was busy elsewhere. I’m not a huge Robin Givens fan, but I’ll admit to being intrigued by whatever’s behind the big scary Castle wall(*). A cell for Volkoff, maybe?
(*) On the other hand, given the horrific security problems that Castle and the Buy More have had over the years, I’m not sure why the CIA would want to keep anything or anyone of importance in there. On the other hand, if part of the idea here is to have the place be more secure now with all the added personnel, I can go with that.
The Morgan end of things was even more fun, starting with that hilarious glimpse of Morgan and Alex “transferring energy” while a baffled and scared Chuck and Sarah watched, then going on to Sarah trying to have a playdate with Morgan(**), followed by some serious bromantice moments for Chuck (who has dressed as Han Solo, at least in a CIA-manufactured photo) and Morgan (who is furry enough, but not tall enough, to pass for Chewbacca). The only part of that that didn’t entirely work was the notion that Morgan moving out was this huge deal, when he and Chuck had only been living together for a couple of years. If the show had started out with Chuck and Morgan living together (and Ellie already across the courtyard), then this is a serious ordeal. But the guys were well into their adult lives before they co-habitated, and given that they still work together, they’ll be seeing each other as much as they did in, say, season two – or, given that Morgan’s now kind of a spy, even more. But Gomez and Levi still played the heck out of that stuff, acknowledging it as both silly and sincere at the same time.
(**) Yvonne Strahovski attempting to play with toys = super-adorable. I also enjoyed her delivery of the word “hang” like it was from some alien language.
Ellie and Awesome’s story fit the growing up theme a bit more loosely, in that Clara’s still going to be a baby for a long time. But moving into the nursery – and letting mom and dad sleep – is a big milestone, and while sleep-deprived new parents is a pretty stock comedy plot, this one was well-executed, amusingly played by Sarah Lancaster and Ryan McPartlin, and with a nice Jeffster! twist that didn’t overuse the band. Plus, I’ve been listening to that Rusted Root song since college, and I don’t know the lyrics any better than Ellie and Awesome do.
This episode’s writers, Rafe Judkins and Lauren LeFranc, were the rookies on a veteran staff a year ago. Then everybody who ranked in between them and Schwartz and Fedak left to go work on other shows, leaving them as unlikely vets. But based on episodes like this one and “Chuck vs. the Push Mix,” they’re more than living up to the challenge.
Some other thoughts:
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Felicia” by The Constellations (Chuck and Morgan’s Valentine’s Day prep), “Love Insurance” by Mike James Kirkland (Chuck tries to get to the fridge while Morgan and Alex have the living room), “Immunize” by Pendulum featuring Liam Howlett (Chuck and Sarah at the masquerade ball), Jeffster! covering Rusted Root’s “Send Me On My Way,” “Crinan Wood” by Alexi Murdoch (Morgan explains why he’s moving out), and “No Time for Dreams” by Last Days of April (final montage).
• By the standards of most 21st century action TV, the opening scene with the Russian guy getting shot in the head at point-blank range wasn’t in any way gory. By the standards of “Chuck” (which usually keeps its violence on the bloodless side), it was surprisingly graphic.
• Like Chuck, I am freaked out by masquerade balls, and it is all the fault of Stanley Kubrick, Tom Cruise and the former Mrs. Cruise.
• We’ve always known that Chuck is the girl in his relationship with Sarah (dreaming of a big wedding, always wanting to talk about feelings), but rarely has it been more explicit than in his Valentine’s Day plans, which included him acting out the Julia Roberts part from “Pretty Woman” (also named Vivian, interestingly) and wanting to watch “Love Actually.”
• Loved the rapid-cut sequence of Casey seeing his daughter smearing chocolate on Morgan’s face, his partner dressed as a Victoria’s Secret angel, etc., etc. His worst nightmare.
• Casey referring to Chuck and Sarah by their ‘shipper name of Charah: funny or too in-jokey?
• A clever omission: we don’t see any of the awesome escape plan that Sarah hatches to get her, Chuck and Vivian out of the stable, which A)saves money for the cash-strapped series (ala the off-camera fight scenes from the season premiere), B)creates an image in our heads of something cooler than they may have been able to pull off, and C)puts in the same headspace as Casey, who also missed it and feels left out for having done so.
• On the other hand, I wish the final shootout had been staged in a way where it was clear why all the bad guys weren’t shooting at Casey while he was busy picking them off one at a time. It’s not like he was either in good cover or constantly on the move.
What did everybody else think?
Lefranc and Judkins are my Favorite writers of the show and I really enjoy each episode they write!
I’m really intrigued by the Vivian Volkoff storyline. I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out, and whether she turns out to be good/bad.
Plus the whole Sarah’s wings popping out was hysterical. Definitely a funny Valentine’s Day scene.
Definitely my favorite episode of the season, mainly due to the Toy Story 3 scene with Chuck and Morgan. My only gripe is where they’re setting us up to go with Casey. That’s feeling like a rehash of some things we’ve seen in earlier seasons.
Was it my imagination or was the British accent on Volkoff’s daughter all over the place?
It was a bit like a reverse Teresa Leary.
Apparently the actress was born in the US, grew up in England, and then split her time between the two countries.
fun episode. i agree that they were trying to do so many things in one ep but it actually worked! yvonne doing comedy is really awesome.
thumbs down on casey calling them “charah”
did morgan really call beckman “gb”?
Yeah, he really did call Beckman that. And I took the ‘Charah’ remark to be sarcastic, which is true to Casey, so that’s okay.
Solid episode. I too was wondering how long Morgan and Chuck were sharing the apartment, but it was a fun plot nonetheless. Loved that Han and Chewie end up in Clara’s nursery.
Was it just me, or was the scene with Chuck and Vivian on the white horse a nod to Arwen and Frodo’s escape from the Nazgul in Lord of the Rings?
Actually it felt more like Luke and Leia on the speeder bike on Endor to me! Maybe cuz my brain was all Star Wars-y from the Han/Chewie stuff.
Whichever it was, I have to say the production values on it were either weird or low. There appeared to be some perspective shifting going on, but not enough to be sure why…
I liked the episode – the scene where Chuck and Morgan were “breaking up” and were on opposite sides of the wall, only for Sarah to be in Chuck’s room – that made me laugh out.
I also like that Vivian was “born” as a bad guy in this episode. It’s a welcome departure from the bad-guy-pretending-to-be-good-only-to-double-cross old ploy. I’m looking forward to future episodes to see how Chuck deals with his part in inspiring her.
One more thing – even if I liked Robin Givens (which I really don’t), I think she was horribly miscast. But I am intrigued by what else could POSSIBLY be going on in Castle…
I don’t see that – Robin Givens effortlessly gives off a women-in-charge persona with a bit of a mean prickly edge – its seems like it would fit a CIA upper level agent pefectly
I think it is important to note that Robin Givens seems to be about as tall as General Beckman.
Maybe it turns out to be nice. I just shudder to think she’ll become evil through a Volkoff Intersect. Because there can never be too many evil syndicates independently developing the same technology as the CIA in four years…
My heart tugged a bit when Morgan gave Han/Chewie to Clara.
That’s family.
Yes. It would’ve been unthinkable (and unsatisfactory) if either Chuck or Morgan had ended up with both action figures, or if they’d each taken one.
Yeah, but who puts all that stuff on a shelf above a baby’s crib, especially in California? All I could see was an ep where Chewbacca crushes an infant’s skull….
As a native Californian, I thought the same thing. Never put anything about the bed, and never put the bed under a window.
Sorry, meant to type ABOVE the bed.
Did they mention who Vivian’s mother was during the episode? Cause I think that’s probably PRETTY important…
I’m thinking the same thing you are. I was even trying to remember if we’ve been told anything in previous episodes that would hint at this issue. I’ve got my theory, but I won’t jinx it by suggesting it out loud.
Not saying that any of you were thinking of this, but it can’t be Chuck’s mom. She was only undercover for 10 years.
Sorry, I just noticed that this was mentioned below, and also that it was 20 years and not 10.
I agree that the final shootout was HORRIBLY staged. Way too unrealistic, even by Chuck standards. All of the bad guys had scopes on their guns, yet they all decided to come out from hiding and walk towards Casey? Really? I love this show, but man, they can do better than that.
Ditto. It was like the other snipers were posing and waiting to be shot. The only awfully weak part of an otherwise highly enjoyable outing.
Agreed. Between that and the fact that they were outside for it, it reminded me of an episode of the A-Team. Of course, that changed once Casey actually hit the bad guys when he started shooting.
I also agree that the staging was off, but since it was done in slow-motion, I think it was supposed to represent “bullet-time”. In other words Casey’s reaction time and facility with a gun border on super-human. He was able to take out all those guys before they could even get him in their sites. It’s a bit like the time Sarah knocked a knife out of mid-air with a hatchet and Papa B wondered whether she had an intersect too. Just a reminder that both Casey and Sarah are hypercompetent at their jobs.
I think the body count in this episode may be higher than any prior episode of Chuck (and I don’t think anyone ever died on the A team, but that was a really long time ago!).
Lefranc and Judkins have really stepped up their game in the midst of all the other writers leaving. They’re by far the most reliable writers on staff.
I thought this episode was at its best with the Morgan/Chuck bromance. Ali Adler used to be the only writer that could consistently write that friendship well, but it looks like Lefranc/Judkins have filled her shoes admirably.
It’s true that Chuck and Morgan haven’t been roomies very long, but they’ve been best friends forever; I can see why this particular move–and the motive for it–feels like it signals the end of an era, as Chuck observed.
I was surprised by the head splatter in the opening as well, and also the body count Casey managed to rack up. That seemed like an unusual amount of killing for “Chuck.” I was also perplexed by Casey’s immunity, seeing that we’d even been given a glimpse at the guy in the tree already. But I was glad that Casey got to exercise his sniper chops again. Especially right after getting his nose rubbed in how long it had been.
That rapid cut montage of Casey’s worst nightmare had me in hysterics.
It does look as if Vivian may follow in her father’s footsteps, based on Boris’ inspiring words, but I’m hoping she takes Chuck’s and Sarah’s behavior more to heart. Her decision “not to let anyone die for me” seemed a very positive impulse, and it was clear that these two CIA spies were looking out for her. It just seems implausible that she would suddenly morph into a criminal mastermind.
I agree, I was getting the feeling that she is just interested in finding out about her father – and she probably will become a CIA agent or a British agent or something. I didn’t get an evil vibe at all.
I too was surprised by the blood spatter at the start of the episode, but considering the actor was that customer service guy you love to hate from you-know-which credit card commercial, I also took a certain perverse satisfaction in seeing him ‘offed.’ Now if they’d only stop playing that obnoxious commercial …
I love that guy! Who hates Peggy?
Fun episode. I agree that Chuck/Morgan moving out shouldn’t be that big of a deal – they should have turned it more on the Chuck is getting married, Morgan is finally maturing, we are now adults type thing.
Valentine’s Day beginning was a lot of fun. I like that they are making Alex a little odd – it makes more sense on why she clicks with Morgan(she is enjoying the chocolate face painting, the bear rug, the slapping hands – all weird) The way Chuck is the more sterotypical female it he relationship & Sarah the more male is always played very well I think and makes a great argument as to why they work so well together. You don’t see it on screen much, and in real life I think it happens a lot, more than people acknowledge. Funny too that they all had to appear at Castle in front of Beckman, Morgan in a robe, Chuck in his Love Machine shirt and Sarah in her coat. I would have liked a snappy quip from Beckman I think.
I also agree about Casey picking everybody off, that seemed silly. He didn’t do anything impressive or have a plan – he just picked off a number of people kind of slowly and they all basically stood there and let him shoot them.
I cringed at first when I realized they were going to do a horse action sequence, but it turned out much better than I thought it would.
All in all, a nice light episode that also advanced an overall arc – good stuff.
My wife hopes that the door Casey was shown leads to another door that leads to another door that leads to bars that leads to a phone booth.
I was thinking the same thing!
I dunno; they’ve already missed (for a whole season-plus) a great opportunity for a Get Smart reference. Namely, when the Orange Orange was still in the mix, having Casey shut Morgan up with a (yogurt) cone of silence in the mouth. : -)
I will be disappointed if Vivian goes super villain (although that does seem the likely path). She’s a perfectly nice, somewhat selfless person who suffers from a lack of direction. How that could translate to leader of a murderous criminal org is so ething that would have to be pretty well sold.
Sarah playing with dolls was the highlight. The whole final sequence seemed aimed at driving home Casey’s sharpshooter skills and was pretty boring. Sarah also managed to be just the right amount of knocked out so that she could converse but not aid in her own defense. Convenient, that.
The Casey shooting scene was terrible. I kept wondering why the other guys were not blasting away at him. Bad botch job.
Yea I was wondering the the heck didn’t the bad guys not shoot Casey as they were already surrounding him.
Someone mentioned it above: we were never told who Vivian’s mom is. Can you say… Mary Bartowski? Something tells me the character grew up without her, and only knew her as “Frost”, and the reason it took 20 +/- years for Mary to attempt and take down Volkoff was so that she would find a way to get back home to Chuck and Ellie while trying to keep her other daughter, Vivian, safe from her father’s enterprise, and so that one day, Vivian could meet her mother and two half-siblings.
But I don’t know… I’m just guessing here!
I don’t know who Vivian’s mom will be, but I thought it was weird that they didn’t ask Mary about Vivian from the beginning, considering how close she’s been to Volkoff for 20 years.
Alright, looks like I’m not the only one with that theory…
Mary was gone for almost exactly 20 years. Unless Vivian is Alex’s age, she’s too old to be Mary’s daughter.
Wasn’t it explained that Mary and Volkoff were never intimate?
Good points — Mary *can’t* be Vivian’s mother because Viv’s too old for that; so if they try to go in that direciton later, there’ll be WAAAY too much explaining to do about these discrepancies. More likely than not, Viv’s mother is probably long dead, or a) Volkoff would have mentioned her at some point and b) she would have tried to be part of Viv’s life if she were merely divorced from Volkoff. As Viv doesn’t mention her at all while talking about her missing father, she probably died when Viv was very young.
Let’s not forget, this show loves to pull parents out of its back pocket. She’s either the leader of a rival gang or the director of the CIA.
Anyone else think Jeffster’s impromptu show during Clara’s birth has scarred/inspired her for life – hence Jeffster’s version of Rusted Root putting her to sleep.
Also, for the umpteenth time, how good is Strahaovski? Ever since they’ve let Sarah loosed up a bit she knocks it out of the park on the humor just as much as she has the action and emotion to this point. The look on her face from the moment the wings popped up until Casey left the apartment was priceless.
I was reminded of Murphy Brown’s baby only being able to go to sleep while listening to (cringe!) Barry Manilow, which drove Murphy nuts.
I really enjoyed this episode. Judkins and Lefranc did a successful balancing act with all the plotlines involved. A lot about the episode left me intrigued for the future of the arcs.
And the Charah joke was an injoke but it was funny.
When did Casey call them Charah? I totally missed that
when he was talking to Morgan at the bar. He says, “well, look at you. You are living at Charah’s apartment.
By the way, I actually found it great that they did that.
The character looking at a screen “cliffhanger” that this show loves is really annoying. And its really frustrating when they are resolved by there basically being nothing interesting on the screen (like when Ellie turned on the computer in the lame chuck losses the intersect for 2 episodes arc).
the best season of Chuck to date and after two slightly off weeks, (though Carina can come back any time – just to mess with morgans head) right back up on form. This better not be the end of chuck or I’m selling the TV
Another bad mixing job. The music frequently drowns out the dialogue and it’s even worse when the song features vocals at the same time the actors are talking.
I completely agree. This show uses music better than any I’ve seen, but if you are using your TV speakers, the music often drowns out the dialogue. I like that someone is putting this much effort into providing a total experience, but it is frustrating when you can’t hear the characters. I had to switch to another room where the cable box is attached to a receiver to dial up the dialogue volume.
Hmmm… This episode received a D from The AV Club.
I stopped looking at the AV club a long time ago. Whoever is posting reviews of Chuck just hates the show. Honestly, life is too short. If you hate something this much, and you aren’t getting paid to do it (or if they are, it can’t be very much-unless they have some amazing business model no one else knows about!), so why bother? I can understand not watching the show if you just never thought it was for you, or if you didn’t know it was on (in other words, if you are someone who doesn’t pay attention to what may be good), but if someone really dislikes Chuck, I doubt my tastes would overlap with theirs regarding TV in general! I don’t grade every episode, but this one (like many this season) is in that A- range, but I’m a softie when it comes to this show, and I can’t think of any below a B+.
I think the AV Club reviewer represents a lot of us out there – people who used to enjoy Chuck who think it’s gone downhill and has been spinning it’s wheels for some time.
I think they make good points over there – even if you disagree with them, it’s an interesting take. I think it’s silly to only go to sites where you know people will confirm what you already think. Opinions exist to be challenged.
I stopped reading the AV Club reviews of Chuck a while ago because the reviewer has a tendency to complain and criticize things that he either misunderstood or about which he was completely wrong… which I found incredibly annoying.
If you’re going to criticize someone’s work, at least get your facts straight.
AV Club has their favorites, like Community, that can do no wrong… and then they have a couple shows that they regularly pick apart and trash even though they don’t deserve it.
It takes the joy out of a fun, entertaining show like Chuck… and I pity the people who have been negatively influenced by that hack reviewer.
Sorry to those who agree with him… but would you really have lost your enjoyment of the show if you hadn’t been negatively influenced week after week by such biased criticism?
I’m surprised that no one pointed out — until now — that the Russian who got splattered in the beginning was “Peggy.”
Heh… you’re not the only one. “You killed Peggy!” I also didn’t have any problem with “Charah”, mainly because I’m not a shipper and don’t travel in those particular circles. Then again, the other option is “Suck”, and that’s just flat out mean.
Nice Han shout out, too, with “We’ve got company!”
“Thank you for calling USA Prime Credit, my name Peggy.” Haha, I thought that was him!
Now that’s a good Chuck episode!! I’ve felt a little bit disappointed with the last few starting with ep 13. Actually last week’s was pretty decent I guess, but not one of my favorites. Tonight’s episode felt much more like a classic ep of Chuck, where we get decent storylines for every single character (even if some are small), and I actually felt at least a little bit of intrigue at the cliffhangers and plot twists. Lately it seems like everything has been so predictable that I don’t feel much in the way of suspense or anything at all. But tonight I felt some of that again.
Oh and it was a really FUNNY ep too, which I always appreciate. My favorite scene had to be the shot when Chuck and Morgan are on either side of his bedroom wall slowly sliding down the wall in devastation and cradling their action figures, only for Sarah to be standing RIGHT there watching the entire scene (on Chuck’s side at least) hahahhaaa. That was good stuff.
The only quibbles I can think of were around the scene where Sarah is posing as Vivian on the horse. The way it was shot was kinda funky … and a lot of the horseback riding didn’t look natural. They clearly had issues trying to figure out the best way to film those action shots. And I’m sure it’s already been pointed out but there was a total editing mistake (or filming mistake?) where you could see the stunt person (filling in or Sarah) on the horse with her face fuzzed out.
Oh and I wanted to comment on this, from Alan: “The only part of that that didn’t entirely work was the notion that Morgan moving out was this huge deal, when he and Chuck had only been living together for a couple of years.” That is SO true and I said the exact same thing to my husband while we were watching that scene!!
“(filling in or Sarah)” is supposed to say “(filling in FOR Sarah).”
I thought it was a great episode, and the brokedown feeling Awesome and Ellie had as they walked into the Buy More was priceless. I also enjoyed Chuck flashing on the horse and taking out the bad guys by using a tree branch as parallel bars. Pretty damn cool
Great fun this episode was! A pretty good start for a new arc.
Highlights:
– Sarah: [wings pops out] “surprise!”
– the awkwardness between Morgan/Sarah — i always enjoy their scenes together.
– Sarah: [re the figurines] “They’re fun…….to look at.”
– shouldnt it be time for Chuck to at least being a tranq gun with him on a mission??
– great bromance in here.
– Jeffster twist. Heeee.
You guys must be watching a different Chuck than I am, because this show is terrible now. It’s just SO lazy and shoddy these days.
Sarah getting her robe caught on a hook? She’s a spy who infiltrates places and stealthily kills people yet she’s foiled by a hook?! This is even worse than when she didn’t spot Chuck’s attempted proposal at the restaurant despite being able to spy sharpshooters from across dozens of yards with only her peripheral vision.
And thank goodness those assassins out to kill Sarah when she was on horseback walked into the clearing instead of hide in the bushes with their sniper scopes, sure did save Casey a lot of trouble.
And what are Elle and Awesome even doing on the show anymore? Who cares about a baby on a spy show that _isn’t_ the lead character’s?
Sorry, I know these are nitpicks, but they add to my growing dissatisfaction with the show. Surely I can’t be the only fan who is unhappy with this season.
You’re crabby about the detail because you’re not keeping it all in context. This isn’t MI-5 or Covert Affairs — it’s as much a spy-fi **spoof** as it is a spy-fi show. Or did you miss that while you were sleeping through the commercials??
I have to say that I’m starting to agree with Roy. Save for a few magical moments each episode, these later outings are coming out somewhat… what’s the word… maybe ‘forced’. Almost a satire of what the show used to be. What used to be a very sincere show with many great and tender moments now plays to me more like a show with a very distinct formula.
I give the show-runners a bit of a pass, as it must be quite hard to continually conjure up scenarios arcs which need to adhere to the episode order given, only to learn half-way through each mini-season that they now have more episodes to fill, yet what used to seem organic now seems less than.
I think it was the ‘wine glass’ scene from a few episodes back that made me realize how much the show has gone away from its roots. Sure – Chuck knows Kung Fu, but it seems like that has become a crutch to the series in general. I loved the idea initially, especially when the writers assured us that it wasn’t the ‘end-all, be-all’ of Chuck’s repertoire, but really, it is. The Chuck I know would have fought a few dudes while trying not to spill the wine, and then in a moment of true ‘Chuckiness’, drank the wine before finishing the fight. “Now what are you going to do?” We know he’s crazy-agile now. We did not need to see him toss a glass of wine into the air, and then have it land on the back of his hand while fighting off more bad guys. Silly, unrealistic (both for the show and the character), and unnecessary, in my opinion.
Also, Sarah’s knocked out cold for nearly seven minutes after getting bucked off a horse? She’s taken so many terrible beat-downs over the years and walked away, that I just couldn’t buy it.
Finally, there are those pesky budget issues. Scenes and shots that would have looked great a few years ago are now replaced with ‘green-screen’ alternatives. Yes, I’d rather have the show on TV with a smaller budget than not at all, yet there are ways to shoot around those giant,and obviously fake, set pieces.
As for Webdiva’s post, I can’t fault her, yet I feel like the show started out as a spy-fi send-up with serious, believable heart to a spy-fi spoof that is, unfortunately, spoofing itself.
Now, looking forward: I like the idea of Vivian possibly being part-Bartowski, yet again – it seems like the entire spy world suddenly revolves around Chuck. Nearly every other week, there’s some evil mastermind that eventually ends up in Burbank.
Second: I, as many other here, wondered about that last line from Chuck vs. the CATS regarding Ellie possibly being dragged into the spy life, and I couldn’t help but wonder if her and Awesome’s ‘secret mission’ in the Buy More this past week was a bit of foreshadowing. After all, she is a Bartowski – apparently, the only family of strong enough mind to handle an Intersect… which again plays into the theory that Vivian is part Bartowski…
They like this
Yeah, I got pulled out of it when not one bullet came anywhere near Casey and him a sitting duck, but overall it was one of the funner episodes of the season. Looking forward to the new Volkoff, will they have to use the old Volkoff to bring her down?
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that they cast an actress that has similar features to Zachary Levi and Sarah Lancaster. Not that I think they’ll go down that route, but it does always leave the door open as a possible storyline in the future.
Disagree slightly on your take about Morgan moving out. The core issue isn’t Morgan moving out, but what his moving out represents. It repersents growing up and moving on with life. So yes, while they will still “hang” and work together, their relationship has turned a corner and will never again be what it is now.
But since they haven’t been living together since the start of the series, it’s not really a big milestone. Where did Han and Chewbacca live before?
Watching Chuck spin around the tree, it occurred to me, “Oh my God, I’m watching Xena.” It’s hard to shake that thought.
I would love it if Chuck fought a group of bad guys by running atop their heads.
Maybe I’m the only one, but I thought the hallway to the new CIA operation looked a lot like the hallway inside Serenity on Firefly…
I didn’t make that connection when I watched, but yeah it does a bit. And then Castle did a much more blatent Firefly callout the same night with Nathan Fillion looking directly into the camera and saying “Serenity? Never heard of it.”
Not super excited to see Lauren Cohan continuing on as Vivian. She was not very exciting, and luckily short lived, on her recent run on Vampire Diaries. She seems to handle the sweet side well, but I haven’t found her convincing on the evil side of a person torn between two worlds. Though I liked the set up for the Vivian character and ready to see where that goes.
Whichever it was, I have to say the production values on it were either weird or low. There appeared to be some perspective shifting going on, but not enough to be sure why…
Oops, sorry. That was supposed to be a reply to an earlier comment…
I smell a father-daughter reunion…
I hope chuck doesn’t go away I love the show it brings me comfort!
best opening scene ever~
Did anyone else notice that the first guy killed was peggy from those commercials?
Casey using “Charah” was perfectly in-character I thought, especially given what he’d witnessed earlier in the episode.
A solid episode, but I didn’t like it overall as much as Alan. I guessed well ahead of the reveal that Chuck would end up talking Vivian into taking over Volkoff Industries, and the whole “you created your nemesis” thing is a bit cliched. Great use of Jeffster! though, and I’m intrigued by what Robin Givens is up to.
Anyone else wonder if the new project being run out of Castle might be related to the fact that there is a third generation of Bartkowskis in the world now?
I just don’t see it. So the CIA is, what? Setting up a secret underground lair for an infant? Or planning at least 20 years in advance for some sort of spy program that uses the kid?
Simply, there’s no such thing as a bad episode that focuses on the relationship between Morgan and Chuck. For me, though, the episode was a bit more up and down than it was for you.
Up: nice to see Casey do the Bartender thing and the kick-ass thing in the same episode.
Up: “I’ve been to those parties; they look nothing like this.” We rarely get to see Sarah be funny in the TV sense, but we *never* get to see her be funny in the ordinary sense. Having her throw a little wisecrack Chuck’s way without putting an emphasis on it was a really nice touch, in terms of leveling their relationship.
Down: Could it have been any more obvious that the pendant was the key?
Down: The playdate, period. We know Sarah is a grown woman, Chucks a reformed man-child, and Morgan is still just a man-child, the idea of a play-date is kind of insulting, and I would imagine Sarah and Morgan have spent enough time at the apt without Chuck to not be this awkward. Moreover, while Morgan seems the most consistently written and consistently portrayed character of the series, the gap between his funny immature ways and his ability to run the Buy More and have an adult relationship is starting to become disingenuous. Now that they can make him a complete fish out of water in the spy world, they should stop dipping into that well so much for the real world.
Up: Casey calls them Charah.
Up: VDay night – hysterical.
Down: Robin Givens bland, whole plotline was kinda dumb, but the foreshadowing at the end was well executed.
Down: Vivian’s end was predictable, though again, good execution of foreshadowing. But good, innocent people don’t turn into ruthless warlords because they have the formal skillset. And so help me, if the blue light turns out to be a Volkoff evil genius Intersect, well…someone should smack the writing staff upside the head for going there so often.
I’m not totally convinced that she wants to be a ruthless warlord. From the brief time we’ve spent with her, my impression is of a highly intelligent, independent, decisive, but also reasonable woman. Could it be that she’s seeking out her father’s organization for some other reason than resurrecting it? That’s my hope, anyway. The more predictable scenario is just lazy writing. We’ve certainly seen that in this show–but we’ve also seen the writers throw some twists at us. So here’s hoping next week surprises.
Although I’ve been vocal this season about my growing disappointment with the show and Chuck’s character direction, I must say I really liked this episode. Yes, there were plot holes galore esp. Casey in the sniper scene, but it was more of what made Chuck charm me in the first place: Chuck and Morgan scenes and more Casey scenes. Although I do think Yvonne is a good actress, this season has been too much of the Sarah season for me and my family. Her role in this episode was the perfect amount of Sarah, some action, some humor, some romance, but not an over emphasis on her character over the title character of Chuck. If they can keep this balance in the future, I will stick around for another season after this one. Oh, also just the right amount of Jeffster too in this one.
The CIA really didn’t confiscate anything of Volkoff’s, a known global threat? Really? REALLY? I know we have to get from point A to C somehow, but they could have done this with a lot lazier writing.
Volkoff’s office building is in Russia. I don’t think the CIA can act too openly there.
Yeah, I’m curious as to how the whole Casey thing is going to turn out with Bentley from the National Clandestine Service trying to recruit him away from the NSA/DOD, and subsequently Team B. I don’t want him to leave the team. But he hasn’t really been doing anything but support since Agent Carmichael became a full-fledged agent and able to control his abilities as the Intersect 2.0. I’m just glad I can watch it in HD on my DISH Network service. As a DISH customer/employee I can tell you that DISH has more HD channels than any other provider, and the quality is absolutely amazing. Should check it out, Sally. Oh, but one question we all should ask is… where has MamaB been, and what trouble has she been stirring up?
Alot of people are being critical of the Casey shoot out at the end. I thought they made it deliberately ridiculous, seems like the whole episode was a shout out to Star Wars in some way or another. The whole concept of the trained bad guy merc team with scoped sniper rifles running out in the open one at a time and firing from the hip seemed to fit the motif perfectly.
How many times watching Star Wars were we all made to accept that the most tactically advanced army in the Galaxy couldn’t aim and hit the broadside of a barn?
I saw the whole scene as a nod to the Inverse Ninja Law/ Stormtrooper Effect.
Just my take.
Also, I about died laughing when Sarah started to play with the Han and Chewie dolls. About the only thing missing was her saying ‘pew pew, lasers.’
With ‘Chuck’ being in its fourth season, the “everybody’s growing up” theme is not at all surprising – but it also makes me wonder if there’s any ground left to cover on this show. Let’s face it: Chuck and Sarah are getting married, Morgan’s finally grown up and moving out, Ellie and Awesome have become parents… Doesn’t this seem like a natural stopping point for a TV show and its characters? I mean if we get a season 5, the only thing left to cover will be Sarah becoming pregnant and not being able to kick ass anymore… (It would be a nice parallel with the fifth season of Alias, I guess)
Finally Strahovski is wearing stockings and then we see very little of them! Booo.
Oh well.
Sarah is super sexy but she only uses that in her spy craft. In this episode, she tried to be sexy for the man in her life and it came out awkward and unintentionally funny. Very subtle acting by Yvonne from the wings to the Eyes Wide Shut bit.
Really enjoyed the episode this week – more than last week definately, I think I like it more when the show has some direction and build up rather than too many stand alone eps one after the other.
I like the idea of potentially Chuck motivating the new bad guy in this next story arc – potential for some different inner conflict for the character. Also daughter breaking out Dad to take on Team B could be cool if it eventuates that way.
I quite liked the Morgan/Chuck breakup scenes. Whilst over the top, they were funny and I guess potentially these guys have talked about living together since they were kids and are understandably sad that they are moving on.
More eps like this and just maybe we get another 13 to 22 next year
now that i actually looked up the lyrics to send me on my way…it totally ruined it for me
i definitely prefer “umbawai” over “on my way” damn