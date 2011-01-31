‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Push Mix’: Wax on, wax off

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as you point me in the direction of the Woodcomb womb…
“After all, I am my father’s son, aren’t I?” -Chuck
As we’ve talked about a bit lately, “Chuck vs. the Push Mix” was written at a time when everyone on the show thought it would have to function as a season – and quite probably series – finale. In the past, Fedak, Schwartz and company have gone back and forth on how they approach these maybe-kinda-sorta finales. “Chuck vs. the Ring” ended on the “I know kung fu” cliffhanger and the introduction of the Ring, but it also featured Ellie and Awesome’s wedding, Chuck and Sarah dancing, Bryce dying and other closure-y things. “Chuck vs. the Ring: Part II” gave Chuck a big win against Shaw and the Ring, blew up the Buy More and had Chuck retire from the spy game, but it also introduced Orion’s secret basement and the search for Chuck’s mom. And “Chuck vs. the Other Guy” was pretty pure closure, with Chuck and Sarah finally getting together for good.
“Push Mix” seemed more in the “Other Guy” vein, in that it doesn’t really set up major spy stories going forward, while giving every character (save the absent Big Mike, whom Fedak and Schwartz have said they want to feature in the season’s second half) a blatant happy ending: Ellie and Awesome have their baby (with Mary in the room), Casey accepts that both Alex and Morgan are now fixtures in his life, Lester feels satisfied that Jeffster! is shaping the youth of America, and Chuck (who has just taken down Volkoff and brought his mother home) finally realizes that the perfect proposal to the woman he loves doesn’t need balloons or flowers or gorgeous scenery or anything but him, her and the sparkly ring.(*)
(*) Kudos to whichever member of the production team – whether it was writers Rafe Judkins and Lauren LeFranc, or director Peter Lauer, or someone else – decided to frame the proposal in the background of the shot, with the dialogue overwhelmed by the sound of the floor waxer. We already heard the big flowery speech and swelling music when Chuck almost proposed in “Chuck vs. the Balcony,” and we know from Levi and Strahovski’s body language what happened here – I say give the kids a little moment to themselves, okay? It probably had more power for being done this way.
And it’s funny: the episodes that have gone for more closure have made me hungrier for more episodes than the ones that had open endings. “Chuck vs. the Ring” was a spectacular episode and I would have been upset that I never got to see Chuck with kung fu and whatnot, but at the same time it would have felt like the show going out on a high note. Whereas “Chuck vs. the Other Guy” just made me want to see what the show would be like with Chuck and Sarah as a couple (and “Chuck vs. the Honeymooners” proved me right for wanting to see it).
And while the last 10 minutes of the episode(**) left all the characters in places where I would have been fine saying goodbye to them forever, I also feel like there are more stories to tell here: about Morgan gaining confidence as a spy (and gaining Casey’s trust as a possible future son-in-law), about Chuck and Sarah continuing to make the couple thing and spy thing work simultaneously, about Chuck and Ellie having their mom around, about Awesome applying his awesome skills to parenting, etc.
(**) On our vaguely audible podcast, Schwartz referred to them as the greatest 10 minutes in “Chuck” history. I would not go that far, if only because “Mr. Roboto” sets such a high damn bar, and had an action component that the hospital scenes obviously lacked. (On the other hand, had they tried to intercut the birth with a fight scene, it would have felt derivative of both “Mr. Roboto” and maybe the “Glee” season 1 finale, and at a certain point I recognize that you can’t win with this stuff.)
I’d also like to see these next 11 episodes breathe a little bit more than the last 13 did. These last couple of episodes in particular struggled a bit for having to squeeze a whole lot of story – not only resolving the Volkoff/Frost arc, but bringing a potential end to the series – into not a lot of time.
I talked in last week’s review about how that episode had to rush to set up the notion that Chuck feared Sarah had gone to the dark side, and this week there wasn’t even time to bother with that at all, with Casey’s first words and then Beckman’s line about getting a message from Sarah erasing all doubt about her loyalties. And I guess I’d rather they skimp on that (since we know it’s a false conflict anyway) than something I actually care about, like Chuck’s feelings about getting his mom back and getting some justice for all the years he and Ellie and their dad lost as a family.
And it was in those Chuck scenes that “Push Mix” was at its strongest. There have been times this season where it’s felt like the show has lost a sense of exactly who Chuck is and what his value to the show is. Morgan has usurped his place as dorky everyman spy, to the point where it was actually a little startling to see Chuck so concerned about Morgan’s “Back to the Future” t-shirt last week. And the consensus strongest episode of the season, “Chuck vs. Phase Three,” was essentially a spin-off in which Sarah was the star of the show and Chuck only appeared briefly.
But the Chuck in “Push Mix” felt like the Chuck that made this series worth watching in the first place. He was smart (he came up with the master plan to defeat Volkoff without any real Intersect assistance) and brave and emotional and fiercely protective of his loved ones. And by the end of the hour, it was awfully damn satisfying to see Chuck so thoroughly own his final encounter(***) with Alexi Volkoff. Levi, Judkins and LeFranc were all so on their game in playing and writing Chuck this week that I didn’t even mind that virtually all the episode’s comedy load went to Morgan.
(***) For now, anyway. Even not knowing if there would be future episodes, the writers weren’t dumb enough to kill their best villain ever, and I’d love to see Timothy Dalton come back, even for a one-shot prison break episode ala “Chuck vs. the Cubic Z.”
And what’s left to say about Morgan Gullermo Grimes, and about Josh Gomez, at this point? It’s still a bit startling to realize how much we all disliked that character at the start of the series, and rightfully so, and the writers’ learning curve with Morgan – taking him from depressed impediment to exuberant wingman, and now to Chuck 2.0 – has been really impressive, maybe the most since Joey Tribbiani went from “Friends” afterthought to MVP. Morgan being at his mental and physical peak and proving it by yoga’ing his way through the lasers was just marvelous, as was the gag about him fitting perfectly into Sarah’s sexy little trenchcoat.
And then… Jeffster!
There was a point last season where Fienberg complained that the show had dipped into the Jeffster! well so often that they had ruined the joke, and I had to reluctantly agree. Fortunately, the band’s use has been much more sparing this season, so their performance of Salt ‘N Pepa’s “Push It” during the birth of baby Clara Woodcomb was as funny as it was inevitable. Again, I prefer my Jeffster! music montages to be accompanying some sort of fight scene (their “Blaze of Glory” during the Shaw/Chuck fight in last year’s finale was also a highlight), but it would have felt wrong for the show to go out without those two knuckleheads bringing their sound to the masses. (Best moment: that Lester actually found one prospective mom who was into the song and wanted to dance with him. Second best: Casey snarling “Jeffster!” as he realized what that horrible sound was coming over the PA system.)
And because the Jeffster! performance was followed by so many blatant goodbye moments, “Push Mix” is always going to play oddly in the context of this fourth (and hopefully not final) season, but what it now gives Fedak, Schwartz and company is something to top for episode 24, and then hopefully for the season five finale, etc., etc., etc.
Some other thoughts:
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Rad Anthem” by Rad Omen (Mary and Sarah break into Volkoff’s office, Morgan yogas his way through the lasers), “Got a Nerve” by Grand Vanity (Ellie announces that her water broke), Jeffster! covering “Push” by Salt-n-Pepa (Ellie gives birth), and “Young Blood” by The Naked and Famous (the final montage).
• Speaking of music, I did like Lester’s ongoing commentary about the show’s love of indie music. “We get it, dude! You’re cool!” (Though in a way, that running joke kind of undercut the use of “Young Blood” at the end; maybe that would’ve been a good moment for an older tune?)
• When Chuck and Stephen visited the cabin late last season, was there any mention to it being called Twin Pines Cabin? If so, I’m sorry I neglected to point out the “Back to the Future” reference then.
• I don’t remember Chuck and Morgan’s apartment bathroom being that spacious. Maybe the plastic sheeting really opened up the place.
• I want anti-aircraft missiles and an ice cream parlor on my floating fortress of fun. Don’t you?
What did everybody else think?
Gotta say I was happy with it. Just like Chuck vs. the Other Guy where Casey gives the pep talk to Chuck about being smart before he had the intersect 2.0, we got to see that side again. I do think that the season would have done better as 24 instead of 13, allowing this to feel more like a climax, but I’ll take it.
And I’m not so disappointed about the comedy coming from Grimes, at least the characters have grown over the years. Easier said than done. Looking forward to the rest of the season.
Was the bathroom meant to be at their apartment? I guess I thought it was at UC-Irvine.
I assumed it was at UC-Irvine, too, but Chuck’s and Morgan’s apartment really has an enormous bathroom. With that blue tile. Remember in 2.01 how Chuck waltzed in and Ellie & Awesome were already there (“My eyes!”), then in Chuck vs the Ring how Chuck had to go console Ellie & promise her that all would be worked out? It’s truly a massive bathroom.
When they stepped outside it was pretty clearly thei apartment.
The only thing not awesome in this epi was Awesome until Casey set him straight.
Not sure it was the most epic ten minutes ever, but it was a pretty hilarious use of Jeffster!
I know we’re supposed to overlook Chuck plotholes, but Volkoff’s floating fortress of fun must warp across the Pacific. And Chuck’s plan somehow involved Sarah saving mom by herself? The episode really needed some sort of action sequence to break up all the ridiculousness. Onward to season 4.5.
I don’t think Schwartz said the last 10 minutes were the “most epic” of the show, he just said the best. Things don’t have to be crazy or epic to be quality. Those final 10 minutes gave a spotlight to every major character on the show and all of them were satisfying. That’s pretty rare.
I really wish they hadn’t bothered giving Casey a daughter. Their relationship is given so little attention that it’s difficult to care about it. Their interactions in this episode were a pathetic excuse for “bonding.” Adam Baldwin’s character has essentially become irrelevant, and Jeffster should have been killed off a long time ago. The show depresses me anymore.
I feel like this show has gotten kind of lazy now. All of the fun and creativity of the first 2 seasons has been replaced by the same scenarios repeated ad nauseum. Jeffster. Awesome freaking out. El segundo school of finance. It all can start to feel like a Chuck cover band.
Is there a reason the new intersect never flashes on anything but combat anymore?
Well it didn’t flash on combat at all this episode, only on info.
Does anybody know the name of the song playing at the end of the show or where I could find out?
If only there was a place on this website that had that information. If only…
Had the same question, the review guy actually says at the end. It’s called “Young Blood” by The Naked and Famous. Also, for future songs, Chucktv.Net posts all the music, just the day after. I usually try to find review people who post them the night of though if I’m really into a song.
Wait, there’s a review guy?
Also TuneFind.com tries to list the music from dozens of shows. I think it’s community-driven, so it’s not the fastest way to find out, but it gets points for the impressive coverage.
ha haaa ha review guy
I get the song listings from tvshowmusic.com they post the song title and artists. And a short description of what was happening when it played. Plus they post right after the episode airs.
Although it may have conflicted a bit with the Jeffster story, I was pretty happy to hear “Young Blood”.
Why does someone seem to ask this question every week?
Awesome, awesome review here. Loved it just as much as I loved 4×13.
This is 4.13. :)
Nevermind, I should learn to read things correctly.
Great episode. Did I hear Volkoff right, he bought The Contessa on Craig’s List Dubai?
I think the show has always been at it’s best when it balances Chuck’s spy life with his normal life, and unfortunately, this season so far has been all about Chuck on a mission. His sister’s pregnancy barely affect his life, and do we even see him work at the Buy More anymore? What do Jeffster think he does all day? How about an episode like “Chuck vs the Suburbs”, with Chuck and Sarah going undercover as parents?
That said, really solid episode, much more like an old school Chuck episode, and I agree that the proposal scene at the end was fantastic.
“Did I hear Volkoff right, he bought The Contessa on Craig’s List Dubai?”
Yep. I checked. Totally missed that the first time around, but that’s pretty hilarious.
Dammit. Now all I can think of is “Vicki Vale, vi- uh Vicki Vale.”
I hope Congress passes a law requiring Ryan McPartlin to be shirtless on national television every week.
Really liked the episode, despite the awful cliche of the hero banking on the villain giving away his plan. Fun times. Even Jeffster were amusing.
He wasn’t banking on Volkoff revealing his plan, he just needed him to say all the words to his codephrase.
This one was full of great moments, and for a change, relatively few gaping plot holes.
One of the best was Chuck’s sleight of hand as Orion, though right up until the minute of the reveal, I had hoped we’d see Scott Bakula again.
Who knows, maybe we still will. That would be PERFECT. But there’s still a lot to wrap up:
*I want to see if Alex’s mother shows up to reunite with Casey.
*I want Ellie to be brought fully in the know with all the spy stuff and see if there’s something she’s going to bring to the mix.
*I want Chuck to finish growing up, and I want Morgan to keep growing in strength and confidence — nobody’s doing better work this season than Josh Gomez.
* And I suspect there’s a lot more to tell about Sarah’s story.
It’s going to be a nice touch next week having Roan Montgomery back now that Chuck and Sarah are engaged, too.
I’m not sure where they’re planning to leave Chuck at season’s end, and this may sound like blasphemy. But I’m OK with the show ending this season if they give Zach Levi extraordinary stuff to do for the rest of the season. Chuck’s increasingly becoming the true leader of the team now, and I want to see that complete. We know there will be a wedding, obviously, but I want to see a wrapup to Sarah’s story as well.
Something tells me one more season might be one year too much, but I might be wrong about that. But right now, I can’t wait to see what else they’ll give us this season.
I sincerely hope Kathleen doesn’t reunite with Casey. What he did to her was despicable, and it would be disappointing if she gave him a second chance. If the writers will actually allow Casey to have a love interest, they should just bring back Ilsa.
Nah. This show is all about the family getting back together now. I don’t suspect the fiance will run happily into Casey’s arms at first…which should make it fun.
Did we ever learn the secret behind the Orion laptap in the Mustang?
Guano, apart from the schematics for storing intel into a human brain that was fixed by Ellie, and then subsequently restored the Intersect to Chuck? I don’t really know…
Wow, how did I forget that? Thanks Vinnie.
I don’t care what evil genius you are, or how many bad guys yoy have…
the *actual* US Army wins, every time.
Wow. They’re going to have to not know whether they’re getting another season more often. :-)
I knew Jeffster would get at least one civilian who wanted to boogie, but I’m glad they picked a cute one.
Judson and LeFranc. Wow to them, too. They are proving to be this series’ Manny Coto; they really are. Everything they touch makes me not care about the plot holes.
I concur entirely that going out on the floor polisher shot worked oh, so much better than any actual *dialogue* they could have put in there; it was roughly the equivalent of what I consider to be Sarah’s best acting of the season: saying nothing at all while Frost sat with Ellie catching up.
Apparently the actual Push Mix wasn’t Chekovian, after all; we we pretty sure it had a bunch of secrets on it or something, and it going missing with Jeffster would turn out to matter. I’ll just consider that to be J&lF pulling the chain of the more attentive viewers. :-)
And ah… Morgan Guillermo Grimes.
I was wondering how he was going to get through the frickin’ laser beams (and I was a bit disappointed that they missed out on the reference, but what can you do), but I didn’t catch the tighty-whitey setup til the last second; what can I say? I’m getting old.
And as for anti-air missles; I just want the floating fortress of fun. :-)
I’m a little disapointed in one thing, though.
I like Mekenna Melvin. Aside from the fact that I think she’s cute, I liked what she did with Alex’s character, early on, and with Morgan, and Casey.
And the last two times she’s been on, it’s seemed a little bit like she was phoning it in. I hope we get more of her, and I hope her mojo settles down… cause I’ve seen her mojo, and it was nice.
And, apparently, I can’t type, or proofread.
PamelaJaye says the floor polisher shot might be a shout out to Mr & Mrs Smith S1E1.
So maybe Scott *was* in this episode, after all.
darn, where did my reply go?
I didn’t say shout out, but there was definitely a floor polisher in the first scene
[www.youtube.com]
Like with “Chuck versus the Other Guy” I would’ve been happy with this as the series finale. But as it stands, I’m happy to get more.
I thought the absence of Chuck-Fu and other Intersect abilities was pitch-perfect in this episode. I love seeing Chuck kick ass as much as the next fan, but to me, he’ll always be at his best when he’s using his pre-Intersect mind and letting his team do the physical work.
One complaint, but this goes mores towards NBC and its reluctance to give it a full season order from the get-go. The stakes never felt very high in this episode. And not because Schwartz and Fedak didn’t give us a damn good episode, but because we knew there was more after this. Maybe if I’d thought for one second that this was going to be the season (or series) finale I might have actually feared that Casey had died or that Ellie was in any real danger. But since we’ve known the synopsis of next week’s episode for a few weeks now, I don’t think any of us ever really worried during this episode. This episode would have been great as an actual season finale and were it placed at the end of this year I would have been on the edge of my seat, unfortunately that wasn’t the case and I’ll have to see what else they have in store. Something I’m excited about, but I would have liked to be more thrilled during this week’s showing.
Two out of the last three episodes have featured a rousing John Casey speech, are we ever going to see him have any kind of interaction with Alex’s mom? That’s been driving me crazy, every time I see Alex I’m wondering, hasn’t she told her mom that her ex-fiancee and father to her daughter is alive?
“Alex, where are you going?”
“To see dad!”
“Wait…what?”
“Oh did I forget to mention that? We’ve been hanging out for like, a year now.”
Hope to see some sort of resolution to that in a Casey episode in the 2nd half of the season.
Good episode, you are right about the proposal, nicely done – thank god they got Sarah out of that wig for the proposal too. Looking forward to the next episode, it looks very good.
My only complaints: why waste fx money on the silly stuff in the beginning – it just looks stupid; and I am thru with Jeffster, if I was able I would have fast-forward it. It reached its peak in Mr. Roboto, had a sweetness in vs. Honeymooners, but now I just cringe.
This. As soon as Lester grabbed the CD out of Awesome’s bag I actually groaned out loud. And I don’t feel as though they have been featured less this season, unless that is just my negativity talking. Fienberg is right.
Glad the episode wrapped up some storylines, but even more glad we have the opportunity for more.
Speaking of more… After season 4 is done, the show will be at 88 episodes, a mere 22 away from the magical syndication number of 100. WB will pretty much bend over backwards to get NBC to pick up a 5th season, right?
100 is not really a magical syndication number these days.
Many TV shows have been sold into syndication with fewer than 100, but they do typically like a show to be on for 3 or 4 seasons. I don’t think if Chuck ended this year it’d have trouble finding a home in syn.
As is mentioned whenever this question comes up on the blog, 100 is no longer the magic number for anything. The market for syndicating one-hour dramas isn’t great, and cable channels have picked up shows with considerably fewer than 100 eps worth of repeats. If, say, Syfy wants to buy Chuck, the 88 vs. 100 thing won’t matter in the slightest.
Jinx, Velocityknown.
Chuck is only at 78 episodes. You were correct about the 22 episodes until 100, math was just a little off.
I really disliked the two episodes prior to this one. It was such a relief to see the show back to what I always liked the most – chuck being smart. And while I agree that I didn’t mind the quick “answers” at the start of the episode it just made me dislike the prior two more.
It’s just Awesome that Rafe Judkins went from coming thisclose to winning the Guatemala season of SURVIVOR to writing regularly for one of the best shows on TV. The next time someone talks about reality-TV folks who went on to do bigger and better things, along with VIEW co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Congressman Sean Duffy, make sure to give a shout out to Rafe!
Don’t forget about the Miz, from the Real World to WWE champion.
What a great episode…both funny and poignant. Chuck and Morgan made a great comic team. I loved the fact that they kidnapped the wrong guy. Great comedic pay-off when they kidnapped the right guy, and Morgan held a photo next to the guy’s face to confirm that they had it right. I also loved Chuck, relieved that Morgan was not cut up by the lasers, giving him a big hug and then awkwardly reacting to the fact that Morgan was practically naked. Hysterical.
Did anyone else notice the license plate on the SUV that drops Sarah, Volkoff and Chuck’s mom off at the ship? It was 1PT21GWP, yet another Back to the Future reference.
here’s a picture of it: [www.flickr.com]
You, sir, have the eye of a falcon.
I don’t mean that literally.
Unless you do. In which case, I’m just freakishly psychic.
Or just stalking you.
Whichever one’s less creepy.
Anyway, nice catch!
“I want anti-aircraft missiles and an ice cream parlor on my floating fortress of fun. Don’t you?”
Couldn’t agree more Sepinwall, we are men of similar tastes.
I don’t know why I was so nervous watching the episode. I couldn’t watch it all the way through without taking a couple of breaks. Boo, stupid show for making me care about you so much! When I pulled myself together and finished it, I had to give it an ovation. I cheered more during the climax then I have since the Ring II. And when Chuck opened the door and Beckman was standing there ….. I had to take a moment.. Bravo Fedak and Schwartz, Bravo!
Agreed! After Volkoff’s line about “it would take an army to save you,” I expected the army, but Beckman standing at the door really elevated that moment. And, yes, my entire family applauded at the end of this episode, too.
I don’t know, it didn’t quite work for me. Dalton has been a delight as Volkoff, but the truth is he seems unbearably inept. All they had to do to get him to a known location was send Mary an email and sign it Orion? What has the CIA been doing for 20 years?
The whole thing also, as I feared, made Mary look like the worst spy ever. 20 years and she knows nothing about Contessa or Hydra, but Sarah’s there two days and she’s given free reign? I don’t even know what to say about that. I accept some plot holes with Chuck, but this episode sort of rested on Chuck using his big brain to bring down the Baddest Bad, and that is undermined by said Bad being such a doof.
Also, thank god Armand went after Casey first and not Ellie. And thank god Awesome thinks a lost mix tape is a suitable reason to call in the CIA. And thank god Casey’s daughter gave him a present that can crack a skull. And thank god no one tracked Sarah after they escaped from Contessa’s nerve center. And thank God Volkoff came into his arch enemy’s super-cabin totally alone with no real Plan B.
Certainly, there were some nice moments (Sarah giving Morgan her coat was my favorite). But this episode left me way too much time to tnink about the silliness, rather than enjoy it.
I didn’t find this episode to be all that bad in these areas, but you highlight a point that is my number two all-time grievance with the show, and that’s the dumbing down of the plot, either by making things easy, or overtly dramatizing and hammering home a point that should be implicit. I agree about the 20 years versus two months being an issue, but taking liberties with logistics has been far worse before.
* Number 1 grievance is, obviously, Brandon Routh
QUOTE: “All they had to do to get him to a known location was send Mary an email and sign it Orion? What has the CIA been doing for 20 years?”
It wasn’t just a matter of getting Volkoff to a particular location or even just taking out the man himself. The objective was to capture all the intel on his entire network… which they managed to do when they all worked together.
I thought it was an exceptionally awesome episode. Truly satisfying, and one of the best of the series IMO.
Right, but considering this is a man who will say the password to Hydra in front of four enemy spies and then let four of them leave without so juch as frisking them for recording devices, how hard would it really have been to get the necessary information once they had Volkoff in custody?
And all of this is putting aside the fact that they had the actual Hydra computer in fricking Portland of all places and no one at the CIA realized the Gobbler might be a useful asset.
“let *three* of them leave…” ahem.
@Chrissy:”Certainly, there were some nice moments (Sarah giving Morgan her coat was my favorite). But this episode left me way too much time to tnink about the silliness, rather than enjoy it.”
Agreed. The villains/plot this season have been really dumb, imo. Yes, Dalton is funny but TOO campy and silly to my tastes. And Hamilton.. I don’t care for her character at all. Best villain in the series for me is Daniel Shaw. Most realistic and compelling villain, imo.
Really strong episode. I’d just like to point out it brings home one of the more annoying technicalities: the Hydra device was the first information flash Chuck has had this season. Otherwise it’s all skill flashes, and then almost always Chuck Fu. I still feel it’s kind of ridiculous how they go to that well so often while not having Chuck ever do the thing the intersect was originally designed to do, even though he has become increasingly involved with the intelligence underground face-to-face.
But that’s just a nitpick. This was an incredibly good episode and it definitely leaves me wanting more. The pacing was strong, the characters were hitting the right notes, and Timothy Dalton was great (Unlike Alan, I found him annoyingly campy in all but this and his first appearance, though not nearly as much as Armand Assante, the reasons behind the reappearance of him before the likes of Roan Montgomery still escape me.)
It also turned the corner on an issue that started last season, where Captain Awesome just completely lost his swagger and was persistently out of his element, which really was just not much fun to watch. But in the final seen, when he holds his baby, we see the Awesome that was so enjoyable in S1 Fedak ended up not turning him into an enemy spy.
I agree with your assessment except for the statement that Hydra is “the first information flash Chuck has had this season” ; his last info flash was on Casey’s team in “Couch Lock”, and he’s had info flashes even before that in the current season. :)
Chuck also flashed in the season opener, on Volkoff’s EMP and the fake menu. I think there were others as well, but those immediately come to mind.
Off the top of my head, I can also think of when he managed to associate the Generalissimo’s nuclear weapons control room to Volkoff Industries.
Hasn’t this been the only episode that he didn’t flash on some Chuck-Fu with a working Intersect 2.0?
If that’s the case, nice to know he can throw a punch sans intersect!
Johnny, well he had neither ability nor info flashes in “Aisle of Terror”, even though the Intersect was working (it was suppressed in the following episode); does that count.
Another info flash I recall was that Chuck flashed on Heather and her connection to Volkoff.
How did Casey turn into the pep-talk giver? First with Chuck and then with Devon….it seems slightly weird for his character (it sort of worked with Chuck, but it was just awkward with Captain Awesome).
I gotta say – I’m really happy with this episode. The proposal scene juxtaposed on the waxer was brilliant. And FINALLY – we get old Chuck back, saving the day with HIS brain, not the computer inside it. I can stop calling the show “Morgan” now…
As for Jeffster – while I do think they’ve killed the joke, I didn’t see that song choice coming! Hilarious.
So are the rumors true – is Chuck really not in mortal cancellation danger for the first time in its history? It’s moved around Canadian networks so much now I can’t really tell…
Season five is still an unknown at this point, but season four has eleven more episodes to go, which will bring it to a total of 24 – a full season order, plus two.
I can’t decide if I think Morgan is the bravest person on the show, or just an idiot. I feel like I remember Chuck 1.0 being afraid and complaining constantly whenever he found himself on a mission. He’s cut down on that now that he has Chuck Fu, but Morgan doesn’t have the intersect, or any kind of training whatsoever. But, there he is, picking up guns and going into battle. Like I said, either he’s an idiot who has no idea how much danger he’s getting himself into, or he’s one brave SOB. I’m going with brave. Viva Morgan.
He’s an idiot.
I’d say both, but you, me, chuck, casey, and everybody else love him for it, ‘no?
Both – he’s the slacker version of Inspector Jacques Clouseau!
I didn’t go as crazy for it as the twitterverse did, and thought it was a tad bit overhyped (how can you top the last 2 episodes of season 2?) but a very satisfying hour from a ridiculously talented crew.
Such fun! I laughed out loud when Morgan was waddling on the deck of the Contessa in his flippers!! Apparently he’s not THAT cool yet!
That scene literally had me gasping for air because I was laughing so hard. Props to Josh Gomez..
I think the 10 minutes Fedak referred to in the podcast were the Chuck owns Volkoff part, not the hospital part.
Chuck owning Volkoff and the hospital scenes together add up to about 10 minutes. There was just a commercial break in between.
I think I need to watch this one again … It was SUPER hyped up on Twitter and maybe that’s why I found myself a little disappointed. I just felt like it was SUPER rushed, and they kept skipping over pieces of the story that I felt like we should have been seeing. Also I didn’t feel nearly as much suspense on the resolution of the Volkoff story as I expected to … cause it just felt like it wrapped up too quickly and neatly. Again just super rushed because they had to shove in the birth of the baby in the last 10 minutes.
I did love that Chuck was back to doing what he does best and what we all loved the character for to begin with – using his nerd skills. But even that storyline left me a little cold, because it all just seemed like it was too easy. We didn’t get to see any of the set-up on that at all or see him struggle with it at all. I know it was supposed to be a “reveal” at the end that it was Chuck and not Stephen, but I thought it was pretty obvious that they were going in that direction anyway.
There were definitely funny moments. The Jeffster thing was good … and most of the scenes with Casey were funny … Oh and of course Morgan. Everything with Morgan was funny, except the way he got out of the wetsuit in the laser hall thingy was confusing and seemed a bit too ridiculously easy even for this show. :-P
And yeah the last 10 minutes … I mean … good … But I wasn’t crapping my pants over it or anything. I felt like I should be feeling more moved or sentimental or something by the birth of Baby Awesome … and it was very nice, and touching that Mama Bartowski got to go in there to be with Ellie, but I kept getting annoyed at how “calm” the whole birth scene was. It seemed like Ellie was barely even pushing at all, and she kept pausing to talk to people (Awesome when he came back in, and Mary when she walked in). ;-) I’m like thinking, Ellie, shouldn’t you be concentrating on pushing out the baby right about now?? But I have never given birth so I dunno how calm or frantic it normally is. I’m just used to birth scenes in t.v. and movies involving more yelling and pushing and straining or something hahaha.
I dunno, I need to watch again. I have a feeling this is one of those episodes that I’ll like better the second time around. Maybe my hopes were just too high on the first viewing.
Funny, I thought that was the cleanest birth in the history of television! Baby Girl Awesome is so Awesome that she was born with her mother getting one bead of sweat!
I tried to accept that Ellie is the kind of person who would (in TV-world) have a completely composed and orderly birth. What I didn’t entirely buy was her being so happy to have Mama Bartowski there. I don’t know – everyone’s different and they did have that talk, but I think I would want people around me that I trusted completely, not a woman I hadn’t seen in 20 years who abandoned me (however good her reasons).
That said, Ellie and I are not similar in any way, so I can’t really get too bothered.
“Funny, I thought that was the cleanest birth in the history of television!” – it certainly helped that she asked the obstetrician for a tranquilizer (Compazine) when the contractions were still ten minutes apart. I guess she was too busy fretting about Chuck that she didn’t have time for Lamaze.
That would have been a perfectly acceptable series finale. The proposal was shot brilliantly.
I like the way they used Chuck’s previous “weakness” in using guns, as the keystone to the plan to leave Volkov with no bullets and no Hydra. I also loved
– The line,”Mom when we get hope we need to talk about the benefits of tranq guns.
– The moment when You know the Mom is going to walk in and surprise Ellie
– Casey talking about his feelings to get Awesome back in the birthing room.
– Beckmann walking in to arrest Volkov.
i gotta be honest , i’m really disappointed with this season . chuck once was THE show that i was looking forward the most , now its something that i watch because i’m used to it . the only positive points saving the season is its funny moment and Timothy Dalton. season 4 had the lamest spy plots ever .
every episode chuck had to whine a few moment about how he misses his mom . forced relationship problems and etc. chuck’s first season was fresh , second season brilliant and third season’s was a perfect place to end the show . i really hope NBC don’t renew it for a fifth season . i don’t wanna see the show that i loved turn into something i loathe .
Allen i think the only reason that you still enjoy and praise the show is the good will it has left from last season not the current state that the show is .
I still really enjoy Chuck, but I tend to agree. The show is still unique for network television, but it doesn’t really feel fresh anymore. I think the show is actually burdened by its need for a mythology–aside from Dalton being a great character, none of the actual villain arcs since Fulcum have really mattered. Wonder what dumb organization will somehow threaten Burbank for the next eleven episodes…
I’ll tell you what I’d like to see (and I have no idea what’s coming up in the back 11)…
Given that in the last two “finales” Chuck has taken down both the Ring and Volkoff, there has to be a major shift in his relationship with Beckman and the NSA/CIA/EIEIO. He should be getting a lot more attention and respect in the organization, which would likely lead to some jealousy and resentment from other agents and/or administrators. I’d like to see the next bad (or Season 5 – fingers crossed!) come from within. I know Shaw was an insider, but his evil-icity had nothing to do with Chuck. It would be a nice change of pace from these mega-threats, and play well into Chuck’s personal/professional conflicts.
I think people are anti-Jeffster because when they are bad, they are real bad. But after tonight, the band’s now got 4 hits in my opinion! The first two (Africa and Mr. Roboto) are still their best, but Blaze of Glory and the video they worked on for two weekends was good as well. Maybe others saw Salt n Peppa coming, but I didn’t. I also think Lester’s a much better rapper than singer.
Ps…does anyone else have difficulty signing in as a guest? I can’t ever tell which letters need to be capitalized and I am constantly being asked if I am a robot.
It was a good episode but I enjoyed the first 20 or so minutes the most, they were the funniest the show has been this season. Great use of Morgan.
Is there any word on how Cabletown, oops I mean Comcast, will affect shows like Chuck? Will Comcast clean house and start looking at shows with new people in charge or will the new company keep NBC top brass?
I almost wish that was the Series Finale, then I tell myself it’s weird to wish the end upon on something you love.
I’d go a step further on what Schwartz said and say the last 5 mins is their best work. If you can ever accuse Chuck of anything, it’s that it lacks subtlety a lot of the time. They nailed it on this occasion.
Looked at the Mr. Roboto link, Chuck’s hair has greatly improved over time…
All I could think of during this episode was “Parks and Recreation’s” Leslie Knope’s flu-induced introduction of Ben as Quantum Leap’s Scott Bakula in last week’s episode.
Basically, I hoped Chuck Sr. would make an appearance in this episode but I am not at all disappointed with “Push Mix.” It was a solid hour of TV goodness. Can’t wait for the rest of the season.
The floor-buffer scene in the end was one of the best ending scenes I’ve ever seen (including season finales, series finales and movie endings). This is one hell of a show and I don’t want it to end, ever…
One thing I both love and find annoying about “Chuck” is that you can always tell exactly which episodes were written so that they could function as a series finale. I love it because they always manage to leave me happy and content with the possiblity of that being the final episode. But I find it annoying because these episodes tend to be such a noticable step above the other episodes. I realize its hard to top yourself week in and week out but I would love to see “Chuck” function closer to this level all the time.
Wasn’t it an “old-fashioned” ice cream parlor? Big difference. My new favorite line of the season. Oh until the next time Volkoff. You will be missed.
I hope we get some jokes with Mrs. B trying to assimilate into family life and enjoying the benefits of a tranq gun.
A big redemption on the actual romantic proposal this time. I still am not sure we need to see these two married to have a good time and hope we don’t have to see an uncomfortable Sarah plan a wedding at some point, but nice moment achieve. I think it would have been just as nice without all the hijinks of the other proposal episode.
If they were going there with Awesome, should have just gone all in and played up some bigger gags with him losing it.
I did enjoy Jeffster for the first time in a while with extra inappropriate moves around pregnant ladies.
And big hooray for the General appearing larger than life in her small frame. I still miss her at the Buy More.
Isn’t it a little odd that since this was potentially the season/series finale that it was not written by Fedak/Schwartz?
I couldn’t help but laugh when Volkoff turned over the Hydra database with one hand while holding onto his ice cream cone.
Me too – the evil guy likes his ice cream!!
On an emotional level, this episode was perfect. I loved Chuck’s speech at the end to Volkoff- while his friends and family simultaneously proved his points. I loved seeing the family reunited and seeing Mary and Chuck both stating their love and loyalty to Orion. However, I was disappointed in the action. I never felt like I was on the edge of my seat like I was the entire time in vs. the Ring. But hopefully we’ll see more of that to come!
It should’ve ended last year. The writing has been pedantic; the series leads have zero sexual chemistry left; and the writer’s (and Alan) have never dealt with the biggest plot hole of all: does Chuck really love Sarah? She’s essentially a 13 year old boy’s ideal woman – a blow up blond superspy who gradually succumbs to his charms, and then b***gs his brains out. Apart from that, we know she’s emotionally damaged from a grifter childhood, and is so consumed by her job that she has =zero= internal life (not even a favorite band).
What’s to really love there, again, outside of the cramped adolescent boy notion of love? What Chuck calls love is really just infatuation, accompanied not by respect, but just a constant fear of losing her. If he truly valued her, he’d give her at least the dignity of using her true name when alone with her. But Chuck never calls her ‘Sam’. It’s ‘Sarah’ – the external Sarah, always for him.
As far as we know, Sarah hasn’t told Chuck her real name. She told Casey in S3, but unless I missed something, neither she nor Casey has told Chuck.
You are absolutely right about the adolescent natieure of Chuck’s relationship with Sarah; however, I think that’s part and parcel of his character. As a dyed-in-the-wool nerd myself, every day I look at my wife and think two things:
1. How the hell did I get so Lucky? and
2. I hope I don’t f**k it all up today!
As we move on through Season 4. (and hopefully S5!) I think we’ll see both Chuck and Sarah move from the damaged places they are now to a much more mature, balanced relationship.
All right, psych session over; back to the fun comments!
I often wonder about that too. Sarah is brave, and smart, and strikimgly beautiful. But what do they talk about other than spying and their relationship?
I justify it to myself by figuring that she’s such a blank slate that she’s open to most of his interests, but I don’t know. It’s always felt to me like their relationship is mostly about unlikeliness and being good looking.
About the proposal taking place in the background: I seem to remember that in the original British version of “The Office,” when, in the final “special” episode, Tim and Dawn (spoiler alert!) finally get together, the camera only catches it through an office window, soundlessly and in the distance. And, in the same way, it seemed pretty much perfect — you didn’t need to know exactly what was being said to get what was going on.
Tim and Dawn’s first kiss very much played out in the foreground. There was a scene in the regular series where he finally tells her how he feels about her, and that plays out roughly how you described.
I really enjoyed this episode, probably not as much as I enjoyed “vs Third Phase” but was probably a close second.
I note a lot of the comments over the last few weeks have been complaining about Season 4 in general, and whilst its not as great as the first two seasons, its still a hell of a lot better then the majority of tv shows out there. If you are going to blame anyone surely it has to be NBC who don’t seem to get behind this show and commit to it. Now that we have seen the first 13 episodes – you could see where the writers wanted to take the story – and when they wrote these scripts in their mind they only had half a season to get them there – hence the pacing is wrong. Perhaps in hindsight they could have dropped an episode like “Cubic Z” in order to stretch the narrative.
I really enjoyed Chuck not using Chuck Fu this week – not that I have a problem with him having the ability, but it was good to see him take down Volkoff using a combination of his “geeky” abilities and using his inside knowledge of Volkoffs obsession with his Mum – and exposed Volkoff’s insecurities by bring in the possibility that Orion was still alive. I have no problem with how he could do what others could not – whilst the CIA have analysts with hacking computer skills, it was Chucks inside knowledge and use of his family that sealed the deal.
The final proposal scene in my mind was fantastic, and a highlight of the season so far, the way that it was understated, and well acted just using body language rather than words. Excellent stuff.
Sarah Lancaster just announced she’s pregnant. Wonder if they’re going to write it in:
[celebritybabyscoop.com]
Around this time, they’re working on episode 18 already. I’m pretty sure they’ll wrap episode 24 before Sarah Lancaster’s first trimester ends.
I do remember the bathroom being that spacious – in the episode where Ellie’s wedding was ruined, she’s in the bathtub in her wedding dress and Chuck is trying to talk to her, and they show the bathroom from above and it is quite large.
I enjoyed and hope people caught the license plate on the SUV as Volkoff reached The Contessa. California plate “1PT21GWP” – One point twenty-one gigawatts of power!