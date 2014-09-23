Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn to star in ‘True Detective’ season 2

After months of speculation, rumors and even actors making announcements ahead of HBO, we now know who two of the stars of “True Detective” season 2 will be: Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn.
HBO describes the new season thusly: “Three police officers and a career criminal must navigate a web of conspiracy in the aftermath of a murder.” Farrell will play Ray Velcoro, “a compromised detective whose allegiances are torn between his masters in a corrupt police department and the mobster who owns him,” while Vaughn has been cast as Frank Semyon, “a career criminal in danger of losing his empire when his move into legitimate enterprise is upended by the murder of a business partner.”
Additional casting – notably the other two main cops – is still to come, though HBO also confirmed that Justin Lin will direct the season’s first two episodes, stepping in for Emmy winner Cary Joji Fukunaga. It’s doubtful Lin (or anyone else) will again attempt to direct all eight episodes of the season. Nic Pizzolatto will again write the entire season; when I spoke with him at the end of season 1, he described the new season as being about “hard women, bad men and the secret occult history of the United States transportation system.”
After early rumors of actresses like Jessica Chastain, Rachel McAdams and Elisabeth Moss for the female lead, recent reports suggest a less rareified pool that includes Jessica Biel, Malin Akerman, Jamie Alexander, Brit Marling, Oona Chaplin and Kelly Reilly. Nor do we know when exactly the new season might be able to premiere, given that it’s still being cast.
One thing’s for sure: given how much attention is now being paid to every detail about the franchise, season 2 will arrive with the burden of heavy expectations that season 1 never had to deal with. Even with McConaughey and Harrelson as leads, the first season was made in obscurity, from a relatively unknown creator, but it exploded into the zeitgeist almost from the moment it premiered. We already know far more about the new season than we did at this stage of the first, and expect to hear (and see) even more once it goes into production. It will sneak up on no one. Hopefully, it’ll be so good that this doesn’t matter.
Brit Marling would be fantastic.
The only one on this list for whom I feel any enthusiasm. She’s amazing. Was wishing for someone like Rosario Dawson or Zoe Saldana.
The synopsis of the season sounds like a snooze, but the plot for season 1 also sounds like nothing much. The writing, acting, and directing are what made it great. I will be watching with great anticipation. No pressure, Pizzolatto.
Not a huge fan of either of these two actors, especially Vince. Seems like he has no range beyond varying degrees of sarcastic jerk face.
Watch In Bruges. I promise your opinion about Colin Farrell will change.
Vince is a fantastic actor and will surprise people. Once upon a time people thought of Matt McConaughey as a terrible actor. Vince has done fine serious work before, like Clay Pigeons. Can’t wait.
I am very pleased with this casting news because both Mr. Farrell and Mr. Vaughn consistently rise (or fall to) the level of the script and direction they’re linked to. When that means THE INTERNSHIP or the MIAMI VICE movie, it’s bad. When it means CRAZY HEART or INTO THE WILD, and TRUE DETECTIVE is on that dramatic level, it’s good. So there’s cause for optimism.
Farrell is fantastic in movies most people have never seen, like A Home at the End of the World, Ondine, and the Way Back.
Can we be spared the torture porn this time around?
They should’ve just asked Fukunaga again. I appreciated the consistency of having the same director through the season. He probably wouldn’t want it though after being burned by Pizzolatto with that ending.
What do you mean burned by the ending? Did the director hate the ending as well? I know I did.
How was Fukunaga burned by the ending? That doesn’t even make any sense.
He won an Emmy for directing so I hardly think his experience was one of being burned.
Fukunaga is currently directing a movie starring Idris Elba, and has another movie lined up after that, so he does not have time for True Detective.
Fukunaga and Pizzolatto reportedly butted heads on the set as the series was being produced and were on less than friendly terms when production ended. I doubt Lin would want to repeat himself with this series anyway, and it’s a huge commitment of time and energy for any director, let alone a feature director not used to working in television.
Word of advice: Let Farrell’s character be Irish. It won’t be hard. Just establish it with a single line of dialogue and never address it again.
Not that I particularly care about accents, but Farrell’s have never been especially good, and there are enough people out there that confuse bad accents with bad acting that it would be worthwhile to just avoid it.
I think that’s a great idea, actually. You make a compelling argument, particularly the bad accents with bad acting. I like that.
Initially, I will just say – “meh.” I was definitely expecting um… more well-rounded actors. I am will have an open mind b/c the last series was so fab. That said, these actors don’t inspire me to want to watch it.
I think I’ll pass. Or at least wait and see what others think before watching.
So you’ll wait for others to form an opinion for you rather than have your own?
No, he’ll rather see general reaction and reviews from people he follows before spending his time on watching something.
@Dizzy, reviews are opinion pieces.
i really hope taylor kitsch and elizabeth moss round out the cast.
I’ve always assumed Pizzolatto was joking when he told you that season two would be about “hard women, bad men and the secret occult history of the United States transportation system.” Are you sure he wasn’t simply trolling?
Ouch.
I find both of these guys hard to watch.
Neither are bad, but I can’t say I’m particularly inspired by this. Hopefully they’ll prove me wrong.
Yeah, Farrell’s generally good, but this pairing has none of the instant excitement or “gotta see” factor that the McConaughey/Harrelson combo had. I’m still disappointed that the main focus wasn’t on two strong female actors, but I’ll definitely give Season 2 a shot.
i wish hbo had kept everything – everything under wraps. all i remember reading about season 1 was – matthew, woody, cary, detectives, here it is. there was no time to have build up or pick it apart. for season 2 we’ve been hearing rumors for months (about these guys – so there’s no surprise). how can we be excited when it’s white men, solving a crime. there’s no diversity, except they keep dangling this “female lead detective” but who cares, now it’s an afterthought. there’ll be other female roles for sure, cause the men need women to have sex with.
why release these two names now (as if this would have gotten us excited, this isn’t ten years ago) when they still have two leads to announce? why has there been this slow leaking of information over the past few months?
and why, in the name of god, is the guy who directs the fast and the furious directing the first two episodes? no one else in hollywood was available?
at the end of the day, it’s a glorified miniseries. it’s one season. it’s 8 episodes. if it’s bad, we have a zillion other shows to watch.
even though i shamefully like colin farrell, there’s no way i expect him to transcend like mcconaughey did. so there’s already a deficit working there. on top of, i shouldn’t be surprised, but am so bugged that they’d cast two white male leads again. (maybe POWERS will be good and manage to embarrass them on this point since internet feedback apparently can’t.)
All the women rumored to be cast are just unreal young thin horrible actors anyway
you’re kidding right
Vaughn can act when he’s actually being directed and not just free to run wild with his motormouth improv shtick. I have some hope that him committing to do this is a sign that he’s ready to do some real work.
Colin Farrell can be a really good actor with the right material and director, but Vince Vaughn…you gotta be kidding. please tell me it’s a joke, please!
So can Vaughn. He’s just been making lazy choices ever since Old School and Wedding Crashers hit. He did a run of indie movies in the 90’s where he was real good. Return to Paradise, Clay Pigeons and A Cool, Dry Place.
Vince’s gonna be fine. Remember how great he was as a villain in Domestic Disturbance? That movie sucked ass but he made it watchable. And Al Pacino said Farrell is the most talented actor of his generation
Question: if the remaining two leads are in fact women, but are not of color, will the critic community turn their rage of TD from last season’s “poor portrayal of women” to lack of diversity ?
except lack of diversity was a problem last season, too
Vincent d’Onofrio for the trifecta, yeah?
Is Taylor Kitsch’s announcement as the second male cop coming soon or is that still in limbo
So far I’m not convinced there will be a great part for a woman.
If there was something awesome wouldn’t he have bigger names in the mix? Farrell and Vaughn are each legitimate movie stars if neither of them is on the upswing that MM was enjoying last year.
I can’t even visualize any of those women other than Biel and I don’t have confidence she’s up to something great.