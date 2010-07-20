Comic-Con: Come ride with me and SAMCRO at the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ panel

So, remember this morning when I wrote that I was curious to see how a very un-Comic-Con show like “Sons of Anarchy” might be received? Well, I’m going to have a much closer view of that than planned, since FX has asked me to moderate that panel on Sunday afternoon.
I know and love the show, and I’m sure I can think up plenty of questions for Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Ron Perlman and creator Kurt Sutter, but as I did vis-a-vis “Chuck,” I’m open to suggestions. If you’re not coming to the Con (or are but don’t want to go up to the mic to ask a question), what would you want to hear those four discuss? Feel free to throw stuff out in the comments, or else e-mail me at sepinwall@hitfix.com
1) Katey Sagal: Is she going to continue with both Sons of Anarchy and Futurama?
2) Kurt Sutter: How much was the finale of last season influenced by Joss Whedon’s Angel (when Holtz steals Angels son Conor as revenge).
Kurt, iconic dramas like the Sopranos, Deadwood, Wire, and the Shield have had great stand-alone episodes in the middle of their serial seasons….and not just in the premiere, penultimate, or finale; do you have a favorite episode 2-11 of your first two seasons or is that something you aren’t worried about while treating the season as a whole?
JP, Sopranos did some standalones, but I can’t think of examples of the other three where a good chunk of an episode wasn’t given over to continuing the ongoing storylines. The Wire never did standalones, and I can’t remember any that Deadwood or The Shield tried.
The nearest thing to a standalone episode in The Shield was 2×09 Co-Pilot. The prequel episode.
Kurt: Are we finally going t findout who that girl inthe graveyard really is? ie : the ghost of John teller perhaps?…..
I think John Teller was a male……
What’s the deal with the homeless chick?
Now that they have basically abandoned the Hamlet structure/format, is there anything that Sutter has lost that he still wants to work in? Are there other Shakespeare plays that might get nods? I could see a season long version of King Lear going down at some point…
Of the supporting (non-royal family) bikers, does Sutter have a favorite to write for? They give Opie and Tig the great storylines, but seem to save the best lines for Bobby.
Are we going to get anymore insight into Nomad culture?
Does Sutter make his character (I forget the dudes name) suffer so much and so often so that Katey doesn’t get pissed when Gemma gets the short end of things? He loses an eye, she gets raped. Now he gets his wife killed and his OTHER eye gauged, what sort of fresh hell does he have in store for her now?
Good god, how long do you think this show is going to last? I figured season 3 would be the last, but now you’ve got me worried.
to Kurt Sutter
1. Does he already know who will make it alive to the final episodes of the series?
2.What kind of show would he like to do after SOA. How about a prison show? The prison episodes in SOA were amazing and the world is ready for a new OZ.
Ha! As if Chuck Zito wouldn’t be all over that. :)
Well, clearly you need to tell Sutter to hire Ian McShane and/or Garret Dillahunt soon. But aside from that obvious bit, maybe ask him what it was he saw in actors like Kim Coates and Tommy Flanagan that made him think they could handle the emotional heavy-lifting they’ve been given to do so far, Coates in particular.
Could you ask him what it’s like to put out a show that is 100-proof, pure, distilled awesomeness?
to Mr. Sutter: How Oirish will the Irish segments be? Will we get past the stereotypes, like he does with his Motorcycle Club and their wacky antics?
to Ms. Segal: Not many broads can span being a Harlette to playing the closest analogue we’ve got to Lady Macbeth. Thanks for being so tough, and so beautiful. How does Gemma’s spirituality change now that her grandbaby’s gone — and she’s on the lam?
And, I’ve gotta ask — is the Conan guest star gig totally out of the question? I am asking for a friend….
1) Kurt – Was there an intentional move to make SAMCRO less brutal in season 2 so that they’d be more likable.
2) Kurt – Do you worry that the end of Season 2 lacked payoff for too many of the plot threads set in motion.
3) Ron – Many of your projects have been the sort that generate a cult following. How has the fan / critical response to SOA been different? Has it started to overshadow your other work?
1) Will we find out why Tig and Ken Johnson’s character (can’t think of his name right now) despise one another?
2) How do you flesh out an entire season-what is your process in regards to theme and character arcs? What is your inspiration?
3) Overall theme for S3 (knowing Jax’s son has been kidnapped and Gemma is on the lam). Survival of the fittest?
4) In both completed amazing S1 & 2, what is your favorite episode?
5) Any chance of Arkin returning?
Alan, I’m a tinge of green right now knowing you will be moderating the panel. Have fun!
Kurt, any thoughts on a full feature film, i think the box office would love a SOA movie??
Kurt: Is there a definite planned out story arc or is it just unfolding as you go? Do you have an idea of how long you wish the show to go? (ex..LOST was a definite 5 Seasons and Battlestar was 4 seasons.)
And I have to ask the “girl” question – Will Jax and Tara get married? I think it would be a blast to see the situations that could arise out of a SOA Wedding! (cuz at this point Jax is still married to Wendy, right, their divorce isn’t final yet!) And of course any Reception scenes could be wild in so many ways! LOL!
Katey: My everlasting admiration for you! From where do you channel or bring in the depth, emotion and pure brilliance to play Gemma? I’ve enjoyed in one form or another most all of your other work but you are an exceptionally phenomenal actress and I salute you!
I feel like any SOA wedding would have a conclusion similar to that of St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre: [en.wikipedia.org]
TO Kurt: Will we get some more Agent Stahl? She’s a great villain and source of conflict in the show and it’s great to see a woman in that role. She’s a badass in her own right. Kudos for giving the female character edge.
Real questions:
Will the writers ever explore the time right after John Tellerâ€™s death and the leadership transition to Clay? And then Clayâ€™s courtship of Gemma? Since we learned from Unser that it almost really is Gemmaâ€™s MC (she brought them all back to Charming), it makes sense in an old-fashioned way, and of course in a “Hamlet” way, that she would marry the new leader, but there must have been surprise and a little suspicion within the club when they announced their marriage.
The new season obviously has a lot of immediate concerns, but will we ever get to know more of Tig’s history?
General Observation:
I love how this show, like “Deadwood,” has taken these great character actors and given them these rich roles to play. I canâ€™t understand how Coates, Flanagan and Hurst arenâ€™t major actors. And then William Lucking–I find myself holding my breath when heâ€™s on screen with his drunk/rage/jaded menace.
For fun:
Canâ€™t wait for the inevitable SNL parody with a bunch of guys in leather smoking and hugging a lot.
Kurt: I was looking forward to seeing SAMCRO’s initiation/ritual to become a full member with Half-Sack. Obviously that won’t happen now but is this something the show my touch on in the future?
Kurt: Will we ever see Otto out of prison? He has been one of my favorite characters, and him getting his revenge was a great part of the last season. Can’t wait for more…
it would be funny to see the SOA guys ride past the “wild hawg” guys and laugh or give the belushi eyebrow…i am all for guest appearances on each show..and how about useing older biker songs as backdrop music ? more specificly bad motor scooter[montrose],boom boom out go the lights or snortin whiskey [pat traverse],wild child-for ever free-restless gypsy-mean mother fkn man [wasp] chris holmes could be a have a guestappearance..he still looks the part…born to be wild etc. or would this be cliche’ ? i am so bummed i missed getting to meet tig and juice here the 1st time and the others more recently…the posters were cool..
Soâ€¦. with Big Otto’s loss of his wife Luann, will there be some twist with life insurance or some kind of payoff from her porn business to possibly make his life a little easier?
How about a possible early compassionate release or maybe even possible eye surgery to replace at least one of em with an insurance payoff from Luannâ€™s estate? Something from that sad loss of an amusing character to make Otto’s life seem just a little bit easier?
He’s such a stand up solid character that just has nothing but misery thrown at him nonstop and he certainly deserves a bit of a better shake in it all! I know too much freedom for Otto means less freedom during shooting for Kurt, BUT his alter ego is such a great character who certainly would be an interesting add to the regular cast and this character is certainly a possible wild card if he gets freedom or the even just the freedom that his site would offer. Just my 2 pennies for yaâ€¦â€¦
Some serious questions, and some not so serious.
-Everyone: Have you been surprised at the critical acclaim this past season received, especially for a show that is still relatively young?
-Kurt: how much of a hard sell was the rape storyline given that Katey is your wife? And did you have to do much convincing to any of the FX executives that might have thought it went a bit too far?
-Similarly, Katey: were you apprehensive about going in such a direction, or did you view it as a challenge in a way that it was just such a departure from the comedy genres where you had previously worked?
-Kurt: how much more work is involved in stepping up from a staff writer to a showrunner? Did Shawn Ryan give you any useful advice?
-Ron: there has been some reports that you initially had trouble with the motorcycle. Can you recount any particular anecdotes?
-Charlie: regarding the scene is season 1 where Jax & Tara have sex right next to the dead Agent Kohn, what were your initial reactions to reading about it in the script, and then when it came to filming the scene?
-Charlie: do you realise just how damn lucky you are that you get to romp around with the gorgeous Maggie Siff?
-Kurt: One would assume there would be more Irish characters given who took the baby, so would it be possible to hire guys who are actually Irish or can at least do a passable Irish accent? As a native, it made my ears bleed anytime somebody attempted it (apart from Titus Welliver who was grand enough).
-Everyone: Would you agree that the Emmy Nominations Committee in general are a bunch of morons?
Thank you.
Kurt, what’s going to happen with Jax & Tara in season 3, do they break up? thanks
Kurt; How about a little history on samcro when john had control of the club, IE; how did he die, and and how clay moved to control the club. and when did jema and clay get together.