Comic-Con: Come ride with me and SAMCRO at the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ panel

So, remember this morning when I wrote that I was curious to see how a very un-Comic-Con show like “Sons of Anarchy” might be received? Well, I’m going to have a much closer view of that than planned, since FX has asked me to moderate that panel on Sunday afternoon.

I know and love the show, and I’m sure I can think up plenty of questions for Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Ron Perlman and creator Kurt Sutter, but as I did vis-a-vis “Chuck,” I’m open to suggestions. If you’re not coming to the Con (or are but don’t want to go up to the mic to ask a question), what would you want to hear those four discuss? Feel free to throw stuff out in the comments, or else e-mail me at sepinwall@hitfix.com