Comic-Con swag: How to win a What’s Alan Watching? t-shirt

As I mentioned on Wednesday, HitFix has printed up a bunch of What’s Alan Watching? t-shirts for a lucky 120 of you (plus another 120 for fans of Drew McWeeny’s Motion/Captured blog) who may be traveling to Comic-Con. You can see the design on the left, and after the jump, details on how to win a shirt…

So here’s what you need to know:

Go to facebook.com/hitfix and post “I want a What’s Alan Watching? t-shirt” on the wall. First 120 come, first 120 served.

Only one t-shirt per person.

Winners will be able to pick up their shirts on Thursday at a location very close to the San Diego Convention Center, and will receive details on how to get them after the contest deadline Wednesday at noon Pacific.

Winners can ask for a specific size, but there’s no guarantee that you’ll get it, so if you’re particularly small or large, once you know where and when to go you may want to get there early in the process.

The t-shirts are obviously free, and all we ask in return is that anyone who gets one wear it to the Con on Saturday, and specifically to the “Chuck” panel at 10 a.m. that I’m co-moderating with Fienberg. (Similarly, if you want and win a Motion/Captured shirt, try to wear it to the back-to-back panels Drew’s moderating on Friday at Hall H. Show HitFix some love, people!)

That is all. I look forward to seeing a sea (or, at least, a good-sized pond) of these shirts from the podium in Ballroom 20 next Saturday morning.