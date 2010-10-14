‘Community’ – ‘Basic Rocket Science’: Never give up. Never surrender.

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I get my flavor heading up to Delicious…
“Basic Rocket Science” is going to be compared to the paintball episode. And that’s not unfair. It wants to be compared to it. Like “Modern Warfare,” it’s an episode that’s all pop culture, all the time, where you don’t necessarily need to know all the references to appreciate, but which is a lot more fun if you do.
Now, I love my astronaut movies almost as much as I love my action films (“Die Hard” and “Apollo 13” for years rotated – with a “Shawshank Redemption” chaser – as my go-to films when packing for a move). So I got the references from start (the guy running down the hall is from “The Right Stuff”) to finish (the crash-landing and triumphant exit from the spacecraft is from “Galaxy Quest”(*)), and was nodding and smiling and/or laughing as I did so. (I particularly loved the Chang/Dean Pelton exchange about re-routing power from the auxiliary, which was riffing on several different “Apollo 13” scenes, including the square peg/round hole C02 canister bit.)
(*) “Galaxy Quest” and “Community” actually have a lot in common, in that they’re spoofing very familiar aspects of popular culture while at the same time asking you to take the characters and the story seriously. “Galaxy Quest” is one of the best “Star Trek” parodies ever, but it’s also one of the 3 or 4 best “Star Trek” movies ever, period. It makes the turn from silliness to sincerity just as adroitly as, say, “Community” did last week with the message from Pierce’s mom.
On the comedy end of things, “Basic Rocket Science” definitely worked, at times even without the references. It’s a tradition of space and sci-f films that one member of the crew will lose his mind, but you didn’t necessarily need to know that to appreciate Pierce going insane and assuming the delightfully 8-bit animated SANDERS was talking to him, just like Wesley Snipes on his audiobooks. (“Well, he sure does hate the government.”) And one of the funnier running gags, involving Dean Pelton’s specially-coded rest stop map (“Those aren’t thumbs”) wasn’t a space movie reference at all.
It was on the character front where this one fell short of the very high bar set by “Modern Warfare,” I thought. “Modern Warfare” took a character arc that had been building all season in Jeff and Britta’s sexual chemistry (or lack thereof) and used the episode’s post-apocalyptic setting as an excuse for them to finally act on it. It was, like the best “Community” episodes, satisfying as both parody and a story of people coming together and learning about themselves.
In contrast, the character work in “Basic Rocket Science” was pretty thin. Though Annie had already threatened to transfer once before to follow Vaughn, her desire to do it again out of frustration with the group’s lack of school spirit felt too new to hang the whole episode on. The problem is that in this kind of episode, the parody has to dominate most of the screen time. “Modern Warfare” could do that because its personal storyline was something the show had been building to all year, whereas this was a conflict largely invented for this episode, and needed more time than was available to be interesting.
Turning Abed into Ken Mattingly, the Gary Sinise character from “Apollo 13,” worked a bit better, in that it played off of what we know about his lonely childhood, but I think given the time allotted, the show might have been better off picking either Annie’s story or Abed’s and trying to make that one a little deeper while scrapping the other(**).
(**) As mentioned last week, I was hanging around the “Community” offices on a day the writing staff was breaking the outline for the Halloween episode, production was filming the Annie/Britta oil fight, and Dan Harmon and some of the other writers were working on a later draft of this episode. At that stage of the draft, Abed wasn’t channeling Ken Mattingly, but Gene Kranz (the Ed Harris character), barking out orders in the fake Mission Control. Harmon wanted to move away from the idea because it seemed both obvious (of course that’s how Abed would react in this situation) and just another joke in an episode packed with them. The Ken Mattingly idea (which at one point was going to be used for Troy) was a way to add some depth. Seeing the final version, I think the initial Gene Kranz plan might have worked better, because Abed becoming Kranz would have required less time and no explanation (because, again, that’s how Abed would react in this situation) and that extra time could have been devoted to beefing up the Annie story.
What makes “Community” special, and elevates it over most of the other shows on right now that love to do shoutouts to the writers’ favorite ’80s and ’90s movies, are those character stories. The jokes are great, but there has to be some kind of emotional story for one or more of the characters. Some weeks it can be a problem invented out of whole cloth; in the end, this probably wasn’t one of those weeks.
What did everybody else think?
I wish they’d give Yvette Brown more to do.
I haven’t watched the episode yet, but at least I made it here before somebody brought up Modern Family.
They had me with the “Right Stuff” opening. With that and the “Die Hard” references last year, I’m pretty sure Dan Harmon and I are pop culture soulmates.
He just needs to work in something from “Midnight Run,” and I’m proposing.
That “The Right Stuff” opening made my night. So awesome.
I’m shocked how many people got the “Right Stuff” reference. It’s one of my top five favorite films, but I didn’t think that many other folks remembered it.
Can I just talk about how much I appreciate the Voltron shoutout? Because I REALLY appreciated the Voltron shoutout.
The Right Stuff was first vhs I bought
you don’t even mention that the blatant kfc product placement was funnier than the same stunt pulled on arrested development!? GASP!!!!
Enjoyed this ep, though part of me thinks they’re going too far with Dean Pelton’s character. Also curious if they do try to give Troy and Britta a shot. Interesting relationship dynamic
This is my favorite show on right now but this episode felt flat, though funny, as Alan tried to postulate above. I just didnt feel connected to the story arc at all, though the jokes were both funny and well timed, as usual. The space theme was well used but didn’t help the story, which felt flat.
I hope KFC paid $5 million for this episode. I need an 8 piece bucket and some potato wedges Stat! Was I on Vox?!?
Exactly. The space movie shoutouts were nice, but apart from Pierce’s freakout and that another layer was peeled off Pelton’s, er, fascinating private life, this episode felt gratuitous. Yeah, Community writers, we know you’re clever and are aware of every bit of post-modern and pop culture in the known universe, but would it kill you to go back what made your characters great in the first season? You know, giving them souls and emotions and neuroses and anxieties and things. They just seemed like very animated props in this episode.
I really enjoyed this, though I’ll second the request for something more for YNB/Shirley
Abed “feeling underdressed” and then returning to the space capsule’s location in full astronaut gear was a “true to Abed” moment, but also gave a funny visual for the rest of the show.
I don’t object to the Abed or Annie storylines, but if they needed to cut something to give time to beef them up, I would not have objected if they spent less time on the Greendale Flag gag.
I agree that from a character standpoint the episode had its flaws, but it still worked as an entry point for new fans since you didn’t really have to know the backstories or relationships to get the jokes and appreciate the actors’ chemistry. And it was a great showcase for Dean Pelton!
By Grabthar’s hammer, what a savings!
Great Dean episode…. “Those aren’t thumbs…” lol
I think they need a regular nemesis like the Anthony Michael Hall character from last Christmas and the story holes might not have been seen
Thumbs down for me. I dont think this show can exist the way it is now with little problems popping up in every episode and then them being resolved at the end. This is show excelled at mining through the conflict of a group of people who really dont belong together. It seems as though everything is too comfortable and they really need something to come on and shake it up. Hopefully Chang trying to and maybe entering the group will add some life to this boring bunch.
Agreed tho’ I don’t think Chang has been as funny post teaching. I laughed loud and often at the bitter Spanishy sarcasm and laugh little at the vengeful/pitiful schtick…
I agree that there needs to be more character driven stories, and I think the last couple of episodes the characters have not been true to themselves. Why would the group even create a Flag with an ass on it? At least there could have been an episode on why they created the flag. I did enjoy the Tag and I thought the Dean of City College was pretty funny. Some chuckles but ultimately a lesser effort from this series.
I got the impression that the ass flag was created as a joke, but when Dean Pelton didn’t get the joke, the frustrated Jeff took it to the next level. The ass flag is as silly as the Human Being mascot, but it works for me because it’s Community.
“There’s a time for subtlety, and that time was before Scary Movie.”
i never really thought about the show’s similarities to “galaxy quest”, but now that you mention it, i’m going to go ahead and imagine all the characters occupy the same universe. (i like to imagine the same thing of “parks & rec” and “reno911!” because of their hatred of librarians and firemen).
anyway, i really loved the episode, but your criticisms definitely definitely pinpoint why it didn’t feel 100% like a home run.
The Annie subplot wasn’t necessary and lead to a sort of “Wait, what?” moment. Funny episode, but it’s unfair to compare it to Modern Warfare. Unless you are talking about a Party Down episode.
On an unrelated note, my college roommate is in that Apollo 13 square peg/round hole scene.
I know the KFC stuff was obvious, but it completely worked for me. When product placement is funny, I don’t care. Plus, it worked with the 80’s theme. It was great in my opinion.
The line of the night, I thought, was Shirley saying, “We don’t know that. It was the 80’s, everybody who made this was on cocaine.”
I think Jeff said it.
That line would have been even better if after she said it Pierce (Chase) said, they were?
Characterization problems aside it was still a damn funny episode, and funnier than most other shows currently airing. Most enjoyable episode of the 2nd season to date.
Loved it, but definitely understand your problems with it. Just like “Modern Family” no episode is perfect, but that doesn’t make it not hilarious and still in the running for top comedy so far this year.
“I hate to pull rank on you Jeff, but I am the captain.”
“I hate to pull REALITY on you Troy, but you’re only captain because you sat in the chair with the biggest knobs.”
Great example of humor not coming from parody. Please don’t let this show gets cancelled. I think you may have to start a campaign soon Alan.
I’d like to disagree with the (**). While I don’t fully understand what the alternative plot options were, I think there needed to be a Ken Mattingly character in order to fully channel Apollo 13 (is there some other movie that could have taken A13’s place for this ep?). Any other character there would need as much or more setup, because who else would have memorized the layout, etc of the simulator?
@Alan, I just made the terrible mistake of looking at the synopsis for the Halloween episode. Is there any way that episode lives up to the incredible expectations I now have?
Maybe because I lowered my expectations going in (after listening to the podcast and hearing Dan hate it), I actually enjoyed it quite a bit.
Definitely a disappointment in terms of character development (like what was said, maybe if they straight up used this episode as a Dean centric episode, it would have mattered more than having two haphazard character development (especially with Annie, since in the finale, she was all “Greendale is where I belong” and that was why she didn’t go with Vaughn, so why would she be transferring?).
But, the visuals and all the references were fun to watch, and I guess better luck next week with balancing the show? (I felt last week was too much character development and not enough laughs; this week the laughs were solid, but not enough character development. I’m Goldi-frakkin-locks.)
In a weird way, this felt like a bottle episode.
Maybe it was because of the product placement (KFC has really been spending money on sitcoms. There was an episode of “Running Wilde” last week or the week before that blatantly showed KFC), but it seemed like the writers specifically constructed the episode around the product placement and kind of abandoned all the previous character development.
But it worked for me. I laughed hard at numerous points in the episode.
“Pierce! You’re arguing with an Atari card!”
KFC also had a blatant product placement on “The Good Guys” a couple of weeks ago. It’s getting a bit ridiculous.
I assume it’s coincidental, but October 14 (63 years ago) was the day that Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier.
I didn’t really like this episode very much, but I have to admit, Modern Warfare withstanding, I generally don’t like the parody episodes nearly as much as the other ones.
I’ve watched Community since the beginning, and it’s always been wildly uneven for me. Some episodes are brilliant and laugh out loud funny, while others are a big pile of meh.
yes! exactly.
One of my favorite jokes was blink-and-you-miss-it, right at the beginning, with the intro of the City College Cosmic Pioneer, initials CCCP (Russian abbrev. for USSR/Soviet Union). This of course played perfectly into the Cold War space race vibe of that whole scene, with the City College/Commie red taking over in the Dean’s powerpoint.
I loved how they captured the essence of space/astronaut movies so well.
I was kind of surprised that Annie was so quickly forgiven for her betrayal. Her motivation for doing that and the way everyone reacted to it were the only weak parts of the ep for me.
I agree about Annie. I kind of wanted that story line to play out for a few episodes actually. She’s often made mention of moving on from Greendale, and I think playing up some of that conflict would be an interesting thing.
I really enjoyed this episode, but then I’m a sucker for the parody eps. I’m just impressed at how closely they were able to mimic Apollo 13. Kinda diabolical.
“That’s a different map…for a different project”
Dean Pelton steals every scene he’s in.
For me, this rivals the chicken fingers/goodfellas episode for “best in the series.” Also can’t believe no one has called out the “Space Camp” plot lines yet!
I mentioned “Space Camp” below. It was honestly the second movie I thought of, after “The Right Stuff.”
I laughed out loud throughout this whole episode, especially during Troy and Abed’s cardboard box scene at the end. I loved it as much as I loved Modern Warfare, but I’m not really expecting a lot of character development on this show, which only seems to last for one episode anyway. It’s like Wile E. Coyote will always get crushed by the anvil, but he will always come back, just as obsessed as he was the day before.
Am I the only one who saw some “Space Camp” in there?
I actually called a friend of mine who is a huge “Space Camp” fan to tell him not to miss this episode.
Really? I can’t believe last week’s episode got a better review than last night’s. Maybe it didn’t advance any larger story arcs, but it was still fun.
Hilarious = Troy’s delivery of “We are 40 light years outside the Buttermilk Nebula…although it’s possible, um, yeah, it’s a sticker.”
Eh, it was okay but not the best. I didn’t really expect emotional depth from this one so I wasn’t disappointed like the rest of y’all, but mostly I was thinking, “I appreciate that you tried, but a space episode at a CC is a stretch even for you guys.”
But whatever, they gave it a shot and most shows wouldn’t do that, so it gets props from me for that.
I was a tiny bit disappointed by this one. I think I was comparing it to Paintball which I thought was far superior, and then I was kind of annoyed by the over-the-top KFC sponsorship. Of course, it was still funny, but my expectations might have been too high going in.
There, now all the people complaining that Alan never gives Community the criticism it deserves, here you go.
I loved the “Right Stuff” copy at the beginning since the episode aired on the anniversary of Yeager’s first supersonic flight. I realize that this is a slightly tenuous connection, but it made me happy.
At least they never snuck in a “Greendale, we have a problem”. I think Modern Warfare worked a lot better also bc the whole Action Movie genre is already over-the-top and cheesy and so it’s easier to pardody. Apollo 13 is a lot harder to parody since it’s held with a lot more reverence. It is to me at least.
The biggest reason why this episode didn’t work as well starts with the cold open. Modern Warfare’s is centered on the study group with the Dean only briefly and indirectly roping them into the action movie parody. Basic Rocket Science focuses on the Dean’s obsession blatantly giving away the parody with only the flimsiest of connections to the study group, and it has nothing to do with internal character conflict. From the start there was nothing about the central core of this show keeping me tethered to the storyline. First time in a LONG time that I really struggled to finish an episode of Community.
The problem with this show is that when they pack so many obscure references into one episode, it really distracts from everything else. I thought this episode was awful; granted, if I had seen every space movie ever, I probably would have loved it.
I agree that the Annie plot was contrived and shoehorned in, but I don’t think it took away from the awesomeness of episode. The characters exhibited basic traits, but the key to the humor was that they perfectly worked in with the stereotypical characters in astronaut movies. Oh, and I lost it when Pierce came out of the simulator and just screamed and ran away!
My favorite line of the episode: “Yeah, keep snickering. Pack yourself with peanuts and reeeeeally be satisfied.” Totally missed that gem on the first viewing.
Hey, aAny episode with Leonard in it is a good one!
Alan, I love “Galaxy Quest” too and can’t believe it is such an underrated film.
I liked this episode of Community too, but I guess the TV/film geek in me is just a sucker for parody. This is the only show on TV that consistently makes me laugh out loud.
I felt like the paintball episode and chicken finger-goodfellas one was way funnier.. this was lacking in laughs for me…
One nagging point:
Wouldn’t Dean Pelton, a character now so linked with smutty gay jokes that he’s ABD from the Stephen Fry Institute for Cottaging (with a focus on rest-stop sex), know what an anus looks like?
Wouldn’t he know what the word “anus” means?
Sloppy, writer room — and a needless sacrifice of that character’s common sense.
