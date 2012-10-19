‘Community’ cast wishes you all a Happy October 19

October 19 is my birthday, and though I know NBC didn’t originally schedule the start of “Community” season 4 for this night because of me, it felt nice to know I could celebrate the day with Troy, Abed and the rest of the study group. But as you know by now, NBC changed their minds and delayed the premiere, to a date and time unknown. (My guess is it either replaces “30 Rock” in early 2013 or replaces “Up All Night” if that show’s ratings drop any lower.)

Because the “Community” cast and crew are aware of the crazy love their fans have for the show, they decided to provide them with some original content for the 19th, regardless, and came up with this very special edition of “Troy & Abed in the Morning,” addressing the delayed premiere and the idea that October 19 (also Gillian Jacobs’ birthday) isn’t so much a date as a state of mind. I like this, not only because it’s a funny video, but because it gives me an excuse to declare virtually any day to be my birthday. Thanks, “Community”!