‘Community’ cast wishes you all a Happy October 19

October 19 is my birthday, and though I know NBC didn’t originally schedule the start of “Community” season 4 for this night because of me, it felt nice to know I could celebrate the day with Troy, Abed and the rest of the study group. But as you know by now, NBC changed their minds and delayed the premiere, to a date and time unknown. (My guess is it either replaces “30 Rock” in early 2013 or replaces “Up All Night” if that show’s ratings drop any lower.)
Because the “Community” cast and crew are aware of the crazy love their fans have for the show, they decided to provide them with some original content for the 19th, regardless, and came up with this very special edition of “Troy & Abed in the Morning,” addressing the delayed premiere and the idea that October 19 (also Gillian Jacobs’ birthday) isn’t so much a date as a state of mind. I like this, not only because it’s a funny video, but because it gives me an excuse to declare virtually any day to be my birthday. Thanks, “Community”!
I love the dig at Animal Hospital
Coming right on the heels of its cancellation.
This clip achieved two things:
1. Made me miss the show even more. Damn you NBC!!
2. Gave me hope for the show in the absence of Dan Harmon.
Gotta appreciate how much the cast and crew love their fans.
And happy birthday, Mr. Sepinwall!
Totally agree with both points.
Happy Birthday, Alan!
Hopefully Annie’s Boobs is free to roam the halls and air vents of Greendale.
Happy Birthday, Alan.
Happy Expulsion Alan!
[www.youtube.com]
I think Up All Night will air all of its episodes, no matter what (they only ordered 13, so they could air everything by December). Sorry, but I think we’ll only see Community back in 2013.
God, I love this show…
Maybe this isn’t fair, but this gives us the only taste of what a Harmon-less Community might look like. It’s like a fan-video or cover song, hitting all the hot buttons, but not really nailing it.
Funny, I thought it was better than most of season 3. I’m now looking forward to Harmon-less Community a whole lot more.
Yeaah, I have to agree with Mike. I thought that was great.
Yeah, agree with Mike. That was more enjoyable than a lot of Season 3.
I thought the clip was great, and very reminiscent of Dan Harmon’s days, which gives me hope. I don’t know if I’d say it was better than Season 3, but it was true to the characters.
No offense, Robot, but that’s rather petulant. I’m with Mike on this one.
@MAHMOUD FAYED
Word.
Yeah, that’s right, I’m bringing back “word.”
Really, people? All the jokes were obvious, and most of them were just references to the show’s recurring gags (Anne’s yelp, exhibit A).
The meta-narrative (pretending that they’re talking about Troy and Abed in the Morning) was lacking in the cleverness I’ve come to expect from the show, and they almost immediately gave up on any attempt to keep it going.
Again, I’m sure they just wrote and shot this during a lunch break, so it’s probably not a sign of the quality of season 4, but I’m shocked at you people for giving it so much credit.
(Mahmoud, “rather petulant,” really? Overreact much?)
Robot, I don’t disagree with your take, but I’ve always found that Community can be its own worst enemy, taking cleverness too far. Many times in Season 3, I found the show sacrificing humor or even watchability in favor of showing you how clever it can be.
Also remember, this is the first bit of Community we’ve had since Season 3 and Dan got fired, so it showed that Season 4 might be be a good mix of funny and clever, and it hasn’t been turned into Two and a Half Men. That’s enough for me to cheer about.
Y’all are getting an awful lot from a 90 second clip that isn’t even from an episode.
Happy Birthday Alan! Celebrate the ravages of time!
Happy birthday, Alan
Happy Birthday!
Back to Old School Community – maybe there is a minuscule sliver of hope for this series (providing it ever sees the light of day beyond a DVD).
Oh, and now that Animal Hospital is dunzo, Annie’s Boobs can come back to the Old School (unless all the episodes are in the can already).
Happy Birthday Alan!
Damn you NBC for airing three seasons of a low rated sitcom and even post this video on your Youtube channel. Hate!
damnit nbc. just give us our show already.
I am SO BUMMED. We absolutely love Community over here and we were so looking forward to tonight. This sucks NBC!!!!!!! Give us our show! Very funny video by the way.
Hey Alan, today is my birthday too. Unfortunately, I can’t celebrate it by watching the premiere of Community.
Happy birthday, Alan.
Best wishes, fellow Libra!
It`s really sad that a show like this struggles and show like men with Babies or wahtever its called has an audience. This show is another Arrested Devlopement, just too good for the mass of dummies out in t.v. land.