‘Community’ – ‘Competitive Ecology’: Big head Todd and the monsters

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I catch up on “Breaking Bad”…
When we first see the study group in “Competitive Ecology,” they are a blissful unit, a well-oiled machine who know when to laugh, when to coo, when to set up each other’s jokes (it’s at least somewhat implied that Annie knew who Nick Nolte was but was asking for the group’s benefit) and couldn’t be happier to be in each other’s company. And they end the episode in mostly the same mode, again bonding and joking and getting along fabulously.
In the middle, though? The study group kinda sucks. A lot.
Some of that is the intrusion of poor, decent, noble, Iraq veteran Todd, as the body that is the study group reacts poorly to a foreign invader. As eventually happens with any show in a school setting(*), every student who isn’t a main character (or an amusing, usually one-note recurring player like Magnitude) becomes completely irrelevant to their existence. As far as the study group is concerned, there are no other students who matter at Greendale, which fits the mold of the show but also makes them seem like massive jerks from an outsider perspective.
(*) Or on most workplace shows; “NewsRadio” initially pretended to pay attention to the WNYX employees who weren’t cast regulars, but very quickly turned that small group’s disinterest in everyone else there into a running meta gag.
But some of it is that, as we’ve been reminded over and over, the study group is not this perfect organism that runs on love and running gags about Troy and Abed’s bromance and Annie’s naivete. These are people who for the most part have very little in common, who aside from the quirk of fate that was Jeff’s lie to seduce Britta (and then Abed’s random distribution of invitations) would likely have never become friends, and who have two years of history, fights, grudges, jealousy and plain old getting on each other’s nerves. It doesn’t take much to set them off – one week, it may be a missing pen, another a poor bastard named Todd who dares to want to work with any of them – but they can, and have, and will continue to turn on each other when the circumstances go bad.
And so even though “Competitive Ecology” wasn’t one of those high-concept episodes (a different) Todd and I discussed at length last week – it bore a lot of resemblance to last year’s similarly-titled “Cooperative Calligraphy,” but didn’t call as much attention to its bottle show-iness – it was definitely the most satisfying, cohesive episode of the three to air so far in season 3.
And with the Chang hard-boiled gumshoe subplot, it was also extremely funny. What I liked about that story was that even as it showed Ben Chang, once again, to be completely insane, his behavior and the leaps he was making weren’t that far off of a lot of the detective stories and films it was spoofing. “The Big Lebowski” is itself a stoner spoof of Raymond Chandler novels, but the actual Marlowe stories aren’t any less convoluted than what the Dude and Walter were up to. So no, none of Chang’s deductive leaps made any sense, but within the context of the genre, why the hell not?
What did everybody else think?
Enigmatically, I didn’t laugh or even truly chuckle during the episode..but I can’t say, I didn’t’ enjoy it either.
So many people saying they didn’t laugh at all–what? I mean, yeah, I get that humor is subjective and that everyone is entitled to their opinion, but I thought this episode was incredibly funny and a really solid return to the classic study group dynamic that so many people seemed to miss last season. I honestly thought that I’d come online and find people saying, “YES, this is a great return to form,” etc. Of course I shouldn’t be surprised that (gasp) people disagree about things on the Internet, but still.
I think the study group being dicks to Todd, while perhaps not really consistent with the spirit of the show and their characters (they did spend a whole episode last season trying to save a virtual stranger from suicide), was still really funny. I’m generally drawn to absurd group dynamics where there’s one normal person that the group randomly and inexplicably hates; and here it’s not even that absurd, because in this case it seems like the group honestly does NEED an outsider to blame in order to stay unified. Sure, it’s kind of a matter of suspending your disbelief and allowing these characters that you love to be total douchebags to this innocent guy–but in my opinion the joke is totally worth it.
(It also serves as a great contrast with the Jack Black episode in season one. I wouldn’t be surprised if the writers had struggled with how the study group was going to end up dealing with Todd, and how they were going to make it different from the Buddy situation. They had already done the whole “the study group decides to accept the outsider” thing… so the whole “the study group just totally hates Todd” approach is not only a great running gag but also a functional way to differentiate this outsider storyline from the one in S1.
And now for a longish list of things that I found funny in this episode, because I seriously don’t understand people saying that they “didn’t laugh once.” Did you all find out you had cancer or something today? : (Because hey, at least it’s not Britta.)
– The reveal that Chang is living in a supply closet in the cafeteria.
– “Who’s Nick Nolte?” “Awwww.”
– “Nothing after lunch. And I can skip lunch if you want to–”
– “Home wrecker!”
– “You guys have weird reactions to stuff.”
– The whole legos-used-to-be-simple thing with touching Shawshank-esque music.
– “…Who are these people?”
– “My own words rang inside my head, like a bell inside a head.”
– Chang staring at the girl in the doorway.
– “While he was spying I found a turtle!”
– Jeff summarizing the partners-dilemma as “The Todd Problem.”
– Abed revealing that he distinguishes the rest of the study group by hair color.
– Britta screwing up the middle-finger-shoot-down-process.
– “You’d like that, wouldn’t you?” “Very much so. Yes.”
– Chang playing the saxophone.
– Abed mirroring Britta’s hand-on-shoulder-headshake condescendsion
– the group’s “ugghhh” moment after Shirley’s “2000 years of miracles” line. (I love every moment in the series where a group reacts to a single person with open disdain. e.g. Jeff’s “As an Agnostic, I’ll be bringing my winning smile” in the S1 Christmas episode, as well as his “You’re all my family” to the Spanish class in the family day episode.)
– “What about worms?” “…they have tiny little faces…”
– “You know they’re laughing at you, right? I mean, that’s my theory.”
– “You’re pathological!” “It’s too late for flattery.”
– “The Mean Clique” as an ostensible prison term
– “How did this happen?! …And did I miss the firemen?”
– Dean and Chang voiceover-off (with plenty of hilarity if you listen closely to each: Chang ruminates on “the top of Arizona” and Dean Pelton daydreams about the firemen/possible dalmatian that he missed) and Nunez’s reaction
– The look on Pierce’s face when he guesses “racism?” as the thing that destroyed the group’s balance. GREAT moment for Chevy Chase.
– Britta seeing penises everywhere on their psych tests. Amazing.
I’ll also say that while the B-plot wasn’t the most perfectly executed approach to the whole “incompetent/insane detective links together random non-clues in response to a non-existent mystery” idea, it still had its enjoyable moments and had a great pay-off in the Dean-and-Chang scene at the end.
Study group conflict: Good (even though we’ve seen it before, it still worked).
Chang sub-plot: Disaster. Painfully unfunny.
Season 3 so far: Approaching the danger zone.
This has been my favorite comedy the last year or so. A week or two ago, I compared Community, favorably, with Arrested Development on this very board.
I find it hard to believe how bad, and truly unfunny, was this week’s episode.
The pieces were all in place, but it was as if the writers were on strike and had been replaced by suboptimal hacks who had only a character outline, a storyboard, and a week to get the job done.
Our non-Ivy League friends were really repellant in this outing, every one.
To what end?
And the Chang storyline was weak and beside the point. Also a pale imitation of what Community’s accomplished in the past.
I think that the idea to “ground the show (more) in reality” is turning out to be a really, really bad thing.
The writers need to swallow a handful of Pierce’s pills, ASAP.
I’m not ready to jump ship, but… may I withdraw all comparisons to Arrested?
Please?
I agree this season has been so disappointing. I defend it to outsiders but within this group, I can safely say it can be a lot better.
Shout out to Adam Lauver fot his hard work.
I’m with Adam Lauver. I’m so surprised to hear how many people didn’t enjoy this episode. Funniest of the season in my opinion. I had to rewind each scene with Chang and watch it twice because it was just so funny. But I guess people’s miles with Chang has always varied.
I actually had some misgivings when I saw them going into Chang’s head at the beginning of episode. He’s such a perfectly zany character, I feared that going into his head would either show him to be too over-the-top crazy so as to become too cartoony and unbelievable or it would actually try to humanize him more. I’d say it walked that line pretty perfectly. It definitely showed he was crazy — I loved all the “maybe I was crazy but…” lines — but it also showed that Chang does have his own logic system. He has ambition (even if it is to be security guard detective) and he’s loyal to his lover (even if it is a plastic mannequin leg).
So yeah, two big thumbs up for me this episode, if just for the handling of Chang. But the group stuff was funny too. Maybe a callback to Fat Neil would’ve helped in terms of continuity, but I’m not complaining. I can’t wait to watch this episode a second time.
I hope all you disappointed guys, stick with it. Community has built up so much good will with me, I couldn’t imagine ever giving up on it. This is a ship I’d gladly go down on. (That sounded kinda dirty…)
The Chang story was so completely batshit insane that it just worked. It’s a mystery unto itself.
The Study Group story was good, but I get kind of uncomfortable when they make everyone seem so horrible. Poor Todd…
ps POP POP
I laughed a ton. Todd needs to be a recurring character!!
Todd was funny? I don’t know if it was the actor or an odd character choice but he really did seem like a weirdo.
Yep. Chang’s film noir was pretty funny but why did it have to take up so much of the episode? This is the 2nd time in a row the show has given Chang an entire B-story, HALF the episode. Too, too much. Made the show see choppy. Which is now 3 choppy episodes in a row. Ep 1 – Dean & John Goodman off on their own. Ep 2 – Britta & Chang off on their own. Ep 3 – Chang off on his own. Stop that!
Otherwise, I enjoyed it.
I agree. I think the noir homage didn’t work either. As a concept it’s ripe with comedic possibilities and if used with the regular cast could have been up there with the conspiracy episode. Putting the idea in Chang’s hands made it too weirdly disjointed to hit the right notes and just made me think even more that Chang works best when he has limited screen time. Just enough to deliver a visual gag and then leave.
I agree that Chang works best in measured doses, but if they’re going to give Chang his own plotline, I thought this was such a perfect way to do it.
Wait – it was a problem when Pierce acted like an irrational, obnoxious a-hole, but if ALL the characters are jerks at the same time, it’s the best episode of the year?
One of my very favorite shows is running off the rails, and my favorite critic thinks all is well. Hmmmm
maybe you should hijack another plane and parachute down to lax to give harmon a piece of your mind, or bribe him with unmarked bills
There’s a difference between acting like part of the mean clique – which the study group has pretty much always been – and throwing a tantrum while the rest of the group (who do have their altruistic moments) are trying to help a suicidally depressed classmate. (Or between their behavior tonight and what Pierce did to Jeff in the documentary episode.) Also, that they were all doing it on one level or another had a big part of it; Pierce’s actions last season were just so out of whack with how everyone else was acting.
I guess I don’t really see that the distinction makes a difference. It’s just not enjoyable to watch people be unpleasant -at least these people, for whom “lovable” is part of the appeal. IMO.
I agree with DB. Nastiness isn’t funny. It’s poignant when just one of them does it but having them all be jerks didn’t impress me. This show could be losing its heart.
I’m surprised by people’s surprise. the study group has ALWAYS been mean. they are mean to Chang consistently cuz they can’t handle his weirdness and they were mean to Buddy (Jack Black). and they are mean to each other. they are mean to anyone they don’t like. just last episode they were mean to Annie Kim. what made this episode different is that they were mean to someone who really and I mean REALLY didn’t deserve it. that’s what i think has audiences riled up. what you are all failing to perceive, is that perhaps this is the arc that is going to carry on throughout the season and will be resolved by the end. i plan on sticking around to the end and i hope you do too.
The first season 3 episode that was truly knock-out. I laughed A LOT, and had me excited for the rest of this season.
What was the deal with the LEGO story at the beginning? It felt like something from Shawshank Redemption but I couldn’t place it, and I couldn’t tell what the study group’s reaction meant. Annie starts to raise her hand and then Jeff brings it down.
He was in prison so long that legos went from being ‘here’s a bunch of blocks, do what you want’ to ‘here’s how to build an X-wing Fighter’ with specific legos that go in specific spots.
And all the kids in the class didn’t remember that they had been that way.
I loved the Lego story. It’s exactly how I’ve felt about these new Lego kits. Just create something!
Thanks for clearing that up. I guess I was reading too much into that scene.
I agree, Todd definitely was a comic improvement for the show. I also think they gave Michael Kenneth Williams a little more to work with this week, which I enjoyed. Community seems so close to pulling it all together, but there was no need to make fun of todd in the end, it kind of ruined the mood of the episode. Otherwise, very funny. Maybe I should go play saxophone in the middle of a crime scene montage now…
Making fun of Todd at the end with him sitting right there was the best part of the episode. If Jeff had made a speech at the end of the conflict the group would reflect and show remorse. Instead Todd absolutely ripping into them and exposing how awful they are had absolutely no effect on them because in the end Todd is completely irrelevant and his opinions carry no weight. So I thought that was a nice meta gag. But I’m also just a huge jerk too.
Making fun of Todd made sense for these characters. They are either too oblivious, or narcissistic to realize they are the ones who are damaged, not Todd. (Although Todd, or maybe the performance, was a bit too off-center to take as a sane voice of reason)
I took it as they are all unwilling to admit they are horrible people, so they fall on the crutch that it was Todd’s fault.
Oh, one thing that irked me was Brita saying she had a homeopath; everything we know about her character (hispter science atheist) goes against believing in homeopathy. Minor quibble.
Really? I feel like Britta is exactly the kind of paranoid person who would prefer a homeopath to a regular doctor. She doesn’t ever trust the system and always prefers to turn to an outsider.
exactly, she believes in the things she does because they’re not “mainstream”. hence, homeopathy.
Hipster science atheist only works if she’s smart. She’s not. Homeopath made sense to me.
Speaking of Britta, do you think Harmon is trying to set her up with Troy down the road? Funny how they both simultaneously blurted out that they wanted to be lab partners before they decided to choose based on Abed’s algorithm. I’m still not sure if I would find a Britta-Troy pairing interesting or not – I suppose the whole opposites attract theory could make for a funny dynamic (it worked for a few years with Sam & Diane on ‘Cheers’), especially if they kept it secret from the rest of the study group (kind of like Monica & Chandler on ‘Friends’).
As for previous comments that mean can’t be funny, explain to me how ‘Seinfeld’ became so popular? They obviously made it work.
Troy/Britta seems like it’s been a possibility for a while, and I do think it can work.
And mean can be very funny, and it’s built into this show’s DNA. I really don’t understand the complaints.
I think this is an uncommon opinion, but my least favorite parts of Community are when they spend large portions of episodes talking about the study group as its own entity.
If you have to spell out how characters are developing via dialogue, I find it loses the impact of the character development. You might as well do DVD commentary during the actual episode. It’s kind of like how if you have to explain the joke, then it wasn’t funny.
I very much appreciate this show, so I don’t want my comments to sound flippant. I just fear that the show is collapsing under it’s own weight. I like this show because I like these characters. I don’t need the writers to explain to me why I like them.
Yes. It’s like what happened to The Simpsons where they started having family adventures that weren’t funny. Community may have jumped the shark.
You know, I really didn’t find Ken Jeong funny in The Hangover movies. But on this show? I find him even less funny. Maybe next time he gets his own storyline I’ll just fast forward through the whole thing.
Really enjoyed the Chang subplot. Great payoff at the end with the overlapping voiceovers. I found Chang and Dean Pelton really annoying last season but this was a great episode for Ken Jeong and Jim Rash. And I continue to laugh at the Dean-lingo.
For me this was the strongest episode of the season. Consistently funny and just the right amount of meta humor.
Absolutely loved this episode – favorite of the new season by far. The Chang stuff killed me. And the tag was probably the best one to include other regular cast members other than Troy/Abed (T-bed? Aroy?). Ha-larious.
I agree that this was the strongest episode of the season so far, but that isn’t exactly saying a lot.
The study group stuff felt like a rehash of character moments we have seen for the past two seasons. That’s not really a bad thing, but three episodes in, I’d really like to see them try something bolder (which they are clearly capable of).
Alan wrote about last season starting off slowly, but I don’t remember it being this level of slow. I thought the funniest part was how every discussion took hours. I’m in the camp that the Chang stuff wasn’t that funny. I don’t think he’s been that good in anything after Knocked Up, but for the most part like him on Community. It just didn’t fit in this episode.
Chang and Dean both doing the voiceovers at the same time was worth the entire B-plot. The saxophone in the montage was icing on top.
I really liked the A-plot two. At least five times where I laughed out loud, mostly with the group talking about Todd right in front of him. Good episode.
I laughed so hard at the dualing voiceovers. I had to rewind and re-watch that part, because I could barely hear.
So far, Professor Omar`s “I`ve seen Milk” line from the premiere is the only thing that`s made me chuckle this season.
“High-concept comedy”? Yeah right. The noir stuff was just asinine.
Why do you watch this show you dislike so much? Are you a robot programmed to torture yourself?
Echos is a troll. Ignore him.
He may well be a troll, but even I, as a fan have to agree. Community this season is like a different show and not in a good way. Sure there is a line or joke or two thats funny but the stories are poorly executed. Its like the writers are tired or something. Everything feels thrown together. I miss the show I fell in love with.
I agree with the troll. Community had a great first season, some minor cracks last season and now I think it is full on falling apart.
It’s fine to dislike the show…but then eventually a normal person will decide they dislike it and stop watching. What loser watches something they hate for three years?
Since I’m already sick of Magnitude, I thought the professor’s “You know they’re laughing at you, not with you” line was fantastic.
Chang’s boss, last seen as Running Wilde’s only consistently funny character, has been hands down the most consistently funny character on Community this season. I hope his quitting tonight doesn’t mean we have seen the last of him. His every line reading makes me laugh.
I enjoyed the chang plot, but the twist with the dean out crazy-ing chang at the end was surprisingly funny. For a second you think even the dean would look at chang as if he were totally insane, but then–nope–the dean is actually driving the bus to Crazy Town.
So 3 bad episodes(in your opinion, I think they’re fine) are enough to outweigh at least 30 to 40 good ones?
That’s right. I’m not willing to tell a friend that they should start watching in order to catch up if it turns out that the series goes off the rails.
I’m not saying it’s going off the rails yet. I’m just saying that, three episodes in, I’m not impressed.
I tell my friends to watch season 2 first, then they usually go back and watch 1. As of right now though, I agree with Puallu, the first 3 episodes have been disappointing. I feel bad saying that since the cast is so charming and all. It’s kind of the like when the Office fell from grace in S6. I felt so bad for all those nice writers and actors but there’s no denying their show fell off. Now it’s happening to Community and it’s only in S3! Too bad.
For me the problem is Harmon and the writers are trying too hard to constantly spoof/subvert genres and tropes, and forgetting about just being funny. It’s great and all to go against the grain and not have the redemptive ending to a storyline about the protagonists being jerks, but in that case you’re just left with a group of unlovable characters like in that ending scene. That was an awful, yet fitting, punctuation to this episode and season so far.
Unloveable characters sounds just like ‘Seinfeld’ to me. How did that show turn out?
Most of you realize there have only been 3 episodes this season, right? I don’t understand all of the “this show is falling apart, running off the rails, etc.” 3 episodes seems a bit premature. It feels like the 1st few weeks of Breaking Bad S4, where everyone was complaining about little to nothing.
Agree wholeheartedly. I haven’t loved any of these first 3 episodes but I’d hardly say the sky is falling. Besides the first two seasons didn’t really hit their strides until at least 5 or 6 episodes in.
YMMV with the quality of the first three episodes, but let’s pretend you agree with those of us that say they have been not good. Wouldn’t you be a little concerned if they 1) happened at the start of the season and 2) are the first three out of a new writing core?
If a good show has three weak episodes in the middle of a strong season, you shrug your shoulders. But the timing here is why there’s more concern. Shows definitely tweak things between seasons, sometimes b/c of network requests, or b/c of turnover, or b/c they’ve run out of ideas. 0-3 is bad, 0-3 under these circumstances is scary.
This is what the folks who ignore the show want you to do, turn on one another Lord-of-the-Flies style. With the ratings already too low as it is for a show that’s generally this funny, all of you fans looking to jump ship will convince NBC that they need to double-up on airings of ‘Whitney’. Stick with the bumps like Alan said – I think we’ll all be in for a nice payoff.
For those who are claiming that this season is bad so far, what show have you been watching the past two years? This hasn’t been appreciably different. If you didn’t laugh, fine, but I have a hard time seeing any significant changes.
Also, Alan, fantastic post title. It made me wish I’d thought of it during the episode.
This show is very different from last year tonally and structurally. The show was able to rely on its parody gimmicks and meta commentary to build interest and then and in the casts great chemistry to make it fun. The dark moments where hidden or small Pierce’s painkillers, Jeff and Britta sex and Abed’s breakdown was claymation.
This year Harmon began the year by returning to Jeff focused episodes (Jeff is one of my least favorite characters) I don’t much for his perspective unless it is directly him interacting with one of the group and revealing something about them characterwise. So last year with Abed at dinner and with his old friend who tried to date Annie good moments. Trying to get into Annie’s pants and Jeff’s neurosis about the group in the abstract no so very interesting.
I missed Troy, Abed, Britta and Annie (I know the previous episode was about them but it ended up being about Jeff getting in Annie’s pants and lessons they had already learned and stories they didn’t really need to tell again for character growth. I felt Britta’s was ham handed). But this episode the group interaction was back and I got to enjoy all of the characters together quickly bouncing off one another. This episode was better.
Tonally last year because the parodies Dungeons and Dragons, Zombies, paintball, Abed claymation the show was tonally more cartoon-y and fun. This year its more grounded in their education the stakes are more real this year.
Its a different show from last year.
@Tausif the first parody episode of season 2 wasn’t until episode 4. The first 3 were all basic study group episodes just like these 3 have been. I’m still not seeing any difference between the show.
That episode was a gut punch. When the biology teacher told them they failed I felt the wind knocked right out of me. Harmon has said he wanted to make the show more real this year. At the same time Chang’s storyline was terrifying horror movie like.
This episode had me emotionally flashback to some of the horrible terrible feelings I had while watching this last season of Louie. It would be interesting if Harmon could take Community closer to Louie’s emotional darkness.
There were a couple of parts of the episode that left me feeling cold. Todd was a placeholder although his speech was pretty cool. Jeff calling the group horrible people felt like a repeat of many different episode of Community they could have just let Todd’s statement just sit there while they tried to justify why they aren’t what Todd said (that part was good). Jeff overtly saying it undercut the reality of the moment a bit.
Other than that Harmon used the entire group and their different dynamics to make for a fun (while the rest of the episode was tense) episode nonetheless.
Awesome observations! I had the same impression about Chang – the guy is only a few steps removed from turning into some sort of serial…something.
I’m concerned about the show as well. The writing is way too on the nose so far this season. The whole Troy/Britta thing this time was strained, as was the Jeff/Annie thing last week. And I like Jeff and Annie. I haven’t laughed much so far, compared to last season and the second half of the first season, which I found uproarious; there’s something missing in how clever the show normally is.
I think this comment is appropriate Chang is essentially playing the Seth Rogen character from Observe and Report ([en.wikipedia.org]). A law enforcement official in the lower ranks who thinks he is the commissioner of police. This results in some horrible abuses of power (Jeff: “This is the year we all die.”) and in this episode near death by accidental fire.
Just like how Alan complained that in American Horror Story they should just move out of the house if things got so bad, the same thing can be said for this study group. The study group doesn’t get along so why would any of them want to hang out with each other. It’s painful to watch them just hate each other week after week and somehow at the end all is magically ok. A big difference is that Community has made great episodes in the past, while American Horror Story started off bad. I’m still gonna stick with Community for a while, but it’s getting tougher and tougher each week to watch a half hour of people who can’t stand to be around one another.
IDK. I find friends sticking with each other even when maybe they shouldn’t because they don’t have any OTHER friends to turn to far more realistic than people staying in an obviously haunted, horrifying house. The former happens all the time.
Was anyone else thinking of LA Noire during Chang’s whole story? The match boxes, internal monologue, the random objects he would observe?
The Oct 6 episode of Community was the WORST ever. Ken Jeong’s character is so creepy, he is nearly impossible to watch. Same goes for Jim Rash’s character. Even Joel McHale could not save this train wreck of an episode. Luckily, only 2 weeks until Chuck returns!!!
ChrisColumbus,OH
You don’t like the Dean? I have no words.
No, I laughed a lot, but the episode was waaaay more mean than the Community is supposed to be. At the end of the show they usually learn the lesson, not miss it… This episode did not meet my expectations.
i think that was the point. i think that this season will be exploring the group’s darker side and then confronting it. and they will learn their lesson at the end.
Omar lamenting the complexity of Lego sets was just about the best thing ever. I lost it, my wife stared at me like I was crazy.
I felt this episode was the best of the season so far. I’m getting a very strong Breaking Bad vibe from the season so far. I wonder if Harmon will keep pointing out how unlikeable and nasty these people can be. It works on Breaking Bad, it worked for Seinfeld, but I’m not sure if Community, which has never been afraid to be heartwarming, can stay dark.
As others have said, it’s only the third episode. Last year didn’t really get going until episode 4. The Halloween episode is coming, for those on the fence, I’d suggest hanging on till then.
I loved S2-2 Accounting for Lawyers, but I get your point. S2 was about them experimenting with styles, and that really started with the Zombie episode. Although I didn’t much like the Zombie episode, it was the start of what S2 was really about.
Accounting for Lawyers contained the most Jeff backstory we’ve ever gotten, Annie with chloroform, “my whole brain is crying”, and the Heather Pop and Locklears. It’s one of the better episodes of the entire series.
I liked this episode and I liked Accounting for Lawyers. I’m not really sure why people didn’t like this, outside of the fact that the show pointed out that these people aren’t well liked outside their circle. This isn’t the first time the show has done this. Perhaps people are uncomfortable watching and liking people who are so self-absorbed or perhaps people thought they understood exactly what Community was and Harmon has moved on. Regardless, I’m in till the end.
I liked this episode a lot. And I feel like it helped confirm my suspicions that Dan Harmon is going for a longer arc and by the end, all these episodes people are lamenting will be part of a greater whole and thus seem like much better episodes than they feel like as a single unit.
What it seems like he’s doing is examining all the reasons people don’t watch this show (note how many times an ancillary character pointed out a reason someone wouldn’t watch this show: Chang’s insanity and extreme weirdness being most obvious) and then putting those directly on screen, which would explain why the study group is so unlikable so far. That popularity list scene was key.
You know how shows usually have audience stand ins (like Abed on Community)? This year the audience stand ins are the characters outside the main characters. And they’re standing in for people that don’t like the show. A risky proposition, but it could also be genius. I trust Dan Harmon.
Or we’re watching self-awareness collapse into paranoia.
I loved the Lego commentary – I have two young boys at home who are in the midst of a Lego obsession so I was asking the same thing not too long ago. It’s gotten to the point whenever they get a new set, the first thing they say to me is, “look dad, it’s only 238 pieces!”
I’m at a bit of a loss here talking about this episode, or sitcoms in general. How do you judge whether or not a sitcom is good, aside from the absence of Whitney and her constantly agape mouth? I mean, it can’t be whether or not you laugh, when that could be a function of a lot of things: mood, whether you’re a laugh-out-louder, or just good old fashioned not the point of the show, as was the case with most of the LOUIE episodes. I agree with Adam (who recapped the show in handy bullets on pg one of the comments) that there were great, funny moments in the show. But I can’t recall laughing one time. Then again, I don’t think that was the point of last night’s episode. I smiled a lot, if that’s anything, at mostifnotall of the Adam points (Omar saying they called groups like them “The Mean Clique” in prison was awesome), but I felt the point was to provide commentary on where everybody is in the group, and how they see themselves relative to how they’re seen. And I think it worked even better on that level.
So, yea COMMUNITY.
Unfortunately, we already saw most of these ideas explored better, last year, in Cooperative Calligraphy and Intermediate Documentary Filmmaking. The only addition was to allow Todd to act as the outside “non-Community loving” viewer.
The Chang story (like last week) was too detached from everything else, but it at least DID have a few laughs.
The show is not close to being a bad show right now, but it has gotten off to another slow start, which is something that shouldn’t really be happening three years in…
Did anyone else catch that when Michael K Williams was talking about how LEGOs have changed since he was imprisoned, the background song was the Thomas Newman score from Shawshank when Brooks hung himself?
Great reference
I, for one, liked it.. it is not in the top tier of Community episodes, but I did feel it was the funniest of this season so far, plus the Change sub-plot was creative and hiliarous..
for me the understimated line of the week was Omar to Magnitude “you know they are laughing AT you, right?”.. wow. =)
I mostly agree with you, Alan, though I was less enamored of the Chang plot. But I thought the groups stuff was dynamite, and the funniest the show has been this season.
I keep being surprised by people being bothered that the gang tended meaner this week, but I guess that’s a taste thing. One of my other favorite comedies on right now is It’s Always Sunny (which is back to fine form this season), and I guess it’s hard to be too bothered by the Community gang being mean to Todd when (SUNNY SPOILERS FROM LAST NIGHT) in the same night I also watched the Sunny gang fake a baby’s death to scam the government.
Other things I loved tonight:
— Professor Omar’s speech about legos and his completely baffled reaction to everything Greendale.
— Todd. A great minor character who I hope comes back. The actor was spot on.
I can’t believe so many people like this episode. Count me in the camp that found it tonally off. I usually enjoy the comedy of unmotivated cruelty — I think Jerry jokes on P&R and the Toby/Gabe jokes on the office are hilarious, and I loved when NewsRadio did its self-reflexive gags about how the main cast totally ignored the rest of the staff. It’s funny when the Sunny gang treats outsiders like garbage because we are never supposed to see the Sunny gang as anything other than horrible, twisted people. But on Community, the Todd stuff just did not work at all. It felt forced and overplayed. They insulted Todd so much that it quickly became predictable: “Ah, this is that joke where they’re pointlessly mean to someone who doesn’t deserve it. OK. I see where this is going.” After that, none of their insults, no matter how unfair and unmotivated, landed with any surprise. And an outsider calling them out on their horribleness felt stale and familiar.
The casting of Todd also felt off to me. It seems like this kind of joke works better when the person being abused clearly doesn’t deserve it, because the unfairness is what makes it funny. Todd is eventually revealed to be just such an innocent, but the actor’s appearance and energy give Todd the kind of creepy vibe that make it a little too plausible that you might not want to partner with him. As a viewer, we take the opposite arc of the characters – initially it doesn’t seem so weird that they hate him, which makes it less funny. Then as we see more proof that he’s a perfectly nice guy, they get meaner, and everything feels out of sync.
As others have mentioned, it feels strange for a show with as much heart as Community to see its characters turn in this way. It also seems like something that belongs in a late season episode — NewsRadio, The Simpsons, and Seinfeld didn’t scrutinize their characters’ implicit misanthropy until they were much more established. Community is making a habit of this sort of thing, resorting to late-season meta-commentary relatively early in its run. But it’s problematic for a show to become about itself before there’s much of a self to be about. This is an even more dangerous tendency than the show’s reliance on parody – at least in that case there is outside fuel, but in episodes like this the show is just cannibalizing itself. In fact, everything that’s wrong with the characters in this episode has come to characterize the show – the group/show is obsessed with itself and its dynamics and won’t talk about anything else. This was also a problem in the premiere, and in bizarrely unmotivated Jeff/Annie relationship talk in the otherwise solid second episode of this season.
The Chang subplot was the only saving grace. It’s increasingly implausible that someone as unbalanced as S3 Chang could ever have had a functional life with a teaching job (even a fraudulent one) and a beautiful wife who loved him. But seeing his insanity escalate from nuttiness to dangerous mental illness was dark comedy that worked.
What happened last night is something I feel happened with Always Sunny, which I havent been able to watch since I made the realization, the group went from unintentionally being mean and that being a source of humor to being straight up malicious and intentionally inflicting distress on someone. In addition, I have a hard time believing Abed would go along willingly with the awfulness. Hopefully this isn’t a trend because I love the show and the universe they’ve created.
I was okay with the Chang stuff and I loved the Lego speech, but other than that this was a pretty big misfire of an episode.
Do yourself a favor and start watching Always Sunny (especially last night’s ep). They’re back in full form and last night was as good as anything since season 2…obviously that’s subjective and others may think it sucks, but if you ask me, Always Sunny has jumped Community into the #2 comedy spot…behind the obvious #1 Parks and Rec. And if I say it, it HAS to be true!!
Pardon me, but which “It’s always sunny in philadelphia” did you watch that portrayed them as simply “unintentionally being mean”? They’ve always been actively horrible, malicious people (aside from some character traits they decided not to pursue, especially Dee being the voice of reason, from season 1). And Jake is correct, this is an amazing season so far.
They need to tone down Britta a lot- Season 1 she was odd, but attractive. Now, they’ve made her so that she needs to be committed and it’s impossible to see her as someone attractive.
Troy needs to get more involved in the story lines (new love interest that is always competing with Abed for his time, etc.)
Chang has become too absurd.
Jeff has lost his “cool” factor.
Essentially, the quality of this show is rapidly deteriorating. I feel like the characters on this show are being portrayed as caricatures of themselves, if that makes any sense.
This is fascinating. The commentors are becoming the study group.
Also, I really liked the episode.
The Chang storyline bothered me. It seems like they were just making him say completely random (literally) things to show how crazy he was, but it mostly felt like they were reaching.
What’s with the other security guy’s accent? He sounds like Speedy Gonzales.
