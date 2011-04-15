‘Community’ – ‘Competitive Wine Tasting’: Who’s the boss?

A review of last night’s “Community” coming up just as soon as my heart is mad at my kidneys…
We’ve spent a lot of this season discussing the show’s move away from more “typical” episodes – or if, in fact, this season has proved that there’s no such thing with this show anymore, given how much Dan Harmon and company enjoy experimenting with form and tone and style of humor.
“Competitive Wine Tasting,” though, was about as close as the show has come in quite some time to what we once thought of as a typical episode. No major pop culture recreations (though the Abed story was built around a discussion of “Who’s the Boss?,” the only part that required you to be familiar with that show to get the joke was at the very end with the brief snippet of the theme song), three fairly down-to-earth stories (two of them focusing entirely on college life) that spotlighted most of the cast(*), and humor largely based on the character’s relationships with one another.
(*) This week, Annie and Shirley drew the short straw, but Annie at least got my favorite joke of the episode, about how she quit the joke-telling class after the lesson on set-ups, noting, “The professor was so old…” with no punchline.
It wasn’t the funniest episode of the season (though I laughed a bunch), nor will it likely be one I think of immediately when I look back on this year for the show, but sometimes it’s nice to see that “Community” can set aside the experiments, do a more traditional version of itself, and still be effective doing it.
In particular, the Pierce storyline was the first time in a very long time that Pierce has felt like a natural member of the group and not somebody the show keeps around because Chevy Chase is under contract. I still don’t feel particularly satisfied by how the events of the documentary episode were supposed to reconcile him with Jeff and the others, but at least here Pierce seemed like Pierce: rude and offensive and selfish, but also vulnerable and not as dumb as he often seems. (He may not have known exactly what his “fiancee” was up to, but he knew they were using each other in some way, and was okay with that.) I also thought the story did a good job of walking the line between Jeff himself being selfish and Jeff genuinely trying to protect Pierce, and the idea of giving Pierce a younger, more attractive but equally selfish and offensive girlfriend has potential going forward.
The Troy/Britta plot brought back Kevin Corrigan’s character from the conspiracy theory episode, and also played off everyone’s much-stated love of Donald Glover crying by trying to generate a circumstance in which Troy couldn’t honestly cry. Not sure I entirely buy that – again, he’s weeped enough on the show that there should have been some real material for him to work with (say, a monologue about Levar Burton) – but it did set up a potentially very interesting bit of tension between Troy and Britta. I’m not ready to climb aboard The Good ‘Ship Tritta just yet, but given that Troy has been at the forefront of much of this season’s Britta hate (“You’re the AT&T of people,” etc.), the idea that he might now be surprised by an attraction to her is kinda fun. (And because it’s coming more than a year and a half into the series, at a time when the writers know exactly who the characters are, which actors work well with each other, etc., I feel more comfortable if they choose to go there than at the time last year when the show was trying way too hard to make Jeff and Britta happen.)
The Abed storyline, meanwhile, brought in one of my favorite character actors – as well as one of my favorite podcasters – in Stephen Tobolowsky. Tobolowsky wrote a piece for The Wrap about the experience of filming this episode only a month after he’d had open-heart surgery, at a time when he was unable to even stand, and how the show accomodated him by building all the scenes around his physical limitations. The story sounds very much like the kind of thing he’d tell on his wonderful The Tobolowsky Files podcast – in fact, it has a lot in common with the story of how he auditioned for “Glee” not long after suffering a broken neck in a riding accident – and though I didn’t know about that until after I’d watched the episode, I loved the moment where Abed has finished presenting the definitive argument for why Angela was the boss, and Tobolowsky sits there a completely broken, devastated man. On the podcast (which is a mix of stories about his personal and professional lives), he talks a lot about the fight he has with comedy directors about playing the reality of a scene, and here he was absolutely playing what it must feel like to be a man who thought he was the world’s leading expert on a subject – even a subject as frivolous as “Who’s the Boss?” – only to discover how easily his knowledge could be trumped, and his life’s work ruined, by an obsessed amateur. And even though he played it seriously, there was still room for a joke – and a bit of hope for poor Professor Sheffield – where he digs into his desk for his copy of “What Was Happening: An Analysis of ‘What’s Happening!!'”
Fun episode, and the “Fiddler, Please” tag was hilarious. (So much so I’m embedding it below.)
What did everybody else think?
The show’s called Community, Alan
Huh. Usually, there’s some weird logic behind my stupid typos. Not that one. Fixed.
Professor Professerson returns! I just watched the clips on YouTube the other day from the conspiracy episode where everyone is shooting everyone. “If only this hoodie were a time hoodie!”
I loved the “Who’s the Boss” storyline, just because the obsessive Abed wins again. Bless him and his love for pop culture. Didn’t much like the Troy/Britta story, except for the “Fiddler, Please” line from Troy and the tag at the end. And Pierce was finally human, which was nice to see. And his ladyfriend is hotttt.
Overall, pretty good episode.
P.S. Jeff’s hair is still weird.
Jeff’s hair was still a bit weird, but better than it has been in previous episodes. And his unshaven face reminds me of when he was bunking with Abed (and had taken to Abed’s way of life – Saturday morning cartoons and cereal).
You don’t touch on the most problematic part of this episode for me- the fact that Troy’s plotline centered around CHILD MOLESTATION.
It completely ruined the episode for me, and I’m surprised that I’ve barely seen it mentioned in other people’s reactions to and analysis of the episode.
Uh, just because other celebrities laugh about it is certainly no reason to do the same thing. It’s just not funny and it kind of ruined it for me too. They could have found a lot of things way less offensive for Troy to lie about.
The “uncle touched me” bit is kind of a classic at this point. It was suposed to be funny because it was offensive. I’d welcome suggestions for something equally appropriate for the scene that won’t offend anyone.
*supposed
Well, almost everyone took it seriously (who knows with those actor types), and Abed pointed out that this was bad and gave him the look of shame, and Troy fessed up and learned a lesson. Lesson learned not to.
Also, “my no-no” and “my plop-plop” made me laugh like hell. Sorry, it just did.
Also, nobody among the writers (I’m assuming) thinks that child molestation is itself funny. But the very real phenomenon of people (celebrities, but not limited to them) lying that horrible things happened to them in order to seem a sympathetic victim is, it seems to me, ripe for satire. (Christopher Durang has skewered it in his plays — dark surreal comedies — too.)
If a show like this worries about what some hypersensitive people are offended by, it will quickly become a boring middle-of-the-road comedy. I don’t want to see a return to the mainstream comedic values of the 1970s.
I completely agree, Amy.
Blake and Miles, I thought part of the problem with the episode was that relying on cheap molestation “humor” turned it into a boring middle-of-the-road comedy. I was able to predict every beat of that storyline before it happened: Troy would lie about being molested, Britta would be turned on/impressed, Troy would continue the lie, either Abed or Annie would chastise him, Britta would tell everyone, Troy would have to admit he was wrong, and the professor would still be impressed by his performance.
The subplot was really no different than any other standard sitcom “A character lies and has to continue to lie while others warn him not to” plot. How is it groundbreaking or particularly satirical if a viewer can predict every joke before it happens?
Don’t forget the gun in his drawer!
“What WAS Happening” (and the gun) made me laugh out loud. Great finish.
Thank you so much for including the tag!! It was probably my favorite part of the episode.
As for the rest of the episode, I just really hate Pierce, and I donâ€™t buy that any of the character would still want to hang out with him. I donâ€™t feel sorry for him, instead I get angry at the show for trying to make me feel sorry for him. So, I guess they did too good a job at the â€œPierce is evilâ€ arc, because I will know automatically dislike an episode that has too much Pierce.
I feel the same way about Pierce. Even though he had extremely valid points about Jeff ruining his relationship because he’s essentially self-centered, I found it hard to sympathize with Pierce since he’s been such an incredible ass for most of the season.
I agree it may not be the most memorable episode, but it was fun. You need these episodes because it grounds the show, so that when they do the experimental stuff that too is more .
I said this a long time ago, but I think the show is at it’s best when the actual community of the school plays a much bigger role . Greendale community college can be as fun as the characters themselves and part of the joy of the show is about how this study group navigates and
interacts with. The debate episode and the Jeff winger pool showdown episodes from season 1 come to mind. Are they the greatest/signature episodes? No, but those are the episodes that got me to like the characters.
Speaking of which, where is the Jeff winger from those episodes? I think even worse than pierce this season (cause he’s a supporting character) has been jeff. Continuing a trend, in this episode he was just not likable. While in the past his redemption moments seemed genuine, even they are cynical now. Almost like Jeff knows “oh I guess this is the point where I have to learn my lesson and do the right thing…whatever”
At least Winger dropped the bangs.
A somewhat minor episode of Community, although no episode with the great Tobolowsky can really be considered minor, but a lot of very enjoyable stuff nonetheless. For my money, just the look Abed gives Troy when his deception blows up in his face was (as Abed knew it would) was worth the price of admission.
This is such and odd and smart show. Even in the quieter weeks they give us something I wouldn’t expect on a network sitcom.
It’s almost difficult to believe that we’re really getting a third season.
very tame, but very funny, ep. I kept waiting for something to happen. this type of ep is still better than most everything else on right now (with the exception of last night’s Parks and Rec, – wow)
I keep thinking though there was such a missed opportunity with the Abed plotline. When he told Abed he could teach the class I thought this is going to be great, and not that the Professor’s destruction wasn’t funny, but it wasn’t near what I thought it would be.
I was also disappointed that we didn’t get to see more of abed’s who’s the boss lecture
I sort of wish that, somehow, Abed’s storyline was front-and-center here, partly because I love Tobolowsky, partly because Jeff/Pierce was my least favorite part, but mostly because I was really curious about the profs analysis. Not that I want the show to dedicate a half hour to a sober deconstruction of Who’s the Boss (well, maybe I do), but because I think there’s a lot of possible weird humor to mine from something like that, and it’s a show full of dynamics that most people are familiar with.
I guess my problem with tonight was that too many of the jokes weren’t weird enough, weren’t Community enough. I keep going back to “Stranger things have happened.” “No, they really haven’t.” and wondering how a line like that got past the first draft. I also thought Britta was way too gullible; the character is not as interesting when she is dumb.
The Who’s the Boss thing is something that only this show could do well, and I wish we’d gotten more of that.
I also wished “Who’s The Boss” was the A-plot, but given ST’s physical condition, I can see why it wasn’t.
” I also thought Britta was way too gullible”
But it’s been well established that when given the proper social-awareness signal (possibly lesbian friend, etc.), she jumps to the conclusion instantly.
You’re right, Rinaldo – I wouldn’t say she was inconsistent in this episode, just that the writers seem to be writing her a bit more broadly of late, and that doesn’t do much for me. I prefer her when her legitimate social/political concerns run up against reality (for instance, the first season silent vigil, or her realization that she was sympathizing/making out with a war criminal, not a victim.) When she’s just a big dummy, eh.
Loved the Veronica Mars reference. The writers have such great taste!
I’ll second that. Highlight of the episode.
Loved it! Made me think of that ep where some walks in all “I need your help, Veronica Mars!” and before I could get the words from my brain to me mouth, she said “I should have my own drinking game”.
Which, come to think of it – is that meta?
(see also duct taping Dawn Summers and throwing her in the cellar)
Did anyone else notice the “Tremendous Slouch”-esque shoutout to Caddyshack, and the double-take Pierce did after it? Classic.
It took me a few seconds but I paused the tv and just grinned because I love how they slipped it in. I had to explain it to my girlfriend. That line is actually why I came over to read the recap today. Community and Parks and Rec are so far ahead of every other network comedy right now. The writing, actors delivery, and casting of both series is excellent.
I think Community is at it’s best when it’s grounded in the mundane. Every character is so melodramatic that they make even going to a bar a Big Thing, so keeping the premise low-key balances it in a way.
The most extreme example would be “Abed dealing with his mom not coming for Christmas” turning into “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas”, but most of my favorites can be similarly summed up- the group wants chicken fingers becomes “Contemporary American Poultry”, they want to help a depressed guy becomes “Advanced Dungeon & Dragons”, etc.
In other words, they supply their own wackiness.
The last episode I really loved was “Intermediate Documentary Filmmaking”. It was the perfect blend of the entire cast acting like the entire cast does, and the result being 1000% hilarious.
I remember reading Dan Harmon saying somewhere like (and deeply paraphrasing here), “If you have a plot in mind, ideas last as long as the plot does. If you know who a character is, you have an infinity of plots from them.”
These last few episodes have felt more like the former “here’s an idea for them to go through” and less like the latter “this happens because X character is X”. If that kind of explains it…
I still love Community, but I’ve found myself hoping for what feels like “classic Community” (a bit silly for a show with 2 seasons I know) several episodes in a row now, and still do for what’s left of Season 2.
Did anyone else notice that when the Who’s the Boss class was laughing it sounded just like a laugh track? Or were my ears making that up? If so, I thought that was rather funny, considering it was a sitcom class.
I noticed that too – I’m pretty sure it was intentional. Very funny.
So… as someone who remembers watching Who’s The Boss? re-runs as a kid, but not in any meaningful way, can you explain the joke at the end? I feel like I might have missed something.
Do you mean the end of the scene where Abed gives his lecture to the class on why Angela is the boss? When Abed talked to Professor Sheffield before leaving the classroom, he was saying the words of the Who’s the Boss? theme song.
I did not know that. Thanks!
I took the Troy plotline to be an example of how we perceive a character vs how they perceive themself. We know that Troy will cry at the drop of a hat, but I think a part of him still believes he is the tough quarterback from high school. Troy is a lot of things, but I don’t think he’s the most self-aware character on the show. Plus, as with any other BS exercise you do in an acting class, you have to buy into it to get something out of it, and I don’t think Troy bought in.
Kevin Corrigan always make me laugh when he’s in sitcoms.
Plop Plop!
Well done sir.
OK, did anyone else think that when Pierce said, “I’m like an insatiable baboon in the bedroom,” and Jeff responded with “Don’t sell yourself short. You’re a baboon everywhere,” it was a direct homage to Chevy Chase’s line in Caddyshack where after Judge Smails tells him, “I’m no slouch myself,” he respondes with, “Don’t sell yourself short, Judge. You’re a tremendous slouch.” Had to have been, right?
Yes, “Dave” thought that. Thought it so much that he posted it 38 min. before you did.
Ah, my bad. I Ctrl+F’d the wrong part of the phrase when I attempted to see if anyone had mentioned it yet.
Anyway, I just kind of like the way it showed how the type of character Chevy has played has changed over the years. He used to be sarcastic douchy guy who was too cool for all these old idiots that don’t get it, and now he is one. And I think the Clark Griswald character was kind of a bridge between the two types.
I think we just figured out what “DB” stands for
Haha, now that is a freaking zing.
now wait a minute guys, gotta defend DB a little here- in the old days of Alan’s blog God help you if you duplicated anybodies comments, Alan even listed it as one of the no-nos in his posting rules. And those were the days when you had 200 very lengthy Lost comments to wade through.
you kids are just lazy nowadays
It looked like the picture of Chevy on the wine bottle that Pierce brought as a gift was from his Caddyshack days too…
Huh. Found Pierce less awful in this episode. At least he’s self-aware enough that people are using each other.
Is it weird that now I root for Troy and Britta? Never thought Troy/Annie made any sense, but darned if that doesn’t do… something in this episode.
There has been awesome, subtle tension with Troy’s feelings for Britta for some time now. It’s a good serious note for Donald Glover to play, and I don’t think it gets in the way of episodes like the early Jeff/Britta forcedness seemed to. I’m all for it. (Also, the Fiddler, Please made me laugh like nothing else.)
I had to pause it after the joke about Annie’s comedy class. So funny. Veronica Mars reference was great and the fiddler clip might be one ofthe best things ever. Can’t wait for the clip show episode next week!!
It’s hard to be Jewish in Russia, yo!
After watching this episode, I am starting to think that Annie is used in episodes like this to act as Jeffâ€™s conscience. After pursuing his self entitled behavior, he hears from Annie on how he isnâ€™t being a â€œfriendâ€ and then switches gear. Is this being done to show that although Annie is so much younger than Jeff she is much more mature than him or is she the Jiminy Cricket to his Pinocchio?! Does anyone else notice this?
She’s not more mature, she’s just a much better human being and takes umbrage at others being less so.
Pierce’s wine label, La tua diventa piÃ¹ bello con ogni bottoglia, translates (I think) to “You get better looking with each bottle.”
I thought we might be headed for a Robin Williams reference-athon with the “it’s not your fault” and the prof’s hand over Troy’s eyes…
Do you think Community will be canceled after next season? I hope not.
If NBC continues to suck and Community stays consistent then it will probably be back for a season 4.
Depends on NBC’s commitment to it. Ratings were down 20% this week, but there were no promos to let viewers know it was a new episode. The Office, with it’s constant “Will Ferrell’s on!” had better ratings, and the shows after it (Parks and Rec, 30 Rock) went up 20%. The ratings will never be great, but at least they know it won’t be a dud like the new Paul Reiser show apparently is.
I don’t get the Irony-free Annie joke
The pilot of Community had me hooked like no other pilot before or since and I thoroughly enjoyed Season 1. Unfortunately, I enjoy each episode of Season 2 less and less and don’t care nearly as much about the characters and their relationships now. A show I once used to look forward to all week, I can now I can barely sit though. This episode left me pondering removing my season pass, as it was so weak across the board. So Sad.
Why?
I totally agree. If they keep having weak episodes like that, then they’ve got no one else to blame when it gets cancelled.
Not to sound like a hack, but the stories work best when there is some kind of conflict. And the conflict works best when it has little to do with Pierce because no one really cares about him. The show is just too inconsistent, but it’s my favorite comedy by a mile. Pulp Fiction was good, but not great. Whereas this episode was truly forgettable.
I’ll try my best to expand my thoughts. Peter already touched on it, though, when he said “this episode was truly forgettable”. I think that’s my biggest issue. It seems that each show in season 2 starts from the exact same spot with no arc or development from any previous episode.
Take Shirley’s pregnancy for example. It’s been part of the plot of multiple episodes, but has Shirley or her relationship with Chang and the other characters changed at all? In his birthday episode, we saw Troy realize that he was more mature, more of a man than he thought, but that hasn’t lead him to do anything different since. Plus, no one is dating anyone, so we miss perspectives from outside the group and different group-outsider interactions that made the episodes with Professor Slater and (to a lesser extent) Vaughn so great.
Yes, we might know more about the characters now — and they’re still great characters to love — but when they’re stuck as they are, no one is changing, and nothing is different AND the show isn’t as funny, I just don’t feel the need to watch Community every week.
I thought it was a good, standard episode, best part was Troy and Britta, weak link was Jeff’s douchy vanity clouding up what could have been a more amusing story. Likewise being a fan of the Tobolowsky files, I was pleasantly surprised to see him appear, then dismayed that the role was so limited and, to an extent, asinine. It could have been a great well to dip into for Abed plotlines, but the direction they went with it seems to insist upon a one-and-done deal. The recuperation – which I wasn’t aware of until you just mentioned it – may explain some of it, but I’m pretty sure I could watch seven hours just of Abed experiencing being in a media literacy class, so that they took that cherry of a plotline and bet it all on a six minute story arc saddens me.
Am I the only person who thinks that long-haired guy shown for a split second in the classroom (right after Abed named Angela Bowers as the boss after teaching class) looks like a dead ringer for Pierce Brosnan?
Elizabeth Weintraub
I don’t know about that, but I did expect him to be someone, maybe even Tony Danza himself. It was odd that it turned out to be nothing.
ALF, are you sure it was nothing? I figured it was the original series’ writer/producer or such (maybe one of the actors?) or *someone* who had a history associated with the series.
I was curious too, so I paused it and did some searching. I’m 99% sure it’s Star Burns. (Someone else online said it was, and it certainly looks like him.)
Midway thru the episode I had to pause and reflect if I’ve missed a few eps. Suddenly Pierce was likeable! It was nice to see and I even felt bad for he told Jeff the real reason Jeff wanted to “save” him.
And if the Red Dragon is going to become a semi regular on the cast I’m 100% for it.
I too objected to jokes about child abuse and survivors. But found the Who’s the boss storyline exactly to my taste.
It wasn’t a joke about child abuse.
I kept waiting for a shout out to ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and Barney’s belief that Mona was the boss.
Am I the only person who hates Donald Glover’s “CRYING”? It’s annoying and I cringe every time he’s on the screen and he’s beginning to prepare for it.
As for the rest of the episode, I prefer Community when it’s more realistic like this than when its over the top homages ala The Mafia Chicken Fries & Zombie episode.
Yep, you’re the only person.
Come on, if you’re not laughing at “It said MARKET PRICES!! What market do you SHOP AT?!” you really do have a heart of stone.