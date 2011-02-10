‘Community’ – ‘Early 21st Century Romanticism’: People who need people

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I leap to defend the Barenaked Ladies aggressively…
As we’ve been discussing all season, there are many different flavors of “Community,” but of late we usually only get one at a time, two at most. “Early 21st Century Romanticism,” on the other hand, pretty successfully mixed several of the show’s flavors into a single episode. We got (literal) kitchen-sink realism and emotion from the events at Jeff’s apartment, bizarre and disturbing fantasy in Pierce’s painkiller hallucinations, a comedy of manners in Britta’s error about her friend Paige, and some shameless (but funny) fan service in Troy and Abed pursuing the same girl, only to realize that they’re really meant for each other. No meta commentary and minimal pop culture homages(*), but better that they not try to cram too much into an episode than overreach and have nothing quite work.
(*) Yes, Abed talked for two hours about the “Saw” films, but that wasn’t Abed comparing the plot he was in to those films, nor did we get a scene in which Troy and Abed found themselves trapped in some fiendish trap, with Chang playing the role of Jigsaw. Sometimes people just talk about movies they like. The only really blatant reference was when Leonard entered Jeff’s apartment asking “Where are the white women at?,” which is my favorite line from “Blazing Saddles.”
Britta isn’t a character you necessarily think of as capable of carrying an episode’s comedy load, but darn it if most of the big laughs this week came out of her being hoisted on her own smug hipster patard. Sitcom stories built entirely around misunderstandings often bug me, but this one worked because it flowed so clearly from Britta’s character. Of course she would be insufferably pleased with herself at having a lesbian friend, and of course she’d be so proud of her own sensitivity that she and Paige would never actually discuss it. Plus, it’s been a running motif of the series that the study group has weird dopplegangers all around Greendale, whether the actors from Abed’s films or Jack Black and Owen Wilson’s evil study group, so it was fun to see Britta get dissed by her own counterpart, and also to see Annie and alt-Annie equally flustered about what to do beyond supporting their deluded pal.
The Jeff/Chang/Duncan get-together, meanwhile, was a really nice piece of business for all three involved. Chang and Duncan both have a tendency to be so cartoonish that a less-is-more screentime approach works best, but Ken Jeong, John Oliver and the script dialed their behavior back to more human levels. Chang was still annoying and pathetic – and too quick to scapegoat his hermit crabs – but you understood why Jeff would ultimately let the guy flop on his couch for a while. Similarly, Duncan got to demonstrate that while he’s a horrible anthropology teacher, he does know a thing or three about psychology and nicely set up Jeff to leave the message he did for the rest of the study group. Yes, Jeff notes early on that his commitment to the study group shouldn’t be questioned at this point, but when you’re an emotionally closed-off cynic, sometimes words actually do speak louder than actions. I hope that Jeff’s message does mark some kind of turning point in his relationship with the group – not that he stops complaining and being sarcastic, but that it’s done with a tacit acknowledgment between him and the others that it’s just him doing what’s second nature, not because he’s marking time until he gets his old life back.
In terms of the other subplots, Troy and Abed’s friendly competition to woo Mariah the librarin was both sweet and funny – Troy’s briefcase full of tacos, Donald Glover’s ridiculous dance moves – even as it pandered to the Troy/Abed ‘shippers out there.
Pierce’s hallucinations were more problematic. The idea of casting Andy Dick was perfect, and I like that Annie was also as perceptive and supportive in this story as she was in Britta’s, but it was just so weird in an episode that was otherwise so low-key and human that I’m not sure it worked. Add to that whatever residual issues the group should have with Pierce after his behavior in the two previous episodes – which I suppose will now be written off as side effects of his addiction – being ignored, and it felt off. But Pierce’s decline did tie in nicely to Jeff’s overall message to the group, and we didn’t spend too much time on it, so I can deal.
Also, I like Barenaked Ladies a lot, but the group’s overprotectiveness and Jeff’s incredulity at that was very random and very funny.
What did everybody else think?
Pierce is dead!
Yet streets ahead.
I LOVED that they brought back “streets ahead” as part of Pierce’s hallucination. That was great fan service.
I kind of saw the Pierce thing coming, and I do not mean that as a criticism – I mean that I feel like his whole arc this season, from his mother’s death to his injury to overdoing the pain pills – has been carefully planned, and I don’t think his behaviour will be ‘written off’ as being to do with the pills, I think it was written specifically to lead in to that.
Loved this episode, lots of laughs, but not a lot of Shirley this week. Annie didn’t really have a plotline but there was some nice character business. Anybody else feel like the camera lingered on her after Jeff’s text, a la Romantic Expressionism?
I too like the BNL, and part of me sees the comment as a veiled shot at the Big Bang Theory, where I believe those Canucks sing the theme song.
However if this turns into a recurring joke that ends with the band coming to Greendale to sing “If I Had a Million Dollars,” then Dan Harmon is a genius!
Agreed that it was a swipe at TBBT. Still, as I hate BNL with a passion only hinted at by Jeff’s disdain, I shouted with out with glee.
And hee to Leonard’s homage to the late great Cleavon Little.
I thought it was a shot at the fact that Barenaked Ladies are now a mediocre shell of the band they were twenty years ago and someone on the writing staff wanted to vent.
… and if Barenaked Ladies ever appear on Community it will be a sign that the show needs to end for pandering to safe and cheap “stunts.”
Pun intended.
Dan Harmon claims that he was swiping at BNL, not at TBBT: [twitter.com]
The shift in Pierce from the first so large is so large, that I can’t imagine it not being part of this whole plot line
Nice to see the Tidy Bowl man get some work again.
So, apparently this aired tonight. Unfortunately, where I live it didn’t… that’s pretty weird/crappy. I’ve heard other people comment that they thought that this week’s episode was delayed or something… so I guess it’s not only where I live. The awesome thing is: I hop on the internet to find out what’s going on… and spoil the episode for myself. Thanks NBC. Not only do you suck because I know what happens in this week’s episode before actually seeing it, but that Valentine Day History Special or whatever you aired instead sucked major donkey balls.
I’d recommend firing off an angry email or phone call to your local affiliate, as it’s their fault.
Which market are you in, Anon?
Wait, so is Pierce dead? I couldn’t really tell from the ending.
I couldn’t help but wonder if maybe these episodes were aired out of order, because the change from Pierce the Dickish’s behavior would tie in believably with him detoxing from the meds, whereas here he’s clearly going overboard on them (and I was surprised when I legitimately felt concerned for him after seeing him lying on that bench, given that last week I would’ve been satisfied if the group had never spoken to him again). It would maybe make more sense in an overall timeline if they’re only just getting now to referencing the broken legs now. I just think the change in behavior and general mood, while not unexpected, was a little bit backwards.
Supposedly they’re being aired in order. Dan Harmon said he’d built in some plot points so they couldn’t be aired out of order.
Please explain the Barenaked Ladies reference. There had to be a reason for it.
I think the above poster got it right, that it’s a reference to the fact that the big bang theory theme song is performed by the Bearnaked Ladies. On a related note, I loved Jeff’s absolute disgust at Britta for calling them BNL.
Annie called them BNL
Harmon tweeted that it wasn’t a reference to TBBT. Why does there have to be a reason for it, aside from that it’s a funny band to talk about?
Harmon tweeted that it wasn’t a reference to TBBT. Why does there have to be a reason for it, aside from that it’s a funny band to talk about?
Tiny Andy Dick. Really nothing else to say.
Even the best shows in their best seasons have one or two clunker episodes. This was one for me. I laughed twice: at the nunchucks and the taco line. Now, understand that I say this fully aware that a good episode doesn’t have to be wall to wall jokes (I liked Mixology), but these were big swings and misses (as in the entire Britta and Troy/Abed stories). Story-wise they weren’t funny. Or entertaining. Also, I can’t stand Andy Dick. But that’s more my own personal problem.
Agreed. One of the worst episodes so far.
Wonderful episode, with an unexpectedly dark and affecting ending (the shot of Pierce on the bench). And the more John Oliver, the better – unlike Chang, he doesn’t wear out his welcome with me. And THANK GOD he’s drinking again.
If you listen to the Season 1 commentaries (and yes, it is impossible to write that without sounding like a Britta), Dan Harmon really gets across how they found the right tone for Britta by embracing what makes her suck. By laughing at her, she becomes lovable. So the whole conceit was just awesome, and it really does work.
As much as I love Troy and Abed it seemed over the top. The characters aren’t actually gay I’m pretty sure, so I don’t get why they can’t just be BFF without the soulful understone- it seems a little obvious for this awesome show.
I do love the alt-versions that hang around though! Annie and Bizarro Annie were really cute together. :) I can’t wait until Bizarro Jeff (RICH) loses it, it’s going to be great.
was i the only one who thought the jeff winger heartfelt episode summarizing text message at the end was awfully similar to the modern family heartfelt episode summarizing voice overs that they have thankfully limited?
I thought the same thing. Hopefully it’s a one time only thing.
I saw the same thing as well. Here, however, they can claim it was mocking something else in pop culture. I just can’t engage in this show fully. At times it is quite funny but then, as my mom used to say, it gets to cute by half….didn’t know what that meant when she said it, don’t know what it means now; but I’ve got to say that’s what I’ve been thinking for a bit on the show.
Last thought…I guess what I keep coming back to is trying to figure out whether I’m in on the joke or part of the joke…
I had closed captions on, and what we hear Jeff say in the message vs. what closed captions had him saying was so different, it was little strange. Same tone and emotion behind both messages just very different wording. Wonder why it was changed.
Yeah what Jeff says to Pierce in the close caption is different. It’s something like (and I’m paraphrashing): “Oh and Pierce, we all need to sit down as a group on Monday. I think you know why.”
Write a comment…
There are actually just 7 Saw movies.
I loved the Chang was dressed as Waldo from Where’s Waldo?
Honestly, I’m okay with it if Pierce is dead. He’s an albatross around Community’s neck.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who thinks he’s this show’s weak-link.
for me its chang. I really wish they would get rid of chang
I wish Alan would stop drawing lines between all the different “flavors” and what not. There are not real and unreal episodes. If you watch and like the show enough, you’ll pick up small recurring details and themes that are present no matter what the plot is. Alan is too good of a TV critic to reduce the show to pop culture/meta gags and “real” stuff.
I’m not reducing it to real/not real. All the episodes are “real.” But the show works in a lot of very different styles, and the variation between, say, the zombie episode and Troy’s 21st birthday is much greater than you would see on most sitcoms. Episodes of “30 Rock” might vary in quality, but they’re all very much of a piece, whereas “Community” tries on lots of different hats. And I both admire that and find it an interesting thing to discuss.
They definitely use distinct flavors within episodes but I think it is always grounded in reality and real motivation. Modern Warfare (priority registration and being table to take classes together), Epidemiology (Troy and Abed’s friendship surpassing the bounds of brainwashing), the mystic trampoline (Pierce being rejected for meddling and then ending up with a painkiller addiction), Abed’s Christmas (persisting in a delusion to mask pain/loss), etc., all have deep pathos and consequences within the ongoing story. If these were just one-off gimmicks, the episodes wouldn’t work, like in Basic Rocket Science, but because they appeal to our emotion and love of the characters, we buy into ridiculous things like a zombie attack and shared stop motion narrative. 30 Rock is a of a piece in that there’s a base and a bunch of detached jokes that have no consequences to the world of the show. In Community, everything they do has consequences and it has delightful ongoing character detail and development that 30 Rock doesn’t.
I just want to point out that your idea of what the show does from episode to episode is not at odds with what Alan has said. Community is a show where you really don’t know what type of comedy you’re going to get from week to week
I accidentally hit reply before I was finished. Anyways, I meant to say that Community is a show where you don’t really know what you’re going to get from week to week and that the only thing you really DO know is going to be present is the characters you’ve gotten to know so well. Basically while Community may have many different flavors, in the end its all just ice cream, if that makes any sense.
If everything they do in Community has consequences, didn’t anyone have to go to the hospital from the zombie episode and get patched up, since they WERE having chunks torn out of their bodies by diseased teeth?
Come on Nah, Alan is clearly right and to think otherwise just isn’t logical. NO OTHER SHOW on tv is doing what Community does week after week. The zombie was stylistically completely different from the one where they went out drinking, which was totally different from the paint ball ep. You can even compare the bottle episodes, the D&D ep was not at all like the one where Annie lost her pen. Most shows would have ALL of their episodes be like paint ball or like the drinking one, or like the paint ball one. Not Community, that’s why it’s so interesting.
I liked that Duncan voted to let Chang in because he was wearing the right colors, when Liverpool and Man United’s colors are basically the same. But they never mentioned who won the game!
Not on scarf – I googled and there is black for Man Utd.
I love that they never mentioned who won. Back when this episode was filmed I doubt King Kenny was back yet!
You know what I think? I think that BNL sucks. Banal narcoleptic losers, more like it.
I do not like the Barenaked ladies, and regularly find myself in a room full of fans. I too, feel the need to declare my enmity. That scene was eerie and wonderful.
Also love it when Annie puts the moves on Britta.
Annie going for a kiss on Britta was a terrific acting moment by Alison Brie. And a fantasy of mine.
Good episode. Love when Community is more low-key. Every story worked for me here. I enjoy the Abed/Troy relationship, but would have liked to see more Shirley in this episode.
I couldn’t get past the fact that a Liverpool-Manchester United match starting at 6:30 pm in Greendale would be starting at 1:30 am local time in England.
What was Winger’s line? “I’m a STYLISH American. I’ve been forcing myself to follow soccer since ’04.” cracked me up
If you can’t get past that, life must be a real struggle for you.
I couldn’t get past this either. It was the first thing i was thinking about when they said the game was on at 6:30, unless it was a replay or something.
Sorry that you’re such a boring person, Jordan.
With the exception of one or two songs, I share Jeff’s hatred of “BNL”, but it was hilarious watching everyone defend them so indignantly. John Oliver was great, the ending was kind of nice, and while I don’t think of myself as a Troy and Abed ‘shipper, I thought their bit was pretty good, especially when they first approached the librarian with the briefcase full of tacos. I guess Yvette Nicole Smith drew the short straw and gave up her lines for the guest stars. You would’ve thought Britta’s lesbian friend was a perfect opportunity to bring out Shirley’s passive-aggressive Xianity. And Allison Brie played that near-kiss perfectly.
I just think it’s weird that they’re writing a story line for Chevy Chase that revolves around an addiction to painkillers. There has to be something more to that, don’t you think? Given his history?
Um, yes? I think that was the point of closing on a shot of him passed out in a park while the voiceover said “before it’s too late.” Trust me, they’re not done with that plotline.
One of my favorite things about Britta is her smugness about her hipster lifestyle, so that particular plot cracked me up the whole way. Also love Annie’s lean in to Britta at the end.
I also have to commend Jacobs for her ability to make what would be a hot sexy kiss into a gross awkward one (Britta with Jeff in the first episode of the season, and now with Paige. Both should be hot and steamy, yet both end up hilariously awkward.)
I was a little disappointed by the Troy-Abed-librarian plot though. Funny, but not Troy/Abed at their best.
Jeff Winger’s DOB is the same as Joel McHale’s. Are they … THE SAME PERSON? :D I think that would be the one meta reference of the episode.
Ok, I’m confused. First Sepinwall and now you are referring to Britta as a “hipster.” How exactly is a character defined by earnest political-activism in any way like a member of a subculture that was more proudly more interested in finding the perfect 70’s parka-vest than going to protest the invasion of Iraq?
Britta, meanwhile, would fit in with the folks from Portlandia keeping the “dream of the 90’s” alive.
Because “caring” is the trendiest parka-vest of all.
Great line, John. Made me laugh.
But Britta is exactly that! She has earnest political-activism but is also a hipster, which I think is already cleverly displayed by the fact that she has dozens of different leather jackets and…yet still is a vegetarian. Or that she rags on sexism yet would trade sex for a bag of pennies or flash her boobs for mezzanine tickets to a concert. Or that she hated the idea of class issues at schools until she becomes popular. Etc. She is kind of the perfect mix of political activism and hipster. She cares, but she’s also a narcissist.
I actually really really liked this episode. Laughed more than any other comedy I watched tonight. This show really just hits the spot for me most of the time, dunno why.
BOOKS!
Pretend you’re asleep!
To be honest, I felt that using Andy Dick in a drug-pushing role was a little too close to tragic history to be in good taste.
You raise a very good point.
I wonder if the creators can explain how Professor Duncan is a Liverpool supporter despite saying in the Christmas episode that he grew up in Islington (North London)which would much more likely make him an Arsenal fan. Then again, maybe he is of the generation who grew up with an all-dominating liverpool in the 70s/80s I think
That needs an explanation? Really?
So you’ve never heard of someone not being a supporter of a local team? Like for example the hundreds of thousands of people in other countries who support English soccer clubs even though they have no affiliation with them whatsoever?
I think you’re on the wring track headed backwards if that’s the only thing you picked up worth commenting. Community isn’t a documentary, you know…
Ian Duncan is a Scottish name. He would have been growing up during the era of King Kenny Dalglish, a Scot.
In addition, the whole damn island is only the size of Alabama. You could reasonable follow whatever English team you like and still be closer to their field than the average NFL fan.
Me? I got drawn to the Reds by via Peter Crouch five years ago and got sucked in by the drama.
Now if only they can pip Chelsea for 4th after selling Torres…
John Oliver is a Liverpool fan, so that’s probably why. He have showed off Liverpool souvenirs on The Daily Show too.
I think the answer to that, M, is nobody gives a fuck.
I was wondering about that too, thank you red fan. I certainly do “give a fuck” especially since I’m a stylish American.
I feel sorry for you Compain. Your life must be empty.
NO FAT NEIL.
And no repercussions for Pierce from the group for last week either.
Still, at least there was Magnitude.
Troy’s Tacos < Kramer's Ritz Crackers.
Petard.
And hoist by it not on it.
Or with it.
For completists: Jeff’s message to the group as heard in voice-over was significantly different than (and much improved over) the version showing in the captioning.
I’m guessing the captions was playing the version that was on the screener I saw. I wouldn’t have even known the speech was different if Todd VanDerWerff hadn’t tweeted about it late last night. An odd last minute change, but I agree that it was an improvement.
I just wrote the same thing in response to another comment on here. What did the tweet say?
I think you’re being a little hard on the Pierce storyline, Alan. As some previous comments have said, I think this is the Pierce storyline finally reaching its arc. Not something they pulled out of their ass to explain his dick behavior recently. They’re pretty much giving Pierce a Don-Draper-arc. Come on, Alan, how can you of all people not appreciate that?
anyone knows the music sounding while troy & abed have been chosen upon by the hot librarian?
answering myself, One Time Lover by State
Pierce’s hallucinations prove yet again that a tiny Dick is never not funny.
This episode really made me buy into the idea (which others here have already noticed) that they are going somewhere very specific with Peirce. I just don’t know ‘where’ that ‘somewhere’ is that is.
Something about this show always connects with me on such a resonating level and it had another amazing episode that continued this trend. When the librarian said about Troy and Abed approaching her being the cutest thing ever, made me laugh and gave me the fuzzies all in one moment.
I’m just happy to see LiverpoolFC represented. Does my heart good.
I am frankly glad they made the crushing heights of Pierce’s drug addiction explicit here, because it feels like a plausible way to resolve the question of how someone who behaved the way he did in the D&D game is still associated with any of these people. Pierce in Season 1 was a blowhard and crossed a major line with Shirley, but he wasn’t as unredeemably vile as S2 Pierce has been. So it feels like a good way to steer into the character’s skid at this time.
Barenaked Ladies are beyond awful
It sounds weird regarding a character who was the comedic weak link in season 1, but I think making Britta’s storylines predominantly total jokes is the best thing the show could have done for her. The dramatic and romantic angles with her in season 1 didn’t usually click, so I really like that they’ve taken some of her qualities and gone a little over-the-top with them for laughs, like that one brief shot of her in some weird hipster area in the blanket fort, and the whole subplot this week.
what is the name of the song that’s playing during gillian jacobs ‘lesbian kissing scene’ on the dance floor? any help is greatly appreciated.
I loved this episode! I thought it was streets ahead of the last two – which I think are largely responsible for the ratings drop this week.
Troy and Abed were adorable, Chang was very funny for a “chang”, Britta’s misinterpretation hijinks were totally in character and hilarious, and Jeff was awesome.
Considering the time difference to the UK, what time did the game start – 2:30 in the morning?
I think Jeff’s repudiation of Barenaked Ladies might have been a subtle jab at Community’s main competition in the timeslot (aside from Idol, of course)…
[www.youtube.com]
I think of the Troy/Abed storyline as the writers’s way of sending the fans a valentine. “We love you guys; here’s the plot we know you want.”
I’m late to this, but I think that Paige herself was a pop-culture reference. Annie asked if Paige was a “friend of Ellen”–a lesbian. Ellen’s best friend on “Ellen” (originally called “These Friends of Mine”) was named…Paige.