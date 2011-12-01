‘Community’ – ‘Foosball and Nocturnal Vigilantism’: Das Bat

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I review frozen pizza on YouTube…
Of the two storylines in “Foosball and Nocturnal Vigilantism,” one tried to get some juice out of a pairing the show has used sparingly in the past, while the other tried to get away with doing a tired old sitcom plot by having a character note early on that it was a tired sitcom plot. The first story wound up being much more successful than the second.
It’s actually a little surprising to me that the show hasn’t gone to the Jeff/Shirley well more often over the years, since she’s just as much his spiritual opposite as Britta is, if not more. If the study group as a whole were a cartoon character (and we got to see both Shirley and Jeff rendered anime style during their epic foosball showdown), Jeff could easily be positioned as the hipper-than-thou devil on one shoulder, and Shirley as the good but manipulative angel on the other. Instead, we mainly get Britta as Jeff’s conscience, which allows the show to have some fun with sexual tension but has lacked some moral juice ever since the writers decided that Britta’s defining characteristic should be her gift for Britta’ing everything. So I think there’s an opening for Shirley here, and in rare combinations like we got tonight, we can see that Joel McHale and Yvette Nicole Brown work very well together.
The foosball story, in addition to giving them a common origin(*), was also a reminder that while they’re opposites in many ways, they also have a lot in common. We’ve learned in the past that Shirley wasn’t always the pious woman with the giant purse and the Miss Piggy voice. This is a persona she’s created to erase bad memories from the past, just like the moussed, toned, too-cool-for-school Jeff Winger we see today is a response to many things in his past – including, it turns out, wetting his pants as the result of some bullying by young Shirley. I really enjoyed seeing the two of them come together, particularly in a story that allowed Shirley to become very amusingly competitive, and that featured a terrific guest star turn by Nick Kroll as the leader of the German foosball posse. (The “I wish there was a word to describe the pleasure I feel at viewing misfortune” was one of the better schadenfreude-themed jokes I’ve heard in a while.)
(*) That’s actually another TV trope, albeit much less common than the one from the Annie/Abed story, where in the later seasons of a show you find out that two or more of the characters actually knew each other as children. “Mad About You” did it, “The Simpsons” has done it a few times, I believe, and even “Fringe” has done it with Peter and Olivia.
Annie covering up for breaking Abed’s limited-edition “Dark Knight,” on the other hand? Well, it gave Danny Pudi a chance to bust out his always-hilarious Christian Bale impression(**) for the first time in a while, and it gave Donald Glover a slightly different note to play as a more manic Troy, where for once he was the most mature and sensible character in a storyline. That was good. But overall it didn’t seem much different, or better, than the many, many, many other sitcoms that have done the – as Troy described it – “‘secretly replace a priceless broken item’ thing” before it. Not unfunny, but a whole lot flimsier than what “Community” is capable of so much of the time.
(**) And gave Alison Brie a chance to attempt her own, briefly.
What did everybody else think?
Anyone else notice that the dress Annie wore while she broke the DVD was the same dress she wore when she chloroformed that janitor? And that same sequence featured Annie and Troy crying hysterically?
God, I loved the callbacks to past episodes in this one. The show will be missed :*(
Not sure that was the same dress. Abed is definitely wearing the same t-shirt (Chicken Suds) as in the S2 Valentine’s episode.
Also – Troy continues to enjoy Abed’s “favorite song,” humming Michael Haggins – Daybreak twice during the episode. The way Donald Glover played Troy tonight, it almost seemed like he is in an uncomfortably powerless relationship with Abed. That is a clumsy way of saying “Troy” seems afraid to upset Abed in any way. (That could be indicative of many things besides “abuse,” but that was what came to mind.)
My bad, it kinda looked like it in the moment. I also liked how they brought back that police guy from the Conspiracies episode.
And great catch, with the Daybreak song!
Troy crying is never not funny and the hysterical interplay this episode between Troy and Annie was very funny. Alison Brie really earned the laughs with her expressions this episode.
Abed as Batman was the weakest link but the rest of the episode added up to one of the most enjoyable “regular” episodes I can remember.
The Pokemon sequence was an hilarious surprise given the tone of this episode.
OK, this is probably too late for people to comment, but Visionon called this a “regular” episode. For half the episode, though, I thought they were trying to do a “Very Special Episode.” Abed said when he got the DVD that they were in for “a very special weekend,” and it did seem like an ’80s/’90s family sitcom where Jeff and Shirley learn about self-confidence and not bullying, while Annie learns the importance of not telling the truth. I got that vibe especially in the anime part where Shirley says, “You’re a perfectly fine person,” which could have come out in Full House right before everybody hugs. But then I said, “I guess not,” because a very special episode is usually dealing with something big or controversial, like drugs or racism, but this was just more of a parody of sitcom cliches mixed with a “regular” episode.
@Filaphresh: Bullying counts for a VSE. I must’ve seen tons of those.
It could be the same dress! I noticed that Troy says, “Who.. are you?!” to Annie and I believe that was the chloroform incident
my DVR has been frozen on that last youtube screen for so long, reading whoever-it-really-is’s vanity card, I got confused and thought it really *was* my web browser*, and not a recording on the DVR.
*my DVR is a computer and so it does have a web browser
Leonard’s Chuck-Lorre-esque vanity card was mostly funny for being not particularly funny. I do wonder if the last line of it (covered by the credits, alas) might have been a punch line.
me too. come to think of it
It’s almost like you can’t enjoy genius.
I think you’re confusing “genius” with “the ability to make a live action version of Family Guy”.
I thought the Jeff Shirley story was fantastic. The anime scene was pretty classic. But it was the reveal that they’d known each other in childhood, and are both very responsible for who the other has become was unexpected, but very heartfelt.
The Annie Troy Abed story on the other hand did very little for me. In fact I thought it brought the whole episode down at least a little.
I definitely agree with you, I was much more interested in the Jeff Shirley story.
You thought that the reveal that they’d known each other in childhood was unexpected? I thought that was a bigger cliche than the trying to replace a broken cherished item.
Just because it’s a cliche doesn’t mean it was unexpected. They did a surprisingly good job with it.
Uhm… I meant, just because it’s a cliche doesn’t mean it can’t be unexpected.
Dammit, edit button, where art thou.
This was pizza.
Haha someone read the Dan Harmon av club run through
Yeah … I find more use for Harmon-isms in my daily life than Community-isms. Less backstory needed.
The Abed as Batman story was maybe a little lacking (and it didn’t really deviate from the last time we saw Abed as Batman), but I still think it was redeemed by Annie and Troy. Lines like Annie’s Batman-impressioned “This scene was a challenge for all involved” and Troy’s “Let’s not leap to thing doing” were enough to make me remember this episode as one of Community’s better outings.
Yes I agree! Just the fact that they own $299 Dark Knight director’s cut with bonus footage, special commentary, and Christian Bale autograph, including a personalized message of up to 4 words reminded me why this show is amazing.
I was “meh” on it on my first viewing, but loved it on my second.
I loved Troy’s comment that Annie was supposed to tone he and Abed down. Also, the information that Troy got Abed a grappling hook for Christmas. And, as you said, the “let’s not leap to thing doing” line was priceless. I really enjoyed the cop callback to Conspiracy Theories, too.
All that being said, the Jeff/Shirley story was definitely the highlight.
Between the weak Abed-Annie-Troy plot and Pierce & Britta being mostly absent, it certainly wasn’t the greatest story episode. But I thought it was an absolutely tremendous episode on the Listen-Or-You’ll-Miss-Another-Hilarious-One-Line scale.
one of the best ever? i dont see it or, frankly, understand what would put this episode above any others.
but it probably is due to my complete lack of interest in shirley as a character. It was nice that they used her, and I appreciate that. But it just makes for a less funny, less clever episode.
I was happy in the TVGuide Cover BTS video when Yvette Nicole Brown acknowledged the Chuck fans (and happy Community won, cause Chuck doesn’t need ratings anymore. Tweets from the cast/crew are getting to the tear soaked goodbyes stage and shooting ends 12/7)
Very happy about the TV Guide cover except that no one reads TV Guide anymore and there is only one store around here where you can even buy it! (how the mighty have fallen)
Chuck AND Supernatural, which won last year’s. Also, the comment about people with Nielsen boxes being like unicorns and her additions to the Pudi/Brie freestyles (“Farts?”) made her the highlight of the video. Great to have an amazing Shirley episode. It’s been a long, long time.
Chuck AND Supernatural, which won last year’s. Also, the comment about people with Nielsen boxes being like unicorns and her additions to the Pudi/Brie freestyles (“Farts?”) made her the highlight of the video. Great to have an amazing Shirley episode. It’s been a long, long time.
PamelaJaye- well my partner and I each have a subscription and he was cranky because I got the better Community cover :)
Liz, funny! Narrim, I meant to mention Superatural and somehow forgot.
I thought the Batman plot was not very original, but for me it was made brilliant by Alison Brie’s acting. The look she gave Troy as she was crying and hugging Abed was one of the best moments I’ve seen on the show.
I’d also like to note the 10-second long squeak she delivered at one point.
Oh yea! I meant to mention that in my comment – that shriek was one of my favorite parts of any episode this season. Hilarious!
Yea I actually enjoyed the Troy/Abed/Annie storyline a lot more. I just can’t get enough Alison Brie. She can do no wrong.
I agree with Champs. Alison doing Bale and Annie in full on Panic mode is just too entertaining for me. Mix that with my own personal obsession with Batman and that storyline had my wife and I rolling. I can’t count how many times we had to hit the 30 seconds backward button to hear the second half of jokes cuz we were laughing to much.
The Jeff/Shirley stuff was great too but the highlight of that for me was Nick Kroll’s ridiculous German persona.
I loved this episode, and wasn’t as down on the Annie/Abed storyline as Alan. The good parts of this episode, mainly every Jeff/Shirley interaction and the touching final shot are some of the things this show does better than any other comedy on TV right now.
Also, another sitcom that did the “main characters knew each other from their past” that I though of was “Friends” when we found out that Phoebe bullied Ross as a kid and stole his homemade comic books
I agree with you. I think partly the reason why I liked the Abed and Annie storyline is that it gave Abed a human moment to play and Annie is uptight so it felt like the story came from a tension their characters would have if something snapped in this case literally. While the writers didn’t actually let Abed play that moment it was nice that Abed resolved it in a mature fashion with Annie. The irony being that he was in a Batman suit.
I wonder if Abed has remaining feelings for Annie after Paintball last year. He said the persona leaves when the scenario is over but he has generally been sweet to Annie all along. Annie seems to be the closest to Abed next to Troy and it is really easy for me to see why he told her she should move in with them.
At the risk of being a shipper, did you notice the subtle softening of Annie’s concerned look when Batman stroked her face?
@DJF That was a clever continuation of the really weird relationship Abed and Annie have, where they’re only romantic towards each other when Abed is a character. It started with Don Draper, continued with the Elf Maiden, and has thus far climaxed with Han Solo, but it’s nice to see they’re keeping it up.
@DJF / @ TEREGLITH Agreed this was a continuation of the weird flirtations between Abed and Annie. It has more to do with Annie’s issues, as Abed is just acting out the roles as he understands them.
I’m pretty sure the Batman face-stroking scene was only played for laughs. Interesting to see people taking it seriously though, I admit to not being much of a shipper (and AnniexAbed in my opinion is incredibly unlikely).
Iamthegame13–Ross/Phoebe was immediately what came to my mind, and I was surprised I got this far in the comments without anyone else pointing that out. Especially since it even had the same dimension of finding out that the other character was responsible for a horribly traumatic childhood moment. Nice call.
I thought this was amazingly funny. And more importantly I think this would be a great episode to ease someone into the show. Just sitcommy enough to not be too off putting but at the usual level of Community quality and laughs.
I thought the Batman story line was great. Maybe not an instant classic but a very strong episode.
It’s also worth adding that not every episode of a show like Community necessarily has to be groundbreaking or revolutionary. Cheers was one of the best sitcoms of all time, and it’s strength wasn’t playing to new conventions in every single episode but rather taking familiar conventions and maximizing their value. There’s nothing wrong with Community taking a familiar convention and running with it. Yes, the Abed/Troy/Annie story wasn’t all that original or fresh. But the writers ran with it, got their laughs out of it, and gave the episode a strong feel. I’d probably give this one a B+
I really liked the character combinations. I liked that Shirley as a character now grounded in reality. I thought that Shirley was going to end up playing the Eamon Walker character from Lights Out but it actually humanized her and explained why she is the way she is and gave her a flaw that made her human.
I am a sucker for any episode that puts Annie Troy and Abed together. If Britta was with them it would be even better.
I thought this episode was really good, primarily for the Jeff/Shirley plotline. The Annie/Abed/Troy one was fine for this show. It’s still probably significantly better than something another sitcom would put together, largely because of the performances by the three actors.
But I really loved what they did with Jeff and Shirley because it was so real, and it made such sense given all that we know about the two of them. They’re both very damaged people who put on a front and getting a bit more detail on the origin of their neuroses made them very real. And given how frequently Shirley is written as a one- or two-note character, this was really necessary in my opinion. Added bonus, Joel McHale and Yvette Nicole Brown were just lovely together.
It’s also just really nice to see that the show is still extremely capable of doing a fairly basic story without a big gimmick.
I totally agree. It was a wonderful moment when they both realized that they were “a perfectly fine person” without all the walls and affectations. Shirley desperately needed to be given some depth and this was a wonderful story for her.
Plus, if this was the first time someone tuned in, I think it was very accessible and still very funny.
Maybe we are looking through rose colored glasses now that we now that the “hiatus” or whatever is about to happen, but I thought this episode was awesome. I thought the pairing of Jeff & Shirley was amazing. I think sometimes Community fans are really hungry for a less “concept” type episode and this one was knee deep in the relationships. I think the Foosball story was the one that worked well but it worked so well that it overcame any deficiencies in the other story. We were ready for a really sweet ending too and we got one.
In my mind, “Foosball” is an instant classic. I miss them already. And yes, Abed is Batman.
Definitely not one of my all time favorite Community episodes. But the quick, unexpected cut to the anime portion was one of my all time favorite Community moments.
This was a fantastic episode, that wholly worked for me. It’s the kind of episode that in the first half of season 1, this was how I expected the series to be a season or two later, rather than the theme episodes and gimmicks (which are sometimes good – I loved the recent Halloween one). Just all around well done this week.
The guy who played the lead (dark haired) deutsch-bag seemed very familiar.
He was The Douche on Parks. Answered my own question. ;)
It’s comedian Nick Kroll, who is also on FX’s The League. I loved his guest appearance in this episode!
I wonder if Nick Kroll enjoys being typecast this way…
Between Community and Ruxin on pain killers, last night was a tour de force for Nick! I also also loved it when he said, “Let’s dance David Bowie”!
not an instant classic and I was hoping we’d escape from animation Really Soon
Forgot the schadenfreude!
I did not look up where I know Nick Kroll from, but I was just watching a season 1 Covert Affairs with Oded Fehr ($MiddleEasternMale) and thinking Christopher Gorham can’t stay out of the CIA, there are too many blonde spies named Walker, and Chuck is so much easier to watch. (I”m blaming this side trip on Nick Kroll and his accent)
I know him mostly from his stints on Best Week Ever, including the one season it was actually funny and the three others it was painfully trying to be funny.
I wouldn’t say best ever, but I really liked this episode. While the Annie Abed storyline wasn’t timeless or anything I thought it was pretty good, especially with lines such as “Let’s not leap to thing-doing” Foosball was pretty great.
My short term memory is really terrible, but I definitely liked this episode for some strong jokes, but also a good number of callbacks to past jokes. Unfortunately I can’t remember any besides “The stakes have never been higher” and “Shut up Leonard.” I know it seems trivial or silly to some people, but as a fan it’s a reassurance that the writers remember how to be true to the show even though it is constantly adapting and evolving.
I would consider this episode as above average when compared to other Community episodes – which means I thought it was miles beyond most other network comedies. The foosball storyline was fantastic and yet again had me laughing out loud (which I generally don’t do when watching TV). Abed as Batman never gets old and that story had some funny parts despite not being all that original.
“…miles beyond…”
It that the new “streets ahead”?
I do think it was one of the most solid episodes they have ever done. With Shirley and Jeff, it allowed for greater insight into two characters, while also building their relationship. They also used the anime gimmick just the right amount and to great effect. It was equal measures dark (Big Cheese creating Tinseltown was harsh) and sweet (Them as kids walking off to the movies together. Yes, the Dark Knight plot was a sitcom trope, but dropping these characters into that trope and allowing them to get weird (Abed’s costume, Troy’s mania, Annie’s voice finding new heights, women’s shoes, etc.) made it feel fresh to me. For a sitcom to last, it will have to use these fallback storylines from time to time, but the ability to keep these characters fresh and funny inside those storylines is key. And yes, it was damn funny. So in sum, it was all the things I like about Community, in just the right amounts.
One of my favorite little weird things is that when Abed breaks in on their landlord, the landlord’s watching Quantum Leap porn.
“Sam, Ziggy says there’s an 80% chance you can’t leave Woodstock until you bang these hippies!”
Wow, great catch.
oh dear! now I have to go watch it again! how did I miss that?
and as a result of the fact that I wasn’t kidding (love me DVR) I’d like to add that I loved the joke about Britta’s cell phone. (mine is 8 years old but it’s a lot smaller than the Totarola!)
never noticed how 70’s Troy & Abed’s kitchen is. Reminds me of Interior Desecrations -and I have some of the decorating books that website’s photos came from!
Wow! (skipped ahead) how did I miss that??? (and it was “bone”, btw)
Still trying to figure out how I missed it.
Gotta say, I think it’s an instant classic. I thought the whole thing worked wonderfully.
I agree with your take on both stories. The Jeff and Shirley story was slightly predictable but still rewarding and the Annie/Troy/Abed story was a nice change of pace on an old sitcom trope but remained somewhat tired. I thought it was a middle-of-the-road episode really. It’s certainly nowhere near the Remedial Chaos Theory level this season. I even think the Model UN episode and Documentary Filmmaking Redux were better than this.
I enjoyed the episode as a whole and agree that the Jeff/Shirley story was stronger than the Annie/Abed/Troy story. Though I did like that we saw Abed bumbling a bit in his Batman costume which is something Abed isn’t prone to doing (though I suppose that behavior from his type of character is probably somewhat of a sitcom cliche as well)
I wouldn’t call it an instant classic, but thought it was well done and had a couple memorable moments. Also, I think this was an episode that a casual viewer could probably jump into and enjoy without knowing too much about the show. Of course at this point that may not matter.
Is there a director’s commentary available for The Dark Knight?
Good catch, Jason. I was curious if anyone else caught Abed bumbling several times. It was completely opposite of his character.
But they did the same with the Cape- I love that they recognize Abed really is just Abed and no matter how amazing he can get into character, he’s just not a stuntman or superhero- and that it doesn’t matter to the realness in Abeds head!
Not best ever, but I liked it quite a bit. Really loved the Foozball gang using the soccer ball as a human foozball prop.
I thought this was an instant classic. The anime stuff was incredible – I couldn’t believe they were actually doing that but loved every second of it. bringing in the cat for the “oh no!” scene at the end of the animated part had me in stitches. This was something the show should have done a long time ago – it helps flesh out the Shirley character a lot more. I feel like she’s always gotten the short end of the stick with characterization, so this was very welcome. Like Jeff said, when she’s mean, I actually like her a lot more.
I actually loved the Annie-Abed-Troy storyline. Yes it was silly and played on a trope, but I thought the comedy notes were brilliant. Annie trying the Bale voiceover twice killed me. Abed as Batman is always great, but his line about dancing on a grave as he exited the window was so brilliant I had to place it three times. The shoes in the closet were a nice kicker. Plus Annie being a little on the dark side is always enjoyable. Troy’s reaction when she dropped down the broken blu-ray was priceless. No, not the most genre-shattering storyline, but not every Community story has to be, and this one was still very enjoyable in its own right.
“had to place it three times” = “had to play it three times”
Classic:
Abed Batman: If that were true, you would have come forward a long time ago. You’re lying to keep me out of danger. But there can be no peace while crime spits and dances on the grave of justice, to the hot beats and infectious rhythms of all that is wrong.
I feel like this season of Community has no direction. I always felt that their was some common element in season 1 and season 2 that bridged the episodes together, even with the non-standard episodes sprinkled in between. Something about this season seems contrived, like its trying to hard to create story lines that don’t exist, and as a result, I feel like the reality of these 7 people going to community college is disappearing. The office did this as well, where the characters are essentially the entire show, we rarely see them interact in public anymore or with any outside characters.
I still enjoy Community though and find it mostly funny.
This season has MORE direction than the last two, not less.
Also, what do you mean by “creating storylines that don’t exist”?
“I always felt that their was some common element in season 1 and season 2 that bridged the episodes together”
Care to actually point out what was this common element that bridged the earlier seasons’ episodes together?
It was a fairly standard-fair bottle episode, and while it does reveal how much dead weight the show has (no Chang and Pelton, ten seconds of Piers, Check. Still funny, check) I found it to be decent by Community standards, which is still above-average by sitcom standards generally.
Obviously, the highlight was drawing the most character out of Shirley the show has managed thus far. I was bothered a bit by the B-plot, not because it was cliched, but because it seemed a bit lazy. Abed’s Batman and the cop bringing back fond memories from “Conspiracy Theories and Interior Design” will always be funny, but it felt wasted here. Additionally, there’s a difference between naive and stupid, and Troy was clearly turned into the latter. There were funny moments mixed in, but it still felt like the past few seasons of HIMYM, where the characters weren’t as sharp and the writers need to reach back into the greatest hits bag just to create the feel of quality. Community is both a smarter and newer show, and the sense it gave of a struggle to find the funny left me disconcerted.
Not the best or worst episode of the season, and perhaps even above average for a bottle episode.
This wasn’t a bottle episode. A bottle episode = one set.
No, a bottle episode just means an episode taking place entirely on pre-existing sets. Star Trek did them all the time, but it wasn’t like those episodes were confined to the bridge; it just meant that all the action was on the Enterprise and nobody beamed down to a planet.
So this wasn’t a bottle episode, unless I’ve missed the YMCA set before. And I’m not really sure where anime fits, either. lol
Show’s what I know…after encountering the term in our discussions of “Contemporary Calligraphy” (?), I took it to mean an episode with self-contained plot and independent of broader arcs other than just who the characters are at that point in time. I suppose the two often overlap, but…this was clearly not a bottle episode by the correct definition. My bad.
Well, the YMCA looked an awful lot like the rec center with a couple of video game machines rolled in.
I retract my statement re: 1 set with sheepish embarrassment. Had Contemporary Calligraphy in mind as the prototypical bottle episode.
Considering that they probably spent all their location money on the animation, does this still qualify as a bottle show?
@mikerwilson, sometimes bottle episodes do take place on a single set, and it can be a new set if that’s where most of the action takes place. When you see a show do an episode where several characters end up on jury duty, that’s almost always a bottle show.
It was one of the best of the season. The Shirley/Jeff storyline was done to perfection, and the Annie/Abed/Troy storyline was only slightly worse. Plus any episode with more Leonard than usual is an instant classic in my mind.
Between this and New Girl, is it “Black People Revealing Obscure and Incredible Talents” week?
“Well, I don’t look at the world through that lens.”
Also glad to FINALLY see the writers do something with Shirley, sometimes their inability to write a fleshed out black female character becomes painfully obvious.
Great episode. I loved Shirley and Jeff together, and I really hope they let that friendship develop as the season continues. I agree that the other plotline felt flimsier, and maybe a little too cartoonish (unlike the ACTUAL CARTOON in the middle of the episode). However, I do like that Community isn’t afraid to sometimes just be silly, rather than always trying to hit home some weirdly obvious saccharine message about friendship or honesty or whatever-the-heck.
Not a classic. It’s not Cooperative Calligraphy or Paradigms of Human Memory–but it is a very funny, enjoyable episode, much like the naked pool game or the pottery episode.
It’s funny you should say that, because the latter two are classics in my mind, and while I really like Paradigms, I was never as bowled over by Calligraphy as everyone else seemed to be (although I did thoroughly enjoy it).
It totally depends on what you love, which is something that’s really special about Community. People love it for a million different reasons.
And I should change that, because the naked pool game is definitely a classic moment, as is the way Britta says Bagel.
One of the best ever? No. Solid, funny and sweet? Definitely. I loved the Shirley-Jeff dynamic, and I thought Alison Brie’s Christian Bale impression was HILARIOUS, as were her various ambivalent noises.
I agree with you, that this wasn’t a CLASSIC episode, but a very well done episode. Britta and Pierce were completely absent from the main part of the story, and it was kind of nice not to have Britta involved for at least the week. And strange that JIm Rash gets an entire episode, and then doesn’t appear in this one at all. I would give it a solid B, but a B for Community can qualify as an A+ compared to a lot of other shows.
I’d agree. Good not great.
Now that’s an episode that will make me miss the show when it’s gone.
Wonderful episode, both storylines worked for me in different ways.
The Jeff and Shirley one was heartfelt, emotional and gave us more insight to both these characters. And I’m glad they gave Shirley something other to do than say “That’s nice!” Many funny and dramatic moments, plus the series of German puns was funny (as was Jeff’s obsession with calling out the soccer ball gag)
And the Annie, Abed, Troy story was just silly fun – including Abed’s spot on but less capable Batman, Annie’s Batman, and Troy’s series of “Why?!” questions.
I was also glad to get a break from The Dean and Chang. The actors are fine and funny, but a little of those characters goes a long way for me.
I thought there was a massive missed opportunity for flinging stereotypes at each other between the Germans and the Americans. Instead we just got some German jokes (only 1 of which was funny). I still think Due South is the gold standard for two nationalities (Canadian and American) poking fun at each other.
the soccer ball bit!
Yeah, that was my favorite part
I really enjoyed it, particularly the Jeff and Shirley storyline – while Shirley isn’t my favorite character, Yvette Nicole Brown is a very funny woman and it’s good to see her get something to do. I wouldn’t say that I thought it was close to one of the best Community episodes ever, but in my opinion, it was the strongest ‘normal’ episode that we’ve gotten this season.
(By normal I mean it in the sense that all the characters didn’t commit to a unique format for an entire episode. Any episode of television that features an extended anime sequence, a gang of German Foosballers, and the dramatic reveal that #AbedIsBatman (once briefly and now no longer trending worldwide on Twitter!) would be hard pressed to call itself normal, but when it comes to Community, normal is very much a relative term. That’s a big reason why I love this show, and also a big reason why, after next week, we won’t be getting any new episodes of it for at least three months. Oh well …)
Not an instant classic but still enjoyable. Much like most Community episodes; I always find something to laugh at. I liked both plots; Abed as Batman is always amusing, Shirley finally got some more to her character other than religion and Alison Brie got another chance to shine (she was on fire tonight as Annie).
It was really good, but definitely not one of the best ever. it’s not even in the top 15, which is high-concept territory. I enjoyed the Annie/Abed/Troy storyline, but that’s possibly because I didn’t watch that many sitcoms, so that’s probably it. Alison Brie was hilarious here though, she’s the MVP of this season so far, along with Donald Glover (whereas last season it was clearly Danny Pudi).
Also, did this remind you of a very early season 1 episode (like 3rd or something), where Jeff and SHirley had a subplot where they gossiped about everyone ? I remember enjoying it back then, and I wonder why they don’t use Jeff and Shirley together more often, since they clearly work well.
They referenced that in their make-up as well, “tiny nipples.”
This was an excellent half hour of Community, but I disliked the flashbacks to Shirley and Jeff’s past. The reveal scene where Jeff is nearly in tears was extremely visceral and the flashback seemed to take away from the emotion of the scene. The reveal that Shirley was responsible for the creation of his indifferent exterior was heartbreaking. The anime sequence was quintessential Community; absurd, endearing, and funny.
Jeff’s reaction was the most powerful and telling moment, yes, but I think I needed the flashback sequence to fully process the reveal, if only time-wise. Without it the scene would have ended awkwardly/abruptly I think. Plus it adequately conveys the gravity of the realization that the characters are going through.
is it just me or did anyone else notice young abed in the foosball incident?
I didn’t think that was Abed – think it was just another brown kid. Abed’s too far away from Jeff and Shirley’s age to have been there…
Seconding Joyful. Abed would’ve been an infant at the time this scene took place if I remember the age differentials between the characters properly…
Although if George Lucas had his way, Pierce would be Jeff’s long lost father, and Jeff would have built Abed to help his mom with chores
Actually, I don’t think Abed’s age has ever been said or anything that hints at his age. I think most people assume he’s around Annie and Troy’s age, but that’s never been said on the show. Unless someone can point out some time when they’ve said Abed’s age, it’s possible he’s actually closer to Jeff and Shirley’s age.
Anyone else amused by the vanity card at the end, by a character named Leonard?
Seemed like a good spoof on a competition-show-that-shall-not-be-named where the writer has vanity cards at the end, and a character named…leonard…
I’m ABSOLUTELY SURE it is. Just like I’m ABSOLUTEY CERTAIN that Jeff’s insulting the Barenaked Ladies is also related to that show I have to watch live before pulling Community up off the DVR…[snicker]
Certainly by this season’s standards, it’s an instant classic!
The anime was hilarious, the child names of Big Cheddar and Tinkletown just great, and the epilogue of Leonard’s reviews (and link to Leonard’s outfit of the day!) cracked me up. The Abed/Annie/Troy plot was like onions in the stew–I picked around it.
A classic episode of a classic show. The writers are taking risks, and season 2 is even more imaginative than season 1 (I think they established this in the 1st episode of this season with a dead on homage to “2001”). I liked this one just as much as Chaos Theory. The anime sequence was genius. I’m really surprised you had any reservations about this episode.
This is season three.
Oops. Correct. All the better, it’s just comforting that I see a sustained level of quality through all these episodes. On many levels, the show keeps getting better.
Not one of the best ever, but the A plot was really strong and I think many people will be drawn to that, and for some of them it really will be one of their favorites.