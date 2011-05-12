‘Community’ – ‘For a Few Paintballs More’: A new hope?

A review of the “Community” season two finale coming up just as soon as I call dibs on the Han Solo role…
“Too risky. Sequels are almost always disappointing.” -Abed
“For a Few Paintballs More” was more of what I had in my head when I first heard that “Community” was doing another paintball episode. It wasn’t bad by any means – it was, in fact, a lot of fun. But where “A Fistful of Paintballs” managed to largely transcend sequel-itis by going deeper emotionally and stylistically, this one felt like more of a goof up until the last act. Lots of amusing “Star Wars” references and grace notes for members of the larger Greendale universe(*), but an episode I don’t think I’m going to feel compelled to revisit as often as I have “Modern Warfare” or likely will last week’s episode.
(*) My favorite of these, unsurprisingly, involved Magnitude throwing himself on the paint grenade, then moaning “Pop…” as a hysterical, baffled Troy cries, “‘Pop’ what? ‘POP’ WHAT?!?!!?!?!”
“Star Wars” is a broader, more heavily-parodied (at least by this generation) target than spaghetti Westerns, and also one that’s harder to recreate the visual style of on a sitcom budget, but Hilary Winston’s script and Joe Russo’s direction did darned well under the circumstances. The shot of Dean Spreck entering the library in the ice cream costume looked just like the comparable shot of Vader boarding Princess Leia’s ship, for instance. And Annie’s attraction to Abed’s Han Solo impression(**) was very well-played, particularly her valiant attempt to quote a Princess Leia insult of Han to him.
(**) Is Annie/Abed a pairing that some fans had previously been ‘shipping, or is this episode going to launch a thousand ‘ship pages? I actually found it a little sad, both for Annie (who has tried to grow up too fast and could use some immature romantic fun) and Abed (who, as usual, is only able to connect with people by adopting a persona from pop culture, and who doesn’t even realize what he has before he drops it).
Still, as with the opening title crawl, the episode wisely chose not to draw out the “Star Wars” gag too long, and by the time we got to the climax of the paintball contest, we had shifted back into a more diverse action movie parody, including an assault on a fixed position with a Gatling gun (a bit of “The Wild Bunch”), Shirley and Britta showing off some fancy driving/shooting moves (a riff on tons of recent movies, from “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” to “Wanted”), etc.
For a brief moment, I wanted Britta to be the sole heroine, if only as a payoff to all the “You’re the worst!” talk she’s had to suffer all year. But, of course, this was a story about Pierce, and his role in both the group and the larger community of Greendale weirdos, so he was the one who had to fire the final shot, save the school, and set up that melancholy final scene in the study room.
He’s run away from it for most of his career, because it’s always been so much easier to be an ironically-detached wiseass, but Chevy Chase has always had the ability to be a strong dramatic actor. (There are even a few isolated moments in “Fletch,” which is otherwise the pinnacle of his detached persona, where he plays things sincerely and is really effective.) And his final monologue explaining just why he’s been such a jerk to everyone in the group was both a terrifically-acted moment and an effective a capper to the whole “Why does the group put up with Pierce?” question many of us have been asking all season – with the added twist that the group comes to the realization just as Pierce decides he’ll be the one to walk away first.
I imagine that Pierce eventually rejoins the group in season three, but I could also easily see him slipping into the antagonistic Chang role. As we saw this year, Pierce makes a very good villain; the only problem is in pushing his villainy so far that it becomes hard to accept the others’ continuing to accept his friendship. But if he doesn’t want to be their friend, even if he continues to attend their school ?That’s something we can work with.
Some other thoughts:
• First, I feel great shame for not recognizing that Troy was wearing Cleavon Little’s outfit from “Blazing Saddles” last week. Bad Alan! He started off this one having already removed the top (in the shift from the Western motif to “Star Wars”), and as a result there was never a good opportunity for him to say “Where are the white women at?”
• More Bad Alan: I didn’t notice “Cougar Town” co-stars Busy Philipps and Dan Byrd in the background of a few of the group reaction shots as Britta, Shirley and Pierce are saving the day. (You can see Busy in the press still I wound up choosing for this post.) The “Community”/”Cougar Town” lovefest continues!
• On the other hand, I did notice a mustachioed Dan Harmon on the Greendale poster the Stormtroopers were mocking right before Abed, Annie and Shirley ambushed them. So I’ve got that going for me. Which is nice.
• Though the episode didn’t look as impressive overall as last week’s, the shot of Annie and Abed kissing passionately as the paint streamed down the window was as gorgeous as anything this visually-adventurous show has given us in these two seasons.
Finally, I’m too fried from the end of a long TV season, the crunch of sweeps, getting ready for the upfronts, etc., to think incredibly deeply on this season as a whole. That said, if you were to put a gun to my head right now, I think I’d take season two over season one. It had weak spots, to be sure, but I loved the hell out of the ambition of it, thought the emotional stories (Troy’s birthday, Abed at Christmas, Jeff’s breakdown in the hospital episode, Abed and Jeff’s real conversation on Abed’s birthday, Annie last week, etc.) hit incredibly well, and the show was still screamingly funny more than often enough to justify those episodes or scenes that decided they weren’t going to be driven by jokes.
We are going to get at least three seasons of this crazy, lovable damn show. That’s pretty fantastic.
What did everybody else think – of both the finale and the season as a whole?
Last week the Internet decided that MW2 was better than MW1 and they were wrong. MW2.5 however… the best.
I also would take season two over season one. Community’s ambition is something to be admired.
Excellent excellent excellent. Loved this season, episode as a whole I felt was a drop from last week, but going from like an A Plus to an A. Enjoyed the new characters that gained steam this season like Vicky, Fat Neal and Magnitude (POP POP).
Thought it was interesting too they really didn’t focus too much on Jeff in the past couple eps. Also, thought we would get something with Troy and Britta this episode, nevermind on that.
And last quick point, is Annie going to hook up with someone from the study group in every season finale? Because I may bail if it ever gets to the Annie/Pierce relationship. Just saying
Of course, Annie has a history of responding to Abed’s personas before – remember Abed’s Don Draper?
I loved it. Great end to a great season.
Great ending to this episode! Glad they had the guts to “go there.”
Really enjoyed tonight. I thought the sort of dramatic close was a little out of tone, but other than that, I loved it. Had your great “Troy is kind of dumb” moments, talking about “jugglenauts.” Pierce faking a heart attack, again. Shirley constantly complaining about just wanting to go home and see her kids. Etc. Kind of loved that it was the City College dean behind it all. Sad that I won’t have another “Troy and Abed In The Morning” bit to look forward to until the fall though. Would’ve loved a post-mortem with them on the scene in the final bit after the last commercial.
While I enjoyed it, it fell a little flat after last week. With that episode having absolutely gone all out to sell the western conceit, it felt odd to just slip straight into a barely-committed Star Wars pastiche which was much more obviously not something the characters were taking seriously.
I think that, taken as an individual episode, it was good, but as the second half of a two-parter it was a curious direction to have taken.
As for the entire season, hands down my favourite of the two. There were a couple of flat spots, but then that is true of season one too. It’s the inevitable, and to my mind thoroughly worthwhile, price the show has to pay for constantly attempting to shatter the mould.
Took the words right out of my mouth. Give them back!
Well, season 2 did give us the Annie, Troy, Abed chloroform scene, so I’d say season 2 is the winner.
That really was the funniest moment in a very funny season.
ha, touche
I had to pause and reverse the DVR because I saw Dan Byrd and Busy Philipps but didn’t see them, so I had to go back and make sure I actually saw them.
Just amazing amazing work by Chevy Case in that final scene and such a bittersweet way to end the 2nd season.
Agreed, Chevy made up for half a season’s worth of hatred for his character in that final scene. I already can’t wait for season 3 to start.
The two-part finale was the best work Chase has ever done. He was especially great in the first half, and just looked reinvigorated.
@TheHolyAvenger Chevy Chase was brilliant in both parts of Paintball Wars. Completely transformed my opinion of him, post-The Chevy Chase Show. For years, his persona was that of a bitter old man (who really isn’t that old). Turns out he was right — America just didn’t appreciate him.
I think season 2 blows season 1 out of the water. I’d say Community only became the show it is around episode 8 or 9 in season 1 (probably the debate episode), and the season on the whole had only 2 or 3 classics. In season 2, the standard was much higher in terms of comedy, and more importantly originality/ambition. There was a classic at least every three weeks, and even the “worst” of the season were basically just structurally weak hilarious TV episodes.
A Fistful of Paintballs was so stylish with the flashbacks and expertly unwinding story PLUS deep emotional resonance (for the characters) that this light spoof-y ending felt a bit disappointing to me.
I love Community and it was a very funny episode, but it didn’t have the heart that made me go, “Wow, I need to see the next part.” Cause the ending… yeah, Pierce quit but no one believes he won’t be back in the group next year, so where’s the impact as a season finale?
I don’t know, just my two cents.
While I loved this episode as well, I agree lasts weeks was better, however as someone has already said its like an A+ going to A, however for me it would be an A+ to an A-, with modern warfare being an A. Anyway I did love the annie/abed moments and I thought chevy chase was fantastic this episode.
That poster with Dan Harmon showed him as Pat Isakson, the Women’s Studies professor that he played in the early Community promos over on Hulu. I’ve been wondering if he’d ever appear in an episode, and now that they’ve officially included the character as part of the Greendale world, I’d love to see a Dan Harmon cameo. Maybe as a professor who tries to seduce Britta? (Because of course Britta would be the one to take a Women’s Studies class.)
In a Q&A I saw Dan Harmon do, he revealed that some of the other writers had pitched a story which featured him appearing as that professor. He said that it seemed like a good idea and he didn’t want to turn it down just for the sake of being humble, so they agreed to go ahead with it. The next day he received what he described as a “toxically patronizing” call from a casting executive to inform him that he couldn’t just write himself and all his friends into the show.
The fallout, in his words:
“It made me so angry and embarrassed that I will never allow any talk of me appearing in Community ever again. I enjoy performing, but I want to keep enjoying it, because I’m not so good at it that I can do it in spite of what I feel, and my five seconds in that glorious role made me feel like puking. Not the life for me.”
Oh, wow. That’s disappointing. But interesting. Thanks for the info.
You can see Dan Byrd in-between Troy and Abed’s heads in the above picture.
“Though the episode didn’t look as impressive overall as last week’s, the shot of Annie and Abed kissing passionately as the paint streamed down the window was as gorgeous as anything this visually-adventurous show has given us in these two seasons. ”
my reaction:
;)
In which movies/tv shows does the Indian guy get the girl?
*
My reaction
;0)
In The English Patient, Kip the Sapper gets the girl.
In Lost, Naveen Andrews got the girl and he’s Indian. Of course, he was playing an Iraqi and the girl was Shannon, so maybe it doesn’t really count as a win. On the other hand, how often does the Iraqi ex-Republican Guard torturer get the girl?
so from your suggestions only Naveen andrews (who was also kip) can find love. Good for him, but sad for televison
‘Course, there’s always John Redcorn from King of the Hill…
Though the second season of Community had it’s “eh” moments, it never had a weak moment in my opinion and any potential weak moment was usually saved by the ambition behind an episode (i.e. did not like Dungeons and Dragons, but appreciated what they did stylistically in that episode).
For all their parodies and pop culture references, Community does a good job of restraining themselves on episodes that actually dive into them. Where some would go full on parody/homage, Community never forgets who it was and why it started. Sure, the Christmas episode was claymation, but it didn’t forget about its characters in the process. The Halloween episode had “zombies” but it started a major arc that brought out a lot of interesting stuff for Shirley and Chang.
And boy, what a way to end it. True to the heart of the show rather than the parody/homage exterior of the show. Chevy Chase played that last moment perfectly and redeemed himself in an acceptable fashion, something I didn’t think they could pull off after certain moments this season.
The show isn’t perfect, it’s not the funniest show on TV (sorry, but Parks and Rec is still on the air), but it is unlike anything we’ve seen in a long while (definitely in the realm of comedies). And even if an episode is short on laughs, it’s more than worth watching for that.
By the way, Danny Pudi and Donald Glover deserve the first joint Emmy nod for Best Supporting Actor. Just sayin’
Yes to the joint Emmy, that is a fantastic idea, but For me Community is just a bit better than Parks. Have we ever had two comedies of this level on at the same time before?
I disagree, I think community is funnier than parks and rec, but I don’t really enjoy parks and rec that much. Now this is simply a matter of taste though. I recognize parks and rec as a fine show, just not my type of show.
I agree that Parks & Rec is the best comedy on TV, and yet more often than not I find myself anticipating Community more just to see what they’ll be trying to do that week. Either way they’re both fantastic.
“Have we ever had two comedies of this level on at the same time before?” Oh come on.
All in the Family, Maude, and MASH
Roseanne and Seinfeld
The Simpsons and South Park
Arrested Development and Curb Your Enthusiasm
I could go on…
TV wasn’t invented yesterday.
The Office season 3 and 30 Rock season 1 was the overlap in their primes.
Community and Parks AND Party Down, how about that, when that was happening.
@Joel, I would Mash on a much higher level than the other 2, Roseanne is nowhere close to being on Seinfeld’s level, I’ve never been a fan of South Park, Arrested and Curb would probably fit. @Magnitude, how could I forget Party Down? And even more inportant how could I forget Louie? It was late, I was tired.
Its a good thing the fire alarms worked in this episode.
Hah! Great point.
Except that fire alarms don’t set off sprinklers.
Well, since Troy had to use his plumbing-skill ‘gift’ to rig the sprinklers to spray paint instead of water, presumably he could have also used the time to set them to go off when the fire alarm is pulled.
I thought that, like a reversal of Kill Bill 1 vs. 2, this second episode works better as a companion to last week’s than on its own. It felt more like the extended, climactic third act than a self-contained three-act narrative.
That said, it was still pretty amazing and hilarious, and a surprisingly satisfying capper to the Pierce plotline. I’ll be laughing at “POP WHAT???” for a few days.
It takes very delicate hands to try make a show of this scope, coupled with this kind of comedy and so much well-earned sentiment work week after week. We’re a lucky bunch of viewers. This season brought a lot more balance to the cast overall tightening what was already a strong ensemble and can’t wait to see where they go from here.
I thought the episode was awesome. I liked MW1 better than last weeks ep, but I think this one was about equal to MW1. They did a great job wrapping up this season and setting up the next one.
I preferred last week but I can’t complain about the complete and total ensemble nature of this week’s episode. I understand why Community will focus on different characters on different weeks. It lets each one shine and be defined a bit better. But I am very happy that even if people died, they weren’t totally out of this ep. That was my one complaint about MW1.
About Abed/Annie and shipping: People did think they were incredibly hot when he did his Don Draper thing. And they were incredibly hot when they did the Han Solo/Leia thing. Next year I suspect it will be a different character. As Harmon said on Twitter, Annie has a type.
As for Britta being the hero after all the “she’s the worst” talk, she was the hero when Shirley’s baby was born. Doing it again for her would’ve been overkill. I was actually cheering on Shirley but suspected Pierce would bring it home.
“Pop what? Pop WHAT?” So obvious. So simple. So hilarious anyway.
Yes, while I’m not an Annie/Abed shipper (except inasmuch as I tend to enjoy flirtations between unlikely pairings in general), their Draper scene is a favorite moment from season one.
I did think this season was better than last, overall. The first half felt tighter to me, but maybe it helped that my affections were more up for grabs in the absence of P&R. The mockumentary episode was my high point, but there were a lot of really impressively solid episodes.
I thought it was good, not great, but the season as a whole was very solid and an improvement on last year. Isn’t it possible the show is done with C. Chase? Also, this episode proved that Alison Brie has chemistry with everyone.
I’ll take Season 2 over 1. They took awhile in the first season to set the tone and abandon the Jeff/Brita forced “will they/won’t they” story. Last nights episode was a lot of fun and I enjoyed the multiple parodies in the last five minutes. Britta doing the Matt Damon/Saving Private Ryan made me laugh.
I thought it was fantastic. I was thinking today how what sets Community apart for me is that every week feels like an event – I can’t wait to see what they’ll do. This was no disappointment at all. Good use of background characters (Vicki!!!), good character bits (Troy and Jeff), Annie and Abed’s super hot paint kiss. The only improvement I could ask for would have been more Sawyer.
Can’t wait for next season.
Interestingly enough, I heard an interview with the actor who plays Leonard and it turns out he was one of the actors who was on the original Little Rascals, hence Leonards comment after Jeff says that Troy’s plan is reminiscent of something out of the Little Rascals.
He is probably the most hit-and-miss character on the show for me, but he was GREAT in this episode.
Alan,
I agree I will have to put Season 2 above season 1 but it’s by a hair and they are both great. I know this isn’t your area normally but do you have any idea if Community will get a Blu Ray release? The show looks great in HD.
I am amazed no one has picked up on the Leroy Jackson shout out by Vicki…
do you mean “LEEROOOOOOOOOOY JENKINS”?
well crap I guess I should have reread what I wrote. Yes! The team is about to attack the Gatling gun and right when they are about to go Vicki the dance major, rushes in Screaming”VICKIIIIIIIII!!!”
i noticed that, but decided it was too nerdy/obscure to explain to my wife
I can’t pick a season. I loved this show from the first scene of the first episode, and there are only a few episodes that I think were failures. The Jack Black episode comes immediately to mind.
I love that the original MW was no-holds-barred insanity, while this two part finale seemed more controlled in a way. The difference, I’m sure, is due to the original being so unexpected, whereas we at least had some history to fall back on for these two. If I had to choose, I’d go with MW1 as the best of the three. Ultimately, though, they’re all worthy of endless rewatching.
“POP WHAT?” “POP WHAAAT?”
They didn’t use it tonight, but Leonard said “where the white women at” when he arrived at Jeff’s party earlier this season.
He did indeed – as I even noted in my review of that episode. Whew.
Annie and Abed had a lot of chemistry with Abed as Don Draper last year and again as Han Solo. Another season finale with Annie having a surprise kiss with another character.
I thought it was fantastic!
Loved this… perfect finish to the finale and a lot of good moments. The Star Wars stuff worked well and I personally continued to notice tons of Dark Knight imagery and certainly musical inspiration – which as a Batman fanatic, I couldn’t get enough of. It’s going to be a long summer waiting for them to come back in the fall.
I thought tonights episode was on par with last weeks. Jeffs line about not meeting at Dennys afterwards since Dennys is for winners was awesome. Love the show and think it’s the best on tv now.
I’d go with Season 2 over 1. More ambitious, if a touch less funny…although my favorite episode is Advanced Dungeons and Dragons
Loved Troy channeling Elias at the end of Platoon during his death.
Except in Platoon, Elias is running away from the NVA/Vietcong.
I thought it looked more like Eric’s death in “Killing Zoe.” [youtu.be]
It’s no secret that the Star Wars franchise was inspired in part by the Western genre of film. In fact, some consider A New Hope to be one of the best Westerns ever created, minus the Old West of course!
As such, I may be overanalyzing it, but the parallels between Star Wars and Western films and the abrupt change from one motif to the other was actually a very smart move on the writers’ part, in my humble opinion.
I think it might be more a matter of Star Wars and Westerns sharing Samurai lineage . George Lucas has made no secret of how much Star Wars was influenced by the Kurosawa film “The Hidden Fortress,” and the Eastwood Spaghetti Western “A Fist Full of Paintballs” was in fact a remake of the Kurosawa film Yojimbo.
And Yojimbo was actually based on Dashiell Hammetts hardboiled crime novel Red Harvest. Geniuses steal.
I thought Troy as Andy Dufresne in the rain was brilliant – I’m surprised no mention of it from you Alan!
I agree with Alan that this one fell a little flat after last week’s episode, which I thought was just about perfect.
They had to cram a lot of action into this episode. It was pretty clear that Pierce would be the hero and they had to go through the process of killing the other six. And in addition, they had to put a bow on the season and resolve the Pierce question. It didn’t leave a lot of time for characters to interact, which is what makes the show great. Maybe an extra half-hour would’ve helped.
Also, I seem to be in the minority on this, but I have mixed feelings about the Annie/Abed storyline. We’ve seen Annie become quickly infatuated with several men (Troy, Vaughn, Jeff, Black Rider last week), so I suppose it’s not impossible that she’d fall for Abed’s Han Solo persona. But despite Alison Brie selling the hell out of it, I had trouble buying Annie jumping into Abed’s latest departure from reality. It’s a small quibble though, and I do agree that the kiss scene was beautiful.
Did anyone else notice the scene with the flags? Where the City College flag with the phallic logo was being raised up the flagpole toward the Greendale “E Plurbis Anus’ flag? Very clever.
You say clever, I groan.
Totally agree about the Annie/Abed thing. How was she a badass in the preious episode and now back to the silly school girl who falls for any guy that gives her attention?
While she may have been a badass in last week’s episode don’t forget she was all over the Black Rider, and seemed ready to ditch the game to go with him to the Coldplay concert.
Alan! No love for Troy’s Platoon reference as the paint rained down? That was my favorite of the non-Star Wars action references by far.
Jeff getting shot was the funniest part to me. I watched it three times (thanks, Stephen Deeveeyar, the inventor of the DVR). “Denny’s is for winners! ” is going to be my new “Coffee is for closers!”.
The funny thing about Annie/Abed is that in real life, Pudi and Brie have pretty electric chemistry (see any joint interview, behind the scenes, or when they co-hosted “attack of the show”), but due to Abed’s condition, they can’t pursue that pairing on the show unless Abed is under the guise of a persona. Just an unfortunate limitation of that character. But I would be interested if the two of them were cast as a couple in another vehicle.
I think Abed getting involved with someone as himself is the next big adventure for Community. The tender/awkward/funny/realness would alienate a whole new set of fans. :)
It’s hard to name anyone on the show Alison Brie DOESN’T have great chemistry with. She’s a huge star in the making, no ? about it.
I think I prefer the balls to the wall comedy of season 1, but the ambitiousness of this season has astounded me at times. They probably overreached with the parody eps early in the season and didn’t have the Jeff/Britta thing to run off, even though it seems the audience hated that, it drove the season well emotionally.
This seaason didn’t really have any sort of thematic or character based drive in it like season one so it became a little hodge podge in different spots but still a great season.
The other thing is I had ridiculously high expectations of this every week, whereas I only got onto Community halfway through season one so I got that surprised thing every time a great episode happened. It’s like you always like the band’s debut album becuase you stumble on it in the record store but the follow up you don’t like as much because you pre order it and it’s not a come from nowhere surprise like the debut.
Loved the “Warriors”-dj-style announcement by the city college deandean!
“Our sperm counts are higher – even in our women”
hehehe
i ment of course “deandeandean…” (damn…)
If Abed doesn’t pop up in an episode of Cougar Town next season I will be severely disappointed in both shows.
I’d like to see Pierce start a rival study group with Leonard, Starburns, Neil, Vicky, and ‘Red Hair Guy’ that tries to compete with our group. Maybe they can both try to get Chang to join their group, making him the “prettiest girl at the ball” a la George Sr in ‘Arrested Development’ when the different gangs are trying to recruit him.
That would be excellent. I am still waiting to see Community do a riff on Lost, which must be coming because they’ve tackled just about every pop culture/genre trope there is now. Pierce leading The Others would be perfect.
Definitely think season 1 is great but season 2 is better. Much of what happened in season 1 set the groundwork, but I can’t help feeling like season 2 did so much and went so far with these characters that it made season 1 a distant memory.
Here’s another little nugget of brilliance (pointed out in the TWoP forums):
The group has spent all year assembling dioramas for silly reasons, but now when they need one for tactical planning purposes, they’re able to throw one together without a second thought!
I’d agree with most commenters here. Up until Modern Warfare, I wasn’t sure if I would continue watching Community because it was hit or miss on a week to week basis. But Season 2 built on that, and I really enjoyed the season as a whole.
I also was wondering why Busy Philips popped up out of nowhere, but of course it was the Cougartown love.
By the end of the episode it felt more like take-off of a bunch of war movies. Troy’s Platoon painball death, Leonard’s mentioning how he’s been in wars and this is worse, and the Private Ryan-esque plan to take out the gatling gun.