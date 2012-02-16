‘Community’ gets ‘Breaking Bad’ alum Giancarlo Esposito to guest star

I’ll have the latest installment in my Why I Miss “Community” series up tonight at 8 (hint: there’s a song involved), but while we still wait for news on when and where the Greendale gang will be making their return to NBC, I have a bit of news about one of the episodes we will eventually get to see, someday, somewhere.

As first reported by Vulture’s Joe Adalian, the show has cast Giancarlo Esposito – aka Gustavo “The Chicken Man” Fring from the last few seasons of “Breaking Bad” – in an upcoming episode.

The show is, understandably, trying to keep details tight about the story Esposito is involved in, but I can tell you that he plays Gilbert, a long-time employee of Pierce’s late, very racist father Cornelius Hawthorne, and that he presents Pierce and the rest of the study group with a challenge related to Cornelius’ inheritance.

Esposito (who’s also made some guest appearances this year on “Once Upon a Time”) joins a very interesting guest star roster this season that’s already featured Michael Kenneth Williams, John Goodman and (as himself) Luis Guzman.