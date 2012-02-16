‘Community’ gets ‘Breaking Bad’ alum Giancarlo Esposito to guest star

I’ll have the latest installment in my Why I Miss “Community” series up tonight at 8 (hint: there’s a song involved), but while we still wait for news on when and where the Greendale gang will be making their return to NBC, I have a bit of news about one of the episodes we will eventually get to see, someday, somewhere.
As first reported by Vulture’s Joe Adalian, the show has cast Giancarlo Esposito – aka Gustavo “The Chicken Man” Fring from the last few seasons of “Breaking Bad” – in an upcoming episode.
The show is, understandably, trying to keep details tight about the story Esposito is involved in, but I can tell you that he plays Gilbert, a long-time employee of Pierce’s late, very racist father Cornelius Hawthorne, and that he presents Pierce and the rest of the study group with a challenge related to Cornelius’ inheritance.
Esposito (who’s also made some guest appearances this year on “Once Upon a Time”) joins a very interesting guest star roster this season that’s already featured Michael Kenneth Williams, John Goodman and (as himself) Luis Guzman.
Is it Annie’s slurty sexy-boop dance? A guy can hope.
That was the first thing that popped into my head when Alan dropped the hint of a song being involved.
Pure awesomeness. Can’t wait to see it!
Can’t wait to see him on Community. He has been a star in my of my favorite scenes in Breaking Bad. Very few other actors can do so much with silence.
SHUT UP.
This is awesome. In related news, I didn’t really like him on his first couple episodes on Once Upon a Time, as I thought it was a bad misuse of his talents… but I feel like they are getting better with him.
Yeah, it seemed to take OUaT a while to realize they have an awesome actor on their show..Granted I still don’t really like to see him as a underling and think he deserves a better show but at least they are using him more, which is something.
“Somewhere out there”
Or “Donde Esta la Biblioteca”.
I’d love a reference to “The Box”, where Esposito has some great lines…
“There are some… inconsistencies in your story.
LIKE EVERY FUCKING THING THAT YOU SAID”.
Also, if he could have the little Los Pollos Hermanos key ring thing he has in his car in BB.
I would lose my mind if they could somehow work in a Bakersfield PD reference :)
-Sammy
I’ve already said this on another site, but it bears repeating: I hope Gus goes all “box cutter” on Chang.
They didn’t use Omar (Michael Kenneth Williams for the 3 or 4 that haven’t seen The Wire) well save for his Shawshank speech about Lego’s so I’m just cautiously optimistic about this. I hope they at least make him something like Gus in his personality.
Guess you didn’t read yvette’s twitter today about community spoilers
I don’t mean to be a buzzkill (and just so you know, I think it’s the best comedy on tv), but I have to say I’m not excited about it, after all the show did nothing with Michael Kenneth Williams and Betty White.
Great actor for a dead show .. sad.
Contemporary American Poultry II?
Seconded! I’d like to see some turf war over Chicken Fingers between Abed and the Chicken Man.
I also read that John Hodgman will also be guest starring in an upcoming episode. This show needs to return to the regular NBC rotatation immediately!
I haven’t seen the latest season of Breaking Bad. Is calling him an “alum” a spoiler?