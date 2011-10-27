‘Community’ – ‘Horror Fiction in Seven Spooky Steps!’: Cabin fever

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I’m comforted by your shiny hair and facial symmetry…
For those who don’t know, “Remedial Chaos Theory” was intended to be the third episode of this season, not the fourth, and got switched in the order because it took much longer than usual to produce. And because of that, “Horror Fiction in Seven Spooky Steps!” has the bad fortune to be the second new episode in a row (albeit separated from “Chaos Theory” by a repeat week) featuring seven different stories, each one in some way illustrating the role each member plays in the study group. “Chaos Theory” was an awfully tough act to follow: a gimmick episode that was both incredibly funny while telling us important things about these characters and how they relate to each other. And I enjoyed “Horror Fiction” a lot, but it’s a gimmick episode that’s mainly just funny, while reminding us of things we know pretty well about the characters. Not a sin; just a victim of bad timing.
Still, I liked the way each story (with the possible exception of Jeff’s, and there was a point to that) was so clearly from the point of view of the character telling it, and involved their various personal problems and feelings about the group. It wasn’t new, but it was funny:
Britta: Has the special ability to suck the fun out of everything, doesn’t do a good job of reading her audience, means well but is often clumsy in how she does her good deeds.
Abed: Sucks the fun out of the activity in a very different (and amusing) way by focusing so much on fixing plot holes that he fails to make the story scary in any way.
Annie: Deals with her jealousy of the Jeff/Britta friends with benefits situation by casting them as vampire f***buddies, with Jeff just using Britta for sustenance, when of course Annie is the woman who can touch his heart, teach him how to be a better man and make him worthy of her love. And yet Annie’s not just a naive romantic, and has always had something dark and twisted lurking underneath the surface. (Troy’s story was the funniest, but I thought Annie’s was the most fully-realized.)
Troy: He’s a simple man who enjoys simple pleasures: the non-stop company of his pal Abed, and the comedy of swapping hands with feet and using a guy’s transplanted butt to give him boobs. Nothing wrong with that, right?
Pierce: He believes he is relevant, dammit, not just culturally, but sexually. (Pierce beating up Troy with his impressive manhood was my favorite joke of the episode, with “Troy and Abed sewn together!” a close second.)
Shirley: Yup, she’s the devout one, who loves her fellow group members while also pitying them as godless heathens who won’t get to join her come Rapture time. (And, unsurprisingly, she sees Dean Pelton as the Devil herself.)
Jeff: His story only represented Jeff’s personality in that he believes he can talk the study group out of any problem and considers himself (incorrectly, as it turns out) the lone sane man in the land of the crazy.
It was also interesting to see that, where “Chaos Theory” suggested the optimal line-up for the study group was one that didn’t involve Jeff, “Horror Fiction” is back to the original idea that all seven of them need each other to be whole and function properly. On the other hand, it did once again position Jeff as the villain by revealing that he’s the only one who didn’t take Britta’s test seriously. So it does feel like there’s some kind of character arc going on here, on top of the larger idea of how the study group interrelates (and fails to relate to others) after two-plus years.
Some other thoughts:
• Hands up, those of you who pegged Abed as the only sane one before they revealed whose test was whose. It does make sense, in that Abed is the only character on the TV show of “Community” who acts as if he’s a character on a TV show. The others are the ones in unhealthy denial, though Troy at least plays along most of the time.
• “Inspector Spacetime” continues as a running gag, here with Troy and Abed dressed up as the two leads for Halloween.
• Callback to the zombie episode with the reference to Pelton getting free taco meat from the Army. Given the roofies the military gave everyone at the end of that episode, it stands to reason the Dean would forget that it’s a bad idea to use that stuff.
• Alison Brie does an adorable Robot, unsurprisingly.
• No Chang and Pelton at all in “Chaos Theory,” and a bit more of Pelton in this one, but I have to admit that I didn’t even notice Chang’s absence until he popped up in Jeff’s story.
• I don’t think I’d want my name to become a verb.
What did everybody else think?
Oh, and I forgot to mention: some people last week began theorizing that the Abed timeline was the real one, not the Jeff one, because of certain things that happened in the third episode (which was originally supposed to air after “Chaos Theory”). Dan Harmon has since debunked that, insisting that the timeline where Jeff gets the pizza is the one the show will be following going forward.
Oh, Internet. Not everything is ‘Lost.’
So Jeff turned the donkeywheel?
Way to Sepinwall that review there, Alan.
C’mon you guys. Jeff got an arm transplant and Pierce is a zombie. It’s obvious.
i really hope that we do see evil troy and abed later on, though.
I was going to read the review, but I just assumed you were going to Alan it.
This was my favorite episode of the season. I respect the efforts in Chaos theory, but repeating the set ups 7 times made it a little repetitive for my tastes. I thought the setup for the seven stories here led to a better flow.
also, loved it, and the less Chang the better
also, loved it, and the less Chang the better
I’ve been vocally critical of too many theme/gimmick episodes over the last year but this was a very good one and my favorite episode so far this season.
Among other things, what helped was less Dean and much less Chang. Those actors do a good job but less is more. As to whose story was funniest, Annie’s made me laugh the most.
My favorite moment was when Troy was following along with Abed’s humming of the entire song. The grin on Troy’s face had me cackling.
I loved that, too. And totally believable that Troy would be the only one digging Abed’s cool jazz stylings.
Man, you really Sepinwall’ed this review.
Yes–that’s it. I’m so using this.
ahhh beat me to it.
Damn, glad I decided to read a few comments before I posted.
READERS: It is now our duty to define what it means to have “sepinwalled.”
I vote for “causing an unintended Twitter trending topic.”
since I didn’t notice anything on Twitter, I’d go with Making a good show great by pointing out great things I wouldn’t have noticed. (Chuck, Community, Mad Men – not sure if I’d have survived the Mad Men pacing without Alan – oh dear! I meant to revisit the last 2 season 4 reviews!)
It was a solid episode, but as a Psych professor, I think I’m really going to hate “Britta the Psych Major”. They really need to get a cheap consultant just to check their statements for the glaring inaccuracies in things like “homicidal personality disorder”
Maybe that was intentional?
Have you ever met a student after their first psych course? They think they can diagnose anything…
what Jayksee said. It’s no surprise that Britta would britta diagnosing people.
Why would anyone assume that Britta saying something inaccurate is a mistake by the makers of the show? There’s some things book learnin don’t teach ya!
‘Sepinwall’ has to mean stopping or putting an end to something. The ‘wall’ part is too strong to ignore.
Maybe it’s the moment when one says, of a TV show, “That’s it for me.”
I approve. I really hit the Sepinwall after the first five minutes of Whitney.
@Mike – yes! This.
LOL. That would be perfect Mike, if only Sepinwall was the actual verb of the sentence.
Maybe causing someone to stop or put an end to something? Whitney Sepinwalled me like a mack truck after the first cold open.
While I loved “Chaos Theory” I think I liked this one as much because it made me laugh out loud more than CT did.
And pure comedy is just what i needed.
You really Sepinwall’d that review, Alan. (That’s a compliment)
Question: When the S3 DVDs come out, will the episodes be sequenced based on the production schedule or when they aired? Will Chaos Theory be the 3rd ep as intended?
My guess would be that they will be sequenced based on the order in which they aired. During Season 2, “The Pyschology of Letting Go” was produced as the second episode but aired as the third, after “Accounting for Lawyers” which was produced as the third episode but aired second. On the Season 2 DVD, “Accounting for Lawyers” is sequenced as the second episode, and “The Pyschology of Letting Go” is the third. That switch might have been easier to pull off because both of those episodes were more stand-alone than “Competitive Ecology” and “Remedial Chaos Theory” (or at least they didn’t have a running joke where the punchline was revealed before the context thanks to the switch in airing dates), but it still seems likely that the Season 3 DVD will sequence the episodes by air date, since that’s the order in which most people watch the show. The switch clearly doesn’t represent an irreconcilable breach of continuity for Harmon & Co, since they made a throwaway joke about it at the beginning of ‘Chaos’.
past experience *somewhere* says that shows end up on DVD in airing order – unless they are Firefly.
The Happy Endings DVDs had the correct production order even though they were aired out of order… so there’s hope.
Homicide: Life On The Street was also released to DVD in production order despite being aired out of order on NBC.
I thought it was awesome, at least from a “delivery of laughs” perspective. And I also think it’s unjust that they don’t play Annie’s physique more. I never even realized she had a nice butt until I saw her being carried by Jeff into the cabin.
I was also caught wondering whether there’s something deeper to Troy’s choice of Pierce as the victim of the “butt to boobs and feet to arms” thing. I can’t figure it out just yet though…
Urgh, I meant to say “play up”.
As a further appendment, I could easily picture any Jeff/Annie hookup turning…well, not violent per se, but certainly it could be interpreted as such by some.
“I was also caught wondering whether there’s something deeper to Troy’s choice of Pierce as the victim of the “butt to boobs and feet to arms” thing. I can’t figure it out just yet though… ”
I think it just plays into Pierce as Troy and Abed’s antagonist over Troy moving out of Pierce’s house to live with Abed, like we saw in the Britta (?) timeline in “Chaos Theory”.
“I think it just plays into Pierce as Troy and Abed’s antagonist over Troy moving out of Pierce’s house to live with Abed, like we saw in the Britta (?) timeline in ‘Chaos Theory’.”
There’s also Troy’s general fondness for “butt stuff.”
This episode not only had the misfortune of competing with the similar Chaos Theory episode, but also having to live up to Community’s past two Halloween episodes (both of which I thought were classics).
Compared to those three episodes, this one was pretty weak. On its own merits, it was above average. I expected more though.
I loved it–both concept and execution. I wasn’t wild about the zombie episode (likely because I’m not a fan of the genre, though I found it funnier on second viewing once I knew what to expect), and wasn’t sure what shenanigans we’d be in for this year. So I was glad there was no party, and we just got the group in a room telling these hilarious and revealing stories. So fun to again see the group get to act out realities that don’t have to actually become a part of the show going forward, as with Chaos Theory. This will be a halloween classic for me, as much as there can be such a thing for a sitcom…
Was there a thanksgiving episode? I’m making a collection of Thanksgiving eps, and I forget…
I am apparently an infant because Pierce getting hit in the face with a frying pan twice made me laugh and laugh and laugh!
While I see now the “Inspector Spacetime” costumes, I thought through out the episode that Abed was Alex DeLarge, with the hat and the white coat. Anyone else make the “Clockwork Orange” connection?
I have not watched that movie – I’ve only read about it. And yet recently something reminded me of it. It *might* have been Community.
Not the only one. I didn’t make the “Inspector Spacetime” connection right away, so I thought they were going for some kind of Keystone Cops gag; and then Abed sitting and framed a certain way made me think of Alex. Probably the Kubrick Stare that Danny Pudi usually pulls off.
Britta reading “Warren Piece” during her own fantasy might have been my favorite joke of the whole show.
Seconded
I absolutely love Community, but I thought this episode was quite weak. And it highlighted some of the tougher issues the show is struggling with, like what the hell Chevy Chase is doing on this show, and how to make Shirley interesting. But more than that, it just wasn’t all that funny to me. Chaos Theory might not have been that hilarious either, but it was much more inventive, with some extremely clever and original storytelling.
By the way, I think sepinwalling should mean taking a random quote and using it in a “as soon as I” statement.
I was hoping that Alan’s quote this week would be, “As soon as I let poop spoil. . . . ”
Gladly, I was rooting for “As soon as I hear something awesome out there…”
I absolutely love Community, but I thought this episode was quite weak. And it highlighted some of the tougher issues the show is struggling with, like what the hell Chevy Chase is doing on this show, and how to make Shirley interesting. But more than that, it just wasn't all that funny to me. Chaos Theory might not have been that hilarious either, but it was much more inventive, with some extremely clever and original storytelling.
Did anyone get the full quote of what Jeff called Britta when he pulled her out of the closet in Annie’s story? I plan on using it in everyday conversation and I want to be sure I get it right.
silence your slackened maw your drained and tainted bitch-dog
Thank you. I’ll use that at my next presentation when someone asks a stupid question.
Troy’s story was a “Human Centipede” reference.
Agree that the timing was unlucky for this to follow Chaos Theory but it was a decent ep. Not quite as great as other Halloween eps of yore.
I’d argue that to “Sepinwall” is to become to close to a subject to have an objective view, but I like previous poster’s idea of it being the point you hit when you know you’ve given up on a show.
As much as I enjoy Britta, I’m getting a serious case of Britta burnout. Sometimes she’s too much and I feel she’s been featured pretty heavily lately. Other than that it was a good episode.
As many different ways as they’ve used Britta lately, I have to say Gillian Jacobs has nailed every one of them.
From the goofy high riffs and in the moment “Roxanne”-ing of Chaos Theory, to the earnest storyteller, and the various roles she played in the fantasy world in the episode, her performance has been spot on. (not that others in the cast have been bad, just she’s stood out to me lately)
*this* episode, the various roles she played in *this episode, not *the* episode (I wish this site had an “edit comment” feature sometimes)
I Lol’ed at Pierce using his junk to beat up Troy.
Fun episode, pure and simple. Lots of nice little bits added up together.
Just having Abed say, “we should stand in the middle of the room, back-to-back, holding knives” and then Gilligan Cut to it. Fantastic. Followed by the shipper tease: “I love you-” “Shhh!”
It was mostly everybody’s meta-digressions within their story characters that contained the funniest lines.
Technically speaking, Troy and Abed weren’t dressed up as “Inspector Spacetime” characters for Halloween. That’s just what they were wearing at home.
Does ‘to Britta’ mean ‘to fuck up’ or ‘to fuck’. The way Jeff hesitated in his answer makes me think it’s actually the latter. And she is kinda loose.
Britta had asked if it was a “minor” mistake. Obviously it meant to really screw something up badly, so he took chose the lesser definition.
doesn’t it seem supicious that Abed only got 1 question “wrong”? Maybe he is the most psychopathic one of them all, and just knows how people should answer the questions and filled in his survey accordningly, which points more to him being the most psychopathic, not the least crazy.
Actually, I think Abed is sane, five are crazy, and Jeff is to be determined, since he admitted to filling it out randomly.
Favorite part was Troy and Abed using their combined powers to pick up the knife, only to cut the sandwich.
Two best moments of the episode for me:
1) “Troy and Abed sewn togeeeeeeether!”
2) Dean Pelton slamming the door open as the Devil with a chainsaw and screaming “Gayyyy Marriage!!!!!!’
my favorite moment was Britta’s radio news anchor reading, in complete seriousness: “top story: an escaped convict from the asylum has escaped and he’s mental and he’s on the loose and stuff…He was last seen in the woods and has a thingy for a hand, a hook thing where his hand should be, you know what I mean.”
I’d go for Pierce’s “I thought I heard something awesome out there..”
Chase’s delivery was perfect.
Yeah, bad timing for this episode. Even if there was a one week break between multiple story lines, this would’ve been even better.
We’ve seen Annie do ‘the robot’ before. In the Chicken Fingers episode from season 1, I think.
I liked this episode. I think I’ll probably appreciate it more after another viewing. But after a two-week layoff following a Pantheon episode like ‘Chaos Theory’, it was inevitably going to disappoint some fans.
“I am a robot. I am programmed to love this backpack.”
The comment section today has been as funny as the ep itself.. (without getting all out of hand like in the AVClub).. i liked the expression “hitting a SepinWall”, to express giving up on a bad show.. although it should be apart from using Sepinwall as a verb.. on that regard i like “We should do our best to Sepinwall Pan Am”, meaning saving the a worthy show, even though i guess Alan doesnt consider Pan Am one, but right now it didnt come to my mind a good show that urgently needs saving.
Unrelated, if im not mistaken by now Gillian has made out with Joel, Danny, Donald and Allison.. Allison has made out with Joel, Danny, Donald, Danny and Gillian.. my, this is getting very 90210/Gossip Girl-y
You may be on to something JK, and I’ll add that that Sepinwall, as a verb should tie into his unending appreciation for Midnight Run.
So, maybe “To Sepinwall” something is to do indepth analysis on, and sing the praises of, something which could be overlooked by the masses or forgotten.
And a side effect of Sepinwalling something would be that you could get other people to check it out, and maybe come to appreciate it too.
– and on your second comment … as far as the female cast members, IIRC Shirley has only made out with …. Chang. Not fair. She is the same age as Jeff, after all.
I’m thinking “Sepinwalling” now has to mean asking people not to do something specifically because you know that by asking them not to do it they will do it.
This is easily my favorite episode of the season so far, and a proper addition to the top ten in the run of the series. With the extra time off I didn’t really feel a repetitiveness with Remedial Chaos theory, and I thought this one was both more funny and more bitingly observant of the characters.
I have to disagree with the line of distinction Alan has drawn between the two. “Chaos” offered both standard fare of known group dynamics and a few relevant observations through the timeline disparities, but most of it was just butterfly effect disparities played up for humor in an overtly gimmicky story. “Horror Fiction” was both hysterically funny and managed to follow a more conventional narrative arc despite showing the different worldviews. It also had a far greater focus on legitimate character commentary, and it would be impossible to hit so many good notes in such little time without being a little obvious. The Shirley sketch was weak and a little too on the nose, but I enjoyed the rest greatly. The fact that Alan fails to mention Britta envisioning herself reading Leo Tolstoy’s epic novel “Warren Piece,” by far the funniest joke of the whole episode for me, suggests that there may have been better nuance and sight gags, it was just harder to notice over the more obvious references.
The show is still very clever but for me, it hasn’t been funny at all this season. And using Britta’s name as a verb – didn’t The Simpsons do that ages ago with “pulling a Homer”?
“And using Britta’s name as a verb – didn’t The Simpsons do that ages ago with “pulling a Homer”?”
Cheers did it many years ago, with “pulling a Claven” (for Cliff Claven)
It’s been done before, but this felt like something this particular group of friends would do opposed to something the writers thought was funny.
Friends also did it with “pulling a Monica.”
“Pulling” is the verb in all of the examples listed here. So far no one has listed a name as a verb.
This episode pulled a Monica
When even the event episodes like last night’s are mediocre, it’s now obvious that this show is in a serious writing slump. Ever since the D&D episode from last year (which was great), the show has lost it’s way, with only a few moments of brilliance punctuating long stretches of mediocrity. When I watch my DVD of season 1, all I can think is “What happened? Look how great this was.”
Come on Community, get the magic back before it’s too late.
Nobody but me dug Abed’s using No.2 pencils as Wolverine claws (or were those Freddy Krugers?
Also, his radio labeled “Analog AM/FM/WX Radio”?
And Annie’s “You should be proud of how much I’ve changed you”?
Lost to “Vampire Diaries” last night. Is that acceptable even with the World Series going?
One thought: I think your read from “Chaos Theory” that Jeff is the villain is a little simple. Maybe I’m going too deep for a sitcom, but the group was at its best when it recognized and called Jeff on his selfish scheming. I kind of see this as saying that Jeff’s always going to be a selfish d-bag, but his schemes have worth. They brought everyone together in the first place, and when people come back at him and call him on his flaws, they’re stronger and he mans up and does the right thing.
I disagree with the conclusion of this episode on two levels.
First, I would argue that in this group based on behavior and character backgrounds the person least likely to be crazy is Troy Barnes.
Annie has had an Adderol addiction due to her overcompetitiveness and lead to a breakdown and need for counseling.
Britta puts a tremendous amount of pressure on herself which leads her to make mistakes and to social isolation and anxiety.
Abed is so cold and rational he has trouble understanding normal emotions. This is not through his observation power but how to produce them. He also had a magical break down where everyone was claymated.
Pierce is racist and his fear of being left out leads him to antagonistic to others. He also got hooked on pain killers.
Shirley’s religious zealotry makes her really judgmental and leads to her social isolation which has resulted in drinking and the break up of her marriage.
Jeff is the worst. He has predicated a whole identity around not letting anyone near him. He keeps all his toiletries near his body and calls phone sex lines telling the woman on the other end of the line that he is fat just to know that some one would love him anyway if he was. More on him later.
Troy is a misogynist. He treats Britta terribly when she makes a mistake (I know this is may be a boyish way of his to show that he likes her but it is not healthy). Regardless of this Britta sees him as a really good and mature person. Sure he is dumb but that it is what makes him lovable. Most importantly he is not dumb in a way that no one could be that stupid but more dumb in a naive sense which makes him more believable. However, none of his qualities lead him to be isolated from the group. He has a deep close relationship with Abed but it hasn’t prevented him from socializing with others. It has actually enhanced it, as they have held a dinner party together. If he were to leave apparently the apocalypse would happen (while he felt terrible about himself with Pierce. He realized in order to grow he had to move out and try to make it on his own). He is the rock center of that group (your welcome Brian Williams. I will never watch your show).
In looking for a disorder, something that makes some one out of order with the rest of society there are three important factors
1)Is the person able to think rationally?
2)Is the person’s behavior interfering with their ability to interact with other people in a non-confrontational and antagonistic manner?
3)Is the person’s behavior interfering with their ability to achieve their own personal goals?
Troy is the only one who doesn’t fit all of these parameters.
On another level, I have another problem with this episode. For me this episode doesn’t follow the story that started the beginning of this season (this may have been Harmon’s way of saying we are moving to the next chapter of the season but I wanted a more organic shift and proper clues to indicate so within the episode). When I first heard this premise I thought that the crazy one would either be Abed or Jeff. Abed because he has such trouble engaging in normal conversation with other human beings which continues his arc from Critical Film Studies and Harmon’s comments that he wants to explore why its so tough being Abed and why Harmon lavishes so much interest in the character.
However, this would not have satisfied the narrative set up at the beginning of the season. At the beginning of the season we saw Jeff sick and Piercelike. He was confronted by the table (as a proxy for the group) afraid that the group had out grown him. In Remedial Chaos Theory we saw that things went wrong every time he told Britta to stop singing and he set up the game so that he could selfishly avoid being part of the chance to get the pizzas. When he came back he realized that the group was The Bravermans or The Cosbys without him.
Having Jeff identified as the crazy one who has harmful tendencies would push this narrative forward in an interesting way. Much of Community has been seen through the perspective of Jeff Winger towards the group. It would be very interesting to find out that the lens through which we are viewing these people is in fact a very destructive one.
That being said given how much I have disliked Jeff this year I liked Britta’s story the best.
Although when I heard him going into his speech voice again I yelled at the TV “nooooo” I have heard those rhythms too much at the end of each episode and it is tiring (I wish Abed would do it more). But I found his explanation that Chang was the real crazy one heart warming and the most plausible, in reality. This is because Chang’s pathological neglect of his duties nearly all got them killed.
But this was a fun episode where we got a bit from each character so I can’t complain too much.
Does anyone know what song to listen Abed in its history ?
The cabin they were and everything that happened after Abed’s story reminded me of the Foo Fighters music video for “Everlong.”