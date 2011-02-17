‘Community’ – ‘Intermediate Documentary Filmmaking’: Pierce the puppet-master

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I bounce a check to Kunta Kinte…
Taken just on its own merits as an individual episode of “Community,” I thought “Intermediate Documentary Filmmaking” was pretty fantastic: an affectionate spoof of the mockumentary style of “The Office” and “Modern Family” that then used that style to tell a bunch of really effective, even moving, character stories while still leaving room for big laughs from Troy’s terrified reaction to smilin’ LeVar Burton.
Looked at from the bigger picture of season two – specifically from the episodes we’ve gotten in 2011 – it was more problematic.
To put it simply, I loved the episode and yet I find it hard to believe that the study group would ever tolerate Pierce’s presence after what he does here.
I talked about Pierce’s troubling behavior in the D&D episode, and when we got the painkiller addiction story last week, I assumed that was how the series would deal with it: all of Pierce’s recent thuggishness would be written off as a result of the pills and he would go back to being the offensive but not malicious character he’d been before. When the Russo brothers spoke about this episode with Vulture’s Joe Adalian, they said one of its goals was to help redeem Pierce. If anything, I think the opposite happened. Pierce was even more evil here than he was in the D&D episode, or the trampoline episode, or at pretty much any time in the life of the series. What he did to the group in general and Jeff in particular was pretty unforgivable, and it was done without the aid of pain pills. This was an unclouded Pierce doing this, and if we’re supposed to take the emotions of the study group seriously – which this series, and this episode in particular, asks us to do – then this would lead to a permanent shunning.
Even Pierce’s explanation for why he did it shouldn’t help. It makes sense from Pierce’s point of view, because he’s so oblivious to his own flaws that he thinks he’s been treated unfairly by the others all this time. But this isn’t like Jerry on “Parks and Recreation” being unfairly turned into the butt of everyone’s jokes and scorn(*). Pierce is treated the way he is because of how he treats others, going all the way back to the pilot. He wasn’t originally a bad guy, but he was definitely someone who could be extremely difficult to be around, to the point where it wasn’t unreasonable for the others to avoid him and/or joke about him behind his back. Jeff says that Pierce’s behavior here doesn’t disprove the theory that he’s a joke, but it’s actually worse. The only way I could see him regaining the others’ affection and approval would be if he acted out what’s written in Royal Tenenbaum’s epitaph – and, of course, he’d be dead at the end of that.
(*) Though, come to think of it, a “Jerry’s revenge” episode of “Parks and Rec” would be kind of fantastic. Get on it, Ken Tremendous!
If “Community” wants to be a show that doesn’t care about continuity or consistent characterization and just try to tell the funniest jokes and most memorable stories it can each week, I would be disappointed but would at least be able to accept Pierce’s ongoing presence. But that’s not what that show was or is, and all the material involving Jeff, Britta, Shirley and Annie was a reminder of that.
Right now, the show has a pretty big Pierce problem, and this episode not only didn’t start to fix it, it made it worse.
And yet, again, taken outside the context of that Pierce problem, it was wonderful. Hell, even Pierce’s behavior itself was a great showcase for Chevy Chase if you can set aside the notion of consistency and consequences.
First, let’s take the mockumentary framework, which was a great example of “Community” having its cake and eating it, too. Not only does it get Abed out of the way (since Pierce’s mindgames would have never worked on him, and I think even Pierce would recognize that), but it allows the show to point out the many crutches that the docu-style comedies lean on – talking head interviews for easy exposition of complicated plots, random shots plus a voiceover to suggest thematic connection when you don’t have a proper ending in mind – at the same time it’s taking full advantage of them. I don’t know how you tell this particular story – or, at least, tell it this well – without the device.
And showing everything as filmed through Abed’s cameras also allowed the show to achieve a level of intimacy and emotional honesty with several of its characters that it’s much harder to achieve within the context of a “normal” episode.(**) Yes, most episodes have some kind of heartwarming moment, even the more ridiculous or pop culture referential episodes like the chicken fingers outing, but the documentary device created this added illusory level of reality to the proceedings. This version of Jeff Winger seemed even more human than the Jeff Winger we usually get, and that allowed the show to really get up close and personal with the anguish and confusion he was feeling over Pierce’s lie about his dad.(***)
(**) As we’ve discussed repeatedly, ain’t no such thing as a “normal” episode of this show.
(***) If the Emmys ever recognized that this show, and Joel McHale in particular, existed, I think this might be a very fine submission episode for him.
It was especially impressive that the episode reached this level of intimacy and vulnerability and yet was still able to leave plenty of room for jokes. Troy’s bequeathing was just a joke from beginning to end – and a hilarious one, given that Donald Glover crying and/or screaming is never not funny, and when you couple that with his stone-faced terror mask, you get something truly special.(****)
(****) Similarly, if the Emmy voters ever got their heads out of their rears and realized how funny Glover was, I imagine he could get very far with an episode that features him breaking down in sobs as he sings the “Reading Rainbow” theme and screams, “Set phasers to love me!!!!”
But even the other four bequeathing stories had their funny moments: Britta’s explanabrag about complisults, Britta and Jeff’s role-playing exercise that quickly gets out of control as they try to one-up each other, Shirley acknowledging that she uses guilt as a weapon and then using it on Abed, Troy explaining that he and Abed have a pact to stage the other’s death like a suicide based on the unjust cancellation of “Firefly,” LeVar Burton’s pleased “More fish for Kunta!,” etc. At the same time the episode was dealing honestly with Jeff’s abandonment issues, with Shirley’s insecurities about her place within the group, with Britta’s belief that she’s not worthy of the ideals she always brags about, etc., it was also finding ways to tell jokes about many of those things.
And, again, within the context of this episode, Chevy Chase was pretty damn superb. We know how desperately Pierce craves being the center of attention (and suspect that Chevy does, as well), and so an episode in which every character is either talking to him, talking about him, or struggilng with something he’s done to them was like a dream come true, and I loved the ways both big and small that he picked the others apart. (One of my favorites was his disappointed “oh” at hearing that the presence in his room isn’t Death, but Britta.)
On its own, one of my favorite “Community” episodes ever. But I don’t know how the hell they dig their way out of the Pierce hole after this. They could try swapping his position with Chang’s, but the end implied that he’s still part of the group, and I don’t buy that. At all.
What did everybody else think?
it was so so great from beginning to end that i almost don’t want to think about its place in the season as a hole, but i agree – harmon and the writers have created for themselves a Pierce Dilemma and i’m worried about how they’ll overcome it.
ugh, sorry – *whole
I agree that Pierce’s behavior is troubling for the show in the short-term, but it will make much more sense in the Season 5 arc, when Jeff Winger, who finally gets his attorney license back, has to defend Britta, Troy and Shirley since they are being charged for the violent murder of Pierce. Annie, who just graduated and became Jeff’s paralegal, assists on the case. Abed is the CourtTV cameraman, and Chang is the bailiff. In the end, Jeff proves that Rich was the one that did it, finally revealing that beneath his sunny demeanor, he is actually a serial killer, which let’s face it, we all suspect anyway. (In the final plot twist, we find that while Rich is charged with the crime, the murder was actually orchestrated by Levar Burton, who was mad Pierce wouldn’t pay for his flight home from the hospital).
Alan: I just started watching this show recently. I really like it — it’s way more creative than most sitcoms, which usually bore me. But I don’t understand the background. Why are they in a study group together? Why is it so important they stay together? Is there some place I can read a catch-up synopsis?
It’s basically a hokey sitcom premise. Jeff needs to get a Bachelor’s Degree because his was fraudulent so he goes to community college. He sees Britta, wants to have sex with her, so fakes a study group. She tells others, etc.
I can’t recommend the Season 1 DVDs highly enough. They are really cheap and loaded with extras and commentary.
Still trying to figure out what they’re going to do about Jeff getting that BA. Are they all going to go to the same four-year school after this?
It will get cancelled long before that scenario becomes a problem. It won’t last beyond a third season.
They said worse about Chuck…This is NBC, as long as they pump out terrible new shows, existing shows with a consistent (albeit small) audience like Community, Chuck, etc. will have a place on the air
I don’t think thats fair. NBC has been pretty terrific with comedy recently (and historically). Their dramas for the last five years or so have been terrible though.
I noticed the same thing last week when John Oliver said “you’re nearing the end of your second year, Jeff…” And I realized that the show is basically half over, and I got sad.
Back during the first season, I was hoping that they’d do one semester a season, so they could reasonably drag it out to eight seasons if they could, but they missed that boat, and unless they slow down time (like some other “school”-based shows), or everyone becomes super-seniors, or they come up with some serious format-altering for the 5th season (which I generally don’t believe they’d do), I don’t think they can reasonably push it past 4 seasons, which is a shame because this isn’t a cult comedy like Arrested Development, it seems like it’s one of those ensemble shows that really could last 6-8 years.
Echos, you’re the AT&T of this comment thread.
You can get a four year degree at a community college. It’s a common misconception that community colleges only offer two year programs. Yes, many people use that option, especially if they have bad high school grades and want to use the two years at community college to get a good GPA so they can transfer. But if someone just wants a simple BA they can stay at the community college.
Perfect summary of the Pierce situation. As Jeff drug him out of the car, my thought was “how do you get back to status quo?” Otherwise, another jaw-dropping comedy epic during a season where they do this every third week.
@Ken Rhodes – Respect for the non-adjectival usage of the word “epic.”
Yeah, I think that’s pretty much how I’d react if I met LeVar Burton.
Impressively tight, funny, sweet, smart episode.
I’ve been moving towards the position of Tara Ariano et al at the Extra Hot Great podcast (which I highly recommend): [extrahotgreat.com] that Pierce is just obnoxious and the show would be better without him. He really is just an awful person.
That said as you say, this episode was hilarious, mostly because of Donald Glover. Wow.
This is an episode that is right behind the Chicken fingers and Paintball episode. It was that good. But I do agree, Pierce is getting worse on the show. He has no point anymore. Unless they start up an evil study group to feud with the original study group, I have a hard time seeing them redeeming Pierces character
That was wonderful! Every moment regarding LeVar Burton was hilarious! More fish for Kunta!
This was a brilliant episode, so funny I can’t even believe it nailed every segment, the Donald Glover scenes unbelievable. I want to see if there could be something funnier this entire tv season
Now to what Alan said, I am going to say, I understand what you are talking about, but I am going to trust Dan Harman and the other writers, because they have not let me down yet.
So you are correct that Pierce is a problem, but I have faith these writers will either create a solution, or change the dynamic of the show that fits.
Introduced Community to my cousin tonight but he walked out in the middle while I laughed out loud during Troy’s crying. Guess I should have shown modern warfare =|
Correct. Modern Warfare is the ultimate Community conversion tool.
I disagree. You need to know something about the characters for Modern Warfare to work. Comparative Religion is more indicative of what the show is like, requires less knowledge of the characters, and features a magnificent guest performance.
Couldn’t agree more. After Jeff vowed to give Pierce a beating if his father didn’t show, I thought surely his father WOULD show. Once Pierce pulled his final stunt in the car, I thought the only way to resolve the episode would be for him to be completed banished from the group. From an emotional/character-development standpoint, the ending was totally unsatisfying and made no sense for Jeff’s character (Pierce cruelly tormenting him is OK because it made him realize he has unresolved issues with his father, huh?). If that’s the way Community wants to treat morality and relationships, then I don’t think it’ll ever be a truly great show (I’ve already thought some of its resolutions were overly trite in the past).
Well said. I hate to say it, but I’m forcing myself to laugh louder and “aww” more than I really feel. (Its really because my girlfriend doesn’t like it as much as I do so I have to justify her watching it). The show has gone downhill for sure almost to the point that I only watch it once and not two or three times like I used to. The writers are starting to treat the watchers/fans like so many other shows, like we’re idiots. Or maybe they are getting lazy. How is it that will only reward new people to the show but treat its most loyal and I can say it, obsessed fans so badly with the lack of continuity. Would you hang out with Pierce? I know if he did that to me and my friends, I would literally never talk to him again.
I don’t know if it was intentional, but the Death/Britta confusion reminded me of the similar knock-knock joke with cancer.
I agree. Based on the interviews, I was expecting this to humanize Pierce a lot more than what we got. At least it was still funny (is that the first time got Donald Glover’s stare since he put on the pharoah headdress?).
Intentionally or not, this episode made a good case that the show would be better off if it was always filmed this way.
This show isn’t made for documentary format. Community is the least real sitcom on air. It exists in a universe of the surreal. Filming it in anyway approaching reality and being sincere about it would shackle it’s imaginary and satirical possibilities.
Do you think the paintball episode or the zombie episode could work as a “real” show?
What makes Community the last real sitcom on the air?
Not last real, “least real.”
I don’t know Alan, Pierce flailing around on the ground screaming and crying showed him as being so utterly pathetic and hopeless, I can buy the group giving him a mulligan on this one. Especially because his attempts to torture them resulted in the characters coming to really upbeat personal conclusions, like Jeff realizing he does have Daddy-issues, and Britta realizing that she is a good person. I was in the same place you are right after the D & D episode, where I honestly couldn’t understand why they would ever let him back in the room. I think this episode at least put him back in the general direction of redemption.
I would also add Glover’s freak out in the snack room as one of his finest moments on the show.
The only thing I took from this episode was the very minor admission from Pierce at the end where he was lying on the floor and says “good point” when Jeff tells him he’s only achieving the reverse effect with his mind games. Hopefully that will steer that character back on course next week.
Are they setting up killing Pierce off? That’s the only way out of the situation at this point.
I had that exact reaction to this episode. I could definitely see them killing him off in the season finale.
They’ve dug the Pierce hole deep enough that I desperately hoped he had died when they showed them at the end of the previous episode. In fact, it almost seems the writers have gone out of their way to make us want Pierce dead. Hopefully that fate still awaits him.
Agreed agreed agreed from beginning to end, Alan. I, too, was waiting, at the beginning, for the whole Pierce nightmare to be pill-induced: heck, his description of aliens and such set it up. Turning the set-up into an extended Pierce revenge exercise seems to have brought his character to the edge of a cliff and I don’t see where it can go from there.
But geez, the rest of the episode! Sheer bliss! I not only had to pause the show to recover from laughter repeatedly, I had to pause reading this review to recover from laughing repeatedly. It was all just So Damn Good.
But we’ve now had three straight Pierce-is-hateful episodes, haven’t we? Something’s got to give. I just don’t want it to be the show’s integrity.
I don’t know. I think when Annie gave him her reasons for returning the tiara, that did have an impact on Pierce. And you could say that, since the group tends to follow Jeff’s lead, and Jeff was in Pierce’s hospital room, they wouldn’t kick him out over his objections. Whether Jeff was there out of remorse for hitting Pierce, that may not matter.
I think that they’ll never get rid of him so the rest of the group will just put up with him. At this point he’s a part of their “family” and with how old he is he won’t change.
First off: The timing of this episode couldn’t have been worse for those who are mad at you for being too hard on “Modern Family” while loving on “Community” — especially considering you posted today how you’re giving up on one and had advanced knowledge of the other. Like a tough combination punch.
As for the episode itself? I loved it. I continue to be impressed by how effortlessly this show foreshadows future episodes by mentioning Jeff’s estranged father by name a few weeks back in the Dungeons and Dragons episode or by referencing Fat Neil a few times before his episode. Or when Rowboat Cop Abed noted the future story lines involving both his mother and Troy’s birthday.
Accordingly, I’ve had faith in their handling of Pierce’s story arc. I can agree that it hasn’t gone as flawlessly as I’d have liked, but I can see this somewhat as a telling of Pierce’s side. (Of all sides, really, thanks to Abed’s documentation.) His truth is out there and the group probably does too often take advantage of him. And he’s proven — if nothing else — at least adept at understanding who these people are around him. And there is something redeeming about that. Probably my favorite Pierce-centric episode ever.
The absence of Chang was a relief. It’s unfortunate that Ken Jeong and Chevy Chase — who often seem like the names the show most often promotes — are playing the characters that, for lack of a better word, are the least essential to the show. So I appreciate restraint when an episode does not really require their presence at all.
I was wondering how long it would take for someone to gratuitously mention Modern Family in response to this review. My over under was 45 minutes.
Why is it so important to you to know that daddy loves your show most?
Gratuitously? The episode seemed to be directly referencing a competing show, so much so that even Alan commented on it in his review. And I found the timing with his earlier announcement interesting — and perhaps unfortunate.
Anyway, I don’t care which show he loves most, but I do like reading his reviews of any show I watch. This includes both Community and Modern Family.
Still think chase is gone from the cast by the end of the season
Interesting take, I definitely agree that pierce has gotten too angry and malicious, starting with the trampoline episode. The episodes before that, he would either be insulting but without the malicious attitude or his actions would be given a deeper meaning that reconciled them in the end.
But in the trampoline episode, he destroys it because he was left out, and is physically punished but doesn’t seem to learn anything from it and the viewer doesn’t feel any better about what he did. The D&D episode was almost painful to watch (although still hilarious) just because Pierce came off as so cruel and we were left without seeing him come to any understanding of how wrong he was acting, only that he lost the game.
In the end, I would agree that Pierce doesn’t seem like he belongs in the group anymore and I wonder if they might be setting him up for an impending departure. I love Chevy Chase and have enjoyed the job he’s done for the show, but I find myself more and more unwilling to forgive Pierce as his character evolves, and I don’t know that any one episode will redeem him.
I love the show and everything else is fantastic. But Pierce is definitely the one aspect of the show that really nags at me.
Just to play devil’s advocate, let’s consider Pierce’s side. The two members of the group he most wants to relate to find a wonderful thing (the trampoline) and don’t share it with him. When he finds it and hurts himself, no one really seems that upset. They rip off his casts because they think he stole a pen, they forget his birthday, they try to keep him from having a big role in their play (even though the audience loves him). They not only don’t invite him to their game, they invite a guy they ostensibly hate and another loser they used to make fun of. They try to help that guy, but none of them seem to care about how Pierce feels. Which wouldn’t be so bad (no one has ever cared how Pierce feels) but they constantly talk about how they’re a family and the importance of the group.
From Pierce’s perspective, these may appear to be people who claim to care but don’t really; in other words, liars. From that angle, forcing them to face some truths might seem like utterly poetic justice.
I don’t know, we’re all looking for some resolution to Pierce’s actions, but I wonder if that’s even possible without selling out Pierce’s character a bit.
just to play reality. he threatens and then ruins something his friends love. no need to feel bad for the results of him being a terrible person. they all treated each other far worse than the cast thing in that ep before FINALLY going to the person who is the most likely to do something terrible like torture others by not admitting a mistake. ok, i admit they forgot his bday. then he bribes and manipulates the youngest and most desperate person in the group after seeing the horrible situation she was stuck in, then uses the fact he has money to make her miserable and completely mess her up and ruin her play to help people so they wouldnt end up like her just so he could be a selfish bastard. then he intentionally tries to make a suicidal person commit suicide. all of these were from HIS perspective.
and since the “reply to comment” actually worked this time. i still love the show and found this episode hilarious but claiming he had reason to be such a terrible person argument still doesnt make sense to me
If this is a just universe, Donald Glover will land a role in a comedy film a la Ed Helms in The Hangover and become a big star off of it.
I guess my question about Pierce is this – would anyone miss him if he was written out? I think about the other 6 characters, and even Chang, and I think the show would be lesser for losing them. But take Chevy Chase out of Community and, honestly, I think it would be at least as good if not better. He always felt, to me at least, like the Big Name that they hooked in order to get the show on the air rather than someone who was integral to the ensemble.
I agree. Losing Chevy wouldn’t hurt the show at all, and may actually make it better…although I’d hate to think of a Chevy-less episode of Dungeons and Dragons.
Still think Chevy will be off the show by end of season
Totally agree. Especially on the “Pierce Issue”. At the beginning of the episode I thought, “Pierce is faking,” and then “crap, this makes 3 of the last 4 episodes where Pierce is either an ass or maliciously evil.” I think it’s definitely a problem. I know you can’t fit a humorless, savage beating into a show like this but I really wanted Jeff to go through with his threat when he ran down that car. I had a similar feeling during the D&D episode when Jeff and Pierce were talking in the hallway. Most people would have punched Pierce in the face at that point. There really is no clear reason why the group wants to spend any time with him. We can only assume he’s a lot nicer at home or Troy would have moved out by now. I recognize how great this episode was but thinking about what Pierce has become definitely detracted for me. Though, I still laughed quite hard at everything Donald Glover did.
I had always hoped they’d do an episode set in Pierce’s house with Troy. I’d love to see what’s going on there. Sometimes I think the college aspect can be a bit stifling.
I don’t know that I agree with you about the Pierce thing. I think they did start digging him out of the hole. No, it’s not completely fixed, but I have a feeling they have an ace in the hole. I don’t think Pierce initially realized how hurt Jeff was by his dad. And so I think that phone call he made was him actually calling Jeff’s dad to tell him not to show up and he was willing to take the pounding that came with that decision.
Then the fact he was hospitalized and Jeff went apecrap on him and they at least get why he’s been acting like such a wang between the pills and feeling like everybody hates him, they laid the groundwork for him being redeemed by the group.
You might have a point, but I would have to find out that he really did call Jeff’s dad.
One great thing about this episode was all the callbacks to previous incidents in the group. The writers are honoring what happened before so I am more willing to trust that they will solve the Pierce Dilemma in an acceptable way.
I’m still waiting to see about Pierce. This group of writers seems smart, I have trouble believing they’d let Pierce get this unlikeable for no reason. I think we’re still on the way to something.
Alan, I followed a little bit of this discussion on whether episodic reviews are good/bad/whatever. I’m curious if, by season’s end, this particular episode of Community will be like one tree in the metaphorical forest. (but I like your weekly reviews, I’m not making a case about that)
You guys need to calm down on the whole Pierce thing. None of you have EVER had friends or acquaintances that you really couldn’t stand for 95% of the time you were around them, but because of the other 5% of the time you couldn’t just get rid of them?
I mean have any of you really ever told a friend, “look you’re really mean, I can’t be friends with you anymore”.
That isn’t realistic. Pierce is funny as hell in his off color comments and mean spirit-ness. Is the study group really going to dump a lonely old man off like he’s garbage? Of course not.
Doesn’t mean they won’t talk bad about him from time to time and mess with him, but they aren’t just going to abandon him.
He might be a crotchety, lonely, old son of a bitch, but he is their crotchety, lonely, old son of a bitch.
Hope he hangs around for as long as the series is on.
“None of you have EVER had friends or acquaintances that you really couldn’t stand for 95% of the time you were around them, but because of the other 5% of the time you couldn’t just get rid of them?”
No. Why would I want to spend time with someone who’s so awful?
“I mean have any of you really ever told a friend, “look you’re really mean, I can’t be friends with you anymore”.”
Yes. What’s so unbelievable about that?
Yes, I have told people they were too mean and I couldn’t deal with them anymore. I would 100% tell them exactly that if they pretended that my estranged family member was coming to see me after decades of absence, really convinced me it was so, and then disappointed and humiliated me. That’s outside the universe of what a friend or a frenemy would do. That’s outright hateful and cruel. It is realistic to not only beat the crap out of that person, if you are so inclined, but to completely shun them. Just imagine yourself as Jeff– would you want to see Pierce again or study with him? Would you just put up with him? This isn’t being a jerk in a D&D game (though I know people who have stopped being friends over just that), this is deeply personal, painful stuff. You’d have to be a real doormat to gloss over it, and Jeff isn’t.
That said, this isn’t a show about realism by any stretch, so we have to willingly suspend disbelief and accept that they forgive Pierce and tolerate him. I don’t like it, and I think it’s bad writing. The ONLY part of the show that I don’t love, because I do love this show.
THIS. I bet lots of people have a Pierce. Someone who drives you crazy, but for whatever reasons is still included in the group. Someone who drives you to the verge of being done with them, but then does something nice and you feel guilty. I don’t think it would be easy to tell someone they can’t be a part of your group anymore.
If they kicked Pierce out of the group (however that would work), it’s not like he’d drop out of school. They’d see him all the time, and it would be unbearable. Troy lives with the guy!
Also, this is a show about family, even though they’re not related. Just as you can’t unrelate yourself to people, they can’t cut Pierce loose. It would undermine the show’s basic theme.
Agreed. Any group of 7 is always going to have one that nobody is quite sure how he got there, and life would be easier if he wasn’t, but on he stays. And every group has the one person that is universally scorned (and ripped behind his back, unlike Shirley). I’m old enough to dislike Chevy Chase as Chevy Chase, but he adds a dimension to the group that would be sorely missed.
>I mean have any of you really ever told a friend, “look you’re really mean, I can’t be friends with you anymore”.
Absolutely. And then she went on to stalk me for 6 years.
Okay, I didn’t say it in the same words that you set out, but I definitely did say it. It was more like
Her: If you continue doing X, our friendship will be over.
Me: Our friendship was over last Tuesday when you did X.
It was very liberating. I’d never done that before.
I don’t think Pierce was as bad as the D&D because he didn’t say he RAPED Neil’s family, not once, but twice.
That was all in the context of a fake role play– it wasn’t Neil’s family, it was his character’s family. What he did to Jeff was about Jeff’s real family, and touched on some obviously decades old pain. Unforgivable.
If Pierce was really tormenting Jeff wouldn’t he just not have the car show up? or have it show up empty? It actually came across like he couldn’t find Jeff’s father so he had to improvise and pretend to wave and leave. Now obviously this is really stupid but Pierce is a smart or subtle character. Also, Troy and Annies bequeathments weren’t mind games at all. Britta’s was kind of, but even then not entirely cruel nor was Shirley’s. I guess I just didn’t get the innate cruelty that everyone else did.
Troy explicitly told Pierce that he never wanted to meet LeVar Burton, only have a picture, b/c you can’t disappoint a picture. So yes, it was torture to have LeVar Burton show up, as the show very clearly illustrated. Annie he wasn’t torturing b/c she’s his favorite. Not sure how you could say Shirley’s wasn’t cruel. She spent the whole episode sure that everyone was talking tons of smack about her behind her back. Britta, well, she needed that corrective, but it was still the exact kind of dilemma that would mess with her mind.
Jeff was obviously totally tormented… did you watch the same episode I did?
Pierce probably figured Troy would step up. And Shirley’s was a positive thing for her…she’s the one who made the incorrect assumption, that’s her own dumb fault.
Ryan – You really misread that scene with Jeff’s “Dad.” After Jeff told Pierce that at the first hint of a game on Pierce’s part Jeff would beat him, Pierce fumbled his paper out of his hands and grabbed the phone hurredly to make a call (and he fumbled with the phone as well). Clearly he was scared about what would happen when his plan continued.
Britta likes helping others, but is also about to be evicted because she has no money. So Pierce gives her a blank check telling her to give it to charity, and then mentions she could just keep it (tormenting her with the choice of giving away money she needs or keeping it at the expense of others who may be less fortunate and thereby rocking her world view).
Shirley gets the tape. She can either not listen to it (in that case believing that either the whole group is awful towards her if she trusts what Pierce has said is on the tape or that Pierce is awful if she sides with the group) or she can choose to listen to it (and then not only be mad that Pierce played games with her but also be mad at herself for doubting her friends)
Ralf covered Troy.
What would Pierce have to do for you to think he was cruel?
I’m really not on Pierce’s side here, but I think we’re all throwing the word “torture” around like it has no meaning. He told Shirley the gang talks about her behind her back and then gave her a CD proving that’s not true. He gave Brita 10,000 dollars. Granted, his intentions were not nice, but those characters “tortured” themselves.
The Jeff thing was pretty shitty, I don’t have anything there. Pierce is a dick, for sure. I just think there’s a bit of hyperbole going around.
When this season is over, I think we’ll totally be able to point to this episode as being the beginning of Pierce’s redemption. He may have been selfish in his actions, and he may be able to justify them to an extent, but he really does know these people and he tried to get them to see what he sees — not “torture” them. He sees Shirley’s guilt trips, so he sends her on the biggest guilt trip of all, and she learns something about herself; she can now change for the better. As can Britta, who now knows she needs to think more about herself before worrying so much about others (all the time). Troy needs to grow the eff up, and Pierce was trying to get him there by thrusting Troy’s hero in his face: Get used to disappointment, kid, that’s life (but, hey, maybe LeVar Burton wouldn’t have been a disappointment, and he’d learn not to be so scared). Annie and Abed are already fairly well-adjusted, selfless characters, so Pierce has no lessons to teach them.
Jeff, however, is a different matter. I do think Pierce was trying to help Jeff, but I don’t think he knew Jeff nearly as well as he thought. In the end, Pierce helped him, anyway, albeit inadvertantly. I am curious to know who he called…
Anyway. All that leads to the path of character redemption. The others HAVE to help him, though, like he did for them. He can’t do it alone, and I think he knows that, which is why he sticks around, even though from his perspective, they don’t understand well or treat him with a lot respect.
I believe in Dan Harmon. And, for one, would be highly disappointed if Chevy left.
>Begins the slow clap for ROBP<
You are quite right. But all I can hear in my head is “set phasers to love me.”
I guess I’m the only one who found this episode to be a bit of a disappointment. Just wasn’t that funny.
You’re not the only one. I didn’t laugh once.
2 out of 30 ain’t bad, Harmon.
@FFC I don’t think I’ve ever read a positive comment from you. Now its possible you’ve said a few and I just missed them, but most of the time you seem to complain about the show. Do you like it at all? An episode you thought was perfectly hilarious?
I love the episode. It made me laugh and emotional. But unfortunately I really can’t get over the Pierce issue. I have so much affection for this show and such faith in the writers that I really hope they can resolve this reasonably but if they don’t I will be REALLY disappointed. By really I mean REALLY REALLY disappointed.
I’m getting flashes of foreboding, like Community could end up being Glee (with regard to character inconsistency or ignoring glaring plot developments) but I don’t think it will come to that. I am maintaining faith in Dan Harmon and his team.
Still. They better deal with this Pierce issue because nothing disturbs me more than seeing my favorite shows display such glaring inconsistency.
I had the nightmareish Glee thought too. Lack of consistency is the kryptonite of hardcore fans, and hardcore fans are all this little show has. Here’s hoping that Harmon and Co are just laying the groundwork for a meaningful turnaround with Pierce.
I haven’t watched this episode yet and based on the review and comments I don’t know of I should.
Pierce ruined the D&D episode for me, and if this is yet another episode of him being a horrible person, I don’t know if I should even bother watching. I guess I should be thankful for the character, because I think I would rather the show get canceled then have to deal with the horrible Pierce again.
You are not a fan if you would prefer cancellation to seeing a mean character. I’m sorry but thats a little ridiculous.
Well the character has pretty much ruined the show for me- so I guess I am no longer a fan.
And your ba-bay is going to ruin your va-jay-jay.
I would have been disappointed if they had explained away Pierce’s actions using the pain pills. That would be too pat. He was a jerk before that, too. I trust the writers too much to give up on Pierce just yet. There’s more to this story. I hope to hear more about Pierce’s and Jeff’s fathers in an upcoming episode. Meanwhile, this episode was great. I love the Troy/LB storyline. Troy’s singing/crying scene in the bathroom was a new high for the show. I missed Abed, though, since he was behind the camera for most of the episode.
Agreed, Alan. The show is still fantastic, but the way they’ve written Pierce’s character is glaringly distracting from the rest of the show. There’s no way someone like Jeff Winger would put up with Pierce after what he did, going by the show’s internal logic. Yet we’re supposed to believe that he has.
I agree with Brendan. I didn’t find Pierce’s actions in this episode unforgivable. He wasn’t nearly as unlikeable in this episode than he was in the Dungeons and Dragons episode. I think all of the problems with continuity begin and end with that episode. While this episode didn’t repair it, I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It was a great episode.
I feel like they did explain it at the end, when Jeff basically said, “Alright, he has a point.”
Pierce has been the most left-out member of the group. His reactions have been crazy, but they are REeactions. It doesn’t mean it’s okay for him to screw with everyone, but Jeff says a lot of mean things about him and gets away with it because… he’s Jeff. Coincidentally, his was the only truly mean-spirited “gift”.
Meeting your idol and freezing up, having the chance to selfishly give yourself 10 grand, getting a CD of your friends defending you, or being handed an antique diamond tiara… they’re head games and that’s why it was a hilarious and brilliant episode, but think about it for a sec and they’re all pretty harmless at worst and actually nice at best.
Basically, there’s a difference between being an a-hole and acting like an a-hole. I think Pierce acts like one, but I don’t think he IS one. When the gang is nice to him, he’s nice (albeit crotchety and totally un-PC) back.
And that’s why they’re still friends with him- because he can be and is a decent guy deep down. That’s also why Jeff is likable and redeemable, but that’s a tangent for another time.
It’s rare that I disagree with you Alan, but I actually think it would have been a big cop-out to say, “It was the drugs talking!” Pierce has quietly evolved to the point where he’s simultaneously the most cartoonish and recognizable character, to me.
He set up tonight’s wacky hijinks, but he’s also the guy who lost his mom a few months ago and was shown to be rejected by his Dad. He’s the guy who wanted to torment Jeff, but also had that little smile at the end because he thought he and Jeff had a father/son moment together.
He’s the opposite of Shirley, but he’s also interesting and she’s… not as much.
Unsurprisingly, Teddy Pierce is my favorite. :)
Cosign this…I agree completely. I watch the show for what is, I could care less if they redeem Pierce or not.
The thing that genuinely disturbed me here involved the Pierce-Jeff interaction from the point where Jeff told Pierce how he would react if Pierce had arranged for an actor or for a no-show involving his father; he was genuinely, precisely, and unquestionably furious at the notion. So having Pierce scramble for the phone once Jeff left his room AND THEN ARRANGE FOR EXACTLY WHAT JEFF TOLD HIM TO NOT DARE TO DO was ugly and unfunny in a way that defined how unpalatable Pierce is like now. As things stand, these deeply flawed but inherently decent study group folks are ignoring the fact that they’re being jerked around and then forgiving a character who is channeling the Joker from THE DARK KNIGHT. To me, that doesn’t work at all.
What if he hadn’t been calling a car driver, but Jeff’s dad to call the whole thing off after he saw how damaged Jeff was? It’s a possibility and it throws the whole episode in a new light.
“So having Pierce scramble for the phone once Jeff left his room AND THEN ARRANGE FOR EXACTLY WHAT JEFF TOLD HIM TO NOT DARE TO DO was ugly and unfunny in a way that defined how unpalatable Pierce is like now. ”
Pierce wasn’t arranging for “exactly what Jeff told him to not do”; he was ALREADY planning on a no-show with Jeff’s dad and then had to scramble to cover for it.
I’m not buying the “Pierce called off Jeff’s dad coming” theory at all.
It would have been the easy (and predictable) choice for the writers to just blame Pierce’s behaviour on the pill addiction. There’s obviously something much deeper at play, and I think we all just need to trust in the writers to get us to that point in their own time – they haven’t really let us down before, have they? While they didn’t completely excuse or explain Pierce’s actions, they did take a step in the right direction.
Anyway, I agree that as a stand alone episode, this was a brilliant one. Can’t wait to see where it all leads.
If you are a community fan you laughed at this episode a lot. If you are not a fan you probably didn’t. That is how I usually see the show, if you get the show you laugh, if you don’t get it you don’t.
Fantastic episode. It was really funny and really highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of the mockumentary format. This episode should also be Gillian Jacobs emmy submission episode. She was so funny in this episode.
I really don’t get why people reacting this way to pierce . this isn’t a new behavior for him . and the thing that made him funny last season and this half season was THAT behavior . watch the first season again and u notice all of the pierce’s funny moments comes from him being mean.
the only diffrence on D&D episode was he had to play and obvious jerk for that format to work. it couldn’t be just a one liner or two from him to get laughs . he had to make fun of Neil’s Weight over and over again and apparently that didn’t sit right with people ….
if tonight’s episode had aired befor D&D no one would ever think twice about pierce’s action because this was just him being himself .
its like getting mad on Don Draper for cheating again…
i really hope other fans can see past that episode and just enjoy the show .
Sepinwall, you don’t know how they dig themselves out of the hole because it already happened and you missed it. Pierce getting throttled by Winger restored balance to the force.
the Troy bit was gold. be being my mid 20’s… that reference hits me deep. love this show!
When the group removed Pierce’s casts in search of Annie’s missing pen, Abed (I think) remarks that ‘this is how supervillains are born’. Pierce has been acting progressively more terrible since that episode in particular. I’m not sure I like the idea of Pierce as the group’s nemesis, if that is the road the writers are going down.
Maybe my love for Arrested Development has given me the ability to like mostly-despicable characters, but I really don’t get the Pierce-hate. I thought they were pretty up-front about addressing Pierce’s recent issues, and everyone knew he was screwing with them, but I don’t find it far-fetched that the group cares about him and is willing to put up with his petulance. And what he did was ultimately kind of positive, teaching them lessons in the finest George Bluth fashion. There’s a lot of Bluth in a few of these characters, actually.
It’s weird–it’s almost like an inversion of Arrested Development (in AD the only conventionally likeable characters were Michael, George Michael, and sometimes Maybee), whereas in Community Pierce is the *only* character who rises to AD’s standard level of dislikeability.
The comment above yours, though, is correct; I’m convinced Pierce is indeed being set up as the show’s supervillain. He’s rich, right? Rich enough to *buy* a community college with financial trouble? And torture them all, Joss Whedon-style? After all, nothing sustains a comedy like a villain, and Dean Pelton’s gotten ineffectual and predictable.
Bring on supervillain Pierce, says I.
Seps-
I really think you’re holding this show (or maybe Pierce specifically) to a standard that the creators don’t even hold it to. At some point, after you get let down 6 times by the fact that they don’t ostracize one of the show’s stars, maybe you should accept that he is part of the study group family permanently, and that’s how the view him. In the same way you would ostracize an evil brother. He might get sent to the outer section of the circle, but never actually sent outside the circle completely. I think we’d all benefit from you accepting this as a dynamic, rather than your disappointment drooping over an otherwise terrific episode. One that delivered the balance of silly and serious that makes this show terrific.
Cmon Alan. I either beg Harmon to satisfy your thirst for an explanation, or I beg you to accept that one will never come.
Terrific episode – excellent review BUT…
The rub is, WITHOUT Pierce’s prior and ongoing maniacal and insufferable behavior we don’t get a show of this quality.
I prefer to tolerate Pierce (because when it comes down to it, he, like everyone else in the show, is just a caricature of some sort.) and get truly funny yet heartfelt and poignant shows like this.
I actually wasn’t nearly as bothered by Pierce’s behavior this episode as I was in the D&D episode. With the possible exception of Shirley and Jeff, nothing that he did to the other members as the group would even remotely qualify as torture, except that he had so accurately diagnosed his friends’ flaws that he knew that, for example, giving Britta the check would cause her to examine her knee-jerk liberal guilt, as well as her underlying self interest. Even with Shirley and Jeff, if it weren’t for her feelings of exclusion/distrust of the others and his unresolved feelings toward his father, Pierce’s fairly obvious deceptions wouldn’t have gotten to them the way they did. It was pretty clear that, on some level, Jeff knew his father wasn’t coming, that it was just Pierce being Pierce, but he wasn’t prepared for the way the possibility of his father coming made him feel. True, it was pretty (characteristically) dickish of Pierce to treat his friends in a way that he knew would be hurtful to them, but this was actually much more potentially helpful than taunting a suicidal outcast. He was pointing out problems each of them had, not generic problems in the least, but problems that he could only be aware of as someone who has gotten to know them well. By the same token, if any member of the group didn’t realize how mocking Pierce for being too old to fit in (as in the birthday episode) or continually leaving him out of things would make him feel, then they clearly don’t know him nearly as well as he knows them.
Sorry this is so long, but I have one more point — I actually thought the writers really missed a great chance for Pierce to “get” Abed in the way he did the others. Through the documentary format, Abed is potentially complicit in all of Pierce’s manipulations. He was in a position to know that Jeff’s dad wasn’t coming, but did nothing. In fact, he clearly stuck around to document Jeff’s anxiety when Jeff has specifically asked him not to. This is classic Abed, much in the same way that confronting Jeff about his father issue in the most insensitive way possible is classic Pierce. However, since it seems like most people were pretty horrified by what Pierce was doing to the group, the fact that Abed knew what was going on and did nothing to reassure his friends certainly highlights how emotionally disconnected he is from them.
Yes, to all of this. I tried to make a similar point earlier, but I think I failed. I agree with pretty much all of this.
Great points all around in this post. I agree very much that Pierce’s behavior in this episode lacked the deeply disturbing quality of his actions in the D&D episode. Yes, he screwed with his friends here. But in the D&D episode, he harassed a suicidal person. (Yes, Pierce did not know about the suicidal tendencies, and yes it was in-game taunting, but that does not lessen the potential impact on the receiving end.) What I saw here was mostly annoying for me, reinforcing how little I enjoy this character. But it certainly didn’t horrify. To me that in itself is an inch up the path to redemption. Maybe.
Definitely agree about the missed opportunity with Abed. There was something very weird about that. Even more than Pierce, he seemed ‘other’ in this episode.