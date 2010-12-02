‘Community’ – ‘Mixology Certification’: You’re the man now, shaggy dog story!

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I need an accent…
Something didn’t feel right to me about “Mixology Certification” for a very long time. The jokes in teaser seemed flat verging on mean (there’s mocking Pierce and then there’s… that) and the parallel car rides and long sequence on a new set both struck me as off, even though the show has done both car scenes (Pierce listening to his mother’s message) and new location scenes (the party at Jeff’s law firm) before, and quite well.
It was more than the locations, though. It was the attitude. This was a sad episode of “Community.” No one seemed very comfortable, people were bickering, Shirley was revisiting her dark past (and getting laughed at over it). Even Annie’s Corpus Christi alter ego, while a fun piece of business for Alison Brie to play, had a whiff of desperation to it even before she explained to us (by way of the bartender) all her fears about her future. So even though there were some funny jokes sprinkled in there (Troy complaining “It’s my birthday!” to get Britta to stop her PC attempt to say something nice about Beirut, or Abed admitting he just wanted to keep discussing “Farscape” with the gay guy), it all felt a bit bleak.
And that, of course, was the point. This was, as Abed noted on the drive home from the bar, a really dark chapter in the group’s story. It was there to illustrate that while both college and young adulthood can be a liberating time in your life, there can also be sad and scary moments where you don’t know what you’re going to do, or don’t like what you’ve become, or can’t stand reminders of what you used to be.
And more importantly, it was there to illustrate that there’s a flipside to childhood as well as adulthood – that Troy, the most naive and immature member of the group by far (and yes, that includes Pierce) also hasn’t become corrupted by self-doubt (like Annie) or cynicism (like Jeff and Britta) or a dark past (like Shirley). Troy has his flaws and blind spots, but he’s sweet and compassionate and (particularly in the scene at the door to Annie’s apartment, where he lists all the many things that he thinks defines her as a cool person) awesome.
“Community” gets pegged as an ironic show, or a show too obsessed with meta humor and/or pop culture references, or a show with barely a toe in reality. But I think it’s a testament to the world and the characters that Dan Harmon and company have created that the show can be versatile enough to give us, in a five-episode span, a full-on zombie attack on Greendale, a locked-room mystery that becomes an intense character study, a parody of conspiracy thrillers and now this quiet, contemplative, sweet shaggy dog story of an episode. Contrary to Annie’s fears about having one track and only that track for her life, college is a time of limitless possibilities, and some weeks “Community” feels just as limitless. They can’t do this kind of episode every week, nor would I want them to, but by the end of Troy’s birthday road trip, it felt just right.
What did everybody else think?
Problem is…it just wasn’t funny enough.
It wasn’t really supposed to be, just like the religion episode. The comedy takes a backseat to character development.
But in a comedy there has to be a balance between the drama and the funny. This almost entirely sacrificed the humour for the drama.
I agree that it reminded me of the religion episode and I really like that they can do episodes like this. Without giving the characters depth the show’s lifespan would be limited. Kudos to Dan Harmon and company.
you must hate M*A*S*H* then…
I neither like nor dislike M*A*S*H, thought I’ve not been particularly interested in any episode I’ve seen (I’m English and the show never really played that well over here).
how bouts this, the ending of extras (from what i remember) was a tour de force of real human emotion with little to no humor, just sad (for the most part), for a good chunk of time. it was amazing
Yeah, the end of Extras was dramatic, powerful and brilliant. It was, however, tonally consistent with what had come before. This episode of Community was tonally at odds with everything that had come before it, which makes it stand out, and not in a good way.
if u dont think it was funny stick to two n half men
When contemporary american poultry was first shown it was “inconsistent” with everything that came before it as they had never done a full on parody during an episode, they had riffed on pop culture and done some parodies but not on that scale. That ep was very well received by people. There has always been a “heart of the show” but it was mainly around the edges, I have no problem with it being brought to the forefront, sorry you feel otherwise
One other thing to consider is that Community is still pretty young, and maybe it can be cut some slack for being ‘tonally at odds’ if we think about it as striking out to new territory and establishing places this show can go in the future?
I remember watching “Jose Chung from Outer Space” (XFiles) and laughing out loud; I think tonally inconsistency or changing genres can be good for a series and can work. I like seeing tv series try different things. What I can’t stand is inconsistency in characterization. I liked this episode for what it was.
I thought Donald Glover was excellent in the episode. The scene with him and Alison Brie in the hallway was really well done. He gave Troy a lot of depth.
I was also psyched to see Tig Notaro and Paul F. Tompkins guesting after Matt Walsh showed up a while back. its nice to some them getting some great comedians for spots.
Donald Glover had some excellent moments as a new “grown up” this episode. Especially in the car.
Not an hilarious episode in any way but enjoyably well-performed and a change of pace.
This to me is one of Community’s biggest strengths. When you tune in each week you never know what you are going to see. The show is so broad the creative scope is limitless. They can do anything and it doesn’t really seem out of place in the world the show has created.
And a Farscape conversation? Yeah, if you needed any evidence that this show is written by and for geeks then that was it. Big Bang Theory could do with some of that genuine affection for the genre instead of coasting by on a few guest actors and easy Star Trek references that it uses as credentials.
I liked it too. I find I enjoy episodes like this, with character insight, over some of the all out parodies that aren’t grounded in character.
It was a little sad but it also felt real.
And I guess I’m mean because I laughed a lot more than you did at the group trying to convince Pierce they celebrated his birthday. I especially liked how Britta tried to shame Troy for asking for the down payment to the cake while Jeff gave him the thumbs up.
I agree! That part of the episode had me cracking up! I think this was one of the best episodes ever! Had a laugh out loud moment when Abed said he wasn’t a coat rack. I’m sure I’m not quoting it right but it was frigging hillarious! I had to rewind and watch it again!!! Love this show much more this season then last!
I also laughed out loud at the group trying to convince Pierce that they’d celebrated his birthday.
I especially liked the contrast between Jeff and Britta acting like Troy’s study group parents during that scene (Britta’s shushing and Jeff’s thumbs up) and Troy acting like the parent in the car at the end when he pulls over and admonishes them for arguing all night over the same bar (and Britta responds with the teenaged Duh-doi). Brilliant!
Very interesting episode. The moment that stuck out to me was when Troy ordered his drink and saw a sad Annie, a lonely Abed, and a bickering Jeff and Britta….and decided he didn’t want to go down that road.
I am interested in what happened to Chang. Previews I read said something along the lines of “Chang investigates what happened to the group when he finds the remains of a birthday cake.” There was no Chang at all. Was the preview wrong?
Also, how did Pierce know what bar everyone would be at, and how did he get there? The original bar they were going to go to was no longer in existence, and they were never on the phone with Pierce. Did I miss something, just in case I came back a little late from another channel? Did he wheel himself all the way over there?
I imagine the Chang thing was a subplot that was filmed and then cut for time. The listings services get their info pretty early, and those kinds of cuts can happen pretty late.
And from the sounds of it, it’s probably better the episode was Chang-less. I like the guy, but he would not have fit into an episode with this tone, not without some major reconfiguring of his character.
Totally agreed. I can’t imagine how Chang would have fit into this episode. Pierce being there was strained as it was.
Pierce wasn’t really there. He was stuck in the entryway.
Ken Jeong hasn’t actually been in an episode since “Aerodynamics of Gender.” I agree with Todd VanDerWeff of The A.V. Club that he’s probably filming “Hangover 2” around the time these episodes were shot.
I thought that bar scene was very reminiscent of The Simpsons episode when Bart gets a fake ID. He runs to Moe’s and orders a beer then looks around the bar and decides not to drink. I think some of the shots and poses may even have been the same.
Man, I thought it was beautiful. I particularly liked that last scene with Annie and Troy, with him listing all the things he knows about her, especially given her early unrequited crush on him. They’ve come so far.
Yes, it was sad. It felt like they were disintegrating a little. Abed’s “I’m not a coat rack!” was possibly as irritable as he’s ever been.
But in the indictment of drunken revels (do you think Troy will EVER drink after tonight?), the kind that college life is known for, there was a reinforcement of the little band of brothers–and sisters–that these characters have created, apart from the rest of Greendale’s college life.
People who see this show as just meta-ironic self-referentiality don’t get that the heart of the show is these characters
I’m sure that Troy will drink. After all, he has drank in the past; he hurt himself doing a keg flip and when he said that he said that Jehovah’s Witnesses don’t drink he added, “but it helps.”
Totally agree. I get frustrated with this show, which (for me) always undercuts itself with pop culture obsessions and mandatory sweetness. I only had the episode running in the background while waiting for ’30 Rock’ – and I was sort of thrilled by the change of location and tone. The hallway scene was beautiful.
In some weird sideways bent, this reminded me of the parking garage episode of ‘Seinfeld.’ Maybe the location switch and the sort of existential angst. Maybe.
@FBIHOP – Yes, and Troy noted, “I know I like beer,” when discussing what he should order.
FBIHOP & LAPRGUY: that’s kind of my point. He had fun drinking illegally. He thought the grownups in bars had the real fun. And then he looked around and kinda hated everything he saw: “sad Annie, a lonely Abed, and a bickering Jeff and Britta” as Matt W says above.
So–is he going to want to drink AFTER this night? That’s my question.
Right on the money with the review. Wasn’t exactly sure how I felt after it, but it was a very nice change of pace. Plus always enjoy a nice Paul F Tompkins cameo.
That being said, know he’s a bit player, but Chevy has been disappointing this season. I liked how last year he was used as a mentor to Jeff, cept now he’s become more of a one note character. Regardless, still one of the best shows on tv, and highly looking forward to next weeks Christmas ep
I totally agree with what you said about Chevy Chase… They’ve really marginalized Pierce b/c of the whole wheelchair/probable addiction to pain killers thing but not in a way that is funny at all. Even when he is with them in this episode like the beginning of the episode in the study room, he wasn’t part of the convo at all, he was just sitting there screwing around with the cake. It kind of made me hate the group that they just left him there to fend for himself. I’m wondering if this storyline is leading to “a very special” intervention episode or something. I hope that’s the case because 1) I think there could be a lot of comedy to be mined from Pierce’s intervention (the HIMYM ep with the intervention banner episode comes to mind; 2) we could leave the sad, pathetic marginalized Pierce behind us; and 3) I can stop hating on the study group for being so indifferent to Pierce’s inability to move and pain killer addiction.
It was funny and sad. What was cool was my 14 yr old and I both liked it in the same way. It made my lame day better.
I thought it was a nice change of pace. It kind of veered into “dramedy,” but that’s okay.
It was nice that they did some callbacks (Annie always had a crush on Troy in high school, and that scene at her door is probably the most intimate they’ve been….and then we see Jeff and Britta making out and almost hooking up a second time — despite Abed being right next to them)
I thought it was a nice change of pace as well. Each and every ep. can’t be a “zombie” episode. This one was based in reality. Who hasn’t gathered a group of friends together to celebrate someone’s big 21st birthday? And for me personally, having my own crisis of self-doubt at the moment, it was heartwarming to see Annie have one as well.
It was one of my favorites yet. “da doy” slayed and was spot on. Of course the older ones don’t know as much as Troy thought they did.
Which kind of reminds one of the point in life where kids realize their parents aren’t perfect, which parallels this very solid episode.
The Da-doy (duh-doi?) absolutely killed me. So funny. That and “Crash the car, Troy” were my biggest laughs of the night.
I think it is a testament to the writing/directing that the show actually challenges you to understand what you’re supposed to be taking from each episode. The more we’re conditioned to remove our assumptions about what we’re about to watch, the more enjoyable it becomes. I thought this was solid all the way through, although the Shirley and Pierce stories were kind of weak; they probably would have been better paired together a bit more, or having a more solid resolution (they didn’t even show up in act 3).
I can’t believe we have another half-season of this show to go, it’s so good.
I think Shirley’s plot was laying the groundwork for a future episode. We know she’s got a lot on her plate right now (drunken past revealed, possible pregnancy) and it will all come to light at some point. This show is like Native American hunters — nothing is wasted.
After watching this episode for a second time, I liked it a lot more. The little reactions of everyone were picture perfect.
I absolutely loved this episode. It was a dark episode by sitcom standards, but at the end I had a huge smile on my face. The humor was spot on (Abed was used to perfection here) but restrained, and I think that’s why it worked so well for me. This may have been the most mature episode of Community ever, and I think I appreciated it even more than the “bottle episode” for that.
Wasn’t interested and still not interested in a “Very Special Blossom…”
The good parts out weighed the negatives so it was still a plus for me but is not one I plan on revisiting on the DVD.
How long are they going to have Pierce in the wheelchair – seems like they are grasping for straws on that. It just seems extra sad now….
Pierce broke his legs only a month ago in the show. They’re trying to keep it somewhat grounded in reality, or as much as you can after zombie attacks, so he won’t be healed for a few episodes.
I really like that they’ve committed to the reality of having Pierce be in a wheelchair after his ridiculous pratfall of all pratfalls into the dumpster a few weeks back.It impresses me that they clearly have outlined the perameters of reality in the Community universe and are sticking to it.
I thought it was plenty funny. It wasn’t full-on constant jokes, but what jokes were there came from the characters, which makes it more rewarding. I was worried Annie’s alter ego was going to go on too long, and it would end up with her drunk and making a fool of herself, but they brought it back, and she still retained her dignity, while doing enough to embarrass herself in her own mind. And when Jeff and Britta were arguing over what drink Troy should have, that was the first time I could really see them as a couple.
Then again, maybe I just liked it more because I like Farscape. (No way is Stargate the better show. :-) )
I was in the middle of a Farscape rewatch when I stopped to watch this. Between that and Alison Brie turned up to 11, I could barely handle this episode (in a good way).
I thought it was great – funny and poignant. Alan’s review was right on I thought and I’d like to add one more thing about Dan Harmon- it takes big brass ones to do something like this in just season 2 I think. This man has no fear.
As far as the funny – Jeff’s reaction to it also being Tyra Banks birthday was hilarious (Joel just loves abusing Tyra on The Soup)
I loved Joel Mchale’s reaction to Tyra Banks. I think they make fun of her more than anyone else on the soup.
Fantastic episode, I love that the show can switch between humor and more serious moments like this so easily. The episode wasn’t a parody of it, but it reminded me very much of coming of age films like Dazed and Confused, especially with the setting lasting a single night. Also being in college myself, (and turning 20 tomorrow, although I’m legal to drink where I live) Troy’s birthday story, the entire feel of having that great night turn a bit sour, felt waaaaay relatable so kudos to the Community writers for getting that one right.
Also, Abed and the gay dude, I saw it coming, but I was wondering how long it would take for something involving someone assuming Abed’s gay to come along. That or the writers would pull a surprise, Abed and Troy are gay twist.
While they may have over compensated and been too dramatic, this was more the type of stuff I want out of the series than Abed as Jesus or the Goodfellas parody.
I agree with those who said it just wasn’t very funny, but I appreciate that they at least were treating the characters like they were human beings for a change.
Since people are comparing this ep to older shows when talking about the change of pace, I’d compare it to Taxi.
And Dan Harmon has himself said that he wanted the show to be like Taxi. And the thing about Taxi is that everybody remembers that show as a sober, down-to-earth comedy, but it also had room for Latka and Reverend Jim, and for episodes that climaxed with things like Famous Amos appearing to Latka in a cocaine-fueled fantasy.
So while this episode was Community on a rare occasion acting like Taxi, Taxi on rare occasions could act like Community.
Like Rev Jim taking his written taxi driving test
What does a yellow light mean? :)
Liked it, but I didn’t love it. And that’s OK. I don’t expect every episode to be a home run – and that applies to any series. I do expect originality, and I got it.
My favorite parts were Jeff’s excitement over taking Troy out to celebrate (that just felt nice) and his arguments with Britta about drink orders.
And Alan, as long as I have you reading this, I really liked your column from a couple of years back called “ABC, Please Stop the Music”. Very insightful and clever.
I stared at my TV in disbelief when this one ended.
Maybe my least favorite episode of anything I’ve seen this year.
I agree it was a definite change of pace, and that kind of threw me off at first. The old credo for TV shows is usually “determine what your audience expects every week, then give them that.” But this episode didn’t do that, and by the end I also really liked it. It also showed that Donald Glove has some legitimate acting chops.
This season of “Community” has been so heavy on the pop culture and meta references – the episode with Abed as Jesus and the conspiracy thriller homage, not to mention the KFC space simulator and Epidemiology – that it’s really refreshing to see they can do the sitcom thing as well if not better than any other sitcom. Really nice to see a Troy-centric episode that’s heavy on character, as I feel the show’s sidelined those in favor of making him a goof.
This is what I really liked about this episode in comparison to the rest of the season: it illustrated the flip side of the life these people have together. In Greendale they can play and snark and reference to their heart’s content, but get them outside those confines and these are very damaged, very lonely people who just don’t fit in. Bubbly Annie falls apart when looking at the real world, Abed recedes once he can’t talk about “Farscape,” Shirley’s ashamed of her hard-drinking past (likely after her husband left her) and Jeff and Britta move away from constant arguing into the fact that their lives aren’t really going anywhere. And poor Pierce can’t even get in the door he’s trying so hard. It’s really the inverse of the bottle episode – showing just what happens when you take them from their comfort zone.
My problem here is that I felt like this episode didn’t have enough time to really get into all of the plots. There was no resolution to Shirley having been found out as having a wild side, nor was there any acknowledgment of just how hard it is for Abed to really interact with people when he’s put on the spot. And of course the Jeff and Britta near-hookup is going to light the shippers on fire, especially because there’s no moment where the two decide they can never do this again or decide on one last bang to end things.
However, I’m confident enough in “Community” to keep all of these ideas in its back pocket, and pull them out as plot points in upcoming episodes. And really, this was still a wonderful episode, the other side of the show’s coin and more of what keeps me coming back for more.
Random thoughts:
– I liked Abed’s remark about Jeff and Britta making out showed how hurt he was that they’d just do that in front of him (it had as much inflection as Danny Pudi’s given the character since the “mausoleum of emotion” sarcastic comment from the bottle episode).
– According to some of the promotional info, Senor Chang was supposed to be in this episode tracking down the group after finding the cake, so it was disappointing he didn’t show up. (Though I agree with Todd’s previously mentioned theory that Ken Jeong is out filming “Hangover 2” and can’t spare the time now.)
– Good to see Jay Chandrasekhar of Broken Lizard and the “Arrested Development” Altar Egos/Justice is Blind duet. He’s a good fit for this show.
Superb episode. One of the best of any series in recent memory.
A lot of of sad and sweet moments and some good laughs. It’s a keeper.
Forgot to add that the fact that Jeff and Britta were talking about the same bar was genius!
A SeÃ±or Chang subplot was mentioned online, but did not materialize. Deleted scenes? Or misdirection?
lot of people complaining this episode wasn’t funny enough… aside from the last act I laughed a lot at this episode. I also don’t mind dramatic episodes of comedy so that might explain why I liked this a lot more than some people.
Troy has been my favorite character for a while now, loved to see him stand up and be the mature one in this episode.
As with this week’s The Office, I liked this episode of Community, but it also made me a little upset and angry. This was the first episode in a long time that took the characters seriously as people with real-world concerns, as very different people with different life trajectories, with objectives very much unrelated to this diverse group of people which they would not naturally associate with otherwise.
It’s been irritating me for a while when people have been raving about how much heart Community has, because they were describing something I hadn’t seen for some time. Every “warm” resolution this season struck me as regressive, many which seemed content with restoring relationships, rather than exploring actual growth. Messianic Myths was hollow; the conflict in Cooperative Calligraphy manufactured. I was expecting to feel similarly about this episode, especially in a premise which invites Troy and Shirley to violate their religious beliefs yet again. Instead, I saw an episode that did pretty well by Troy and Shirley. Even Annie’s story provided some explanation of her “inconsistency” as a character lately, much like this week’s Office demonstrated some awareness of how depressing Pam had become.
I did appreciate how the episode did not count a win for everyone, like Pierce, Shirley, and Abed. When Troy pointed out how no one likes a tattletale, I thought it was an appropriately dark beat, and much preferred over forced sentiment. Now if only they would strike more of a balance within episodes between the dramatic and comedic, I would be fully on board with the show the way I was last season.
I really like this episode, Troy’s comment about drinking making people sad reminds me of Moe the bartender’s response to Homer saying he was depressed – “Nothing like a depressant to chase the blues away.” I kind of didn’t like that Troy actually said aloud his disappointment with the “adults” around him because I thought the story and Donald Glover’s acting made that pretty clear. But overall I like this episode a lot, although it’s really one for the fans as it brings out each of the characters’ essential traits without making them a caricature, even though a caricature may have been funnier. Instead, even as the show was sad, you get that warm fuzzy feeling of spending time with characters you have affection for. Overall, just brilliantly put together.
I think my biggest problem with this one is that none of this is likely to come up ever again. I don’t mean in conversation – I mean the experiences the characters had tonight probably won’t influence their behavior in any future episode. Nothing that happened in tonight was the culmination of anything we’ve seen thus far, either. This episode was an outlier.
I think that Troy’s maturation was hinted at in the zombie episode – he stopped trying to look cool and embraced his true geekiness and ended up saving the day. Since it was Jeff’s advice on appearances he was taking in the first place, it does strike a parallel to the Red Door/L Street plot this week.
I’d be surprised if Pierce’s recent isolation from the group isn’t addressed pretty soon; the show has been too smart and self-aware in the past for that to happen.
And we all know something is going to happen with Shirley. Her storyline this week went totally unresolved, and we still don’t know if she’s pregnant. Which reminds me: Shirley behaving badly – and not just in a breaking-car-antennae sort of way – was also something we saw in the zombie episode.
As for the rest? Jeff, Britta, Annie, and Abed were being themselves. Abed is always about his inability to connect to others without pop culture, Jeff and Britta together are always a duo of bickering pretensions, and Annie? Annie is a girl who puts a lot of burdens and expectations on herself, and has for a long time. Her wanting to escape those for a while made perfect sense to me. I also thought that her last scene with Troy was a great show of how much their relationship has changed since the pilot.
I think this show is pretty good about continuity and callbacks. I don’t see any reason to think what happened here will never come up again, but it’s not like next week is going to start with a “What did we learn” session. Most of it is pretty subtle (although I think we’re going to get some big Shirley information in the not too far-off future).
I might have expected some continuity in the first season, but I don’t want to hope for it in this one. Many of this year’s episodes have had that “bigger, faster, self-contained escapade” feel to me.
Brilliant. Donald Glover’s best showcase on the series yet. “Community” has just the right amount of heart to make this show as it goes on, superior to “Arrested Development.”
Really loved the end. The writers showed how far Annie and Troy’s friendship has come. For a split second, when I heard the same theme music for Annie and Jeff’s kiss, I was worried. But yay for platonic love! (and character consistency!)
I’ve got to give a shout out to that music they used on this episode. Totally sold it. My fave episode of the year by far.
I think there are actually more jokes in there than you think, they just didn’t sell them the same way as in most episodes. Great stuff.
Completely agree, RF!
Speaking of which, the Community Soundtrack is part of my rotation, and I also periodically check our Ludwig Goransson’s site for new creations.
:)
“That woman is a hurricane. …Hurricanes are bad Troy.”
That was hilarious
I was hoping for a “as soon as I get an unfinished mermaid tattoo” opener.
It took me until the third act to really get into the episode, but when it was over, I thought it was one of the most poignant episodes of tv I had seen in a long time.
I have always been Annie and to hear the way I’ve felt all my life said out loud, (Probably not the exact quote) “I’ve always expected too much out of others and I’ve always expected me to be better than everyone else,” was heart wrenching. I love that Community has this ability to make me laugh one day and make me gasp the next.
I thought that this was perhaps the best episode of the season to date. Unlike the KFC zombie trampoline stuff, it came from a real place. I was grateful to see that “Community” was still capable of producing an episode about recognizable human beings; it seemed that the producers had learned the wrong lesson from the paintball show and decided that the show worked best when set in a fantastical realm full of meta and movies.
I totally agree with you. I thought this episode was the best of the season too, and far superior to all the weak KFC, zombie parody episodes. This was a smart and clever episode filled with funny moments and lines, too numerous to count.
This and the pen episode has renewed my love for Community, which had seriously waned during much of this season.
Exactly Seps!
The past several shows examined individually have their highs and lows (mostly highs), but as a group? It’s wonderful that one show can be all of these things in the span of a month. It crushes me that people go crazy for Big Bang relative to this show. Big Bang is well done and funny and clever, but Community’s freestyling and unpredictable tone/style/storytelling is what makes it so special. When prioritizing my Thursday night DVR comedy order (in order: Community, League, Sunny, 30 Rock, Bang, Office, Outsourced), I know what I’m getting from every other show on there. I never know what I’m getting from Community in terms of balance between silliness, cleverness, and heart – and that’s exciting and consistently intriguing. I’m quite sure it will be creative, and there’s a good chance it will be what precious few shows are… ambitious. It gets first priority every time. Sometimes I don’t watch The Office for 2 days because I’m not feeling “Office-y”. I can’t not be in the mood for Community, because Harmon has shown us that there is no such things as “Community-y…-y…-y”. That’s what makes this show so special for us TV nerds, and so elusive for the masses.
Alan, not sure if you’ve made this comparison, and I think we’re on the same page on this, but this show is very similar to Scrubs – one of my favorite shows still. Amazing show (unique, hilarious, creative, emotional) that will maintain a rabid fan base but never really catch on with the masses. There are worst shows to imitate for sure, and I’d be thrilled with a Scrubs-length run, but in this day and age of network impatience, I’m nervous for it. If Parks & Rec didn’t even deserve a spot on opening night this season, no one is safe.
There are definite Scrubs commonalities, and Dan Harmon’s chief lieutenants on this show are Neil Goldman and Garrett Donovan, who filled the same role for Bill Lawrence on Scrubs.
Thinking comparitavely still (for funsies), Community actually has a few defenses that should shield it from some of Scrubs rare weaknesses:
– More diverse backgrounds of characters in terms of circumstances and maturity. More options for the average viewer to cling to, versus a group of racially diverse hospital workers.
– Ensemble cast in truer sense. If you hated JD, you couldn’t like Scrubs. If you hate Jeff, there’s enough of the other characters to still like Community.
– The silliness is evident in both, but in Scrubs the ‘fantasy sequence’ acted as a gateway to the uber-silly, which was the huge turnoff for a lot of people, as were the flashes themselves.
– Jeff is meant to be douchey – it might be his most summarizing characteristic. On Scrubs, this was an unfortunate and unintended side-effect for JD as he matured. Still loved him, but it was despite a little of this.
I am aware that I’m searching for reasons to discuss the dearly departed Scrubs, but I do so unabashedly.
I thought it was a really great episode, maybe even best-of-the-season great.
I especially liked how we go to see a dark somewhat more depressing side of the study group, usually we see them either too disconnected from reality or having warmer emotional moments to see their doubts and insecurities, it somewhat amazing that Harmon hasn’t done a similarly bleak episode in the previous 35 (or so) episodes.
Allison Brie was great, you knew immediately that with the new accent would come a new persona, which worked really well from a comedic standpoint as well as insight into Annie’s deepest worries.
Pierce/Chevy was allowed to do his slapstick bit and not a lot else, meh.
Of course, the rest of the group was quite abhorrent to Pierce in the teaser and just as bad to Shirley upon find the compromising photo, but it seemed like something they’d do. When you routinely make fun of someone as the group do with Pierce I guess it would be hard to remember boundaries. As for the way they treated Shirley (R.I.P. Leslie Nielsen btw), I also found that perfectly believable. If you saw you christian do gooder friend in such a state I’m sure the shock of it would override empathy, it seemed like a byproduct of banter they don’t usually get to share with Shirley. That plus alcohol, naturally, or Troy’s case his blind following of Jeff/Britta.
Abed was just being Abed, I’m not sure the guy throwing his drink at him was necessary, but another reminder of Abed’s lack of understanding or social convention biting him in the ass.
Jeff and Britta were probably my favourite part of the episode, their obnoxiousness is merely multiplied with alcohol, to Troy’s disillusionment (is that a word? What do I care? Nobody’s reading this). They paint themselves as above the group and the writers have treated them as the parent’s of the group, I thought it was especially hilarious that they were revealed as the douches we know and love them for.
Troy=awesome happy birthday.
I mostly agree with your review, Alan. I somehow got the feeling though that this episode was modeled after some movie/TV show/genre piece but I couldn’t quite put my finger on exactly what it was reminding me of… Anyone else feel that way? If so, what did it remind you of?
Overall, the episode was a little light on the laughs but we still got some really nice character moments like Annie telling the bartender about how “Annie” has her whole life mapped out and Troy telling Annie why he thought she was so cool. It definitely goes back to what Alan always says about this show – even when an episode doesn’t knock it out of the park in the laughs department, these are people you still enjoy spending time with.
One nit-picky thought: After keenly avoiding the term ‘happy birthday’ and such, due to Troy being a Witness, in the opening, why was that tossed out immediately after leaving the study room? Troy didn’t drink, so you can’t blame booze for him. Again, had they not made note of it initially (and correctly), it probably wouldn’t have nagged me.
And, always nice to see PFT and Tig. Enjoyed the ep, regardless.
I think that was just a way of getting out of paying for the rights to the “Happy Birthday” song.
Everyone here has done a great job of talking about the stuff I loved in this episode. So I’ll just say that I’m still laughing at “Crash his car, Troy” said in perfect drunk-voice.
Freakishly, earlier this week friends and I were discussing the issue of sitcoms that take on a little more drama than usual. Hour-long dramas — in pretty much any sub-genre that might fall under that umbrella — are often praised for having an occasional “funny” episode; often it seems like a breath of fresh air to see usually-grimmer characters in a less somber setting or situation. It seems harder for sitcoms to go serious, though. We want them to bring the funny. I didn’t know much about this episode before it aired, but I’m glad the show brought some pathos to the party. The characters are rich enough, I think, to withstand occasional darker angles. After all, Greendale seems to be *the* place for less than successful people to wind up. And in any case, I thought this ep. had plenty of humor to go around. I’m not opposed to so many jokes and hilarity that it takes me nine viewings to catch everything, but a little more breathing room isn’t an inherently bad thing either.
One nitpicky question: so, if Annie was born in 1990, shouldn’t she be turning 20 before the year’s out? Or did I mis-hear her last night? (Alternately, it’s 100% possible I am just super bad with math.)
I think you’re right on this one! She doesn’t have much time to turn 20. Wonder if they’ll have a party for her???
This episode, like most episodes this season, took a long time to go nowhere. Last season they were able to cram so much into each episode to leave me satisfied and full but this season feels like the portions are still the same yet I’m nowhere near as full.
Just right is just right.
I love that I never quite know what I’m going to get with Community, although the absurdist episodes are my favorite.
I read recently that Community is in real ratings trouble. What a shame.
“They can’t do this kind of episode every week, nor would I want them to, but by the end of Troy’s birthday road trip, it felt just right. ”
It seems that you’re making this kind of statement about Community almost every week, and every time, I find myself agreeing with you.
I loved this episode. This show shines when they stick to characterization that isn’t repetitive (ie, the endless Abed-as-innocent trope, which this ep. inverted very nicely). I didn’t think it felt artificial at all; in fact, this episode, “Accounting for Lawyers” and “Cooperative Calligraphy” have been the only episodes this season which have approximated the best episodes of Season 1.
And while I’ve always liked Donald Glover, he was wonderful in this and now I love him. He’s such a graceful actor. Also loved the Jeff/Britta sniping, which McHale and Jacobs have elevated to fine art. In all, a very thoughtful, well-written, well-acted episode. I have hope now that the good might outweigh the bad in Season 2.
It was a bittersweet episode because Troy thinks being an adult is going to be just awesome, all fun, games, sophistication and savoir-faire, but instead learns that it means taking care of your friends when they display the sadness beneath their joking facades. The sweetness comes in because Troy has grown up enough to see the darker side of his friends, refrain from indulging that side in himself, and take care of them and affirm them when they need it. I thought the episode showed so much depth.
Would anyone know the name of the song playing in the background at the last parts of the episode? and yes this episode was awesome.
Was Annie drinking at the bar? I may be wrong, but I seem to remember her being in NA. Obviously narcotics addiction and alcoholism are two different things, but many NA members abstain from booze as well. Do I have this wrong?