‘Community’ – ‘Pillows and Blankets’: Civil war stories

The best “Community” parody episodes tend to remember that they’re an episode of “Community” first and a parody of something second. One of the reasons the space bus episode last season didn’t quite click is that there ultimately wasn’t a strong character story for anyone amid all the references to “Apollo 13,” Colonel Sanders, etc.
“Pillows and Blankets” is a note-perfect spoof of Ken Burns’ documentary style in general, and his “Civil War” in particular, as it applies his lyrical approach to the incredibly mundane, silly story of Blanketsburg feuding with Pillowtown. It gets the look and sound and editing style exactly right, and even where it deviates – like the use of the regular cast’s voices for the narration(*), when Burns would’ve hired celebrities – it acknowledges that it’s happening, and why. The animated maps, the reliance on older voices (including Leonard and the very Buck O’Neil-esque Harry Jefferson) to explain what it was like, the reading of texts and Facebook status updates (where Burns relied on old-fashioned letters), etc., were all spot-on. And they were mixed in with enough non-parody jokes – Troy thinking that “ultimatum” is “all tomato” (“you give me the whole tomato or else”), Pierce claiming to suffer erectile dysfunction after an early battle, Abed complaining about the titling of the John Rambo movies – to hopefully carry things for viewers who didn’t know who Burns was and/or had never seen one of his documentaries.
(*) Not counting, of course, Keith David, who was the chief narrator of “Ken Burns’ Baseball,” co-star of Abed’s third-favorite television show, “The Cape,” and here the main voice moving the story along (before Jeff confronted him about #sixseasonsandamovie).
And yet I started to get tired of the whole gimmick about halfway through – which is conveniently when the focus of the episode shifted away from paying homage to both the Civil War and “Civil War” and got back to the reason behind this whole mess and the crumbling state of Troy and Abed’s friendship.
Because what “Community” can do that I always find so remarkable is take an incredibly self-conscious bit of pop culture goofiness like a Ken Burns’ parody or a “My Dinner with Andre” homage involving “Cougar Town” and invest it with real emotional stakes for the characters we’ve come to care about. Everything about this episode is ridiculous, and then all of a sudden Troy and Abed are using their knowledge of each other to be as specifically cruel as they can possibly be. The show doesn’t play their argument off as a joke(**); they cut each other very deeply, seem to pass the point of no return and are only saved because Jeff has one of his occasional bouts of pure altruism and makes them admit they still care about each other, even after all that’s been said and done. Some very good writing and acting in those final scenes that found a way to get at some emotion even while Troy and Abed were dressed that way.
(**) Though it does keep inserting jokes even amidst the pathos, like Troy crying as Keith David tells us, “Unfortunately, the only photographer there to capture the scene is Britta Perry.”
And going the other way, Jeff’s heroic moment was a great example of using the gimmick to make sure things didn’t get too sappy. Jeff admits that he walked all the way to the Dean’s office, spent time looking for the invisible friendship hats, etc., but the very fact that he’s sharing this diary entry with the documentary crew shows you that he’s only absorbed so much of Annie’s lecture. He helps out Troy and Abed because he does care for them, but he’s never going to be able to get go of his need to impress other people. He’s better; he’s not perfect.
That was amazing television! I love it when Community gets crazy like this because it reminds me how there’s nothing else out there like it. Loved the Rambo joke and Inglourious Basterds pun very much.
Leonard likes this post
didn’t laugh once. NEXT
I’d like to invoke Alan’s dianu clause for this: the episode alone would have been sufficient, but we also got the “were’nt you in the Cape”, AND the fund drive parody epilog. So good!
I can’t remember the last time I laughed during a Community episode.
I agree, I just haven’t been enjoying the show since it returned and I am a diehard fan (I watched the entire first season this past week)
I always found it interesting when people post stuff like this. It’s fine that you didn’t enjoy the episode but would you like to tell us why?
Also if you can’t remember the last time you laughed at this show then why watch jt?
I’m not a big fan of Community (certainly wouldn’t put it in my top 5 comedies, though I like it enough to watch it weekly), but I don’t know how you couldn’t laugh at “Leonard likes this post!” The actor really sold it.
Well, George Foreman did take an awful lot of shots to the head. It’s probably hard for him to follow a show as intelligent as Community.
I rarely laugh at Community anymore, but that doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy it. It’s interesting and inventive, but usually not laugh out loud funny.
I laughed several times. Just for the record…
Yeah, I was laughing all the way through. I actually rewound and rematches the hilariously complicated explanation of the battle in the North Cafeteria (located in the west wing of East Hall, the western gateway to North Hall, which is so named for its geographic relationship to the South Wall). And I LOL’d too many times to count. Frankly I don’t get anyone who likes Community and didn’t like this episode, unless you just hate documentaries so much that anything even vaguely documentary-like is repulsive to you. And if you’re that type, the. It means you won’t like Spinal Tap, and that means your sense of humor does not go to eleven, and I want nothing to do with you.
I’ve been down on most of this season (even remedial chaos theory), and I haven’t been shy about whining it about it here. So, even though I have little substance to add, I have to chime in that I think this was a home run. I think what’s great about this episode is that it combined the absurd w/ actual nuances of the characters. So you accept the premise that they are doing a civil war documentary parody. What’s the best way to use Britta? Of course she’d be a photographer….and a bad one at that.
I thought all the jokes were written very sharply. North Cafeteria didn’t make me laugh out loud, but I thought “okay, that’s hilarious, and the simple joke was written in the best way it could have”. Nothing felt like a first draft or a “eh, that’s good enough” joke.
Some people are intelligent TV fans who appreciate art over slapstick. The rest don’t like “Community”. Don’t worry GEORGEFORMAN, “Jersey Shore” will be back on soon.
You don’t have to laugh for it to be genius… which it is. Perhaps you just lack taste… and should be watching CBS.
Without fail, if someone doesn’t like an episode or show, they will be mocked told to watch [insert the lowest form of television, usually HIMYM, but this week it’s generic CBS and Jersey Shore]. Every single week commentators are attacked personally and nothing is ever said. Comedy isn’t limited to Community/Parks vs. CBS.
There’s a bunch of other comedies that never get mentioned. Delocated, increasingly poor decisions of todd margaret, Portlandia, Tim and Eric, Futurama, Louie, Bob’s Burgers, Archer, Jon Benjamin has a Van, The League, Tourist Abroad, Eastbound and Down, Life’s Too Short, Always Sunny, etc etc etc. Not to mention the countless comedies that are no longer airing but are re watchable.
Some of these shows I watch, some I don’t. But they exist. So if you’re going to personally attack someone for not liking YOUR show (which you shouldn’t be doing in the first place), don’t embarrass yourself by thinking the only other stuff out there is on CBS. “Like what I like, b/c I’m smart and you’re not” has to stop.
Of course, my comment is sure to be deleted b/c I’m now attacking Jesse and Razorback, but whatever. Georgeforeman could have gone into more detail as to why he didn’t like the episode, but there’s lots of this on this board all the time, and it’s never called out when it’s in the positive for a show. The “oh man, that was so funny i literally blacked out, woke up in a hospital, rewound it 7 times and laughed each time before I could move on….literally” comments are all over the place.
George and I will now go watch The Jersey Shore.
While the parody was, as Alan said, note-perfect, I couldn’t help feeling that I’ve seen too many Ken Burns parodies in the past for this to feel fresh. The pledge-drive at the end did make it a particularly good one though.
There were several good lines (‘North Cafeteria, named after Admiral William North’), but the whole thing didn’t really gel. Maybe that’s because the central idea of Troy and Abed really breaking up is so unthinkable.
@kronicfatigue, don’t knock HIMYM! Over the past 7 years, it has been one of the better comedies on TV. If you want a whipping boy, then go w/ 2 and a half men!
Kronicfatigue–I think your first comment is a perfect example of just how much people can vary, on Community in particular. I enjoyed this episode too, and appreciated its many sharply observed nuances, but I definitely loved Remedial Chaos Theory more (which you were not that into). Obviously comedy in general is subjective, but I think its particularly interesting how even among the biggest fans of the show what some people feel is one of the best eps, others find one of the worst. I think thats gone both ways for many of us at different times, and would hope that we could all recognize that, and together appreciate that what makes this show so special is that it keeps trying different things such that there will be such diversity for people to like/dislike.
That said, I don’t have a ton of concern for people who post short “this show sucks” comments as that just seems like silly baiting (and potentially just overtly trying to be rude) whereas people who just rave hyperbolically without being specific are sharing their love and joy of the show with others. I would rather people who genuinely want to be part of the conversation say why it didn’t work for them-and sometimes I’m in that camp. But you are also right that jumping to “you must only watch CBS” is not productive either. I’m just saying that some people are looking for that kind of fight to begin with. I’m just glad for the most part this is such a productive forum for the rest of us to get to appreciate a show like this, whether through our most or least favorite episodes, as smart comments (as so many of these are) help me catch things I missed, or see a deeper layer to something that make the show that much more rewarding to watch.
I agree with LOL above saying that Community isn’t necessarily laugh out loud funny like the first season…but it’s still somewhat enjoyable
Damn I loved this episode, it was pitch-perfect. Not sure why, but Changlorious Basterds had me laughing the hardest of anything
I have a feeling lots of Community fans are not going to like this one. I thought it was pretty fantastic but you have to be familiar with the Ken Burns documentary format to appreciate it.
No, not at all actually; I’m swedish and I have absolutely no clue what it was they were parodying – loved it all the same.
I’m British and have never heard of Ken Burns before yet still understood the parody clearly enough. Although saying that, I thought it was a parody of Civil War documentaries as a whole, rather than one specific author.
I thought this was in the top Community episodes of all time, and I was thinking History Channel rather than Ken Burns. It was brilliant and hilarious.
Nothing against Ken Burns, I have yet to see any of his documentaries, but I feel like if you’ve seen one History Channel documentary (or anything of that sort) you basically get what they were going for even if you don’t get the specific Ken Burns qualities of it .
I thought it was pretty great. The documentary parody (in addition to Ken Burns, it also felt like there were parts that were parodying mockumentary shows like “Parks and Recreation” or “Modern Family”), the Keith David voiceover, Changlorious Basterds, Britta thinking she was a great photographer just because she had an expensive camera. I laughed several times.
Easily one of my favorite episodes of this show. Loved it.
Agreed. The old magic is back. All the way back.
As always, I wouldn’t expect anything but greatness from the Greendale Human Beings and Jeff Winger’s Study Group.
Though… I am very troubled about interweb rumors and such regarding a huge falling-out regarding one cast member (guess who) and it seems every other single person in the cast and crew of Community.
Alan, could you or Dan shed some light on all of this craziness out there, or at least, save us from the bum-scoop?
I’d hate to think that if Community lives to see it’s Senior Year, that our favorite rich, racist, homophobic senior won’t be around.
We talked about the Unfortunate Business on this week’s podcast. Short version is that this is not a new development (though the escalation is new), and I doubt it has any effect on the return of the show, though it could easily have an effect on whether Mr. Chase would return with it.
Great ep..but I didn’t care much for the ending. Typical Winger speech..but ignores Troy’s growth and the real issues between Troy and Abed.
Exactly. That ending was a cop-out. The Civil War thing was clever and all, but it got tired after a while. It was a cliche sitcom episode gussied up.
The thing about Community is it’s not an average sitcom, it’s so innovative and edgy and pushing the boundaries of the form. So why revert to the stock trope of not having your characters actually change? Troy and Abed could have stayed broken up a lot longer.
Also the Subway signage really grated in the last cafeteria scene. Maybe next year Harmon will sign a deal with a company whose logo is less intrusive.
Frank, there are only so many basic storylines you can do on a show like this, and friends getting back together is one of them. But I don’t see how you can possibly use the word “cliched” on an episode of a tv sitcom that parodied a Ken Burns documentary. If this is cliched, then everything written since Aeschylus is a rip-off.
This was exactly my problem with it. Sometimes Community is on the verge of being so brave and showing how sometimes the greatest friendships inhibit growth and can be bad for the people in them. Then to just pull back from it felt like I was getting cheated.
And those hats are exactly what they are: a regression. There’s no fixing Abed & Troy right now and those hats allow them both to pretend they’re friends again because that’s how they work. But they’re a temporary band-aid. They are growing up and they aren’t fixed no matter how hard they believe and until they suss things out and really work on things, instead of just pretending everything is okay, things are going to get worse.
It’s only a matter of time before the hats come back off.
It’s obvious that Troy and Abed will have more trouble later on. They are two completely different people and have grown past the point where they can just act like children together and click. Jeff can attempt to fix them but I think the way they handled the end was clear that it was temporary.
I was so blown away. Good use of all characters including Chang and Pierce. Pillow Man was awesome as was The Changlorious Bastards.
Yes, I think Pillow Man was my favorite joke. I about fell off my couch when he appeared.
Yep, pillow man was hilarious. I would pay a relatively large sum of money to own that outfit.
The explanation of North Cafeteria killed me.
Agreed! And having it explained by Keith David made it that much better.
Very Monty-Python-esque!
“Annie: No reply.”
“Frowning face, birthday cake, birthday cake, unicorn, smiley face, woman’s shoe.”
Not the funniest episode but I liked it a lot.
That was stunningly amazing. So innovative and great jokes – I can’t even conceive of how brilliant Dan Harmon is. Maybe because I’m high, but who knows, right?
Are you Dan Harmon?
One of the things this show does very, very well is that, in the midst of a spot on parody, and an absolutely ridiculous story, they integrate the characters in ways that feel very organic. So, while I was watching a Ken Burns/Civil War parody, and a ridiculous blanket fort/pillow fort fight between “adults”, everyone was behaving pretty much as I’d expect the study group et al* to behave.
Random thought: Pierce’s PillowMan weapon struck me as what The Human Being would be like if it Hulk’ed out.
*the only out of character moments seemed to be with Britta, who usually inserts herself more directly into conflict (and I didn’t quite buy her “Britta-ing” the photography so badly) and the fact that, IIRC, Dean Pelton did not model a single outrageous costume (aside from in the cover art for his Paris DVD)
Wow. Just wow. I absolutely loved this episode from start to finish. Initially, I was a bit skeptical… while I have a pretty strong familiarity with the Ken Burns documentary style to appreciate all that went into the parody… before seeing the episode I thought I’d already seen the best war documentary parody with Chappelle’s Show’s ‘History of the Drug Wars’ sketch, but Community one upped that tonight.
The parody was exceptional (particularly the use of modern communication in the traditional Ken Burns style… ‘facebook status update’), the character beats all played perfectly as well (obviously the Troy-Abed stuff was resonant, particularly the cruelty of war you mentioned in the second half… but the other characters worked excellently as well. Of course Pierce would create a diabolical superweapon, of course Annie would be the caring nurse tending to the ‘wounded’, of course Britta would both be the war photographer, and be terrible at it).
Just pitch perfect from start to finish. Also, Keith David nailed it as would be expected. This is easily one of my favorite Community episodes yet.
My thoughts exactly. I LOVE “Community” and I LOVE Ken Burns’ documentaries, so this episode pretty much felt like it was tailored for me. Although after his “Prohibition” doc, I was kinda thinking my love affair with Burns was done, but last night’s “Community” made me want to rewatch the “Civil War” series. So that’s how great this episode was.
Very nice. Loved all the little touches of the parody that so often included inside jokes based just on the show/characters as well. I did think that Troy and Abed’s incredibly harsh words to one another (that weren’t just cruel, but the far worst kind; the ones that are cruel AND true… and hit on the parts of yourself about which you are most insecure) went painfully far, and I didn’t know how they could ever come back from that. In reality, I don’t know that they could. But that they didn’t want to stop pillow-fighting because it was the last thing they would do together was a nice way to do that, quickly, and Jeff’s grinch-growing-a-heart moment of going to the office for the hats redirected the sweetness of that rapid-reconciliation in a more clever and believable-ish direction. Overall, very well done. And I’m one who usually comes around to explicit parody eps on second or third viewings!
Loved this ep. Definitely the best since it’s been back
a heartbreaking work of staggering genius, especially the Changlorius Basterds
I loved it. Fantastic. It was hilarious, awesome community story, good emotion. I just hope this doesn’t preclude another paintball story this season (especially if it ends up being the last one).
Loved the line after Britta takes a picture of herself, “Yeah. That’s a good one.” Made me laugh so hard because of how sarcastic it was within this supposed serious narrative.
I loved all the stuff with Britta’ photos.
Was that Dan Harmon as English Memorial in the portrait?
Yes! As a Portuguese sailor that discovered Greendale while looking for a fountain that cured syphilis. Who had a Spanish center named after him. So funny.
Okay, I’m going to have nightmares about Pierce’s pillowman outfit. Quite possibly the scariest thing I’ve seen on TV in a good long while. It combined the worst of the Michelin Man, the Human Being and the Zodiac killer, all in one. *shudder*
I immediately thought of Martin Macdonagh’s play, The Pillowman, and laughed out loud. [en.m.wikipedia.org]
I immediately thought of that play also, and was creeped out. Not a play for the faint of heart. Thinking of that was a downer that took me out of the otherwise delightful and hilarious episode.
I don’t have a reference for that play, what I thought of was X-Men’s “Juggernaut” (maybe because the voiceover actually said ‘juggernaut’) and The Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters.
One of the best episodes ever. I don’t think any episode of TV has ever made me laugh this hard.
Could not agree with you more. Absolutely loved it!
As a big Ken Burns fan, this was possibly my favorite Community episode of all time. Chevy Chase should be ashamed of himself for criticizing the writing on this show.
Out of the park – one of Community’s Top Five.
Which is to say, one of the best half hours of network TV comedy, ever.
One caveat – if I hadn’t</i) been conversant with Ken Burns' PBS docs, I would not have been able to rate it so highly.
…been conversant with Burns’ PBS documentaries, I can’t be sure I’d have rated it quite so highly.
I have to agree with your second comment. I’m British and don’t know who Burns is. I understood that the piece was a parody of a Civil war documentary but due to my lack of knowledge of Burns, I may have missed some of the more specific jokes. I enjoyed it but it wouldn’t get anywhere near my top 5, or even my top 20.
top 5-
1. Paradigms of Human Memory
2. Advanced Dungeons and Dragons
3. Epidemiology
4. Modern Warfare
5. Advanced Gay
This was easily my favorite episode of the season, possibly even the series. Loved Dan Harmon as “English Memorial, a Potrugese sailor who discovered Greendale while looking for a fountain that cured syphillus.”
Not funny and the Winger speech ending was a terrible way to ruin some actual character development. Chevy Chase’s complaints were spot on.
I thought that John Chancellor was the main narrator for Ken Burns’ Baseball?
I believe he was too. David Keith did narrate the ’10th Inning’ epilogue that Burn did last year (?)
David’s narration was great, but after the show I was thinking it would of been awesome for Edward Hermann to narrate. It seems like he has narrated 150 things for The History Channel. But then the whole ‘The Cape’ joke would not have been in the show.
Burns stuff runs on PBS.
Actually, Keith David narrated only the recent updates to “Baseball” (“Tenth Inning.”) The original narrator was John Chancellor. David was the narrator for “Jazz” and “The War.”
That was brilliant. Having just watched “The War” probably added to my enjoyment, because the parody was just perfect. Definitely one of my favorite episodes.
I loved it so much. I can’t even comprehend how anyone could have disliked it… 22 minutes of absolute perfection, IMHO!
You seem to like cliches. “Perfection” and “IMHO” are both.
add to the cliche list this one: LOL
This was easily my favorite Community episode this season, and that includes the alternate reality one. Maybe its because I love Ken Burns’ stuff in general, but just about every joke landed for me. And the character moments were all perfect, too.
Fantastic TV. I was completely entertained.
My take is that it was really well-executed production-wise, but mostly tedious. Once the concept was established, it just seemed to take forever to get to the meat of the episode – the laughs along the way were very mild. FYI, I’m very familiar with Burns, so it’s not as if the parody was lost on me. In fact, I think the format ultimately made the episode unaffecting and distancing.
I think part of the problem for me also might have been I never felt there were any stakes. Yes, Troy and Abed were at war with each other, but I didn’t really believe that it was a serious schism. So even when I got to the part Alan mentions about the cruelty, I just was watching kind of blankly. The resolution seemed inevitable.
I’d still rather see an episode like this than most other comedies, but mainly it left me flat. It just felt trapped by its concept rather than freed.
nice touch of consistency: when jeff goes back and finds the hats those places are actually in the direction to which abed and troy threw them! :)
Leonard fought for North Korea. Of course he did.
Can’t believe your headline wasn’t “as soon as I enlist the Changlourious Basterds.”
Didn’t like it. It was an episode that, to me, teetered really close with straying too far from reality. I hate to take sides in the real war of Community (Chase vs. Harmon) but when reading Chevy’s interview that he gave to some publication (it is slipping my mind) he mentioned how the show has gone from being about a group of friends at a Community College to something more out of Dan Harmon’s mind. Now, I don’t agree 100%, but it definitely seems like the fact that this is a college is getting lost. There was a bit of meta-referencing to this when the Dean says “Do people even go to class?” but still; pillow fights? Is this a college?
The whole idea of some overly-dramatic pillow fight was just way too silly. I guess that is part of the point, and makes the fact that they were parodying a Ken Burns documentary with a conflict with really no real stakes more funny, it really marginalized a conflict that had been building for three episodes.
I still don’t see how Troy and Abed, after one of Jeff’s lazier speeches, are suddenly friends again. What was the point of the last two episodes, of them actually realizing and talking about their problems, to have them resolve this rift with such ease.
As for the episode as a whole, this was, again to me (and I should stress this is my opinion, since it looks like 90% of the people that have commented so far disagree) just so far away from reality. The closest any Community episode has come to straying this far from being a real college is either the Zombie Halloween episode (which was smartly explained away with them all basically being sick out of their minds), the clay-mation (again, explained away by being solely in Abed’s mind) and Paintball 2 with teh Western, but playing paintball is much more realistic than a pillow-fight. Again, I understand the need to stray from realism to enhance the effect of the parody of the documentary, but it is becoming a show so vastly different than what it was (even when it was at its peak in S2) that it is really hard to recognize. The show is still better than almost all sitcoms out there (though I think for this current TV series, I would even put it behind Happy Endings – granted Community still has many episodes left to air and HE is done), it is not what it was. Straying far from reality really started last year, but this continuation into total parody, displaced from reality almost entirely is worrisome. Again, at least to me.
Concerning your third paragraph-I don’t think that the conflict is resolved. I’d compare this war to World War I in that the central issues were hidden, rather then fully addressed. I’m going to judge this episode based on what comes after-if they totally ignore the Troy and Abed conflict from here on out, I would agree with you, but something gives me a feeling that Dan Harmon will make this a recurring theme.
I don’t need reality from Community–I get enough of that from other TV shows. The wackier and more experimental it gets, the funnier I think it is and the better I like it.
I went back and watched some of the earlier episodes in Season 1 a little while ago, and it was entirely mundane. Realistic, and boring.
I agree with Ted. Although I would like episodes more similar to the Secret Garden or lost pen episodes in terms of “reality”, there’s merit to embracing such a ridiculous, wacky reality sometimes. (insert quote from beginning of episode.) Honestly it’s just more fun.
DMSTORM, you win my this week’s comment I most agree with.
It’s interesting though that a lot of people rabidly disagree. I think the fans Dan is courting now are the louder, younger, less discriminating ones. So long as he’s adored he doesn’t care.
I saw a segment on Katie Darryl’s Deadline on HDTV about pillow fighting leagues or somesuch in LA. Hipsters will do anything if they consider it ironic enough….right?
Have you heard how popular quidditch is on college campuses?
I give this episode huge props for ambition, but to me it also fell flat, and I can’t quite figure out why, since I’m both a Ken Burns fan and a fan of the parody episodes (Paradigms of Human Memory, the Glee-revenge episode the My Dinner with Andre episode, Remedial CT are some of my favorites). I think it might be the fact that it’s a Ken Burns parody–the Ken Burns format is so stifling that it drained any chances for humor (unlike “Modern Warfare,” which could be as crazy as it wanted to be.) I’m glad everyone else liked it, since more fandom is good for the show, but it’s the least enjoyable episode of s3 for me so far.
I’m going to have to watch the episode again because i had to step out for a few minutes at the beginning, but i didn’t love this episode as much as others. It had it’s moments for sure – probably my favorite was the Changlorious Basterds, Pierce’s Pillowman, and the text message conversation between Jeff and Annie was pretty funny, but two things didn’t work for me.
1) The Ken Burns parody while at first was interesting i think got a little old. Parodies tend to work best when you like the original source material. So them doing a good job with the parody had the negative effect of making me feel like i was watching a ken burns doc … which i’m not really a fan of to begin with. I’m glad they cut to regular footage, so that the jokes didn’t all come from the narrator or second hand.
2) I agree with another commenter that the Pillow Fight idea went just a little too far over the reality/believability line for me. Obviously a wierd thing to say for a show that strains that line from week to week, but something about a pillow fight seemed just a little too immature or childish for me – even for the Greendale crew. Whereas Paintball had the motivation of the priority registration or straight up cash, the Guiness Book of Records motivation wasn’t enough to make the conflict real for students outside of troy and abed. (maybe because the Guiness Book hasn’t been relevant since i was a kid).
This had the effect of taking away from the impact of the Troy/Abed fight – which was in and of itself pretty good. For example imagine if that same storyline had taken place during a paintball episode.
But this might have to be one of those episodes that i may enjoy more on a repeat watch. Even when the show falls short for me… i still always appreciate the effort and thought put into it.
maybe if they had spent a little time going into why certain greendale students chose being on team abed vs. team troy … that could have made the conflict seem more believable, upped the stakes, and heightened the personal conflict between troy and abed even more. Like for example why did Shirley and Pierce end up on Abed’s side?
(maybe this was in the few minutes i missed).
It was. Pierce was originally with Troy, but jumped to Abed’s side once Shirley joined and Troy made her his second in command. Shirley sent a text to Andre saying that she was there to protect Troy.
Dan Harmon’s appearance was the icing on the cake for me..
I loved the episode –
but the whole Troy & Abed arc has felt really, really rushed. I don’t know if it’s because they played a few episodes out of order, or it’s because of the hiatus, or if it’s a different pacing problem. I’ve liked the individual episodes, but I feel like they got to the pillow fight too fast and then had it resolved too quickly.
Very funny episode. The Ken Burns parody killed. Loved Shirley’s note home to her husband (“make sure to record Forensic Files”) and Abed’s Rambo riff.
For me, though, the funniest thing was the recurring sight gag of every still photo of Annie somehow focusing on her cleavage. That, for me, exemplifies one of the perfect little bits of self-reflexiveness that this show just does so well.
And they are nice boobs.
I think this episode may be one of my personal favorites. It might be because of all the Ken Burns documentaries I’ve been forced to watch. It definitely makes up for what I thought were some less enticing episodes before it. Britta’s waffle photo will forever mark that last Thursday night as excellent as well as Shirley’s “You. Weren’t. There.”
Favorite episode of the season thus far… pitch perfect right down to the Faux-PBS pledge drive at the end.
Wow, one of the best episodes ever. Perfect mix of spoof and personalities. Very well done. Pillows and blankets are the new paintball!
I loved, loved, loved this episode and saved it to watch again for what I missed. I haven’t watched that much Ken Burns stuff, but I thought it was pitch perfect. I especially enjoyed the “North Hall/South Wall” stuff (and rewound it to watch it again). And the ending with the pledge drive was the icing on the cake for me.
I loved it and I’ve never seen a Ken Burns doc. The timing was perfect, as this Sunday is International Pillow Fight Day [www.pillowfightday.com]
