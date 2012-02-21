“Community” finally has a new home on NBC’s schedule… and it’s the old home. NBC just announced that the comedy will be returning on Thursday, March 15, at 8 p.m. – the exact timeslot it was exiled from earlier this season as part of NBC’s mid-season shuffle.
That’s the good news. The slightly bad news – but only very slightly – is that something’s gotta give on NBC’s Thursday schedule to make room for this, and for the moment, that something is “Parks and Recreation,” which will take a 5-week break after its 18th episode of the season airs, returning on April 19 so that its final four episodes of the season can air after “The Office.” (“Up All Night” will have finished its season by then.)
In NBC’s original scheduling plans, “Parks and Rec” was going to air straight through and just be off the air a month or so before the other Thursday comedies. So we’re not losing any episodes, and the show will get a better timeslot at the end of the season, and one that likely says good things about its chances of coming back for a fifth season.
(And in an ordinary season where “Parks and Rec” was intended to finish airing in May, March and April would be mostly filled with repeats, anyway.)
Also as part of the release, NBC said that the romantic comedy “Bent,” with Amanda Peet and David Walton, will debut Wednesdays at 9 starting March 21, and will air back to back episodes for three straight weeks (essentially getting the show on and off the air ASAP). “Whitney” and “Are You There, Chelsea?” will wrap their seasons on March 28, and the following Wednesday, April 4, “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” and the new sitcom “Best Friends Forever” (starring Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham) will begin airing at 8 & 8:30, respectively. “Rock Center” will move to Wednesday at 10 for five weeks beginning March 7, while “Law & Order: SVU” will take a brief break before airing new episodes at 10 starting April 11.
But obviously, the pressing news here is that “Community” is coming back, and relatively soon, creating a revised sitcom bloc of “Community” at 8, “30 Rock” at 8:30, “The Office” at 9 and “Up All Night”/”Parks and Rec” at 9:30.
Back at press tour, NBC president Robert Greenblatt had suggested that whenever “Community” returned, it wasn’t likely going to lead off a night of programming again. Of course, that was before “30 Rock” took over the 8 o’clock timeslot and proceeded to produce ratings often worse than “Community” had been doing in the fall. (Though “Community” only had to deal with “X Factor,” whereas “30 Rock” is going up against the stronger “American Idol.”) If nothing else, the “30 Rock” ratings have demonstrated that while “Community” isn’t necessarily a mass appeal show, that’s also not a timeslot where NBC can expect much of anything this season.
Does the new/old timeslot mean anything in terms of the odds of a “Community” season 4? I would tend to doubt it. The ratings aren’t going to be good, and as I’ve been saying since the hiatus was announced, it’s likely going to come down to whether Sony makes enough concessions on the deal that NBC considers it worth it to do another year.
All that we know right now is that “Community” is coming back. We can worry about six seasons and a movie later.
Man. MAN. I’m so happy to have Community back again. Hell yeah. Let’s hope the Office is good this spring, and NBC will have two awesome hours of comedy on Thursday. This is probably the best news of the week so far. :P
So basically I will not have one more week all year without a new Community or Parks and Rec episode? This news pleases me very much.
That 8 o’clock time slot is also going against The Big Bang Theory, which keeps coming awful close to beating AI in the ratings. NBC Thursday at 8 might as well be Friday night at 11 on CW…
Cannot be more excited about Community returning…
THIS MOVE IS STREETS AHEAD!
Awfully close? TBBT has been beating Idol every week during it’s half hour. Idol only gains in the second half hour.
As somoene on my twitter feed pointed out. That is the first night of March Madness, terrible timing
Actually it may not be terrible news. No Big Bang Theory to go against it!
Yeah, I would think the cross-over audience for BBT would be higher than for March Madness, even though I happen to fall into that Venn Diagram middle of liking all 3.
Ugh. Sorry Community, I love you, but nothing in the world beats the first 2 rounds of March Madness.
Solution: DVR Community and enjoy the non-stop 4-day weekend of hoops and recreational-only bracket viewing.
At least there is some good TV news today! I’ll take what I can get.
BBT will also take a long break in March, right? So that probably means 1.7-1.8 ratings for Community, right, RIGHT?
Can’t think of a better arrangement. I was afraid of some Friday at 9:30 timeslot.
HURRAH! That’s less than a month away! Big sigh of relief. My husband had posited that maybe NBC was trying to garner more buzz for Community. I certainly hope it returns to better ratings.
That’s wonderful news about Community, I’m very happy to hear it. And based on the talent of Dan Harmon and the ensemble, my guess is that the rest of Season 3 will work perfectly as either a bridge to a 4th season (ideal) or as a wrap-up for the series (if that’s the case, so be it).
My exhilaration at Community’s return is tempered by the gnawing worry that NBC is looking at the future of Parks and Community as an “either/or” situation.
It does appear that way. Let’s hope they don’t go that route though.
Nah. I think Parks comes back no matter what. Community is its own decision.
Certainly, Parks has a better chance given that it’s going to be w/in one season of syndication and NBC would profit directly from any such sale.
Plus, Parks has consistently built on its lead-ins this season, for what little that’s worth (something that apparently didn’t happen when it aired int the same slot in 2009-2010).
At this point I’d say Parks renewal is a forgone conclusion. It’s had the most stable ratings of any of the Thursday comedies and has largely held its own even during these past 3 weeks or so of ratings declines. Given that Community isn’t an NBC owned show (Sony I believe) there is basically zero chance of Community being renewed while Parks is canned. The other way around, Community being scrapped while Parks returns is FAR more likely at this point.
Worth noting that Sony (who owns the domestic syndication rights to Community) somehow got Fox to buy and air 37 episodes of Til Death in one season a few years ago. The fact that Til Death was then sold into syndication on WGN America, Spike (briefly) and the Tribune Station Group is certainly promising as well, insofar as to Sony’s willingness to repeat the Til Death experience.
(also, they’d only be selling one full season for free, instead of almost two)
The good news about 30 Rock’s ratings at 8pm is that NBC has to seriously consider whether cancelling Community and enraging Twitter just to put another show on to bomb at 8pm is worth the effort. And since NBC would never bump anything else to give Community a better timeslot (which would be the only way to test against the theory that Community would do better somewhere else), I see this as a good sign for a fourth season.
Nah – both Parks and The Office have renewals in the bag. 30 Rock and Community are dicier, but both will *probably* be renewed for syndication purposes, although 30 Rock may get a reduced (final) order, and Community’s might be reduced somewhat too. I also wouldn’t be shocked to see Community bumped to midseason.
Great news about Community. And although probably not the right place to comment on this, how much more life can be squeezed out of The Office? An uneven season that’s going to become diluted further with the Dwight spinoff. Does anyone see either of these two shows faring well, even if paired together in the same hour? I also agree with the previous comments that 30Rock gets one final season following Baldwin’s signing on (seven seasons for a sitcom seems reasonable) and love Shake Zula’s line ‘willingness to repeat the Til Death experience’. :-))
i really hope that if NBC ends the series it can live on, on another network or online or something. there’s enough of a fanbase to think it possible, as long as harmon owns the rights and nbc has no say.
I’ve often thought if NBC passes, TBS would be a good home for a fourth and final season (or the next three seasons and the movie) as a lead-in for Conan, but what do I know?
All I do know is I would follow this show wherever it goes, as long as it’s not DirecTV.
If NBC cancels Community it is dead. It would take pretty big budget cuts to produce it for cable.
If these are the last eps we get of Community, im glad it will be on the thursday threnches, instead of depressing burn off on a Saturday or something.. Im so glad to have my favorite comedy back. Huzzah !
Troy and Abed back on TeeeeeeVee!
Wow this made my day!
Awesome! That means I don’t have to revise my current mix of sitcoms. (something I was mildly afraid of when I thought it might be headed to Wednesdays) It also means I’m going to be back to perceiving every Big Bang episode as mediocre, even when they’re good. (hello, Russian Rocket Reaction. In hindsight, I think I actually rather enjoyed you that night – and might even remember you but for Remedial Chaos Theory)
Huzzah!
Wow, NBC’s schedule is a mess right now.
So Bent is only airing for three weeks or am I wrong?
Can I get the under on that?
LOL. But I didn’t mean like that. I asked because Bent had a very short order of episodes (if I’m not mistaken), so by airing two episodes in a row each week, the show will end very fast.
I hate to play debbie downer but given that ratings across the board have declined since Community went off the air I think it’s fair to say that if Community had aired episodes during the same period 30 Rock has (plus being against AI) that it likely would have had even lower ratings than 30 Rock. I wouldn’t expect it to even return at the same levels it was at before the hiatus (1.4ish I think?).
1.61 average last fall. About 87% of NBC’s scripted average per Bill Gorman’s Renew/Cancel Index.
Well, it’s good that they have quantifiable proof that the timeslot is the problem, not the content. But I am not sanguine about their powers of logic.
GREAT news that Community’s coming back though!!
Good, now fingers crossed we get Omar Little participating in a paintball episode while whistling “A Hunting We Will Go”
Oh man… today I learned. “A Hunting We Will Go” makes so much more sense than “The Farmer Wants A Wife”, (which is what that tune is in this part of the world)…
And it makes more sense than ‘The Farmer in the Dell’. I could never figure out why he chose to whistle that tune, but now I know. It’s the Elmer Fudd version!
"Also as part of the release, NBC said that the romantic comedy "Bent," with Amanda Peet and David Walton, will debut Wednesdays at 9 starting March 21, and will air back to back episodes for its first two weeks. "Whitney" and "Are You There, Chelsea?" will wrap their seasons on March 28, and the following Wednesday, April 4, "Betty White's Off Their Rockers" and the new sitcom "Best Friends Forever" (starring Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham) will begin airing at 8 & 8:30, respectively."

And to think in the past we laughed when NBC claimed to be a trailblazer. Now they've truly broken new ground: they've invented the Spring Burnoff.
And to think in the past we laughed when NBC claimed to be a trailblazer. Now they’ve truly broken new ground: they’ve invented the Spring Burnoff.
yeah, burning off the 6 episodes in 3 one hour blocks? that’s kinda harsh. too bad, because I really like Amanda Peet
To be fair to NBC, they have 3 half-hour shows. Something was always going to have to double-up or be relegated to summer burn-off.
What is a surprise is that they’re giving BFF a better slot than Bent. At one point, it definitely looked like NBC favored Bent. The result of audience testing, perhaps?
Six episodes and a movie!
Six seasons and a movie!
FINALLY! So goddamn excited. And here’s hoping for the best out of Bent and BFF as well. They can’t be much worse than Whitney and Chelsea.
Wouldn’t it be great if the cast of “Community” did promotion events like “Cougar Town” did? I would attend if they did it in my town.
man, i’m so looking forward to april 19: Community->30 Rock->The Office->Parks and Recreation. That’s how it’s gotta be. (Plus Awake)
Ah yes, back to the good old days of NBC comedies. Thursday nights will finally feel right again.
Hooray for the return of “Community.” But please GOD let the NBC/KableTown programming department straighten out their meds so we don’t have to go through this erratic decisionmaking in the future.
Oh, and if they want to kill “Whitney” and “Chelsea,” fine by me. They’re a disgrace to my gender.
Whitney and Chelsea are a disgrace to humans. To bipeds. To mammals. To carbon-based life…
KF*YWDBUIPB*)&FB DW*B*&BDWB*&VFW*BFW)&*!!!!!!!!
Awesome P&R gets replaced by shitty Community .. not cool.
FINALLY, A COMMENT I CAN GET BEHIND.
Ron would never say *cool* in a million years. You’re a fake!
P&R isn’t being replaced, it would have ended its season early or aired reruns during that month anyway, and will return in a better timeslot when Up All Night finishes its run, so overall this is good news for P&R.
Also, how dare you insult Community, you’re streets behind.
I’m confused. Is Bent airing back to back episodes for 2 weeks or 3 weeks? You said 2 weeks, but the official release says 3. That’s 6 episodes, which is the entire order. So then what are they airing the next two weeks? If you’re right then at least that stretches all 6 eps. over 5 weeks.
3 weeks. Fixed.
They’ll probably air reruns of Bent. It’s kind of stupid to air an entire season for only three weeks (though I think it’s stupid the way it is now).
Great news!!! Thanks for keeping us all in the Community mindset in the meanwhile with your weekly column Alan–which may have been a little bit of the push for NBC to find a way to make this work!
Is there a reason why there isn’t a lot of talk about 30 Rock not coming back? It is already in syndication, Fey and Baldwin have to be quite expensive for a sitcom, and the ratings are still no good.
Everyone seems to talk about it being cancelled until Baldwin commits to the next season, but then when he signs on for another year, you don’t hear about it as much.
I like 30 Rock still, but it’s pretty much past its prime. I’d take Community and Parks and Rec being back over 30 Rock. I think that NBC also has more to gain by bringing back Community or Parks and Rec than 30 Rock.
Obviously all 3 are better than The Office at this point, but The Office still gets some ratings, so I understand it being safe, though I don’t know a lot of people who’d really cry over it if they packed it in.
While 30 Rock is obviously past its prime ratings-wise (and, depending on your viewpoint, possibly creatively as well), I don’t think NBC is really in a position where they want to voluntarily invite the bad press of snuffing out what was once one of their signature shows headlined by three of their biggest personalities/stars (Fey, Baldwin, and Michaels) when they could just let it sign off on its own terms. Bad as its ratings are, they aren’t THAT much worse than their admittedly abysmal scripted average.
A popular theory around the internet (though there has obviously been no official indication from the network) is that NBC will renew 30 Rock for a 7th and final season, likely consisting of only 13 episodes. That would allow Tina Fey to give the show (which has been as a tremendous success for the network in terms of ‘branding’ and critical acclaim, if not monster ratings) a proper conclusion, fulfill all the existing contracts, avoid pissing off Lorne Michaels, and still leave NBC space in its schedule to premiere a new comedy, either in the fall or at midseason. Slightly more expensive than the alternative, but overall probably the better choice for both the short and long-term future of their brand.
I cheered at my desk at work when I read this news earlier today. SO SO thrilled to have it back in a few weeks!
Okay you guys, I gave Community a try early on (say first two eps) and I strongly disliked it. However, I love Parks and Rec, 30 Rock, etc, and the fans are so hardcore I really feel as if I’m missing out. If I wanted to give Community another try, where should I start?
Episode 9 is where most people say the show starts to get good.
Wow! You got off the train at the exact wrong moment. Start with episode 3. Seriously.
“Introduction to Film” is such an amazing episode, expanding the universe of the show, introducing a lot of really funny supporting characters, and featuring incredible moments of character growth in a superbly-structured plot with an ending reveal worthy of Arrested Development.
The pilot is so-so, and the second episode is fine, but episode 3 is when the show leaps into greatness. It’s that good.
I stopped watching after the first two episodes too but recently watched season 1 and 2 on dvd. I must say Community is freakin awesome and so original! Modern Warfare, the Goodfellas homage episode, Advanced Dungeons and Dragons, and the classic Remedial Chaos Theory are simply EPIC episodes! My favorite moment of the series must be when Chevy Chase’s character Pierce drowns not once, but twice, in a sailing class in the school parking lot.
This is one of my favorite episodes of the show:
[www.youtube.com]
Stop watching after the first season. It just goes downhill from there. It was amazing to me in the beginning, but just fell off over time.
FINALLY!! Thanks for the good news.
Come March 15 until the end of the season, on any given Thursday night on NBC, the worst episode any very likely come from The Office. And that’s not to bash The Office. It’s just kind of a relief since up until recently, you could reliably predict the worst episode on NBC’s Thursday night comedy block would have been “Outsourced” (last year) or “Whitney” (this year).
I agree with you 100%. The Office is plain horrible this season. I probably laughed 2 or 3 times all season. Although the last episode was decent. They split The Office into two groups. Now we get to see what it is like to have Dwight be in charge.his Hangover fame.
For the first time since it’s been on the air, I chose not to DVR The Office, nor am I in any rush to watch the Comcast On Demand version. I think the writers have generally been clueless how to handle the show since Carrell left. Trying to split Michael Scott’s character into two parts (Andy and Mr. California) doesn’t work at all, and in the process all of the good qualities of Andy’s character have disappeared. Sad that this show is going to limp its way to the finish line of cancellation. As ensemble of a show The Office is, it’s obvious how it all revolved around Michael Scott’s sun. Without that sun we’re left with a cold and barren Dunder Mifflin universe.
I am sooooo happy! Especially since my brother is an extra on community! I really want to see the study group graduate though….I will plot tomorrow and just celebrate tonight!
This hiatus has been terrible. I saw awful things: aliens, demons, Critters 3, and something called Bruce Willis’s Surrogates
Great news, but will NBC even bother to PROMOTE Community’s return?…you know, in the same way they cram The Voice and Smash down our throats with constant promos? I would actually be okay with those intrusive bottom-third-of-screen ads if they said “Community is BACK!!”.
Maybe they could have Troy and Abed do a promo singing for the judges of The Voice?
Why would the waste money promoting a niche-show? It doesn’t have a big audience and never will. It doesn’t translate to mainstream America. There’s a reason reality TV is all over the place. That being said, I am upset Parks and Rec is being interrupted for this. Community hasn’t been good in a long time, and should have just been axed.
This is terrible. Community was fantastic in the first season, and I loved it, but hasn’t been anywhere near as good since then. It was bad enough I had to see Outsourced get axed and Community stay, but now you’re going to interrupt Parks and Rec for this show? No wonder NBC get it’s @$$ handed to it by every other network. Would a little continuity be too much to ask?
I have “missed” Community for a long time, even while it was on. It stopped being funny after the first season and the writers started having a good time being pseudo-philosophical. What a bore! Community is not on my DVR record list anymore and I want to say something about that . . . though I’ve had a heck of a time doing so, considering the software for HitFix just won’t let me post.
Parks and Recreation :(
How I miss Leslie, Ben, Jerry, and all of them.
At least April 19th, is almost here :D
That stinks… I find Parks and Rec MUCH more entertaining that Community. Bad call NBC!