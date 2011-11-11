‘Community’ – ‘Studies in Modern Movement’: I have a Dreamtorium

A review of last night’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I sing a little song about race-mixing…
Season 3 of “Community” has dealt a lot with how the dynamics of the group have evolved over time, and how two-plus years of friendship have emboldened these people to be much more direct and honest with each other than they’ve been in the past. So the main story of “Studies in Modern Movement” was about Annie standing up for herself with her new roommates – and reminding them and us that not every one of Troy and Abed’s fantasies should be indulged – and one of the subplots had Britta and Shirley once again debating their wildly divergent philosophies.
But it also feels like this season, even more than last year, seems to be commenting on the relationship that both the characters and the show have with Greendale itself, and how much saner things seem the further we get from the campus.
We’ve seen ridiculous things happen in non-campus episodes, like the dark timeline from “Remedial Chaos Theory,” but for the most part, the show and the study group just seem much more human-scale whenever we head out to a restaurant (the Troy and Abed birthday episodes) or to someone’s apartment (Chang and Duncan hanging out at Jeff’s place), a hospital (the documentary episode), etc. It’s still “Community,” and these are still the people we know and love, but everything’s less zany.
Take Dean Pelton. He’s as broad as “Community” comes most of the time, and while he wasn’t exactly sympathetic in this one – it’s hard to overcome both blackmail and e-mail hacking, even if Jeff was again fulfilling his function as this season’s villain – he managed to be a less cartoonish version of himself, and was almost the straight man in this subplot while Jeff’s discomfort provided most of the laughs. (Jeff’s pain at having to sing “Kiss From a Rose” with Pelton was exquisite.)
Now, when “Community” goes into this more realistic mode, it tends to be to allow for more emotionally-resonant moments like Abed’s “Cougar Town” monologue or Jeff’s anger at how Pierce had lied to him about his father. It’s the show trading away the comic highs that can come from the lunacy of Greendale for the dramatic highs we can get when the characters are more finely-drawn. “Studies in Modern Movement” wasn’t exactly that, though. It had its funny moments (Annie realizing how Troy and Abed can be really annoying, Shirley and Britta taking turns being smug about the hitchhiker), and its sweet ones (Annie’s unabashed joy at seeing the Troy and Abed puppet show), but overall it felt more pleasant and interesting than extraordinary. I like seeing the relationships evolve in the way that they have, and I enjoyed the episode overall, but it ultimately felt a little lightweight.
Two other things to note:
First, it was interesting to see a Pierce subplot that seemed kind of quintessentially Chevy Chase-ian: Chevy alone (and therefore not having to pretend to be interested in what other performers are doing), doing slapstick and being weird. It wasn’t exactly like one of his old Gerald Ford “SNL” bits, but it wasn’t that far off, either.
Second, getting back to the idea of Jeff as the villain of the season, we once again get an episode climaxing with the rest of the study group singing and dancing in Troy and Abed’s apartment while Jeff is an unhappy onlooker. I look forward to where this is going.
What did everybody else think?
Perhaps because of the whole tape door thing, other various things (especially all the “music” montages) in this episode reminded me of Flight of the Conchords, even though the 2 shows have wildly different comedic ‘rhythms’.
“(Jeff’s pain at having to sing “Kiss From a Rose” with Pelton was exquisite.)”
Even more exquisite: Jeff’s delight at song’s end at how much fun it had been.
I thought it was interesting to see Dean Pelton go from zany and cartoonish to almost menacing…although the menace was pretty much dissipated during karaoke.
I enjoyed the episode more than you, I think, Alan (I know you’re not saying you didn’t enjoy it; just that it felt lightweight–but still). It’s true that when we’re within the bottle set of the study group/Greendale itself, things can get really insane without anyone remarking on the insanity. In the outside world, that level of cartoonishness HAS to be noticed, and I can believe that the dean feels comfortable to act out in an arena where he is [nominally] in charge in ways he can’t “outside.” So I thought this slightly more lowkey insanity worked.
I also liked the dismay and confusion on the face of the Galleria salesgirl when she realized the flirtation with her hot customer wasn’t going to go the way she’d expected.
The Annie-Abed-Troy story worked out just as it ought, and everyone grew, at least a little. Pierce was Pierce in a much less obnoxious way, and the hallucinations were awesome (was Pierce supposed to be a cross between Elton John and Wayne Newton, merged with a little Liberace?). Shirley and Britta’s rivalry, discomfitedness, and eventual unity was pitch perfect.
I thought it all added up to a really satisfying whole.
Agreed agreed agreed. The moment with the salesgirl was especially delicious. “Like a blazer?”
So, so agree. I thought it was the best written episode this season. Perfectly captured the Troy-Abed dynamic that makes this show so zanily magnificent. Karaoke with the Dean and Jeff —
Brilliant. Pierce’s attempt to fix Annie’s apartment was a pitch-perfect homage to some of his best movies. The puppet show, the bed fort, the Dreamatorium…I laughed out loud throughout the episode.
Did anyone else notice the phrase dreamatorium was stolen from parks and rec…
[www.youtube.com]
It was also the name of a Buckethead album from 1994. It was also the name of a dinner theatre production in a “Bob’s Burgers” episode from season 1. “Stolen” indeed.
Aha! I was wondering where I’d heard it before, and it was of course ‘Hamburger Dinner Theatre’.
call it what they like, it was a holodeck with windows.
Simpson’s did it.
Solid episode, better than the early episodes though, the season really picked up with Remedial Chaos Theory for me. It’s be interesting to see if Jeff becomes a flat-out villian as Pierce did in last season’s “Advanced Dungeons and Dragons”. I hope not, since while that was a very good episode, the whole “Pierce is evil” thing was not really dealt with this season, he just kinda came back and it was barely adressed in the premiere.
Anyway, while I watch the show for the high-concept episodes, when other episodes are as good as this, it’s Community at it’s best.
Well that was the point of the finale, I think. Pierce redeemed himself by saving Greendale and the group decided to take him back. The only thing they didn’t satisfyingly address was the reason Pierce changed his mind in the premiere, which I hope is coming, otherwise it just makes the season 2 finale cliffhanger look cheap.
Really disliked the twitter element of the episode. Felt like a forced way to go viral, and didn’t add any laughs to the show. I realize that they are concerned with ratings, and want to reach out to fans, but it shouldn’t be at the expense of laughs.
Community is always referencing Twitter even when they don’t tell you.
I didn’t see it that way. To me it was a call back to when Troy first moved in with Pierce and began twetting everything he said. So, him twetting Annie’s move day was him being excited about having a new roomate that could explain what the iron is for.
Do a search for for #anniesmove and check out all the begging by the cast to follow it, and their characters tweets, etc.
In other words, I think there’s a difference between forcing a meta/viral movement and say, googling bobloblaw’s blog and realizing that it actually exists. The latter is funny.
You’re presuming that the cast and writers wouldn’t have tweeted about bobloblaw’s blog had they had the social medium at the time.
I was disappointed by the Twitter aspect. The cast telling everyone to follow the characters’ Twitter accounts had me expecting live tweets from the characters during the show like they have done with @TheLarmy on Cougar Town. I was disappointed when that didn’t happen.
That said, I loved the musical number and Jeff’s newfound enthusiasm halfway during Kiss From A Rose. The hitch-hiker plot killed me, too.
LJA – Actually, I think the Twitter aspect worked really well. The “characters” all tweeted the show in advance of the show, over a realistic time period of a move: the whole move took about 6-8 hours. I had followed all the Twitter accounts, so I knew basically what emotional beats would be hit in the episode: that would be a frustrating spoiler for some, but was amusing for me, because I like seeing how they get from A to B. I stopped checking to watch the show itself: afterwards, I checked again and saw that the Dean had tweeted pictures of Jeff and him singing — while the show had actually aired, which meant that if the rest of the group was checking Twitter just before Jeff had showed up, they would have seen it, and if Jeff wasn’t checking…it’s a very realistic way of how Twitter conversations play out IRL.
Rachel – that stuff is cute, but it was wasted on me when the actors and actresses were tweeting as well w/ the hash tag. If I search for #anniesmove I get the actress who plays britta telling me to follow “britta” and “britta” telling “jeff” to get better. That’s sloppy. The actors, writers, etc, should have avoided the hash tag and not broken the fourth wall.
I liked this episode. From the opening, when they come to help annie move, its actually nice to see them all act like a normal group of friends (albeit quriky ones). I would argue that these are the most important types of episodes because they are the ones that allow you to care about the characters…so that when the crazy “groundbreaking” episodes happen, they have that much more impact.
I gotta say, i love the groups dynamic when jeff isnt around. Itsninteresting because a few friends who’ ive tried to convince to watch the show, wont watch it because they dont like the jeff character.
Though jeff singing the seal song and that whole segment was probably one of the best moments in the season so far. Especially with the puppet show, it had me smiling like parks and recs smiling the whole time. And alot of this is because jeff just has to give in, stop being so cool, and just have fun….its too bad it all gets ruined when he finds out dean blackmailed him. But this this seems like the arc for jeff this season, which would be great for jeff.
Finally…this episode showed me how self aware e show is…especially with annie moving into troy and abeds place. As viewers we all love their childish craziness, but im glad we get to see how annoying it might be to live with them or in the meta version – its the shows way of saying “we recognize that we cant over rely on the troy and abed schtick and we need to develop more sides to these characters if we as a show are capable of growing up”.
Maybe reading into it too much, but i like it.
I didn’t like Jeff early on, I get that. I actually love him now, and especially love it when they pair him with Britta. It’s Pierce I find barely tolerable. I was happy when they separated him out from the others in this episode. Honestly, if they wrote Pierce out entirely, I wouldn’t really miss him.
o/~ Troy and Abed, now with Aaaaaaaaaaaaaanie! o/~
First good episode of the season.
I liked this episode a lot… I thought the Jeff / Dean Pelton stuff was absolutely hysterical. I watch a lot of TV on Thurs (Commuunity, Parks, Office, Beavis, Always Sunny, and The League) and as it often does, Community got the loudest laughs out of me.
The twitter idea I thought was funny just in that they were making fun of the “oh, gotta tweet this update on my day” movement, but I thought the trending topic thing wasn’t executed well. Before the show, the character’s twitter accounts made it seem like there were going to be live updates related to the show during the episode. I think this could’ve been a unique way to engage fans during the show, but that didn’t happen.
I do not twitter (and shall save my normal rant about it), but I assumed that they WERE live tweeting during the episode. Are you saying that there wasn’t a TroyAbed twitter feed going out during the show, complete with pics of Annie’s move face? If not, it seems they really missed a good opportunity, given this show’s demo.
No, there were tweets with the #AnniesMove hash tag, but they were all early in the day, before the show aired. They seemed to just be generic comments kindof setting up the episode. I don’t believe any of the things they said they were tweeting were actually tweeted.
I don’t know if it was just the mood I was in, but this episode made me laugh more than anything this season. It was the first episode of Community that my 15 year old daughter has watched (and I was worried I’d built the show up too much when trying to convince her to give it a try), and she LOVED it, so we now have another Community fan…hopefully she’ll make some friends with people who have nielsen boxes, and convince them to give it a shot!
I think this episode is a great introduction to the show. It’s not spoiler-heavy in terms of character history but it’s very rich with who these characters are and how they’ve evolved. If I were getting somebody into Community for the first time, I might tell them to watch the Pilot, then this episode, then the rest of S1.
Does anyone else think that with all these references to parallel worlds and tunnels connecting them, and Abed and Troy’s obsession with Inspector Spacetime will all culminate into the return of Evil Troy and Evil Abed by the end of the season?
I WOULD LOVE THIS. But I think it might be too far-fetched. But I WOULD LOVE THIS.
Not sure they’d do an ep on it, but there’s a good chance they could do that as a tag for the season or midseason finale. Especially since Dan Harmon reads this.
It. Had. Better. (causewhatawasteifitdidn’t)
the crazy zoom video camera work was the other part of the “kiss from a rose” segment absolutely awesome. which reminds me that something that is very underrated about this show…. maybe because its a sitcom… is the cinemotography or the way the show is often shot. I can think back through a number of episodes where they have used really interesting shots or done great things with the camera.
question alan,
to what degree do you think Jeff’s limitations as a character have been based on Joel McHale as an actor. McHale was hired because of his persona as the snarky too cool for school web soup guy…from the beginning he was supposed to be the super cool guy in the group.
so to what degree is the writers attempt to loosen up Jeff’s character based on trying to loosen up Joel McHale’s own image and comedic range as an actor?
This is my favorite combination of characters and story lines. I really like this episode because of that. I had a lot of fun. It addressed Troy and Annie’s desire to be more grown up in a very small but important way. I liked that a lot. I liked that Annie stood up for herself that was quite important to me. I really liked this episode.
Alan, “not exactly sympathetic” is too kind to the Dean’s character. Making him less cartoonish shows him as a predator and a creep. The only reasons he is funny are that everything in Greendale is cartoony and that his target can obviously stand up for himself both mentally and physically. If the actors reversed roles or the dean was crushing on Abed rather than Jeff, the darkness of the situation would become clearer.
Which means this was a great episode for Jim Rash and for the character, a mirror version of Pierce sleeping with the Spanish professor and not telling anyone.
Not as bad as the other episodes this year, so that’s progress.
Highlight for me was Pierce making paint angels on the floor.
I really enjoy when Community takes a break from the zany (although I love those episodes) to give us a better glimpse of the characters. I think I need an occasional break so that I can invest in their story so something like this one helps ground the show over the season. The story with the hitchhiker was especially good for me.
Jeff unhappy? Here yes but I could have sworn he was smirking at the end of “Chaos Theory.”
Also I loved the whole “Twitter Episode” feel of this.
It seemed like more of a bittersweet smile than a smirk to me…
Perhaps Greendale rests on some kind of Zalgo-esque Hellmouth that drives all those who dwell upon it into a downward spiral of madness.
Chevy Chase is the worst thing about the show; the actor and the character Pierce both aren’t funny. Every other character / actor is laugh-out-loud funny.
I <3 Laser Lotus Pierce. And he was fantastic in the D&D eppy.
Couldn’t disagree more, Slam. In his role as Pierce, Chevy Chase has completely redeemed himself after two decades of work where it was clear that he was phoning it in, whatever the medium. He’s working his ass off in this show, and has completely dedicated himself to his character. He’s fearless. I’d love to see him get an Emmy nod. He’s earned it.
it was a good enough ep, i laughed several times, but at the end the first thought in my mind was.. it wasnt as good as the last 3. So, i guess it can suffered because it had to live up to the previous high streak the show was riding.
Interesting. I thought it was a lot better than Advanced Gay, not that I minded that episode.
Fantastic episode.
Did anybody else notice that the “Dreamatorium” looked remarkably like a holodeck from Star Trek TNG? That was totally appropriate – the only thing that didn’t seem appropriate is them not saying so.
Yep – it was the holodeck, alright.
I figured that they didn’t say it so that it would be obvious only to TNG fans.
copyright!
Jeff seemed happier (or at least more accepting) at the end of Remedial Chaos Theory, in that way that some people can be happy when around people who are having directionless fun but can’t bring themselves to join in. In this one, he was actively being made to suffer by the group and basically had a b “Big NO!” moment.
I liked the ep, especially the Winger/Pelton scenes.
Chevy Chase with the toupee looked surprisingly like the Chevy Chase of SNL!
Was it my imagination, or did he have a line when “fixing” Annie’s apartment that included the phrase “and you’re not”?
*Annie becoming furious (and rightly so) at Abed and Troy over the unused 2nd bedroom was a great moment for her character. Part of Annie’s series-arc of becoming an adult has to involve her standing up against things that are difficult/enraging and not simply adapting to them, and her actions here were a strong step in that direction (as well as leading to a heartwarming scene with the Annie-room).
*”Kiss from a Rose” is one of the most underrated songs of the last 20 years, a great choice to use, and as noted a reminder that Jim Rash isn’t that bad a singer.
*Jeff isn’t the group’s enemy or villian. Whether he wants to be or not…he’s officially their father.
You have to admit though they used that song because it’s hilariously over the top and mawkish
Annie looks like she came straight from the Mad Men set.
Wouldn’t be surprised if she did…
The Pierce gags were reminiscent of Frank Reynolds subplots.
I always wanted Annie to be an RA
Every week I’m so impressed by what a great physical comedian Gillian Jacobs is. Her sweet kiss from a rose dance had me cracking up.
Probably doesn’t mean a thing other than that it happened to be an available bit of stock footage, but one of the images seen behind the green screen fight between Jeff and the Dean was the spaceship from the old Andy Griffith adventure series “Salvage 1.” See photo here:
[dl.dropbox.com]
Again, probably not a thing, but no one else seems to have mentioned it, and I’m old enough to fondly remember that show.
That was enjoyable. It’s something they couldn’t have done earlier without the established characters, but having the characters run through four different storylines didn’t seem rushed. Loved the music section with Jeff’s Karaoke, both with him enjoying it and the sudden “human blood” transition with the hitchhiker.
Also, a little thing, but for some reason I really like Britta’s hair this season. The braid-ponytail thing she had going was just really pretty.
My first thought with the Pierce storyline was that he’d gone Clark Griswold on us.