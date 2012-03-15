‘Community’ – ‘Urban Matrimony and the Sandwich Arts’: The new normal

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I convince you that turtlenecks are made of turtle’s necks…
In my advance review of this episode this morning, I noted that “Urban Matrimony and the Sandwich Arts” was not only among the more “normal” episodes of the season, but one that used the Troy/Abed subplot to comment on the limitations of normality. It’s classic “Community”-style having your cake and eating it too. On the one hand, with the Shirley/Andre storyline – and then the Jeff, Pierce and Britta problems that spun out of it – the show reminded us of just how effective and funny it can be at telling relatively sane character-driven stories. And with Troy and Abed being normal(*), the show got to comment on what it was doing, tell some good jokes, and admit that sometimes, it’s just more fun when you go crazy and follow the monkey into the vent.
(*) And I will now hear their deadpan delivery of that line in my head whenever I see their names together, rather than the sing-song “Troy and Abed in the morning!” and its imitators.
But let’s start with Shirley’s wedding. Of all the members of the study group, she’s the one the show has struggled most to utilize in the past. Yvette Nicole Brown is just as funny and versatile a performer as her co-stars, but Shirley as a character doesn’t seem as malleable as, say, Annie. But I loved the foosball plot with her and Jeff from right before the hiatus, and the marriage story made good use of all the aspects of Shirley: her uptight religion (her church has rules against “second weddings, tight jeans and Calico cats”), the Miss Piggy voice (which is here revealed, somewhat horrifyingly, to be what Andre considers “your sexy voice”), the struggle between what’s best for her family and her own desires, and even her generosity of spirit when it comes to the likes of Pierce. (That said, maybe the best Shirley-related joke of the episode involved her complete lack of faith in Britta, as evidenced by the time gaps where she either laughs or stares at Britta for minutes on end.) Shirley puts herself out there for the sandwich shop, and while she gets beat out by the corporate evil of Subway(*), it’s clear that she knows her stuff (or, at least, knows it well enough to impress Dean Pelton). And she finds a way to both get her husband back while keeping her new independent life – like “Community” tonight, she gets to have (almost) everything she wants. And good for her.
(*) On “Chuck,” Subway was the greatest place on earth (and, in real life, part of the salvation of the show). On “Community” so far, it’s the bad guy stealing Shirley’s dream. Interesting.
And Shirley’s impending nuptials set up some great material involving resident commitment-phobes Jeff and Britta. We’ve talked before about how terrific Gillian Jacobs has been this season, usually at showing Britta being terrible at everything. Here, we discover the one area where she’s genuinely talented, only her skills at wedding planning only disgust her. Lots of great work from her, and from Joel McHale as Jeff struggled to write his wedding toast(**), dealt with his daddy issues, and came close to drunkenly marrying Britta before Shirley stepped in and set everything to right.
(**) Which set up Annie’s great line that the “Webster’s Dictionary defines” intro is “The Jim Belushi of speech openings: it accomplishes nothing, but everyone keeps on using it, and no one knows why.”
I also appreciated that the story, and Shirley, took Pierce a little seriously – albeit in the context of an episode where his Trouser Bench invention’s horrible malfunction led to his hilarious request, “Will someone please call all the ambulances?” Pierce is a joke, but he doesn’t want to be, and those moments where he’s so close to being human that he can taste it are often the most satisfying, and funniest, Pierce storylines. (And then the tag gave Chevy Chase an opportunity to do some vintage “SNL”-era solo slapstick.)
But back to Troy and Abed being normal. It was funny, and it was a commentary on the episode itself (and the series), but it was another reminder that living an Abed life has its downsides. When Abed de-whismifies himself, he’s suddenly capable of having normal social interactions, flirting and dancing with an attractive woman, etc., and the second Troy-as-Constable-Reggie reminds him of who he really is, they’re not really fit for human company but each other and the rest of the study group. I wouldn’t want Abed to not be Abed, or Troy to not be his faithful companion, but it’s hard not to notice that the deeper their friendship has become, the more both of them have become isolated from the outside world in general and the opposite sex in particular. If not for Troy’s occasional flirtations with Britta, he’d practically be asexual, and once upon a time (in season 1’s “Physical Education”) there was a sense that Abed had interest in, and was at times attractive to, women. Just something to keep an eye on.
Add in dance numbers at the beginning (Andre and his pals doing “Motownphilly”) and end (the wedding guests doing the Electric Slide), and you’ve got a splendid return to this thing we call television for this show we love called “Community.”
What did everybody else think?
UPDATE: This is pretty cool. No idea if it’ll translate into bigger numbers when the ratings come in tomorrow morning, but “Community” got four different worldwide trending topics on Twitter tonight (in addition to the three below, Jim Belushi also trended for a while):
This episode was actually one of the best from this season, despite not being a themed episode, which are usually my favorite…I really loved the Troy and Abed story, Abed plays a real great normal person.
Finally got to the see this one. Was really looking forward to it, but was disappointed. Few laughs, many forced lines and unconvincing drunken acting. Hope next week’s episode is better.
Loved the Jim Belushi line.
That guy’s really taken a beating on this show.
It was a funny line, but it made no sense that Annie said it given her age and relative cultural knowledge
I agree that it seemed an odd line for Annie to say, especially since she’s been shown to be so pop-culture ignorant.
I hadn’t thought of that, but it almost makes it better that she said it. Jim Belushi’s work is so universally panned that even Annie knows about it.
According to Jim would’ve been on during Annie’s teenage years. She could’ve caught a 2am airing of Curly Sue on FLIX in 2009 and known it’s garbage.
Hard to judge this, being starved for Community, they could have done just about anything and I’d be thrilled to have my study group back with me.
Also, lets not forget that Abed found the secret service agent of his dreams, but she couldn’t be there for him.
Ah, yes. Good point. She’s too busy having sex in bathrooms with Coach from New Girl.
Exactly how I feel. We talk about the cleverness of the writing for good reason, but here it was lovely to hang around with these characters again. And the writing still worked on several levels.
If they were to go forward with a Troy and Abed romance arc, I don’t think anyone could argue they hadn’t planted a ton of seeds for it.
Troy and Abed also competed for the sexy librarian in the Valentines day episode
Anyone else notice the best episodes are the ones Chang is rarely in/not at all?
LIKE
This is the only reason I would approve of the filming of “The Hangover 3.”
Totally agree. I hate doing so too because Ken Jeong seems to be totally loved by the cast and creators, and seems like such a genuinely nice guy. The character is sooooo over the top but after hearing how they talked about him at Paleyfest I’ll deal with an annoying Chang if it helps keep the spark alive with this cast.
I think the best ones tend to be the ones with minimal Peirce.
Was that Uganda remark from Britta merely a coincidence or ADR’ed?
It was there in the version I saw several weeks ago as prep for PaleyFest.
I thought the same thing. I kind of like the Subway tie in as some sort of meta plea for support, though a Subway + a nut stand may have been even better. Jericho 4 Life.
I don’t think it was a reference to Chuck. I think they are getting a load of cash from Subway for making them a permanent part of their set.
I would kill for them to get Mark Christopher Lawrence as someone who either worked at the Subway or patronized it, even if it were just a walk-on.
Oh my lord, the automatic security camera in the opening! “Wireless racism.” Awesome.
I even loved the pre-show intro with Joel McHale introducing himself as the actor playing Chevy Chase, and that in the “30 Rock” that followed Chevy Chase plays Alec Baldwin: “It’s their zombie episode.”
All so good.
C’mon, Alan, they were clearly doing the Lindbergh Shuffle! You really Britta’d that one.
I’m the worst.
“Lindbergh Lean”
Great, now I’M the worst.
At least he didn’t say “Macarena”!
Anyone notice Britta Britta-using the Lindbergh Lean in the background?
Another great episode. I found myself laughing so much I began to question whether it was the episode or the joy of having these characters back on TV.
Was this episode completed before the hiatus was announced? My first thought was that the new Subway might be a reference to the plight of the show and the similarities to Chuck.
So what type of subs will we be buying this time to save a great show on NBC?
More importantly can we please get a Big Mike crossover?
I saw a mention of subway in the closing credits. Maybe this is paid product placement.
Yeah. I can’t decide which one it is either. But who cares, I loved the episode and it was funny and cute and sweet and I’m just so relieved the show’s back!!
Subway was thanked for their “promotional consideration” in the credits, so it definitely wasn’t to refer to Chuck or to mock Subway, but because the show got a few bucks out of the deal. Hey, anything to keep it going. They can eat Subway every week for all I care.
I imagine that the writers/producers work with the Chuck crew, as Yvette Nicole Brown and Danny Pudi guest starred in an episode of Chuck this season together. I don’t think that the Subway is a reference to Chuck, more just a continuation of a series-saving move that the audience accepts.
Any one else think Jeff/Joel looked a bit emaciated in this episode? So glad to have Community back!!
He is now on the Jared diet. Product placement!
I enjoyed the episode a lot.. it seemed like it used the main study group in a more balanced way than many episodes, and I loved the focusing a bit more on Shirley. And the “two minutes later”, “one minute later” cutaways cracked me up, for many reasons. And Troy and Abed dialing things down to “normal” was funny and disturbing all at the same time, especially as the show used their progression to explore some honest aspects of the characters.
Was something weird going on with how scenes with Jeff were shot (especially 1-shots of him)? It seemed like some shots were purposely off balance or at weird angles, and many were at very close focus, like they were trying to use odd angles to show how out of sorts he was about the wedding (reminded me of some shots of Nate from SFU when he was high, where the camera was actually attached to the actor, facing him, as Nate was freaking out.)
And speaking of weird shots: the tag with Chase was odd. I get what they were going for, but the something about the scene just didn’t land for me (either it was shot too plainly, or it didn’t have enough frenetic energy, or I was put off by Pierce’s butt stuff earlier in the episode..or maybe the just needed someone else in the shot that Pierce was struggling to hide the mess from? IDK, something to give it a little more energy.)
I noticed the “Literally two full minutes later” and wondered if it was a nod to Parks and Recreation making way for it.
Agree on the odd camera direction in this episode.
Also, was Jeff wearing a scoop-neck blouse of some sort?
Jeffs odd shirt choice was probably for the benefit of the inside-Jeff’s-heart sequence.
I agree 100% with you here, thank you for being so articulate about this topic (especially because I felt the opener was really off, but couldn’t put into words why)
DB Cooper, you’re right. He was wearing a scoop neck blouse at one point, which seemed really odd on him, and maybe accentuated what DavidW was seeing during Joel’s scenes (maybe it was an offset for the “turtleneck” jokes?)
I love the idea of “literally two full minutes” later being a nod to P & R!
Also love that Community held onto the 2.2 demo rating in the finals #6seasonsandamoviebaby!
Is it just me or was Annie humming the song that Abed was humming in the Halloween episode and Troy hummed in an episode afterwards? It came right when Jeff asked Annie for help with the speech.
It was. The cast discussed, and eventually performed, it at PaleyFest.
I noticed she was humming but couldn’t place the song. I guess this will be one of their long term easter eggs and eventually all of them will hum the same tune.
I watched the Paley panel and I remeber she talked about it but in the actual episode I didn’t catch it. I thought she humming wedding music.
I enjoyed it, but McHale and Jacobs are spectacularly awful at playing “drunk.”
Britta drunk was amazing from what I saw of the episode at least! “This is who I am!” was great!
Britta drunk was amazing from what I saw of the episode at least! “This is who I am!” was great!
See, I thought you were going to go with “A review of tonight’s ‘Community,’ coming up just as soon as someone please calls all the ambulances.” That line had me on the floor. I love when they give Chevy something to do other than be antagonistic and unlikeable, it’s the one thing that sometimes drags on the show. So happy this show is back now that they’ve taken my “Chuck” from me.
I thought the tag was also such a great use of Chevy for what he does better than anyone else. You would think it would get old (and I suppose to some it has), but as someone who grew up on the Vacation movies, I felt like a got a glimpse of Clark Griswold in his later years!
It’s about time that the show got serious about why Shirley was still attending Greendale. I’ve been complaining about that since she and Andre first got back together.
“Wireless racism. The future of the past is now.” — Gets my vote for best line. The Belushi joke was funny, too, though.
Alan (or anyone for that matter)-
Is the Paleyfest Community panel footage available anywhere in full?
Alan (or anyone) –
Is there somewhere I can watch the full Community Panel at Paleyfest?
it was on hulu not too long ago, i imagine its still there
[www.hitfix.com]
I loved the slot machine roll of the contents of Jeff’s heart. Annie’s boobs just before it clicked over to the glass of scotch was a nice touch.
What kind of speech would he have given if the slot machine landed on the boobs?
Sepinwall, you need to take a little break my man. This is just television. You are reviewing your own reviews now? And quality is drastically reduced from the old days. Try to round things out a little.
Yeah Alan, it’s just television. Stop doing your job(??).
I thought it was just ok when I watched it live, but I LOVE it after watching it twice.
so many great jokes in this ep.
very season 1 episode.
I’m going to say it because someone has to.
Annie’s boobs provided one of the best gag payoffs in the show. And I’m not talking about the monkey.
The Jeff heart moment was hilarious.
*deep sigh* of a someone who finally got her Community fix. loved all the little details, especially seeing the ivory “wig” of Pierce’s father making an appearance!
andre’s proposal made me giggle…but also made me feel old… boyz II men…hypercolor….hammerpants…seriously describes of one school dances!!
That wasn’t Boys II Men! It was Bel Biv Devoe! Classic!
Jen, it was a Boyz II Men song.
Bel Biv Devoe were beautiful during The beginning of the wedding rehearsal.
FYI song’s called “Motownphilly” as mentioned by Andre Bishop.
There was a long moment of introspection at my house after that proposal. I realized even though I feel like I should identify more with Britta/Annie, I’m Shirley! And I loved my hypercolor.
Lol, gladly. I loved mine too. I had a pink one that turned blue and purple, and used it to flirt, “You know, it changes color with heat.” *nudge *nudge *wink *wink hah! good times.
What was the name of the song during the wedding rehearsal? Boyz II Men – Motown Philly was the proposal, but I’m talking about the beginning of the rehearsal when Andre and Shirley argue… R&B/soul genre
Britta was on fire! I loved it when she whispered as if in horror, “it’s who I aaaaaaam!”
“What about babies?”
“What about ’em, dick?!”
“This is who I am!” – Best line ever.
Loved this episode. I love the show but many points (especially in Season 2) where the show didn’t make me laugh once. I literally lol’d at many points during this episode.
Couple other things.
– I could have sworn Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito was supposed to be in this episode. Was he is this one or is he just coming up later in the season?
– I could have sworn I read from one of your posts Alan that NBC proclaimed that Community would never start off the night again, yet it did so tonight. With 30 Rock getting such low numbers this season it seemed like the 8:00 EST time slot is such a black hole that NBC was going to try to move Community to a better time slot
The Jeff-and-Britta exchange at the altar made me laugh, which is rare for this show.
I used to think Troy and Annie were the super stars from a cast of all stars, but Abeds normal person just like in the my dinner with Andre episode makes me laugh more then anything.
Community had four trends but not one for the hashtag they actually put on screen: #coolcoolcool
P.S. the episode was awesome as usual.
The first joke with Pierce’s racist scanner thingy was a shout out to Better Off Ted and the 3 people who watched that show.
If they throw in “Sweep the leg,” I’ll be super-happy.
Did not laugh once.
“Alan Ball is eating a pretzel!”
Not even at Andre’s “sexy voice” comment? That line cracked me up.
Not even at Andre’s “sexy voice” comment? That line cracked me up.
Does anyone know when this episode was written and produced relative to the hiatus (and its announcement)?
Prior, I believe. I think next week’s episode or the one after was the first one produced after the hiatus was announced.
What was up with Chevy Chase? His hair and weight seemed to change scene to scene. It was really odd.
“That’s me! Where did I get all that money I’m holding?” Had to pause the DVR after that line.
What was ironic to me about Troy and Abed acting “normal” was everyone was wondering why they were acting weird.
So very happy this show is back.
Abed without Troy wouldn’t suddenly be a normal person who girls are comfortable with. That guy would only ever be a character. Abed (or Harmon/Pudi) gets major credit among autistics for being the best screen representation of themselves they’ve ever seen. Wouldn’t like that to chang. It would be like how they ruined Britta for laughs.
I see what you did there. Bravo
I didn’t think this episode was as strong as some of the others this season. It seemed choppy and kind of awkwardly done in some scenes (especially in the beginning). I liked Troy and Abed’s attempt at normality, but to call this episode one of the strongest I just feel is a misstep.
I know I’m being vague here, but I’d have to watch the whole episode through again to really pinpoint it, but this episode made me finally realize why some people didn’t like the show during the first season and/or the group’s dynamic.
adult swim pimped the community return on a bumber during delocated. solid love for dino and the greendale crew.
“Community (2.2/7, up 47%) had a particularly good night: It won its time period among adults 18-34 and men 18-34 against Idol and was NBC’s No. 1 series for the night among men and adults 18-34.”
6 seasons and a movie baby.
#coolcoolcool !!!
Really enjoyable episode. But I for one was disappointed that we didn’t see them inside th dreamatorium. Obviousoy, in context it makes sense, but that would have been a lot of fun.
Did anyone else notice the Party Down poster behind Troy and Abed in the hallway when they were talking about becoming normal? Not sure if it was a nod to Party Down, just noticed it in the background. What was up with Pierce’s hair at the end? Was it filmed at another time and just tagged onto the end?
I know from the commentaries from the first and second season DVD’s the tags aren’t always shot with the episode but are shot at different times and paired with episodes later
Great review, and a very solid episode. I especially liked the backup dancers going over the top with their dance moves in the background of the proposal. I think as an introduction to what this show is now, this episode is as good as any, hopefully it’ll lead to bigger numbers.
vanniyar matrimony leading tamilnadu best leading matrimony website vanniyar matrimony in tamilnadu,vanniyar matrimony in kadalur,vanniyar matrimony in pondicherry,vanniyar matrimony in chennai,vanniyar matrimony villupuram,vanniyar matrimony in vellore,vanniyar matrimony in india,vanniyar matrimony in singapore,vanniyar matrimonial brides,vanniyar matrimonial grooms,free registration vanniyar matrimony,vanniyar find partner,vanniyar manamalai kudalure,chennai,pondicherry,tamilnadu,india. Vanniyar Manamalai.com.