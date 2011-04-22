Contest: Win ‘Doctor Who’ season 5 & the Christmas special on Blu-ray or DVD

For the last few days, I’ve been posting interviews with the cast of “Doctor Who” (look for Karen Gillan around 1 Eastern) in advance of the season 6 premiere tomorrow night at 9 on BBC America. In addition to those interviews, I have one other goodie to share with you: I have 2 copies of season 5 (the first with Matt Smith and Gillan) and the most recent Christmas special on Blu-ray, and 2 more on DVD.

We’re going to do it as a trivia contest, and since Google has rendered pretty much any such trivia question ridiculously simple, we’ll choose 4 winners at random from the correct answers (the first 2 drawn will get the Blu-ray copies, unless you request a DVD instead), rather than whomever writes in first. So send your answer to the following question, along with your full name and other contact info (snail mail, phone #, etc., and your format preference), to info@hitfix.com sometime between now and Monday at 9 a.m. Eastern:

Name all the male characters, other than the Doctor himself in his various faces, to travel aboard the TARDIS for more than one episode of the modern (i.e., Christopher Eccleston and Russell Davies onward) TV show. (First names only are fine.)

We’re disabling comments on this post to keep people from discussing the answers.