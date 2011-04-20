‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Baby’s a Rock ‘N’ Roller’: Walk of awesome

A quick review of tonight’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I pound grape…
Like I said on Monday, “Baby’s a Rock ‘N’ Roller” was definitely the stronger of the two episodes airing this week. Jules still gets to be crazy, but in a more understandable, likable way. Grayson with kids continues to be both funny and a source of genuine, unmanufactured tension between the two of them, and the moment when the gang is all startled to remember that Stan exists is a very funny meta joke. Bobby’s various plans for waking up in time – and then the ways in which they were foiled – were vintage hillbilly logic, and the episode was peppered with other fine running gags, like the “Hey, sexy” callbacks, Ellie’s random seven minutes of likability, and the remarkable acoustics of Wayne’s wine bar.
But what really made the episode pop for me was the Laurie storyline, which was pretty fantastic and nailed all the things I love most about this show. Not only was Busy Philipps joy as Laurie did the Walk of Awesome infectious, but the very fact that the show would do this (as I talked about with Lawrence in our interview) – would treat Laurie’s backsliding into immaturity as something to accept and embrace, rather than as something to judge – was great. This is a show about ridiculous, juvenile people doing ridiculous, junveile things, and the best way to approach that is to not fight the current. Yes, the show has moments where the characters grow, but some of its sweetest emotional moments come from them recognizing that their loved ones’ quirks are worthy celebrating, rather than trying to change. Great scene, great storyline, damned good episode.
Also, Laurie’s right: ass worship is, indeed, contagious.
What did everybody else think?
Liked the episode overall…however the heavy Laurie episodes always fall a little flat to me. Funny supporting character, but she gets overbearing when she gets her own storyline. This show would be so much better with a Jason Bateman-esque straight man to play off these characters, and instead there is Jules leading the ensemble, who is even more crazy and unsympathetic than the rest of the Cul-de-sac crew. Maybe Grayson could be that character, but he has basically been written as Jules’ punching bag.
Being in court often I can say that “jury duty drunk” does in fact exist.
That Jules is surprised by Grayson wanting a child or thinking that a dog would pacify him was the black eye in an otherwise fantastic episode. It’s what broke up Grayson’s first marriage and Jules knows that. Either a plot hole or very sloppy writing.
It was the elephant in the room tonight – hardly mentioned at all, despite what the audience knows about the Grayson character. Puzzling.
And I swear, in an episode last season, Jules, envisioning her future with Grayson, talked about adopting a baby from China. If babysitting Stan was meant to reinforce Grayson’s desire to have a child, while simultaneously killing any desire by Jules to have another, then there should have better setup. The baby issue just seems like a way to create trouble in the relationship that’s been relatively trouble free.
I know it would probably be weird, but after the inevitable Kiersten drama sure to come (an educated guess, it IS a sitcom after all), my fondest hope for the Cul-De-Sac Crew (hah!) is that the great chemistry between Dan Byrd and Busy Phillips is paid off with their characters hooking up.
I mean, how great would it be to have them have a Chandler & Monica in London moment?
And while I loved tonight’s title card, I think, if the show were to be renamed, it should be “Big Carl and Friends,” because really, that’s what it’s all about.
I think they’ve hinted at some Travis/Laurie sexual tension, and it’d be an interesting road to go down next season. How would Jules handle that relationship?
It’s definitely clear that there will be a Travis-Laurie hookup at some point, but I don’t think the writers are ready to play that card yet, nor should they be, and using a Travis rebound as a jumping off point would be really non-sensical to me. I think there needs to be a time where Trav’s grown up a bit and is able to bring Laurie back from a slump that will make it plausible.
Maybe Laurie just has chemistry with everyone, bit I’m sensing a Laurie-Bobby connection something fierce, and it’s not just cause I’ve been pounding grape.
it was a great episode, much better than the Monday one which was just Jules being annoying. On an unrelated note, has anyone here been able to get through at 1-855-PENNYCAN. I’ve gotten a ring one or twice, but no answer. I eventually get the Bobby Cobb voice mail.
I got through to Josh Hopkins on Tuesday and had a thoroughly enjoyable 4-5 minute conversation with him. He later sent tweets out to the people who got through to him. Fun promotion!
Oh cool, I guess I’ll have to keep trying then! Thanks
I can not wait to see Laurie’s friend Nezzy!
