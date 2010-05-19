‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Finding Out’: Penny caaaaaaan!

A review of the “Cougar Town” season finale coming up just as soon as I ruin the ending of “Teen Wolf” for you…
“Finding Out” was a concentrated burst of everything that’s made “Cougar Town” so much fun this season. There was a fun musical gag in Ellie’s various remixes of Grayson’s relationship lecture. There was an ultimate version of Penny Can that also played off of Courteney Cox’s career (specifically, the greatest “Friends” scene ever), while also giving us more hilarious insight into both Bobby and into Andy’s obsession with him (A cheeto shaped like Bruce Willis… Boz Scaggs… uncircumcised”). There was a breakdown of relationship culture in the ladies trying to help Travis develop a defensive style. There was a little girlfriend for Dog Travis, a collection of obnoxious wool hipster hats for Grayson, more demented Laurie logic (she has a 9-day rule before she believes in relationships, hair extensions and foster parents), and good moments for everyone in this fine cast.
But perhaps most importantly, there was that long beach montage (scored to “Leave Your Boyfriends Behind,” by Leona Naess). As funny as the show has become, as smartly as it’s reinvented itself, the core of what’s made it so good is the same thing that made “Friends” work, and that made me stick with “Scrubs” through thick, thin and even zombie med school seasons: there’s such a sense of fun and cameraderie among the characters that it’s a pleasure to watch them whether or not the jokes are working – or even if there aren’t any jokes at all.
Well-done, “Cougar Town.” You figured yourself out, and became one of my most unexpected treats of the season. I look forward to seeing you in this timeslot in the fall – and continue to hope that ABC will listen to reason and change the stupid name already.
What did everybody else think?
I’ve been watching it off and on over the course of the season and I’ve never really been disappointed. It’s a really good show and fills in as the “silly” sitcom that used to be filled by “Scrubs.” I think it gets added to the DVR-lineup next season.
That paragraph about what you enjoy about the show, that started with beach montage, perfectly encapsulated what i think is so great about the show. well done!
This show has went quickly from “The Show after Modern Family” to a winner in its own right.
Suggested new title: “Courtney Cox doesn’t bang young guys anymore. Honest!”
I’m so pleased to see that this show has finally discovered its true potential. I love spending time with these characters every week. For me, this show has surpassed Modern Family in terms of comedy and satisfied viewing.
I am seriously satisfied in my repeated recommendations of this season, even if nobody ever listened to me. Bobby buried up to his neck was both funny and oddly touching.
Love this show, but I absolutely detest musical montages. I blame Ally McBeal.
I spent the past couple of weeks catching up with this show, on your suggestion, Alan. Thanks – it’s truly a pleasure now, and encapsulates what I loved so much about the first 4 seasons of Scrubs.
Also, Brian Von Holt cracks me up so hard. I had to pause for laughter tonight after the exchange between Bobby and Laurie about saying his name. “Bobby.” Ha!
Not only was ultimate penny can reminiscent of Courteney’s previous show, but Jules saying “What are you a detective?” is a line that was actually used more than once on Friends.
Does anyone know what shoes Courtney was wearing during Penny Can?
This show makes me so happy. Agree with those who say it hits the old “Scrubs” sweet spot. Gags like Laurie’s devil face (“This time I’ll just show you the mouth”) shouldn’t work but do.
Loved how at the end, Jules and Grayson gave themselves away to Bobby by doing just the kind of casual kiss Jules wanted at the beginning of the show.
I’m so pleased with how far the show has come. I don’t even mind Courteney Cox’s occasionally shrill/whiny delivery anymore. As usual, funny forgives a lot.
Laurie’s devil face scared me – wow! I just think the group goofs around during filming and downtime and the writers put in the games they play with each other.
I hope they keep up the quality next season
The only thing wrong with this show is the title. This episode hit all the right notes for me. Silly, witty, touching. From Busy Phillips’ first devil face to the last beach scene… a really good episode for all the actors.
Some pretty good moments in this one – much better finale than Modern Family. I really hope they do change the name of the show.
As far as best comedy finale of the season, both Modern Family and Cougar Town have left plenty of room for Community and Parks and Rec to blow them out of the water tomorrow night.
Some real funny moments, but I thought that uber cheesy music blasted beach montage was awful, if not for that reason than for glossing over the fact that a son and his girlfriend would want to go to a late night beach party with his divorced parents and their friends.
Stop ranting about the series name change – it’s not going to happen.
I’d still like to see the lead actress explore beyond her comfort zone despite the supporting cast.
also…more Barb please
I just love this show and don’t understand why more people aren’t watching it. It’s so funny. Great episode!
I don’t even care what the plotlines are anymore…they just mash up the characters and have them interact and it’s hilarious.
Also, I love Barb…she swoops in, has a hilarious moment, and is gone like the wind.
Love love love this show and the season finale was so much fun. The remix of Grayson’s relationship advice was hilarious!
That beach montage was really sheer delight–you could tell that they just dumped the actors on the beach and said “Have fun!” It felt as natural and organic as anything I’ve ever seen on a sitcom.
The final scene with Bobby was so sweet–the affection Jules still has for him so palpable–that I found the room particularly dusty.
I’m not surprised, as a commenter above was, that Travis and Kylie would want to spend that day with Jules and Bobby and the gang. First of all, that looked like FUN. Second of all, Travis really does enjoy his parents’ company–the entire season has made that clear. Third of all, Laurie and Smith are like the perfect bridge age to connect the older and the younger, so it was really just a bunch of people of varying ages having fun on the beach. Fourth of all, I ALWAYS liked hanging out with my parents and their friends; often more often than with people my own age. Not all kids shun the middle-aged.
I don’t care if they change the title or not. It never really bothered me. I don’t understand people refusing to watch a show because of a title. It’s not like anyone’s standing over you, judging you, when you turn on the set. Or, in other words, it’s not like my refusing to get into cabs that have those Flashdancers roof ads…
It could use a name change, but the words that most aptly sum up the show and the characters are “Friend” and “Family”. I doubt they are gonna go with either of them. Plus I still say the phrase “Cougar Town” like Courteney Cox did in the Emmy joke. (I think it was the emmy’s)
Side note: this show did spoil Teen Wolf for my girlfriend.
1) I really hope somebody gets that remix up on YouTube, ‘cuz I know some people who would dance to that (myself included).
2) Yes, the “trivia game” IS the greatest Friends scene of all time.
3) The real surprise ending to Teen Wolf is the unexpected full-frontal flash from the crowd scene ([www.youtube.com]).
I enjoyed this episode but I have a small nitpick that I just have to unload somewhere, so sorry in advance:
I assume they’re filming in California and just filmed scene at the beach out there. Since Travis has already graduated, I’m assuming that it’s at least late May chronologically on the show. In late May, there is no way any of those people would be wrapped in a blanket or wearing a track suit to the beach on the Gulf coast of Florida – it’s too darn hot. It’s already hitting the mid 90s on a daily basis down here and really only gets down to the mid to high 70s at night – which means it’s also too hot for a bonfire. It sure did look like a fun time though.
All of that said, I’m glad I stuck with this show through the first handful of episodes until it found its footing. I think it definitely deserves an award for most improved and sincerely hope that a new name will help it find a wider audience.
The devil face moments were definitely the LOL-iest of the episode (“just the mouth” — genius!). So great. I thought they coddled Bobby a little too much â€” he is a grown man, after all, and I felt embarrassed for him. Sometimes I think they make him a little too retarded. And the beach montage was, yes, cheesy, and too long, but great episode nonetheless.
Did no one notice that in the early scene at the house, Laurie refers to Andy as Ian?