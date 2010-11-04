‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Fooled Again (I Don’t Like It)’: I’m tellin’ ya, it’s Keyser Soze!!!

A review of last night’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I take my Disney characters seriously…
“Fooled Again (I Don’t Like It)” was one of those Do What “Cougar Town” Do episodes. It did a nice job addressing one of those tricky questions that comes up among groups like the cul de sac crew: Are you automatically friends with your friends’ spouses? Andy is so much a part of the group that the answer should seem to be yes, and yet thinking back on the series, I can’t think of many examples of Jules and Andy doing things without the others, and I can see how she might be uncomfortable with his request to go dancing. The Keyser Soze(*) riff was very funny, and another example of how Jules would be better off just trusting Ellie’s judgement 95% of the time. (The other 5 is when Ellie’s just trying to make Jules be as mean as she is.)
(*) Random “Usual Suspects” digression: the movie obviously is telling you that Verbal Kint is Soze. That’s the whole set-up and payoff to the elaborate practical joke that is the film. Yet it’s always nagged at me, because why would someone like Soze, who guards his true identity so fiercely, be so blatant in leaving clues to it to Agent Kujan? Obviously, he has to do it or there’s no movie, but a part of me has always wanted to say that the Verbal thing is a feint, that Verbal is right-hand man to the real Soze, and occasionally leaves bread crumbs that might convince people that he’s the man – and that the actual Soze is Fenster. Like Verbal, he has a weird physical manner and style of speech that would keep anyone from suspecting him, and in the story Verbal tells Kujan, Fenster is killed off-camera, and in a way where no one would ever find his body. Seems an easy way to keep the real master hidden, no? Again, I don’t think that was Christopher McQuarrie and Bryan Singer’s actual intention, but it makes repeat viewings more satisfying in a way.
What I liked about the Andy story, and the larger one about Jules’ birthday, is how the show manages to find ways to make really annoying behavior seem somehow likable. There were times in the later seasons of “Friends” where Monica’s control freak tendencies made her completely insufferable. Here, though, because the cul de sac crew just accepts that this is how you act on Jules’ birthday – and view it as a competition to curry favor with their leader – it’s just one of her many quirks.
The running gag with the neti pot saline just gushing out of Bobby’s nose was both gross and hilarious, but the resolution to that subplot was one of two different points (the other was when Ellie referred to Andy as a “sensie,” which is how JD occasionally described himself) in the episode where the writers lifted an old “Scrubs” gag. (Watch this Dr. Cox clip for a previous – and, frankly, funnier – use of the Enrique Iglesias song.) If anyone’s entitled to use old “Scrubs” jokes – whether you want to consider it a callback, an homage our just outright borrowing – it’s another Bill Lawrence show, but in an episode where the tag was incredibly similar to the end of an “Office” episode from last season, it did seem weird.
UPDATE: As a reader notes, the finger gun fight was actually an homage to an episode of “Spaced,” and Travis even makes note of that as he’s falling. Now I wonder if the “Murder” episode of “The Office” was written by a “Spaced” fan.
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
FWIW, the directors made the final printout of Keyser Soze be a blend of Kevin Spacey and Pete Postlethwaite (the lawyer)
1. I had to explain to the person watching this with me that yes, nettie pots are real things. Ewwwwwwww….
2. LOVED the Keyser Soze references throughout. Loved even more that you went into an analysis of Keyser Soze in your review. I wanted to re-watch The Usual Suspects after last night, and now I want to re-watch it even more :-)
3. They need to walk a finer line with Jules and her selfish tendencies. I thought the ultimate payoff between Ellie and Laurie was great, but I found Jules really off-putting overall. I was only tangentially a Scrubs fan, in large part because I found JD really annoying. I really don’t want to see Cougar Town turn into Scrubs for me.
4. Really enjoyed the subplot between Bobby and Travis (grossness aside), and bobby’s fear of getting left out as Travis goes through college.
There was also a Coffeebucks, another “Scrubs” reference/shout-out/homage.
I thought the funniest part of the episode was Ellie’s speech while Grayson opened the rocket. “His real adventure was raising you,” was such a perfect send-up of those cheesy moments.
Yes, the speech was great. Ellie is very, very wise. (And scary.)
I thought that speech was an homage/call back to “Up,”: “[your thwarted-adventurer/dead-wife’s] greatest adventure was her marriage/life with you”
I thought Ellie’s speech was a sly reference to Modern Family’s voice-overs (particular considering the title card joke).
I loved that, when Travis threw the neti pot to his dad, you heard him make his high-pitched “throwing” noise/wheeze!!! I had to pause the show as I was laughing so hard (and then re-watched it another two times after the entire episode was over). Love this show!
I actually don’t think it was supposed to be definitive that KS was Keyser Soze in The Usual Suspects. It was certainly implied but I also think there was enough room left for a more open interpretation. As to whether or not Verbal/KS’s intelligence matched that of KS, most of what we know about Keyser Soze comes from Verbal. Talk about an imperfect narrator. We learn at the end that so much of his story is an illusion, perhaps KS isn’t as mythical as Verbal paints him to be.
The episode wasn’t that funny but I love hanging out with these people. And the emotional aspects of the story had resonance. I was a bit disappointed that Ellie fell for the “Asian art” trick Laurie pulled. If Ellie were truly the gift whisperer, she would have known better.
I loved the little “Spaced” nod at the end.
The tag was actually from Spaced (the great English comedy) NOT The Office.
The Office did something exactly like that, as well, at the end of last season’s “Murder.”
Perhaps, Alan, but they even made a point of having Travis say “Spaced” as he falls to the floor. So I give them extra credit for that. I liked this gag much better than when The Office tried it. Plus “dead” Ellie stops faking long enough to take a sip of wine. Perfect.
Didn’t catch Travis’ line, Pennywise.
I’m a bit ashamed of myself because my first initial thought was of the Office as well and then it took a second (then confirmed by the Travis “spaced” comment) to realize it was hommage to spaced. Highly recommend Spaced by the way!!!
I heard the Spaced call-out, but it confused me, because in truth, it was more of a Reservoir Dogs-style Mexican standoff (like the Office did), and not really like how Spaced did it.
It’s almost as if they caught the similarity too late, and dubbed that line in post to escape comparison with the Office while also earning some geek-cred.
The episode fizzled out slightly in the end but overall it was really strong. I love plots featuring Andy because they are so rare and I think Ian Gomez is very underrated in areas of acting that don’t involve the silly (but hilarious) gags.
It may be my aversion to schmatzy family comedies but I find this show to be so much better than Modern Family, especially in terms of ingenuity. Well done Modern Cougar Town!
Not the strongest episode of the season (arguably the first episode tha wasn’t stronger than Modern Family this season). I wanted more Travis and Laurie but still liked a lot of it.
I loved the homage to the Usual Suspects in large part because it was organic parody. The homage to the limp was just perfect. And I liked the call-back to Travis’s throwing noise, and that Bobby’s weirdness was grounded in genuine emotion. Highlight of the episode was Ellie showing off with Grayson’s gift.
As for “who was Keyser Soze”? I always took it as Verbal, the events we saw were clearly half-truths at best. I don’t think Verbal left clear clues to Kujan, he left subtle ones as a taunt to Kujan. Keyser Soze is a myth already, who would believe Kujan’s claim it was Verbal Kint?
Write a comment…
To each their own, I guess. I thought I’d give this a show a shot, but I bailed halfway. Monica was my least favorite Friend because of her control freak behavior, and CC is basically playing the same character. The rest is just too sit-commy, and I realize that’s very subjective.
My biggest laugh of the episode came when Ellie gave Grayson his present. “It turns out, your father’s biggest adventure… was you.” Brilliant.
Did anyone else catch the weird shot near the beginning in Travis’ dorm room? He had already tossed the neti pot to Bobby, and there’s a split second shot of … nothing, except Bobby’s elbow, maybe? I just went back to hulu to check, and it’s still there. Weird.
Otherwise, thought it was another good episode. Loved Ellie’s gift to Grayson, but also liked that Laurie pulled one over on her and won the gift contest. Ellie doesn’t get to win everything.
Yep. #EditorFail
I did notice that. I guess it was supposed to show Travis’ shower caddy, since it’s referenced in the next line, but instead it just seemed awkward.
Meh, not my favorite episode, although there were some good moments as previously mentioned. They need to aggressively pull away from CC’s tendency to be Monica Geller, because obviously, that’s her default position an unlikeable one at that.
Loved the opening title card: Modern Cougar Town.
My favorite moment was the smash cut from Bobby trying the Nettie Pot to him getting put into the ambulance. It reminded me, in good way, of a similar gag with Milhouse on the Simpsons.
It reminded me more of the running gag on Newsradio, where they did the same thing a few times over the years.
Ha ha…thought the same thing. So funny seeing his face in despair and Trav patting the back of the ambulance! It was all Milhouse.
Also, Usual Suspects was the very first DVD I bought and has always been my fav movie. You know, back when Benecio was SO hot! Oh and Verbal was definitely Keyser.
I liked how this episode gave us another reason why Ellie and Andy are together- I like the idea of Andy as a secret evil genius, and it adds a hilarious new level of psycho-sexual pathology to his relationship with Ellie. If we’re to believe this episode, they basically spend their entire marriage emotionally manipulating each other to get what they want (cue people joking that this is the cornerstone of every marriage in 3… 2… 1…)
Wasn’t the strongest episode this season, but it had some strong character moments, and Ian Gomez rarely disappoints when put in the spotlight. I especially loved his rescue of Jules from Barb: “Look! A high school track team hosing themselves down.”
AHEM!!! I would say M*A*S*H did the original finger-gun trick to perfection in the classic episode where they showed ‘My Darling Clementine’ in the mess tent. There was plenty of MST3K, Who’s Line Is it Anyway?, and finger-gun toting in that episode.
But I do love the ‘sensi’ reference.
Your RSS seems to be down..
It’s always delayed for me (sometimes by a day). I end up using Alan’s twitter stream as a more accurate reminder of when he’s posted something.
I think the best way to explain the “Why would Keyser Soze reveal his identity?” dilemma is to assume that there is no actual record of “Keyser Soze”– it’s just another alias. And the reason Soze wanted to kill the guy on the boat is not because he knew his name but because he was an actual eyewitness to some crime Soze had committed.
Once that witness suffered a mortal injury, Soze was never in any real danger in the police station, since there was no charge he could be held on.
Oz P
Re Keyser Soze: One of my dine-out stories. One of the secrets of the name is that it isn’t a secret. The original name of the character was Kayser Sume, Chris McQuarrie’s lawyer at the time. Everyone was amused, but at the eleventh hour, the law firm thought having a villainous mastermind named for one of their employees might be imprudent. So a last minute scramble ensued. Everyone, including the roommates, one of them being me, were put to work.
Kayser is Caeser, with the ‘king’ associations. A word that meant devil in Turkish was sought, but that’s ‘Shaitan’ and not very mysterious. Writers being writers, two syllables was determined to be ideal for rhythm.
A trip through the Turkish-English dictionary came up with a suitable word: Soze.
A co-worker saw the film and remarked how funny it was – ‘Soze’ is what his Bulgarian grandmother calls noisy kids – chatterbox, talkative, verbal.
The devils greatest trick, et cetera.
Question, so just to clarify, that part about Andy fixing his limp with Ellie’s “devil’s greatest trick” speech over it, that was supposed to be him pretending he didn’t have a limp but actually did right? Silly question, but just a tad confused.
The whole Jules/Alex storyline was also done by Scrubs when Elliot and Turk realized that they wouldn’t have been friends if it weren’t for JD and Carla.
Other than that, I loved the Usual Suspects stuff and the Truth Gun Mexican Standoff at the end. Cougar Town has never been one of my favorite shows, but this episode started to change my mind.
Whoops, meant Andy
Guys anyone knows what band(music) is singing when Jules is dancing wiht Paul?Thx
sunshine anderson, heard it all before.