‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Free Fallin’: Attack of the chalk children

A quick review of last night’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I channel Vincent D’Onofrio from “Full Metal Jacket”…
That there was some splendid “Cougar Town,” and the sort of episode that makes me bummed that after next week we likely won’t get a new episode til late November. (Even if Bill Lawrence insists he’s okay with the scheduling.)
Lots of Penny Can – along with the return of Lou Diamond Phillips, who seems to have become the show’s token local celebrity – and a really funny subplot about Tom helping Grayson and Ellie deal with the “chalk children,” but what made “Free Fallin'” particularly good was the Jules/Travis storyline.
Their relationship on some level is dysfunctional bordering on creepy, as hilariously demonstrated in the scene where Grayson role-played as Travis and Jules couldn’t resist giving him a long, passionate kiss, and then by the whole one-night stand/note business. But it’s also the heart of the show. Travis is why Jules is having to live out her 20s now that she’s in her 40s, and many of the show’s best episodes – including the season one Thanksgiving show that Lawrence always picks as the creative turning point – revolve around that pair.
I like that they’re taking his doom spiral at least somewhat seriously (even if, again, there are all kinds of jokes about the ick factor), and I thought Courteney Cox and Dan Byrd both got to do some of their best work on the show to date this week.
Looking forward to the finale next week. Also curious to see if this episode marks any kind of significant change in Tom’s role, or if he’ll go back to being an outcast again.
What did everybody else think?
Grayson’s Travis impression was great. Laurie was on fire, especially when she taunted Smith’s dad. I love this show.
I’m pretty sure I will never get tired of Grayson’s impersonating Travis.
Alan, is there something they were doing around set that caused this to all of a suddenly be introduced? Kind of like how Grayson playing guitar became part of the show.
Third funniest on tv, behind Sports Show with Norm MacDonald and Modern Family.
And Commmity….and Parks & Rec….and 30rock, The Office, Curb Your Enthusiasm..,Archer…but who is counting?
Those kids creeped me out.
Absolutely agree – one of their best episodes of the season. Cougar Town excels when they find that perfect balance of silly, hilarious, warmth and heart.
Really good show. It’s funny that there’s a love affair between Cougar Town and Community, as there are some definite similarities between the two… a nice blend of utter silliness and serious issues.
Great review. I was curious what you would say about the episode, which I thought was a really great one, and you hit all the points that I had in mind. I thought the Vincent D’Onofrio/HBC/Tom thinking stares were fantastic, and I loved the Young Guns 2 comment. I’m really happy about Lou Diamond Phillips’ recent appearances. I’m starting to like Cougar Town more than Scrubs lately. It’s doing a great job of remaining really fun enough good sentiment to keep it from jumping off the silly cliff like Scrubs would have a tendency to do. (although that started around season 3, so we’ll see how it goes).
Really fun WITH enough good sentiment… Sorry about that.
Is there a rule that only blonde kids are allowed to be creepy, scary, cultish semimonsters? Never brunettes?
Even in Addams Family Values, where the competition is Wednesday and Pugsley Addams, it’s the blonde kids who are the real freaks.
Oh I don’t know, how about the countless creepy 8-12 year old long haired brunette girls in movies like The Ring, Orphan, Hide and Seek, The Grudge, The Omen, The Exorcist, etc. Scary gingers would be an original idea.
Those kids were more Village of the Damned than Children of the Corn.
Fun show, but I still like Scubs better.
Can someone tell me the name of the song at the end of the episode ?
Took me frickin hours to find it. It’s called “I see you” by Boy Who Trapped The Sun.
Thank you Chilly, Been driving me crazy.
The one gag that got me, like really got me, was the following:
…thereâ€™s just a note on you pillow that says, â€˜Last night was fun. Call me next time youâ€™re in Tampa.â€™ And youâ€™re like what? Iâ€™m in Tampa?!â€
I was in stitches.
I actually did a spit-take when Jules kissed Grayson-as-Travis, just wasn’t expecting it. Loved the episode entirely, especially seeing Ellie as more human and having her and Grayson be the ones to pull Tom into the group.
I loved the escalating good parent cheers between Bobby and Jules…the infant-as-clay-pigeon one had me rolling in fits. Just the type of low-key stuff the show does great.
Did anyone else think Smith’s dad’s “well, that is rridiculous” was a perfect Dr. Cox impersonation?! love this show!
Plenty to laugh about, and a great season finale, but I’m in a bitching mood:
Finally Tom gets a little more drawn into the Cul De Sac Crew. I don’t know what else Bob Clendenin has going on (IMDB doesn’t show much), but I’d like him to get some more time on the show.
It was actually becoming the one major “Dude Not Funny” part of this show for me, like having Jon Hamm’s double amputation on 30 Rock be treated as a situation rife with slapstick.
The guy repeatedly (at least twice in this episode) mentions his wife’s death, obviously he’s still having issues dealing with it, and the group continually used and abused him (“I ate Dead Baby Enchiladas?!”…okay, that was funny) without anyone crying foul.
I definitely think the show knows when it can change things it started with and try for more, so i help the apply that to Tom’s bit parts next season.
Bleh, “hope they apply that…”, sorry.
Hey Geoff, the 1-hour season finale is next week.
Dang, these finales just keep rolling out across the weeks. I keep wanting to say, “time to get your Netflix and Gamefly ready, folks, we’re in to the summer hiatus. Thanks LJA.