‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Full Moon Fever’: Hail to the king, baby

A review of tonight’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I wine-watch a documentary…
“Cougar Town” continues to cook with gas as we move through the early phase of season 3, this time with an episode directed by Courteney Cox herself. In fact, even though Passover is about a month away, “Full Moon Fever” all but demands an invocation of my old Dayenu rule – short version for newcomers and/or gentiles is that if an episode had featured any of a number of great things, it would have been enough (or, in Hebrew, “dayenu”) to be wholly satisfying. So rather than go for some deep analysis, let’s gather round the seder table a bit early to discuss the many ways in which “Full Moon Fever” was splendid:
* If the episode had just featured Laurie praying that her new Twitter boyfriend Wade was “super black” (and then wondering if she was being racist)… dayenu.
* If that subplot had only featured the “super black” running gag and Ellie being overcome with emotion at reading Wade’s frontline tweets to Laurie (complete with a sad “What what?”)… dayenu.
* If the episode had only featured Grayson bragging on his days as a Montgomery Ward underwear model… dayenu.
* If Andy and Jules’ argument over who’s the true king of the cul-de-sac had only culminated in Andy hosing down Jules, and then Jules siccing Stan on Andy… dayenu.
* If we had only gotten those hose-related hijinx and a pitch-perfect spoof of the iconic battle sequence at the middle of “Braveheart,” complete with a lipstick-faced Ian Gomez going nuts with the Scottish accent, being on a horse, and Andy having a damn clever plan to foil the Bicycle Boys… dayenu.
Heart and silliness and joy. That’s “Cougar Town,” and it was all way more than enough tonight.
A few other thoughts:
* On the one hand, I like that they’re continuing the running gag from the zipline episode about Jules not knowing anything about movies. On the other, I can’t help think back to both the “Shawshank Redemption” homage from the season 1 episode where the series found itself (“Don’t Come Around Here No More”), and also to the movie mash-up game, where Jules was presented as not knowing as much about movies as others, but not being completely ignorant about them.
* Bill Lawrence keeps the “Scrubs” guest star pipeline humming as Sarah Chalke makes her first appearance as Angie, Travis’ photography professor and Bobby’s potential love interest. That storyline also provided the latest in what seems like very frequent incidences this season of shirtless Bobby. Brian Van Holt clearly got himself into fantastic shape in the offseason (not that he was a hideous blob before), and Bobby does seem like the kind of guy who’d go without a shirt whenever possible, so why not?
What did everybody else think?
This was probably my favorite episodes of the season. Laurie wondering if Wade is super Black and the “Braveheart” homage both had me rolling.
Blacker than space!
Exactly 4 weeks, Purim is Tomorriw night
You have to love Jules having no knowledge of movies as a running gag. I also think it’s great that they hate pretty every kid in their suburbs whether it’s the bike kids or home-schooled chalk kids.
If only my local ABC affiliate had not decided to interrupt the climax of this episode for coverage of the primary with 2% reporting, it would have been enough. Sadly, I was unable to enjoy one of my favorite shows.
Wonder where they film the exterior cul-de-sac shots? It doesn’t look like a set on the back lot.
Also: “Cougartown. Yeah, your name’s not so great either.”
That may have been my favorite tagline yet.
They film in my friend’s neighborhood in Culver City. Just a block down from her house!
Was her name Brabra? No I think it was Barbra.
Remember when the writers hated Dan Byrd’s hair? I think the helmet is their revenge, and I love it.
Bill Lawrence said as much at his bar meet ups.
Laurie’s comment about “dime eyes” to Grayson was the winner for me.
not Laurie… Ellie.
Dang, how’d I screw that up? Thanks.
I love Cougar Town, especially loved last season, and after hearing you and Dan rave about season 3, I was excited. But, while I thought the premier was great, they’ve been slowly losing me these last few weeks. And last night finally saw me laughing way, way more at New Girl than at Cougar Town. I think I laughed once during CT, but I laughed throughout the entire episode of New Girl. I wish I could see how CT is “cooking with gas,” right now, but I just don’t. Your dayenu points, none of them hit for me.
1. The Twitter thing was a little touching but was very brief, not very well earned, and didn’t live up to this show’s best emotional moments.
2. The Grayson underwear model thing didn’t even make me crack a smile.
3. People being sprayed with hoses and/or having buckets of water dumped on them is not inherently funny, and it wasn’t funny here.
4. Andy pretending to ride a horse was okay, but the scene didn’t do much for me overall, and I disagree that it was a clever payoff.
I really hope this show comes around. I used to laugh at it so much and might have even listed it as my absolute favorite comedy. I don’t know what has changed, but it just isn’t there anymore.
I’m going to somewhat agree here. I just didn’t find this episode particularly entertaining.
I agree somewhat with you except for #2. Grayson being a former Montgomery Ward underwear model had me dying with laughter. It’s nice to see the cocky, arrogant Grayson from season 1 especially now that he’s been neutered by Jules.
Happy to see a continuation of the green screen gag.
Anyone else feel they have turned Laurie’s character into a bit of a cartoon this year? I don’t recall her being this exaggerated in the last two seasons.
I don’t remember if Busy Phillips acted like this in the previous 2 seasons but I too feel that her facial expressions are weird in this season.
Loved it. The Braveheart scene was simply perfect.
I already like Sarah Chalke on this 1000 times better than I liked her on HIMYM. I was reminded again that I really used to like Elliot.
A great, great episode. Ellie slowly recognizing the pathos and emotion of Laurie and Wade’s tweets was so lovely.
Anyone know how Dan Byrd/Travis came to be wearing a “Slack’s Hoagie Shack” (local Philadelphia hoagie shops) in tonight’s episode? What’s the Philly connection with the show?
I just did a quick Google, and apparently this started last May when they apparently “stole” the logo and changed the name, but never told the people at Slack’s, so there was some uproar. Apparently it must have been settled if Travis was still rocking the logo.
Black as space! Busy Phillips continues her quest to become my favorite human
The look on Dan Byrd’s face followed by “enough” after Sarah Clarke speaking french…my dayenu