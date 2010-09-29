‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Let Yourself Go’: Separation Wednesday

A quick review of tonight’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I watch a kitty play the piano like Bruce Hornsby…
“Cougar Town” is in a good little groove right now, finding various running gags to string through each episode and then use them to break the tension in dramatic moments, like Travis and Jules interrupting their argument to give Grayson the sushi house greeting, or Ellie punishing Andy by bestowing her all-powerful eye contact on Grayson. (Or maybe it’s just that Grayson is a good tension reliever.) And the writers keep coming up with amusing new combinations of the cast. Bobby and Laurie are such a natural pairing with their various bits of homespun idiocy (here with Bobby using a laptop to swat flies and Laurie having thoughts on homemade birth control) that I’m amazed we didn’t see the two of them together constantly last season.
My one question for y’all is about the dead Stan subplot with the weird neighbor. On the one hand, the phrase “dead baby lasagna” is marvelous, and we’ve kind of established that with people outside of their own clique(*), the cul de sac crew isn’t always very nice. On the other, it seems a bit extreme, even by the standards of a show that has one character living in a parking lot boat and all the rest. So did you laugh at that or were you skeeved out?
(*) Oh, and speaking of which, why is Barb still on the show, even for her brief appearances? Hasn’t “Cougar Town” evolved beyond her by now? Or do they just keep her around to remind people that this is what the show once upon a time was about?
Oh, and bonus points for use of The Swell Season’s “Feeling the Pull” as this week’s montage song. UPDATE: Or not. At least one reader says they switched the song between when my screener was made and when the episode aired.
What did everybody else think?
I laughed but at the same time thought it may have been going a little far. I think they could have left it as a one-note joke, but they stretched it out a little bit.
I laughed at the dead Stan subplot obly because it seemed like a wink to comments here and around that Stan seemed to be a prop and not used like a real child would be. They did come close to the creepy line with the dead baby lasagna line.
Overall it was a good episode with many zingers to chew on later. Plastic wrap is only 3% effective as Birth control – I didn’t know that.
I thought it was 97% effective.
I’m glad I added this show to my lineup. The cast’s chemistry is great.
The Stan plot was ghoulish and I enjoyed it in general. Maybe I’m too nitpicky but the one thing I didn’t like about that plot is that they didn’t resolve it (unless I missed it). So much of what they did tonight was based in realistic-esque situations while Dead Stan was not. I don’t mind wacky sitcom plots but if a show is going to go crazy like that, ignoring the truth coming out is lazy which makes the arc incomplete.
Like I said, perhaps too nitpicky. It’s just a pet peeve.
Good show with plenty of laughs, but the forced Barb appearances are getting old fast. It’s clunky and unnecessary.
i’m think they changed the montage song from your advance copy; i heard rogue wave’s “eyes”.
loved tonight’s tag, with the pantomime and the “i’m wiping the blood off, wiping the blood off, now where was i?”
On Scrubs, didn’t Hooch, like, actually kill a guy? I took the dead baby jokes in the same vein.
Hooch is crazy, guys!
Actually, the actor who *played* Hooch killed a guy in real life by hitting him with a car. Kinda takes the humor out of his threat to run someone down…
I’m probably in the minority but I like the Barb bit.
I do as well, she always cracks me up.
Song?
Yes what was that song?
The montage song was “Eyes” by the wonderful band Rogue Wave.
ABC has a great music section on their website where you can find infos on the songs used in their various shows. Very helpful.
Oh, I definitely laughed at the dead Stan subplot. I think it’s been proven plenty of times before (Seinfeld, Curb, Always Sunny) that characters can do very rotten things and still be funny and even likeable.
And have to admit that Barb has worked quite well for me in these very small doses we’ve gotten her in since midway (or was it later?) through last season.
I love that they keep harping on Grayson’s small eyes (he’s still hot) with “dime eyes” when Ellie was doing her eye contact thingie
Did anyone else have a flashback of Ted exclaiming “Ghost Dog” when Tom sees Stan in the window and yells ghost baby
YES!
I was a little bothered by the idea of a joke that revolved around a fake baby death. But I laughed at the execution because it was very well done.
I thought Barb’s appearance today seemed forced…but it’s the first time I’ve felt that way. I usually at like smile at her punchlines.
I’m still a fan of Barb, but I acknowledge she should be limited to these quick little cameos. I never once thought of the Dead Stan gag to be creepy, but that probably says something about me……
I hope this doesn’t come across chauvenistic but I feel like this show is one of those things that is more funny for women than men. Kind of like Chelsea Handler.
I’m a woman. Chelsea Handler isn’t funny. But this show is.
Alan seems to find if funny….
I think it’s more funny for fans of Bill Lawrence’s humor.
Both Modern Family and Cougar Town addressed issues that were discussed specifically by this audience (if not Alan himself) in tonight’s episodes:
In Modern Family it was the “roommate/odd couple” relationship that Cam and Michell’s seemed to have with their curious lack of the little kisses here and there that TV couples are always seen doing, and in Cougar Town it was the fact that baby Stan seems absent during times when he would logically be point of discussion in certain storylines.
And they both did it in an almost meta-way, turning both real-world observations into actual storylines in the show, and executing them pretty strongly, too.
I think Barb coming in for a quick hypersexual one-liner is perfect. She’s a scream.
I laughed my ass off at dead baby lasagna, but that’s just me.
Ben Vereen week on sitcoms this week. Yep.
I giggled at Ben Vereen, too.
The dead baby jokes didn’t bother me. I giggled, but then I groaned a bit. I liked the origin, but I think it went on a long time.
I liked the little touch of Bobby hooking the bus and later seeing a bus pass Jules and Laurie with a fishing pole attached. All I could think of is that they seem too old to be playing quarters and chugging wine made me wince.
I generally like Cougar Town but thought the dead baby jokes were very tasteless…the only thing that offset them was having Stan’s parents actually seem to give a crap about him this episode. It also seemed like more of an in-joke, or meta commentary on how sitcom babies do appear to be disposable leaving the audience wondering if they died.
Overall, there is a trend on TV to see who can tell the most tasteless joke and get away with it (and it seems to involve babies more and more). The more this trend takes over the less shocking all these jokes become…I simply wish the writers would just get back to focusing on telling good stories and setting up funny jokes that don’t rely so heavily on their shock value.
God, what a horrible show. Let me see, jokes about indian food: unspeakably offensive. Jokes about dead children: just fine. Got it.
I’m going to be a complete Debbie Downer here, but, yeah, dead baby jokes lose their humor when you have buried your own child.
I didn’t have any problem with the dead baby thing. I thought it was funny and in line with the way they have set up the characters in the show. These people don’t take much of anything seriously so I think they could joke about just about anything. I like what this show has become but I wonder if they can keep this format fresh. I can see it getting old by the end of the season.
I don’t quite get the outrage over the fake dead baby jokes. True, a joke about a real dead baby is completely tasteless but it’s not like the baby was actually dead. Or, you know, real.
And dead baby lasagna is hilarious.
Nothing on a fictional show is “real,” so by that standard it would be impossible to ever be offensive.
The larger problem is that it’s a painfully unfunny show. The good news is that the ratings are terrible again, so soon it will be a dead show.
I thought the entire Stan storyline was simply Bill Lawrence being meta. And I found it hilarious. Best line – “Ghost baby!”
I was far more uncomfortable with Jules’ interactions with Travis. I know that her character is supposed to be portrayed as a needy, clingy mom, but wow, that was just over the top. To me, it went way too close to “ick” to be funny.
I kinda took offense to the dead baby joke. Not because a group of people could laugh at their baby being dead but because they could let a guy feel sad and pity for them and their supposed loss. Remember, Tom lost his wife to cancer. It didnt ruin the episode but, like the 30 Rock sleeping rape scene, somethings can just take it a bit too far.
I loved the dead baby food-subplot and never though of it as creepy. And I love Barb. I love this show.
I’m not a father, but I laughed at the dead baby jokes and absolutely loved the puppet baby jokes.
I think they were using a fake baby at the end, when Travis was driving off.
The thing that grossed me out the most was when Jules said Bobby would have to eat dead baby tacos, because I thought she was threatening to feed him Travis’s “umbilical cord.”
One other thing, I thought they missed an opportunity to reuse the dead son joke in that Jules could have been sad that Travis left under bad circumstances, Tom could have seen it, and she could have told him she lost her son, making Tom think Travis was dead.
I’m totally fine with dead baby jokes. And Barb, for that matter.
Dead baby jokes dead baby jokes.. come *ON* people: the episode was all, from beginning to end, about..
..wait for it..
..discomfort!
how uncomfortable babies (and the kids they are when they grow up) make *everything*. For everybody! Cant talk about them, cant not talk about them. Cant have a regular grownup life with them, cant have one without them. Cant be sexy, cant be independent, cant be edgy.. cant not want to bore yourself and everyone you know *to* *their* *deaths* talking about them. Not possible. Cant let them go, cant make them stay, cant deal with weird strangers whom YOU DONT LIKE trying to be weirdly empathci and connect with you about them.
What was the Ep name again?
Oh, right.. LET YOURSELF GO.
As in, babies are impossible, kids are impossible, parenting is impossible and lets go with it.
How’d it end? Oh, right, Ellie invoking the bloody deaths of everyone she holds dear, so she can complete a Grape Juice story.
Because thats what babies are like.
This is glorious absurdism, and we are meant to laugh because its awful and undigified and ridiculous and exasperating. So we do.
God Love you, Bill Lawrence and company.
Lots of people have regular grown-up lives without children. If the episode had addressed Laurie, say, not wanting children but finding it uncomfortable to live in a society that expects women to want to have children, then maybe I’d buy it.
This episode was the jumping-on point for me on “Cougar Town.” Like many people have already mentioned, what appeals to me about the show is that it suggests really silly ideas and the cast wholeheartedly follow through on them for as long as possible. At times, the ideas lead nowhere, but they often yield really good jokes along the way.
And yes, I do think the cast, as effectively as they sell their jokes or gags, are a little too over-the-top. But they’ve certainly moderated since their initial appearances, and at any rate, they’re no more unsubtle than practically every other sitcom character on television now. I suspect that viewers who prefer more nuanced comedy will probably dislike this show, but I can say that “Cougar Town” has won a fan in me.
what is the japanese word they scream every tiem they see greyson?