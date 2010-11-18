‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Little Girl Blues’: Ever-lasting Cobb-stopper

A quick review of last night’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I put a seatbelt on my hammock…
“Little Girl Blues” had all of the usual funny things we expect out of “Cougar Town” by now: goofy but catchy songs (the guys harmonizing on Jules’ ditty about contraception), unfortunate Laurie autobiographical details, Grayson navigating this new world of friendship, obscure running gags (Grayson becomes the latest to not understand Ellie’s imaginary hat-tip), and lots of fun with the gang’s dependence on wine. (The memorial card for Big Joe at the very end was brilliant.)
But here’s what I wonder: how far can the writers take Jules’ selfish neuroses before they become too much, and she becomes too unlikable? After the birthday episode a few weeks ago, I suggested that because the cul-de-sac crew doesn’t seem to mind this behavior – that, in fact, they encourage it and try to curry favor with her by exploting it, it remains funny and not annoying. But I found myself being irritated by Jules a lot during this one. Even the funeral for Big Joe didn’t make me laugh as much as it should have because of the joke about Grayson’s parents dying – specifically, because Jules completely ignores him there.
It’s a tricky thing that Lawrence, Biegel and company are trying to do here. They’ve essentially turned the show into a live-action cartoon, where there’s not even a pretense anymore about jobs or kids or any other responsibility that might take these people away from getting drunk and goofing around. And that’s absolutely fine, and usually hilarious. But at the same time they do want us to take one or two characters seriously each week. And that can also be fine. But I think Jules’ behavior is fast reaching the point (and based on recent comments, has already reached that point for some of you) where it’s unbearable unless the show becomes pure cartoon, and doesn’t bother with the emotional beats anymore. And that’s not how this show is going to roll, so I think something may have to be done. If nothing else, they need to do a better job of finding the human being inside the Me-Me-Me Monster – to show Jules more frequently acknowledging the wrongness of her behavior even as she’s doing it. There was a little of that here with her recruitment of Laurie to be the Cobb-stopper, but not a lot, and I think the tag would have gone so much better if she’d even paused for a second for a sincere “Oh, sweetie” to Grayson before immediately going back to her ode to Big Joe. (Instead, she just looked annoyed by the interruption.)
Still, the memorial title card was damn funny.
What did everybody else think?
How far can they take her neuroses? Well, I am a big fan of this show, but I had to force myself to get through the first half of the episode. So … how about just a tad less far?
I actually really liked this episode. I understand the concerns about Jules neuroses and I see some parallels with Scrubs and Zach Braff’s ridiculous elements in the middle seasons, but I thought this was a far better episode than the birthday episode in that … this was a bit more realistic.
I guess maybe I’m a Bill Lawrence shill … but I like the familial warmth in the show, coupled with what I feel like is more realistic portrayals, even in brief snippets (I’d fully acknowledge the ridiculous elements of Cougar Town), of character interaction and character development than say, Modern Family, which I think has had a really weak Season 2.
I think a lot of parents can identify with the concerns that Jules have, as it relates to kids leaving. I found the interaction between the guys finding out that Colette Wolfe’s character was 23 to be hilarious … and believable.
Actually, the most grating part of the show might’ve been the moments when they made collette Wolfe (that is the actress’ name right?) a bit ridiculous. Overall, I was pleased, though. I just find the familial moments and comedy to be better and funnier on this show than it’s “rival”.
I’m still new to the show, but I already hate everything about Jules. She’s just annoying and creep. I would watch a show that included all of the other characters though, especially the guys. The scene about their performance anxiety had me rolling.
I couldn’t agree more. I just started watching the show when season 2 premiered and Jules is easily the worst part of the show. And to agree with Alan, the “joke” about Grayson’s parents dying. What in the world was supposed to be funny about that? Grayson didn’t seem to be joking when he said it, and the reaction from the rest of the group was downright creepy.
I really love the guy scenes, especially when they all bond together to help Travis out and share their own fears and quirks with him. Bobby’s “There’s some thrashing here and there, but I’m basically a broken dishwasher” and Andy’s “I do a confidence dance” (and then actually doing the dance) made me laugh out loud. The guys’ dynamic is much more appealing to me than the girls’ cartoonish behavior.
I won’t get too negative. I’ll just say I’m not a big fan of the show but I do watch it for lack of something else while waiting for my family to get ready to watch FNL – It was awful. I made it 10 minutes and couldn’t stand anymore.
BTW Alan something’s wrong with the comment section on Modern Family- can’t leave one.
How were you trying to comment? By logging in or as a guest?
guest (but I also tried clicking on Login and Signup – it does nothing.
I’ve tried several other articles and everything else seems to be working okay for me – it’s only Modern Family
I had the same commenting problem on the “Modern Family” post. I tried several times different ways (as guest, by logging in). I basically deleted all of my cookies, closed out, logged back in, and posted again. I got no confirmation, but my comment did end up appearing.
You’d think they’d have learned this lesson with JD on Scrubs. Of course, then Scrubs Med happened, so apparently not.
Ellie’s “Invisible hat,” followed by Grayson’s “Invisible clown nose… what are we doing?” was so unexpected and hilarious.
Anyway, this “invisible hat” might be my favorite running joke on tv right now. I hope it makes it through the whole cast.
Big Joe is dead, long live Big Carl.
That’s two kinda meh episodes in a row.
I thought Ellie was the funniest part of the episode, I liked how she called Big Joe Uncle Joe to Travis and the line “He was holding 8,000 pennies in an antique store. I walked right by, but Jules saw potential.” especially.
I’ve never really like how the group revolves around the show, I suppose its art imitating life, if CT could really be called art (not at all), in that the show essentially started as Cox vehicle. I think Biegel and Lawrence fully realise they have to make the group idolise Jules to keep Cox happy despite how selfish she gets.
The rest of the show was ok.
23!!! woooooooo!!!
*I’ve never really liked how the group revolves around Jules
Can someone explain to me when ABC decided to let their comedy night become like NBC’s Thursday nights last year? The overruns made my DVR cut off the tags on both Modern Family and Cougar Town last night. This is not ok!
Yeah, there’s some weird file thing coming up on the Modern Family comment section…..
And I won’t say anything else here, since I promised I wouldn’t comment on the awful (oops, sorry) Cougar Town again.
It happened to me, too. A dialogue box comes up, as if I was downloading a file. To my surprise, I found that my comment posted to the Modern Family post anyway.
If Jules was my mother, I would never bring a date home, ever. She reached a whole new level of annoying last night. If it wasn’t for the rest of the group being so funny, I’d bail on this show. They need to tone down Jules’ worst aspects, stat!
So you think Cougar Town is a cartoon but you enjoy the big bucket of broad stereotypes and artificial warm-and-fuzzies that is Modern Family? Okay then…
I’m awful at posting today … but wanted to say I completely agree with this post. There was something fresh and funny to Modern Family last year … this year, not so much.
Ummâ€¦ you might want to actually read some of the Alanâ€™s past review for Modern Family & Cougar Town. Pretty much, he has been very disappointed in Modern Family-and has been pretty insulted in the comments for it. And has almost never said anything negative about Cougar Town this year.
Again, do some research before posting.
I liked this episode a lot (guy’s stuff in particular) but have to agree with you alan . she’s getting kinda annoying . BUT IMHO cougar Tower is STREETS AHEAD of mf .
Yes! The obliviousness to Grayson’s comment about his parents dying–and then his downcast face in response–was an incredibly sour note. The show set up Grayson’s growing attraction to Jules so well, to her fundamentally massive heart and her affection for her friends and family, and even an appreciation of her fundamental craziness as well–but that moment truly made me wonder why he would stay with her.
Also: Andy’s no good in bed? Didn’t we just have a whole episode a couple of weeks ago that focused on how great he was?
Continuity isn’t great. Ellie points out how she never lets the gang hang out at their house, but we’ve seen that happen.
I thought it was Bobby who’s no good in bed, Andy just has to do his little confidence dance first. Tom confirmed for us last night that Andy is, indeed, a natural in the sack.
It’s lame that Ellie plays the same character she did on Scrubs. Also, was it not Ellie that made Jules compete with Travis’ GF for his affection? You can’t blame Jules every time when it’s Ellie pulling her strings. I think it’s just easy to get her going.
I think we need some more backstory on Grayson’s parents. Did he invite the sac-crew to the funeral? I’m assuming he did and they didn’t bother showing up or he wouldn’t have mentioned it.
My name should be Bearcouch. Freakin’ guest comments. The one time I tried to sign-up for Hitfix I kept getting an error.
It’s a good thing you cleared that up. I was having flashbacks to a really bad camping trip.
Don’t get me started on Jules. She’s easily the worst thing about the show, has been since episode #1, and was particularly loathsome last night.
The parallels to JD are legitimate, but I didn’t hate JD this early in the series; it took several seasons for him to become insufferable. But then, JD wasn’t played by Courteney Cox.
I never disliked JD on scrubs because despite how weird he was and some of the random tangents he was sent off on his character was still very sincere and even more realistic than Jules has been in season 2. They definitely need to dial down the intensity of jules’ neuroses in most of the episodes. It’s strange because there have been episodes where Jules was overbearing and neurotic but she still had a very human side to her and actually managed to have some genuine and sincere scenes, I haven’t seen that at all the past couple weeks.
Jules is becoming just plain creepy. It’s not charming mother/son relationship anymore it’s just way too weird for me. Too bad. I love this show but Jules is has reached the unlikeable point for me.
There’s a lot of things about Jules’ actions that are believable, especially when it comes to Travis. The one thing that I don’t find believable is the way she treats Grayson especially after the lead-up to their relationship and a few scenes of genuine affection between the two and now their relationship has taken some bizarre turn for the worse (it’s starting to mirror the dr. cox and Jordan relationship from scrubs only with the roles reversed between the sexes, only you knew those 2 had a messed up relationship but they had a lot of genuinely sincere scenes throughout the show and I’m not seeing a lot of that from Jules and Grayson anymore).
I’ll watch this show even when Jules is at her worst because Brian Van Holt, Ian Gomez and Josh Hopkins just kill it, routinely.
loved the show both last year and this, but definitely enjoyed jules as the “super nice” character she was last year, more than the super obsessive and controlling one she’s become – hey, kinda like monica!
I can not recall a single series where I’ve loved so much of what’s going on every week–except for the lead character. Jules is horrible. And it’s as if she hasn’t learned, from past experiences, that this kind of behavior is not ok or normal.
I’ve even grown to like Travis this season; his mother, however, needs to take a backseat.
I loved the part bout Grayson comment bout the cul de sac’s crew lack of caring bout his dead parents it was dark but very well done.
Completely agree. Dark but very well done. And the length of the pause from Jules as she processes Grayson’s complaint was just long enough that made me think there was back story there that Jules knew something that we didn’t. Do we even know that Grayson was telling the truth about his parents? Seems odd that they would pass at the same time, no?
I also chortled at Tom’s attempts to
join the group, especially when he objected to having to leave the room.
I have to give Jules a little love here. At the same age she was when her life took a detour, Travis show up with his older girlfriend and casually mentions he won’t be spending Thanksgiving with the mother whose sun rises and sets on him. Travis knew good and well that it was a recipe for hijinks.
Best part of the episode, Grayson squeeling as he was running with the skunk.
Yea I thought Jules was the flat note this time, and Cox played it pretty dead-eyed the whole time. No love here for Dead-Eyed Jules. Maybe Cox is pissed with the writing? Cant agree for even 1 second that she’s the worst part of the show — Halloween ep, early this season + almost all of last season kills that one dead. But the Jules’ Birthday and this one were just really shabby on all of the Jules-centric storylines.
Definitely something going on down in the writers pool, they just havent been bringing it the last 2 eps at all. Get those people some more wine, or possibly sunlight?
Even as dead flat as this week was, STILL more one-off shout out loud funny bits salted in here than MF has had all season. Woot!
I really hope Collette Wolfe (Kirsten) is around for a while. As an outsider, she’s kind of a great contrast to all the self-involvement of the core group … well, specifically Jules. The dead-parents thing at the very end really threw me off.
Happened to hit this while surfing, and thought I’d see if it might have improved since last season. Nope. To me, it’s not just Jules, but every single character on the show was completely unlikeable to me, to the point that if I lived on that cul de sac I’d be putting up “For Sale” signs on my house and getting the heck out of there. But then, I’ve been realized that I’ve been finding incompetence less and less funny, particularly if it’s run of the mill such without some entertaining difference or take on it. And these folk are just incompetent with no redeeming features.
The most hilarious episode of the season. Just ridiculously awesome. I admit that they took Jule’s selfishness a wee too far here. But that didn’t keep me from cracking up at her rants (“She’s trying to steal Travis’ soul!) and that funeral for Big Joe was downright genius.
They do however need to focus on Jules and Grayson’s relationship a bit. It’s starting to feel like they’re not even in one.
Jules was over the top but it fit with the story arc of Travis being on his own. I actually thought when Kirsten and Travis were getting frisky in his room that Jules would be sitting in the dark like she did watching Travis sleep. THAT would’ve been funny.
The other funny bit was the guys getting into Grayson’s place with a ladder….
I do worry that it will just become all cartoon and lack any humanity. I hope not.
On a side note Cougar Town got a shot out on Community. Abed likes it.
So far this season they’ve basically swapped out the 40something woman explores being single concept for the neuroses of being self-centered, alcoholic [yes, they embraced the WINE IS MY LIFE phase very quickly on this show] and overpossesive of her kid. Its leading up to a lot of stale fail in the very near future.
I don’t know, I’m loving Courtney Cox on this, maybe this says something about me, but I love Jules being neurotic and controlling and that her friends really accept her that way. She has under that this great love and compassion for all her people so I think it works.