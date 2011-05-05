‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Lonesome Sundown’: Kirsten vs. the ring

A quick review of last night’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I’m a spoon-licking bagel waster…
“Lonesome Sundown” was a solid but unspectacular outing, with one great idea in Laurie setting up the Council (something the gang had to try at some point, and something that couldn’t possibly work long-term given the emotional health of the crew) and one problematic idea in Jules and Bobby swapping homes. The Bobby half of that (sumo wrestling with Andy, for instance) was fun, if brief, while Jules on the boat required more of Courteney Cox solo act than is maybe wise.
On the other hand, Josh Hopkins was on freaking fire in this one, from Grayson’s awkward high-pitched voice when trying to show an interest in Travis’ personal life to his giddy reaction to Lou Diamond Phillips complimenting his jewelry. And the serious stuff between Travis and Grayson was among the show’s best emotional material in a while. Yes, the break-up is being driven by outside forces (Collette Wolfe was cast in a pilot), but we’ve spent enough time on this relationship, and Dan Byrd is a good enough actor, that I felt genuinely bad for poor Trav when Kirsten ran away from him at the beach.
Sounds like the season’s remaining episodes are going to be heavy on Travis. I look forward to seeing what they have cooking.
What did everybody else think?
Ehh, still don’t understand what you see in this show.
It’s very funny.
The comedy style (much like Scrubs) is of the type that I can totally see why not everyone likes it. Different strokes and all that.
I love Collette Wolf as an actress, from Observe and Report, to Hot Tub Time Machine, to here, she’s always a breath of fresh air with a girl-next-door cuteness about her.
But I’m glad that Kirsten is gone for the show’s sake, because I think this fully opens the door in Season 3 for Laurie and Travis hooking up, which would be AMAZING as Dan Byrd and Busy Phillips’ chemistry is so natural and funny.
Plus, having Jules flip-out over that pairing could carry a half-season arc at least.
Of course, this probably means we won’t get this, as @VDOOZER likes to play with our emotions (see the drawn-out and unnecessarily complicated JD-Elliot relationship from Scrubs).
Who’s up for some Penny Can? (Penny Caaaaaaaannnn!)
I kind of wished that they kept the Council as an ongoing gag for the show. Used sparingly of course.
The sumo wrestling was a lol moment and you can see in the actors’ faces how fun and ridiculous they must have felt.
I wished that too, that’s the rare kind of situation that can always provide some funny material from time to time (even funnier than what happened in this episode).
I don’t know. I felt like this season started off great, but since the show came back from hiatus something has just felt…off. I’m not sure I can even put my finger on it. But a lot of the humor feels forced and the show in general just seems a little directionless.
Good episode. Liked pretty much every part. Still waiting for the Community moment.
Okay, it’s not just me who thinks Josh Hopkins is on fire lately. He has been the breakout for me since they came from their forced Matthew Perry hiatus. He played the comedy and poignant points perfectly last night.
Glad to see Dog Travis back.
Line of the night:
Jules: “Wanna catch crabs, ya gotta be patient”
Grayson: “Or Unlucky”
I don’t really think Grayson is usually that funny, but man you are spot on, Alan, he crushed it last night.
Can we all take a moment to give praise to the awesome that is Lamarcus Tinker? Everything he said last night got a laugh from me, and, even more impressively, he got a laugh for sitting in stone silence.
He already had a wealth of goodwill from me for the last two seasons of Friday Night Lights, but I can’t get enough of the guy.
I agree, I was thinking that he didn’t get enough credit. Loved the “getting pancaked” moment!
So Collette Wolfe got cast in a pilot, what are the odds she is unavailable for most of next season? Most pilots donÂ´t go to series and most new series fail miserably.
The reason I ask is because there were a lot of finality to their break-up, maybe unnecessarily so since there is a really good chance she will be available after all. It made for a poignant scene but it would make it a stretch to get her back on the show. Which is a shame because she was a really good fit for the crew.
Really? She might of been a good fit, but they never gave her a personality outside of Travis’s girlfriend. That was fine for her run, but if she was going to be on longer, they would have had to do something more with her. They could have, but Travis is young, so a series of girlfriends does make sense.
Did ya see the legs on Laurie? Jesus.
Also I’m glad it’s working out between Grayson and Jules. Usually they would have been broken up by now on another show.
I liked when Dog Travis licked Ellie’s face. Christa Miller couldn’t hide her smile. I also liked Travis’s hair being made fun of, because it is really bad.
I watched one of the Vulture videos with Bill Lawrence and he said that the writers particularly disliked Travis’s haircut and worked it into a few more jokes. I think they mentioned that he gets rid of the haircut … I hope …
This show is still getting old for me. I barely pay attention anymore when it’s on. I think I watch it mroe out of habit than anything else. If I laugh a couple times I’m happy. Not sure it’ll last much longer in my rotation.