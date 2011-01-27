‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Lost Children’: Pick-up schticks

A review of last night’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I put a mannequin in a dog cage…
Because “Cougar Town” was pre-empted a couple of weeks ago by the Tucson memorial, it was the only one of ABC’s Wednesday comedies with an original episode last night. You can look at that as a situation where the show would stand out more as the only non-repeat, or one where nobody pays attention because the series is largely living on overflow from “Modern Family.” (I’m awfully curious to see the ratings in a couple of hours.)
Regardless of how “Lost Children” did in the Nielsens, it wasn’t one of the season’s stronger episodes. There’s a messy, unfinished quality to even the best “Cougar Town”s, but this one felt even more ragged than usual, in part because it was trying to confront one of the series’ bigger questions: are the members of the Cul-de-Sac Crew in general, and Jules in particular, really just awful people?
I have no problem watching a show about selfish, venal, stupid people (I’d still be watching “Arrested Development” if it were on), so I’m usually not too troubled by Jules and company’s weaker moments. But to do an episode largely about that issue requires some tighter construction than “Lost Children” was willing to offer. I’m still not clear on why Ellie suddenly entered a tomboy trucker phase, which was kind of important given that the whole Ellie/Jules feud spun out of Jules’ refusal to play along with it. And then for Ellie to at the end wave the whole thing away felt cheap, like the writers only wanted to go so far in discussing this. The show at this point depends so much on the gang being selfish and judgmental while at the same time seeming likable, so if you start tugging on that thread too much, the whole thing comes apart. We saw in this year’s Halloween episode with Jules’ dad, or in some of last season’s Jules/Travis or Jules/Bobby stories that the show has no problem taking its characters’ emotions seriously. I don’t need them to do that every week, or maybe any week, but once you start to head in that direction, don’t flinch.
As for the comedy end of things, I enjoyed Bobby’s ongoing attempt to frame “Waiting for Superman” in actual Superman terms, Andy’s excitement at seeing his wife dressed in Bobby’s clothes, and the image of Andy tied to the tree by his own hoodie made me laugh every time I saw it. And I smiled at the various in-jokes, like Jules and Barb’s argument about how Jules isn’t a cougar anymore, or even Laurie referencing Butt Numb-A-Thon, the film festival hosted by Harry Knowles from Ain’t It Cool News, where Kevin Biegel used to be a contributor. But for the most part I found the jokes as unfinished as the character stuff. The ongoing gag about Tom trying to get into the group has always played out more awkwardly than I think is intended, and Bobby’s new girlfriend came and went so quickly that she barely had time to register as the subject of jokes.
Next week’s episode is the last one to air before the show takes a break for Matthew Perry’s “Mr. Sunshine,” and it will again be the only non-repeat ABC comedy that night. I’m hoping we head into the mini-hiatus on a stronger note.
What did everybody else think?
I thought it had its moments. I am still laughing this morning imagining “Beef n Bubbles” as a cop drama. The trucker stuff was good, but did seem quite random. I would have liked to see it pay off in the end with some reveal.
Bonus points for Laurie’s “Beef & Bubbles” TV show idea.
I loved Grayson’s immitation of Travis.
The Tom wanting into the group and shamelessly trying is getting old – perhaps because it’s also a Community (Chang) story.
I was surprised you didn’t mention the other in-joke.
When Tom asked Travis why he wasn’t at college. Travis in a long drawn out sentence, “I….don’t….knooooow.”
I thought it was totally referencing everyone worried about him going off to college.
I loved the little meta nod with the “I might even change my name” joke between Jules and Barb. I thought it was a funny episode, I laughed a lot. Beef n Bubbles was great, Busy Phillips and Brian Van Holt are funny together.
I didn’t feel that the episode was about whether or not the characters were bad people so much as it was about their friendship. If you look at how they framed it, they started with Ellie pulling that friend test thing or whatever it was on Jules as a joke and then at the end Jules did the same thing. Both times the friend responded because they put their friendship above trivial things like being embarrassed in public or a childish argument. And I didn’t think Ellie was dismissing her feelings so much as she was comforting Jules. Her point had already been made and Jules felt bad about it.
I thought it was stronger than you did and Laurie and Bobby is a pair they need to do more of. They are great together.
Was I the only one who thought that Bobby was either lying or kidding when he said he was dumped at the end. I thought he was either going to reveal a joke or be lying to resume hiding her from the group.
adding, I understand he wasn’t lying, just surprised that that was the case.
Wow, I really liked this episode. I felt like it was one funny moment after another, with a nice balance of the whole cast. I especially liked “Beef and Bubbles.”
GIVE ME BACK MY SON!
“Beef and Bubbles” was funny, if a little too close to “Hamm and Buble'” from SNL.
I agree. Average episode but I did love the way Andy snuggled with Bobby’s girlfriend when she got in the truck. Alan, why no recap from last week’s Modern Family? I loved it and thought it was up there with Fizbo the Clown as one of their best.
He probably didn’t cover MF because whenever he has the gall to speak of an episode in sub-Fizbo terms the commentariat decries him as history’s worst monster.
Oh my god. Clearly, Hitfix needs to add a note to every page Alan writes explaining (1) the possible lack of Modern Family reviews and (2) the rules, which include not asking him when he’s going to write about show x.
Ellie is the only character on the show that can’t just decide to start being a trucker and have me just go along with it.
Travis just gets more n more adorable in every episode.
I don’t know if it was the mood I was in, but I thought this was one of the strongest episodes of the season. I liked the structure with the sardines game – almost gave it a bottle episode feel. I see the point you’re making, Alan, about the abruptness with Ellie, but it didn’t really bother me. It seemed to tie in with what Laurie was saying about them, after all, being adults.
Of course, now I totally disrespect you and will dismiss all your opinions out of hand since you didn’t agree with me on this. Harrumph.
Also:
“TOM! I’ve got a hug with your name on it!”
Alan Sepinwall: my favorite TV critic who covers Cougar Town but not Big Love. Still love ya, guy.
I agree. I didn’t think this was one of the season’s stronger episodes. Sometimes I feel like now that they’ve stumbled on this great concept — “Friends” in their 40’s, they don’t always know exactly where to go with it.
I just don’t understand why we never agree on Cougar Town Alan. It didn’t feel weak to me but it felt like they were deconstructing weakness via the weaker bits like Ellie’s one shot hobby or the post-Seinfeld naval gazing of the self-obsessed friends. Even Tom as the reoccuring punching bag seems to be a nod to other shows.
And I for one LOVE Barb – her message to lighten the hell up and live a little by cutting loose [via sex] is a throwback to what I loved about the show before it changed into the ensamble it is now. Its a tighter show and better but there were lines and moments in the first 6 episodes of the uneven season one that really shone through the dodgy premise [like the photo montage of the girls nuight on the town or Laurie’s drunken cru of ‘YOU LEFT THAT AT THE BAR, BYTCH!’]. Barb may seem to be a one note joke they’re trying to live down but I think they missed the boat by not including her in with the fun. She’s become this series equivelent of ‘The Todd’ [from Scrubs] when she’s capable of more.
Finally, loved the whole ‘I’ve-Got-Your-Son’ gag.
Barb does kill it for the 10-20 seconds she’s on.
We’re just not on the same wavelength on this one, Alan, because I thought it was a rather strong episode. Though it didn’t focus as much on the heartfelt undercurrent of things it’s made me laugh a whole lot more than I usually do.
One of the things I love about the show is it’s expertise at funny banter. At it’s best it’s like a Toby Zeigler-Sam Seaborn pedaconference, only with smaller words and toilet humor. This episode featured good banter in spades. This was enhanced by great pacing, which worked despite such atypical pairings as as Laurie-Bobby and Andy-Grayson, and those also worked well.
Cougar Town has always been one of those shows where you have to suspend disbelief a little. Just as you accept none of these people ever have to work unless it’s relevant, we accept that Jules is super-needy and demanding of her friends without right, and that Ellie is mildly sociopathic, but we overlook it to enjoy the banter. Bobby and Andy are painfully nice most of the time, and Grayson is damaged but making a real effort. Aside from the revelation that these friends gossip about each others’ relationships – which pretty much all large groups of friends do – I don’t see why you would choose this episode to be bothered by the mild dark side of things.
I really loved it. It was a sweet, funny episode where everyone seemed to pair off together and it just worked for me.
I got a kick out of Bobby’s lady friends reaction to having to cover Tom’s mouth.
Yeah, I really enjoyed this one too. I laughed throughout and thought it was one of the best episodes. I’m surprised at the rather negative review.
Beef and Bubbles was very funny to me.
The more unlikable they write Jules, the less I enjoy the episode.
This show is quickly losing steam for me. It’s starting to feel repetitive. The jokes might be different every week but they are starting to feel the same.
I was soooooo disappointed with this episode! I thought I was missing something from the last episode, but no, the plot from this one was just insanely stupid!
I thought I was the only one to notice that. And I usually like Cougar Town..
:/