‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Lover’s Touch’: Crash test dummy

A review of tonight’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I call my body “The Truth” unironically…
I haven’t gone back and watched any season 1 or season 2 episodes lately, so it’s entirely possible the rate of jokes was just as high in previous years as it is now. But it definitely feels like a faster, denser pace, so loaded with ideas and gags that a joke that might be the basis of an entire subplot elsewhere – say, Laurie offering on behalf of all hos to take Ellie back into the fold – is just a throwaway line (albeit a very funny one, perfectly-delivered by Busy Philipps) in the midst of dealing with Dominance Ball, the magical powers of the dog park, Travis’ brain injury disrupting All Wedding, All The Time, and everything else that kept “Lover’s Touch” hopping. (For that matter, there was probably a much larger chunk of time that could’ve been devoted to eating caveman-style, or Andy’s hideous feet, etc.)
This was an especially good episode for Andy and Grayson, as I got my biggest non-ho-related laughs out of Andy going through Jules’ speed-dial (Ellie instantly hanging up on him was a great touch) and then Andy and Grayson realizing that they just want to be treated like a baby. Grayson has transformed a lot from the guy he was at the start of the series (but then, so has the whole show), and his struggle with the emotionally needy person he’s become was very amusingly played by Josh Hopkins, just as Ian Gomez got to enjoy a rare opportunity to play Andy as the dominant one in any kind of relationship.
It was also a series-best outing for Bob Clendenin as Tom, who in one half hour is granted a last name (Gazelian, but pronounced to sound like “Gazillion”), two grown and successful kids and a thriving career as chief of neurosurgery. (Though it does feel like there have been scenes in previous episodes – as recently as last week, when Jules complained of internal bleeding to Tom – that his medical credentials should have come up. I like that the show continues to take tiny baby steps with his assimilation into the group(*). I don’t know that he’ll ever be a full-fledged member of the Cul-de-Sac Crew, but Jules is capable of being briefly decent to him before forgetting every relevant detail about his life like she’s Leonard in “Memento.”
(*) They are, frankly, doing a better job of it than “Community” has with Senor Chang, though it’s not an apples-to-apples situation, since Ken Jeong is a regular castmember that “Community” has to use frequently, where “Cougar Town” only inserts Tom as needed.
Travis’ injury was probably less compelling than what was going on elsewhere, but the sight of Dan Byrd in that helmet is never not funny, and I liked how they tied the separate Jules and Grayson stories together by having all the parents seek solace in the dog park after Laurie astutely and terrifyingly summed up what it’s like to have kids.
What did everybody else think? Do you want Dominance Ball to be a continuing idea like Penny Can, or a one-shot deal like the movie mash-up game?
They’ve alluded to Tom being a doctor before. Great episode as always!
Have they? Maybe, like Jules, I forget everything about Tom the second he’s not there.
You can’t ask for much more than this! Some hilarious gags capped by a really emotional and bittersweet end. Jules’ speech was one of her finest moments. I don’t have kids, but I can imagine my parents have felt the same way since my siblings and I hit 18 and older.
I don’t know what my favorite gag was, but I know I gasped when they pulled the frozen ball out. Definitely made me fear for everyone!
Have to love Travis doing his girly grunt every time he throws something. I wonder if we’ll get a penny can, d-ball combination game in the future.
Travis’s girly throwing grunt is a little continuity gift that keeps on giving — it makes me chuckle every time.
I loved this episode. I also felt like it was just jammed full of jokes, many of which made me laugh out loud. I especially enjoyed everything having to do with Tom, and Grayson getting all touchy-feely with everyone.
Was no one else very bothered by the egregious grammar in “the Simpson’s [sic] chalkboard bit”?
Fienberg will be. We had a whole argument today about whether an apostrophe can ever connote a plural.
Did you also have an argument about the difference between “eponymous” and “titular”? Because about a day after I saw Dan griping about the misuse of “titular” (in situations where “eponymous” would apply) on twitter, I saw the word eponymous pop up in a review of yours. Coincidence?
Alan, it can for letters. She got straight A’s last year. Otherwise, no.
DC, I was very bothered by it!
Slagathorn!
I really hope Tom (sorry, Dr. Gazelian) gets a permanent place in the group. Although his work is so strong as a desperate to belong outsider that I would probably miss that aspect of his character. I guess I just want to see more Tom on the fringes where he belongs.
Laurie’s wardrobe gives me endless joy.
According to Michael Ausiello, if Cougar Town is renewed, Bill Lawrence plans to make Tom a series regular: [www.tvline.com]
also according to Ausiello, Josh Hopkins signed onto a pilot for next year so there may be no Grayson
That’s one of the many things Bill Lawrence said during the Cougar Town fan screenings (and the actor who plays Tom was at the NY screening). Also said, and of relevance to this episode, Travis’s helmet is payback to Dan Byrd for having a haircut none of the writers liked and refusing to cut it.
If Ausiello framed it that way, Fred, he’s just stirring up trouble. As Bill himself said on Twitter, it’s a situation like Damon Wayans Jr. doing the New Girl pilot: if Cougar Town comes back, Hopkins contractually stays with Cougar Town and the other show has to replace him.
He didn’t frame it that way. He said exactly what you just said, Alan.
Good to know, Brendan. Thanks.
Further, Bill (@VDOOZER for those who don’t know) said on Twitter yesterday that he let all his actors go out for pilot season, just in case; but if they get shows, the new show is in second position.
I think that’s good news for Cougar Town. I suspect ABC gave Happy Endings a second season just to spite Fox. Much as love Happy Endings, the first season ratings really didn’t warrant a second season.
I was at the Connecticut viewing party, which Clendenin attended, and Bill Lawrence assured the crowd that Tom would be a series regular should the show be renewed for a fourth season.
Another terrific episode. I laughed out loud from the caveman style dinner through the rest of the episode.
It was a decent episode, but the writing for Bobby has seemed out of whack last week, and even moreso this week, to the point I found it a bit distracting to the rest of the show. Or could it be that Brian Van Holt lost a lot of weight and just *seems* off as lackadaisical Bobby Cobb.
First time watching Cougar Town. My DVR opened up with Glee going into repeats so I added this to the rotation. It was the first time I watched Cougar Town, and it was good. Definitely had a Scrubs-vibe to it (guess I shouldn’t have been too surprised), and I probably thought that even more since they were in a hospital. Maybe that’s what helped me settle into it. I definitely could see JD and Turk in a couple of the jokes (dog park and dominance ball). I’ll keep watching, but jumping in a few episodes into this season, I found the jokes funny but wasn’t quite sure how the characters all fit together. The opening was kind of a turnoff also with the dinner, but glad I stuck with it. I need a new show to get behind now that Chuck is over.
Something about continuity that bugged me: The scene where Ellie and Laurie approach the guys in the cul de sac – Ellie walks while eating the peach, next shot she is playing with an uneaten peach, next shot the peach is missing. I seriously thought she was going to impale one of the guys with the peach, but she didn’t… so what was the point of her having that prop in the scene?
If you want to pick on a show that lacks continuity, please pick on Glee! Is it really REALLY that important that the peach is still there? Continuity in CHARACTER is more important to me…A very good episode, now I know how my mom feels…i wish they talk more about Andy’s feet…haha
I miss the boat and penny can :(
One of the top 5 best episodes the show has ever done. I’m amazed by how deftly this show balances comedy with drama. I don’t understand how Modern Family’s unearned, shrill nature these days is popular while this show’s sweetness is completely ignored. This show deserves much better.