‘Cougar Town’ – ‘No Reason to Cry’: This is what it sounds like…

I’m on the verge of starting press tour, so no time for a proper review of tonight’s “Cougar Town,” but I thought it offered more loosey-goosey fun from the cul de sac crew, particularly in Travis’ failed attempt to keep Kirsten from becoming part of the cul-de-sac crew, Bobby’s pre-meddling take on current events, and pretty much everything Laurie did.

What did everybody else think?