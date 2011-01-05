‘Cougar Town’ – ‘No Reason to Cry’: This is what it sounds like…

Senior Television Writer
01.05.11 18 Comments

I’m on the verge of starting press tour, so no time for a proper review of tonight’s “Cougar Town,” but I thought it offered more loosey-goosey fun from the cul de sac crew, particularly in Travis’ failed attempt to keep Kirsten from becoming part of the cul-de-sac crew, Bobby’s pre-meddling take on current events, and pretty much everything Laurie did.

What did everybody else think?

