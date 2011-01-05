‘Cougar Town’ – ‘No Reason to Cry’: This is what it sounds like…

I’m on the verge of starting press tour, so no time for a proper review of tonight’s “Cougar Town,” but I thought it offered more loosey-goosey fun from the cul de sac crew, particularly in Travis’ failed attempt to keep Kirsten from becoming part of the cul-de-sac crew, Bobby’s pre-meddling take on current events, and pretty much everything Laurie did.
What did everybody else think?
All I have to say is: the last scene with Laurie was amazing, awesome, astounding. “Nailed it!”
Agree! The longer it went on, the more I was in awe that Busy Phillips could memorize that hilarious monologue. Laurie’s picking up where Dr. Cox left off.
I assumed she improv’d the entire thing. Briliant.
Most obvious product placement I’ve seen in awhile – Bobby in his Dr. Pepper gear and like the next commercial was Dr. Pepper….
Travis is looking more and more creepy with the ragged hair and the soul patch…
Had some great Andy time and inappropriate Mom and Travis talk…
Another great episode.
It’s always obvious it was product placement when the very next commercial break opens with a commercial for the product. If they hadn’t had any commercials for it during the episode, or at least hidden it after a few instead of making it the first one, it would have worked so much better!
I actually don’t think that “obvious” is the word for what that was. I’m having trouble saying exactly what it was, though. Postmodern? Fake Ironic?
Travis’s little shoulder shuffle when Grayson referred to the peanut gallery at the end SLAYED me.
Jules and Grayson have been ignoring a likely problem: he wants kids badly and she’s probably done (or unable).
They can adopt. Jules already mentioned she had a name already chosen for the asian baby she’s going to adopt…Arthru.
Does anyone know what the song was that closed out this episode? They always have great music on this show.
Gareth Dunlop “Tangled Up”
I really enjoyed the episode quite a bit, though the big “I love you closing” rubbed me the wrong way – just too cheesy and overwrought. I especially liked Andy’s pranking of Ellie – aside from being well played by all showing him dishing it out for once brings more plausibility to their relationship dynamic.
My only gripe was Jules was back to being kinda insufferable.
I see I’m in the minority here, but I think this show stinks. I don’t believe any of it, even for a moment, and I think the acting is largely to blame. The actors are all so hammy; it’s repellent.
LDP, I’m with you. I was one of just a few who thought “Friends” sucked (my family practically disowned me), so I’m used to being in the minority. Not on board with Big Bang, either.
I found myself wanting a Diet Dr. Pepper as I sat in a meeting this morning. Cougar Town has actually passed Modern Family to become my second favorite comedy behind The Big Bang Theory.
do anybody knows which is the song that appear when jules is with big carl?