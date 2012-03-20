‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Something Big’: Who’s your daddy?

A review of tonight’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I consider myself black-adjacent…
Having your cake and eating it, too, is a tough thing to pull off anywhere in life, including on a TV show, and yet “Something Big” deftly pulls it off twice.
In the larger sense, it solves a problem the show introduced late last season when we found out that Grayson wanted to have kids while Jules wanted to be done with that. Bill Lawrence has said that he didn’t want to add a second baby that the show had to ignore whenever possible, but giving Grayson a pre-existing baby he had with one of the conquests of his himbo period is the perfect solution, Grayson gets the child he wants – if not with the woman he wanted to have it – but Holly will be taking care of little Tampa most of the time, and the show only has to do baby storylines if the writers actually have a good idea. We don’t have to deal with sleepless nights, Jules complaining about pregnancy weight gain, or the larger problem of Jules and Grayson coming across as terrible, neglectful parents because they’re always drinking wine while the kid’s off-screen. (They could get away with it involving two supporting characters – especially since Ellie’s not supposed to be likable to begin with – but the show’s central relationship operates by different rules.) Grayson gets what he wants – and Josh Hopkins was terrific with his delivery of the line, “I’m a dad” – but not in a way that derails the lifestyle of Jules and, by extension, the whole Cul-de-sac Crew.
For that matter, Holly (played by relative newcomer Briga Heelan) is a have your cake and eat it, too character. She lets the show tell jokes about what it would be like if Laurie ever became a mother without actually saddling Laurie with a kid. She seems a good addition to the show’s larger world, just as Nicole Sullivan is as Jules and Grayson’s new couples therapist.
As for the subplots, I liked the show continuing to deal with the fallout of what Laurie did to/for Travis in last season’s finale. Their flirting’s not fun for him anymore after she gave him some real hope and then revealed it as a trick to get him to leave Hawaii, and that’s not something that should be glossed over easily. Also, while Dan Byrd was clearly not as good at stepping as the black frat guys (or even the actor playing Sig), he acquitted himself well enough in that number that it didn’t seem completely ridiculous for him to be there.
Bobby trying to teach Ellie to surf was more disposable – and almost an excuse for Brian Van Holt to show off some of his real-life moves (which he also got to put to good use on “John from Cincinnati) – but Bobby/Ellie is one of the show’s more underrated combinations, because she’s sentimental about him in a way she isn’t about anyone else save Jules and maybe Andy. (Maybe.)
What did everybody else think?
As far as I know, this is the first time that a show without a primarily Black cast has showcased a Black fraternity tradition. I thought that was pretty cool to see.
Stepping is inherently cool. And assuming Travis is actually pledging the fraternity, I’m guessing we’ll see even more traditions.
Who is baby Tampa in real life? She looks like a Guidice????
Reply to comment…for SURE!
I was thinking the same thing!!!!
Yet another Scrubs alumna (though more well known for Mad TV). If Cougar Town is renewed what is the over under of having every Scrubs cast member appear?
Of the primary cast, who is left? Dr. Cox, Turk, Carla. Anyone else?
They should totally have Eliza Coupe doing SOMETHING on Cougar Town, that would be perfect.
Loved the Holly character, played by Briga Heelan, She was funny and likable.
For a while I thought that Grayson was testing Jules to see if she would stay. — He was the only one that looked at the paternity results. But I’m glad they didn’t go that route.
Graymond or Dime Eyes? So hard to decide.
clearly they should change the show name to everyone loves graymond.
Alan’s phrase “cul-de-sac crew” would be a good title for the series.
This episode was a big miss for me; but I guess they can’t all be winners. Hoping next week gets back on track.
I was thrown off by the surfing. I did not think there was any surf on the gulf coast of FL. (I know there is some on the Atlantic coast)
I agree the surfing was a throw away, but it did little to take away from the two other stories. This was pretty deft work in the structure of the season and the writing by Gregg Mettler (who did an awesome job naming the therapist … after himself).
they did totally have their cake and eat it too. brilliant solution, and yeah, i love the bonus of Laurie with a kid jokes w/o her actually having a baby.
The Laurie/Travis convo was heartbreaking and sweet. Nicely done.
I’m not sure if I’m liking Chalke’s character though. She seems a tad more abrasive than when she was when she was introduced.
“That shot looks fake”, funniest laugh of the episode tucked away in the end song.
I was waiting for someone to comment on that! Definitely chuckled at that one.
Are we going to see a back child support subplot in next week’s episode?
no child support would be owed for periods when paternity wasnt yet established.
lawyered.
LOVED it. One of funniest shows on TV that enough people aren’t watching. Spread the word, fans really hope ABC will see this and see the fan fervor and renew.
I’m glad Travis will lose the helmet soon, because he’s been wearing it wrong (if it were a bike helmet, anyway) and it’s been bugging me. If he fell forward his forehead would not be protected.
I’m really belatedly commenting because I just watched the episode last night, but: Why was Bobby’s surfboard so low in the water when he was sitting on it? It was like he was sitting on one of those noodle things. Ellie’s board was basically floating on the water, and Bobby was up to his chest in the water but was sitting on his board, you could see it underwater. I thought for sure someone here would’ve commented on it…