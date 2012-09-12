‘Cougar Town’ stars sing about January premiere date on TBS

We’ve known since the spring that “Cougar Town” would be moving to TBS for its fourth season, and that the show would be returning sometime in 2013. Now we have a date – and, in typical “Cougar Town” fashion, a song to go tell you that date, sung by the cast and a bunch of very special friends of the show. Enjoy. And I look forward to the show coming back on January 8 (also Elvis’s birthday).