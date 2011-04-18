‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Walls’: Penny can for your thoughts?

“Cougar Town” is back, boys and girls. Earlier today, I posted an interview with co-creator Bill Lawrence, and now I have a quick review of tonight’s episode coming up just as soon as I carry on the message of .38 Special…
One of the things I talked about with Lawrence was his awareness that the writers had taken Jules’ clingy, overprotective relationship with Travis as far as it could go, and that they’re going to move off of that very soon. And that was a relief to hear, because the A-story of “Walls” (which I watched before I spoke with Lawrence) featured Jules at her most annoying, and was a little tough to sit through at times. It was good to hear Ellie call her out on it near the end – “The clingy mom act? It’s not cute anymore.” – and hopefully we get little to none of that going forward.
The B-story about the gang using Penny Can to make Bobby some cash, on the other hand? So much fun, and so worth the wait during the hiatus. In particular, Laurie’s radio ad was brilliant in its absolute horribleness (I especially liked Laurie dubbing them “the fun police” and thinking that was a good idea), and as mentioned in the interview, good things may happen for you if you call the number in the ad – and sometimes even if it’s Bill answering the phone.
Wednesday’s regular timeslot episode is the much better of the two airing this week, but I am a sucker for all things Penny Can.
What did everybody else think?
Agreed that it was nice to have Cougar Town back … but also agree that it was a pretty uneven episode. The biggest disappointment is that this was the episode used to possibly grab new viewers with the Dancing With the Stars lead-in (loved the card gag playing off of that lead-in!) instead of the many stronger episodes from this season. Not sure I’d tune back in if this episode had been my first time seeing the show. Luckily though, its not, and I will always tune in for Cougar Town!
Blah blah blah Patrick Marooniac! What up buddy?
What’s up, Mikey! All good here. You?
1855pennycan has too many numbers. What am I missing?
Bill said on Twitter that it doesn’t matter if a phone number has too many digits; just dial it in order and you’ll get there.
Thanks Alan, I just figured that out. I got “the mailbox of Bobby Cobb is full and not accepting any more messages”
The number on the closed captioning was rendered as PEN-E-CAN, if that helps.
This episode cracked me up. I just kept on laughing through the whole thing. It just kept on giving.
Laurie: One for $19.99 and two for $50.
Jules: That’s not a deal.
Yeah, Courteney Cox was pretty insufferable in this one. Ouch.
I liked everything else, though. I wish I could get through on the phone number, but like others, I keep getting the “Bobby Cobb’s mailbox is full” message. That, and a busy signal.
I too love all things Penny Can…. It fits that Bobby would agree to endorse it.
I tuned out the Jules story because I was done with her clingy Mom act a couple of episodes ago.
“No one can find an empty paint can!”
How could you not like Jules? “Imagine hook hands!” *click-click*
Imaginary*, gah
That was one of my (many) laugh out loud moments. “I don’t know what we’re doing!”
“No one ever does!”
I want a Penny Can app on my iPhone and iPad!
I don’t mind clingy Jules, since it’s all just a gag anyway, and usually one that amuses me. I didn’t think she was even that bad in this episode. I mean, she -wanted- to be clingy, but it was mostly indirect, her just telling the rest of the gang about it. Not much even got through to Travis. And I thought it was hilarious when they were giving examples of how she was too clingy like “You want to live in his blood”.
I also think Ted is hilarious in HIMYM when he’s being a douchebag, though, and it doesn’t make me like him even a bit less. So I guess I’m more accepting of these kinds of character quirks. I’m always surprised when I hear how much people hate this stuff.
I wish I knew about it sooner. If I did, I would have definitely called that phone number. I hope they do it again.