‘Cougar Town’ – ‘When the Time Comes’: I married a Care Bear

As I mentioned in tonight's "Modern Family" review, the combination of Thanksgiving eve and a lack of advance screeners means I'm going to have to be quick with a couple of shows tonight. My super-fast take on tonight's "Cougar Town" coming up just as soon as I use intentional gibberish…
There were, as usual, a lot of funny running gags in this one – particularly Bobby’s gibberish, but also Laurie’s attempt to out-outfit Katy Perry, Andy’s unbreakable optimism(*), the Zach Braff app-app, Kevin (Tinker from “Friday Night Lights”) being on his phone the whole night, etc. But while I appreciate the attempt to take Jules and Grayson seriously as a couple on occasion, their story here definitely lagged behind the others, and it also seemed to go against what Bill Lawrence told me back at press tour about how he didn’t want to be doing couple stories about them very much. (That, or we need to brace ourselves for a Jules/Grayson splt, which I don’t particularly want to see – not because I’m so invested, but because a messy split would get in the way of the show’s fun, comfy vibe.)
(*) Andy’s belief that things will work out was one of several subplots this week with odd “Seinfeld” echoes. That show also did an episode about how things always go well for Jerry in the end, often with lost things turning up, as well as one where George didn’t get an “I love you” back.
What did everybody else think?
I thought Andy’s “Everything works out” shtick echoed more recently ’30 Rock’s Kenneth, who threw his wallet out the window last season.
You know who Andy is? He’s Even Steven!
And Jules totally has no “hand” now with Grayson. Just once, she’s gotta have “hand.”
And it needs to be said, Courtney Cox’s blue eyes… wow. They just keep getting bluer!
Though the gibberish was funny, it seems to come out of the blue and so felt artificial.
See, I felt like they were just slightly exaggerating the way Brian Van Holt usually talks as Bobby. There are definitely times each week where I Don’t quite get what he’s said.
I love the Jules-Graysen relationship stuff. Please more of it. However, I’m willing to admit that it wasn’t as well-written as it should have been.
have they forgotten ellie and andy have a kid?
The writers remember. They just don’t care. The’ve made it clear (both in interviews and within the context of the show) that they don’t want the baby to get in the way of storylines, so Stan will appear when needed, and otherwise we’ll assume he’s with their overworked nanny.
One again, just joke after joke after joke.
The one thing that I wish they would do sometimes in Cougar Town is let the running gags go on in the background without mentioning it until maybe the end.
Like if we just saw Andy rooting around in the background looking for his ring or if they didn’t make sure to point out “Hey, Laurie has a new dress!” every time she put on a new dress.
Still, this show makes me laugh more than just about any comedy on TV right now and there has to be something said for a comedy just being consistently hilarious.
Call me a perv, but I found it interesting that after Travis witnesses Grayson sucking on Jules finger he grabs a breadstick.
I’m a mumbler, so it’s no wonder I adore Bobby’s plot this week.
As for Jules and Grayson, since they haven’t really focused on ‘relationshippy’ stories this season so far, I think Bill Lawrence is doing pretty much what he said he’d do [not too many couple-y stories]. And it’s all good.
And Andy’s story definitely reminded me of Seinfeld, though what I loved about Seinfeld’s Even Steven-ness was that scene where Elaine takes a twenty (or was it ten) dollar bill and throws it out the window, have George pick it up and take it, only to have Seinfeld find a different one in his pocket. I really liked that Seinfeld evens out not by recovering the same thrown away bill, but that it evens out because he finds twenty bucks he might not have noticed otherwise.
Yup, it was a twenty. After George arrives, they all decide to go out so everyone dons a jacket and that’s when Jerry finds a different twenty tucked away in one of his jacket pockets.
Funny episode from a great show.
I didn’t get the impression that Jules and Grayson were headed for a breakup. I actually thought this was one of the strongest episodes this season as it had a good blend of silly (Zach Braff app app) and heart (I thought the Jules and Grayson story and to some extent the Kevin mumbling parts were sweet).
I just meant that Lawrence told ne in the summer that if they started telling lots of Jules/Grayson stories, that probably meant the writers were gonna split them up. It’s entirely possible they’ve since changed their minds.
When did Ellie and Laurie become friends? I know they merged midway to try to bring Andy down but at the beginning they were eating together with no Jules. The bringing Andy thing was pretty weak; it seemed very out of character for Laurie. Also, the wardrobe changes for Laurie was pretty stupid plus kinda unfeasible. Changing dresses may not take that much time but changing hairstyles does.
There weren’t Seinfeld parallels, but “Friends” parallels!
1. The “Thank You” response was the same one Ross got from Emily.
2. Rachel hung up the phone on Ross when he and Julie were doing the whole “no, you hang up” schtick.
All that we were missing was Jules locking Grayson in a box.
Both are very common in tv shows.
Yeah, I think Seinfeld did the phone thing on the “schmoopy” episode.
We also got a “you’ll be there for me” from Courteney.
I cracked up at all of Laurie’s outfits.
Bobby gibberish mostly reminded me of Boomhauer from “King of the Hill.”