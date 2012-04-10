‘Cougar Town’ – ‘You Can Still Change Your Mind’: Thank you, Simon

A quick review of tonight’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I can control my gag reflex…
“You Can Still Change Your Mind” serves as a good illustration of the various sitcom theories I sometimes espouse about character growth and/or characters you enjoy hanging out with. I’m not sure I laughed out loud a single time(*) at this one (your mileage will obviously vary), and yet I enjoy the Cul-de-Sac Crew enough that I was perfectly happy to spend 20+ minutes with them as they dealt with various touchstones of my youth like Simon and the horror that is Zubaz.
(*) Though I came close when Grayson whined about Jules taking away the pore-cleansing strip without letting him see all the gunk it had soaked up. I’m weird that way, too.
It helped that there were actual character stakes, of varying degrees, to the three main stories, and continuing things we know well about these people. Jules will always worry too much about Travis, Ellie will always push things too far in taunting her friends and then have to apologize, and Bobby usually wants to be taken more seriously than it would appear from the way he talks, dresses, eats and in every other way lives. There are times where the various heartwarming “this is how I really feel underneath all the stuff we were just joking about” moments on Bill Lawrence shows can feel forced, but in an episode like this they can wind up being the strongest part.
What did everybody else think?
Busy Philipps is nearly 6 years older than me and hasn’t heard of Simon because it was before her era? Even if she is in her early twenties on the show I think she would have at least seen commercials for it.
Busy Phillips is an actress playing a character, and may well have heard of Simon. That doesn’t preclude the character she plays a) being a different age than she is, and b) not knowing about Simon.
I didn’t laugh out loud as much as I usually do during the show, but the tag scene got a big guffaw. I am a sucker for a jumping freeze frame shot.
Getting another peek into Grayson’s former modeling career is the best thing they’ve done this year. They’re tearing it up this season; it’s obviously a smaller sample size but they definitely have the best batting avg of single-cam comedies this year. It’s too bad it’s gonna get canned. Alan, what do think its chances are to get a 4th season?
Can’t wait for the Jelly bean version of Simon: just one big button…
Though it’s one of the show’s basic staples, you’d think even Jules would see how her trying to shelter Travis from disappointment isn’t doing him any favours in the long run. (Of course, in reality, taking wedding photos as a first-time photography gig would be quite a difficult job, but there’s no indication that Jules actually had this in mind.)
I agree about being light on laughs. I think the only time I laughed was when Jules took Grayson’s old wedding picture off the wall and said “This is going in the sink”
Not a lot of laughs? I cracked up from beginning to end. Really good episode for Christa Miller.
I was annoyed when she gave her kid the impression she doubted his photo skills rather than just saying.
Everyone is weird that way.
I’m kind of sorry to see that Sarah Chalke’s character is turning into a version of her persona on “How I Met Your Mother” — sweet enough for the regular character to date and even fall for, but also essentially a selfish jerk.
I know, and she was so likeable in Scrubs. I would make her play that character endlessly.
Thirded. What a waste. Have her on for awhile, then write her off by making her into a horribly unlikeable character. Woohoo.
I was actually glad to have my continuity nerd itch scratched with Ellie explaining what “Jellybean” meant to her (to ME, it was a somewhat condescending if endearing nick for “bright, colorful, sugary sweet and childish”).
I snickered at the first two Grayson pics, because it looked like the prop department just had an unpaid intern do that photoshop of Josh Hopkins’s head onto a stock photo (not but see, it’s SUPPOSED to be bad, ‘cuz it’s funnier! >:P), then a boomerang laugh when Jules lampshades being photoshopped into the wedding photo.
Also, Grayson would have just been disappointed with the nasal strip reveal. Took my first sojourn into the metrosexual lifestyle a few weeks back with one of those things. Even with embarrassingly large pores, I got next to nothin’ on one of those things. Weak.
Eh, it was okay. I thought it was one of those dumb sitcom things where Jules just assumed that Travis would try to take the beauty out of her wedding photos because that’s his artistic preference. And, even if Jules couldn’t get into her trash can, why wouldn’t she just get a garbage bag?