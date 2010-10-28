‘Cougar Town’ – ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’: Can a guy in a bear suit hug his daughter?

A review of last night’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as my car smells like conch…
Boy, that was a good one.
Halloween episodes of sitcoms can feel like crutches. You put the cast in goofy costumes and rely on that to get you through a disposable half-hour. There were definitely memorable costumes here – including the tried-and-true formula of dressing one co-star up as another (I found Laurie-as-Ellie funnier and/or more convincing than Ellie-as-Laurie) – but this was still very much “Cougar Town”(*), with running practical jokes, goofy songs and some real, earned emotions.
(*) This week’s title card gag: “Titles Are Hard: Cougar Town.”
Ken Jenkins was just fantastic as Chick, Jules’ Southern-fried dad – funny and eccentric and completely human when he finally told Jules why he closes up around her these days – and this may have been Courteney Cox’s best episode since the Thanksgiving fight with Travis last season. Jenkins obviously has a great relationship with Bill Lawrence from the “Scrubs” days, and I hope Chick is back early and often, with or without the bear suit.
The Bobby/Ellie/Andy story, meanwhile, started off in an area that, as I mentioned in last week’s “Modern Family” review, I despise: parents freaking out about getting their kid into the perfect pre-school. It’s so tired, so phony, so very much a product of LA/NY/showbiz culture that gets projected onto every character living everywhere, that I automatically recoil when a show goes there. Fortunately, the story only went there for five seconds(**) before becoming about Ellie’s understandable trust issues with Bobby. A good, sweet story for those two, and in this case the Halloween costumes enhanced it, since Bobby kept coming up with different ways to blow away from Ellie.
(**) Though when I mentioned this on Twitter, “Cougar Town” co-creator Kevin Biegel warned me that they might go the traditional route later. Heh.
And then there was a very funny, potentially foreshadowing story for Laurie and Travis. Lawrence has told me in the past that he’d like to put those two together as a couple at some point, and just has to wait for Travis to get far enough away from high school that it wouldn’t seem gross. (In real life, Dan Byrd and Busy Philipps are much closer in age than Travis and Laurie are supposed to be.) And watching their chemistry in a story like this one, it’s easy to see why Lawrence would want to go there, and I’m wondering if we might be getting there sooner rather than later. When Travis followed up Laurie’s Ellie costume by going as a mustache-less Andy (“I’m Cuban, but I don’t speak Spanish!”), my eyebrows raised a little. Hmmm…
Also, loved Grayson calling Andy “Dom DeLuise dressed as Burt Reynolds,” Grayson’s various Prince jokes, and every single second of the tag with Grayson, Chick, Laurie and the candystealing kid. (“Now you have to sit here and listen to a bear and a gay pirate play some horrible song over and over.”)
What did everybody else think?
Hey playboy, what’s up? Oh, you already know!
That was the funniest line of the night for me. I feel like the Grayson character is the most improved as he seemed like he lacked personality last season.
Who the hell are you talking to?!?
Episode was spot on. hate that the ads gave away the Prince joke but what can you do?
I am actually glad they didn’t change the title since the title card gags have been hilarious.
I didn’t see the ads, but I also just assumed it would be Prince when Grayson said it. (I think he said “Prince” and not “a prince.”) So I wasn’t surprised, but it was still really funny.
I think it was “my prince costume”, which is legitimately ambiguous in theory but I also never imagined anything EXCEPT Prince.
I also assumed Prince, so had to think a moment about why Jules would don a princess costume. I thought it was a great choice to make Jules’s dad someone who likes to goof around (“Penny can!”) rather than going for the obvious and making him the polar opposite to Jules.
I also thought he meant Prince, but then checked myself, so I was DOUBLY excited when he showed up as old skool Prince. So awesome! And so very Grayson.
Weird synchronicity of phrasing– both you and Todd V. at the a.v. club mention a desire to see Ken Jenkins return “early and often” in your episode reviews
Glad I’m not the only person to notice this. Rather conspicuous since I read them back to back.
Probably because we’re so close to election day, the old machine politics phrase “vote early and often” is on their minds.
I loved the episode, and even though they telegraphed why Chick would be distant from Jules (the fight scene where she kicks him out) made the scene between the two of them no less powerful.
I’ve been beating the drum for Travis and Laurie (in no small part because I have a celebrity-crush on Busy Phillips) and actually thought they were going to kiss on the boat.
Also just realized that both Ellie and Andy were on the Drew Carey Show together.
There were a couple of plot “twists” last night that I thought were pretty clearly telegraphed — it was also obvious that the bear was Jules’ Dad from the beginning of the party. I almost liked the episode more for it. Like Alan said, Halloween episodes usually use the costumes as a gimmick to hide someone or trick the characters. Here, though, it seemed like the point wasn’t to be all, “Gotcha!”
Re: Travis and Laurie–I halfway expected him to end up in that pile of netting with her, whether from some other scare or even his own volition. And then, well, the obvious would have happened.
Who has two thumbs and liked seeing Dr. Kelso on Cougar Town?
LJA, nice to meet ya.
Another charmer from a fine series overlooked by many.
It was a lovely, lovely episode, with more than enough laughs to balance all that heart-warming stuff.
I thought Laurie rising up out of Travis’ dorm bed was the strongest signal that the show was ready to go there, and I’m more than ready and willing to see that happen. Not only because the actors playing Laurie and Travis have, like, INSANELY great chemistry together, but because Jules’ reaction to having her son date both an older woman AND one of her best friends AND her work partner (employee??) is going to be a goldmine.
Biggest surprise of the episode: movement in Christa Miller’s forehead!
Dont hate.
How old is Laurie supposed to be on the show?
I’m pretty sure she is in her late 20s I think either 27 or 28. So she would be about 10 years older than Travis.
another good laurie travis moment was when travis scared her into falling off the boat and she needed help up. it telegraphs a tangled up together, lion king style moment without ever having to actually go there. they have a lot of those moments together that make a relationship in the future make a lot of sense
Can you really go out with a girl that your Mom’s boyfriend slept with?
It makes sense in a roundabout Oedipal kind of way.
When she looks like Busy Phillips, yes.
If Laurie and Travis hook up, and if Jules marries Grayson, then Laurie would have hooked-up with Jules’ hubby and son.
Like the episode; can’t agree with you about the dad bc I think Dr. Kelso was horribly miscast in the role.
Oh man, I cackled/howled/guffawed/chortled–how many words can you use to describe uproarious laughter? Loved it from start to finish. I thought both Ellie and Laurie were funny in costume, but really laughed hard at Ellie’s ditzy blonde girl persona.
I actually hope Laurie and Travis get together, even though I shouldn’t…emotionally they’re at the same age (actually, I’m sure Travis is older!) They just get each other, they’re so fun.
Thought Brian van Holt’s costume was brilliant.
Definitely, to me, one of the strongest eps of the series.
What a delightful show. I love how Grayson’s goofy side has ramped up this season…he was too boring and “straight” in the first one.
This and Community are the funnest sitcoms currently on TV.
The League would like to see you in that dark alley over there…
Late to the party but just wanted to second Alan’s approval of the way they approached Chick. I was worried he’d be a redneck – hardass (a la Clint Eastwood), but instead they went ahead and made a character that fits in perfectly with the rest of the show. Plus, I think it really gives you an idea of how Jules ended up with Bobby in the first place.