Crucifictorious lives via ‘Parenthood’/’Friday Night Lights’ crossover

Lance has returned to our lives, boys and girls, as the first part of “Friday Night at the Luncheonette,” the digital crossover between “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights,” was released this morning. One of several NBC web series designed to give fans a taste of shows that have been bumped for the Olympics (I wrote about all of them earlier this week), “Friday Night at the Luncheonette” connects the casts – and universes – of two different shows produced by Jason Katims. While keeping an eye on her cousin Max at the Luncheonette, Amber lets in a friend of a friend who happens to be everyone’s favorite “FNL” serial killer, Landry Clarke and the members of his Christian speed metal band Crucifictorious.

After so many years away, it’s nice to see Jesse Plemons slip so easily back into Landry’s particular mix of geekiness and overconfidence, though I remain extremely afraid for the lives of both Amber and Max so long as they’re in this guy’s company.

Enjoy, and I’ll let y’all argue about the continuity implications of Landry being on this show (and Amber wearing an East Dillon t-shirt) after so many other “FNL” alums have appeared in new roles (UPDATE: or, as HistoryOfMatt notes below, the absolute continuity nightmare of Amber being friends with Becky, given that they’ve both been in love with soldiers played by Matt Lauria).

UPDATE #2: The entire “Friday Night at the Luncheonette” video has been posted at NBC.com, and is embedded below the YouTube clip of part 1. Among the tidbits from later in the video are a brand-new description of Crucifictorious’ sound, bassist Devon giving Max an unplanned birds-and-the-bees talk, an update on Billy Riggins’ personal life, Amber suggesting an even deeper “FNL/”Parenthood” tie, and more. WARNING: the musical choice at the end may just make you cry.