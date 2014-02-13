Crucifictorious lives via ‘Parenthood’/’Friday Night Lights’ crossover

Lance has returned to our lives, boys and girls, as the first part of “Friday Night at the Luncheonette,” the digital crossover between “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights,” was released this morning. One of several NBC web series designed to give fans a taste of shows that have been bumped for the Olympics (I wrote about all of them earlier this week), “Friday Night at the Luncheonette” connects the casts – and universes – of two different shows produced by Jason Katims. While keeping an eye on her cousin Max at the Luncheonette, Amber lets in a friend of a friend who happens to be everyone’s favorite “FNL” serial killer, Landry Clarke and the members of his Christian speed metal band Crucifictorious.
After so many years away, it’s nice to see Jesse Plemons slip so easily back into Landry’s particular mix of geekiness and overconfidence, though I remain extremely afraid for the lives of both Amber and Max so long as they’re in this guy’s company.
Enjoy, and I’ll let y’all argue about the continuity implications of Landry being on this show (and Amber wearing an East Dillon t-shirt) after so many other “FNL” alums have appeared in new roles (UPDATE: or, as HistoryOfMatt notes below, the absolute continuity nightmare of Amber being friends with Becky, given that they’ve both been in love with soldiers played by Matt Lauria).
UPDATE #2: The entire “Friday Night at the Luncheonette” video has been posted at NBC.com, and is embedded below the YouTube clip of part 1. Among the tidbits from later in the video are a brand-new description of Crucifictorious’ sound, bassist Devon giving Max an unplanned birds-and-the-bees talk, an update on Billy Riggins’ personal life, Amber suggesting an even deeper “FNL/”Parenthood” tie, and more. WARNING: the musical choice at the end may just make you cry.
I love how she calls him Lance.
And how the hell does she know Becky???
Did Becky make her way to Berkley to go to college? Or strip?
And what does it mean that Amner was engaged Becky’s fiance’s doppleganger, who was ALSO in the Army?
Did Luke and Ryan ever meet in the Army, like The Parent Trap?
What’s going on here???
Continuity!!!
My brain didn’t even make the Becky connection, in part because I’m not sure Lance and Becky ever interacted during the one season where they overlapped. Now, though, brain has exploded.
You know, Katims could have just gotten rid of these issues by declaring the FNL and Parenthood shared the same world and made the Army guy with whom Amber falls in love Luke, instead of a brand new Army guy.
How much more interesting would it have been if Haddie (who’s Haddie, you ask? Ummm…) dated Vince instead of poor alcoholic guy?
woo hoo!! maybe amber will finally have some friends…?
Lance! This is so fun. Amber is not the first Braverman to wear Dillon gear. I’ve spotted Crosby wearing a Panthers tshirt before too. You’d think Vince or Lyla would have noticed!
I just started parenthood and I’m in season 2, but I’ve seen all of fnl…can I watch this without parenthood spoilers?
Yes. All you need to know is that Amber now works at a recording studio being run by Adam and Crosby, and that Max is now into photography.
Is Lance dealing blue meth on the side?
god, i miss the characters from FNL so much.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t there an episode of Parenthood where Max is with Haddie and Alex (played by FNL’s Michael B. Jordan) and he actually refers to Friday Night Lights? TV blows my mind sometimes!
*Eye twitches involuntarily*
Who’s… Haddie…
WHAT THE F–K???
When the hell… and where the hell… did Amber have sex with Tim Riggins???
Seriously… Tim’s only left Texas twice. For Mexico and New York.
Did Sarah, Seth, Amber, and Drew once live in Texas before they moved to Fresno and Sarah dumped Seth? Is that why Amber has an East Dillon t-shirt?
Why do I feel like Vince Lombardi in that old NFL Films clip?
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON HERE???
We are supposed to assume that Amber got the East Dillon sweatshirt from either Becky or Tim, right?
Like she’s now friends with Becky and they share clothes or Tim left it at her place after the one night stand?
This might be my favorite hypothetical argument of 2014.
But Tim never went to East. He’s a Dillon Panther all the way.
The only thing I can think of, is Becky broke up with Luke, moved to the Bay Area, started stripping at the Landing Strip Billy said wasn’t any good, met Amber at Amber’s coffee shop job, and then when Tim went to go rescue Becky from a life of stripping and bring her back to Texas, he wound up sleeping with Amber before they left for Dillon. And Becky left the East Dillon shirt behind.
Whew. Okay… I think that makes the most sense.
Tim was an assistance coach for a brief stint at East Dillon
I don’t remember that. In season four, he was used by Coach to show the Lions what a “real football player” looked like, but never actually did any coaching.
Billy was the Special Teams coach.
While HISTORYOFMATT is wrong about why it couldn’t have been Tim (because of his time helping out Coach), I like his back-story.
Tim rescues Becky and sleeps with Amber. It doesn’t matter who leaves the shirt, that’s the most obvious answer.
Guy… I’m telling you, he wasn’t a coach for the Lions. He may have helped a bit, but he was never an actual coach.
@Historyofmatt Tim actually helped Coach, he was the one who told Luke how to talk with that doctor when he was hurt and didn’t want to tell the team. They were doing weights (not that weird Billy training session)
Okay… so I need to go back and watch season 4 and season 5 (it’s been a few years). The sticking point for me is that he helped out, which I agree he did, and that he was a “coach,” which I never remember him being.
I know it seems like semantics, but when it comes to a football team, not really.
Yes! you should, it was very good! I actually remembered a conversation where Tim asked Coach to pay more attention and “flatter” (or something like that) Luke beacuse he was feeling ignored. Coach’s answer was great (in full Taylor mode)
Just rewatched this (no longer on YouTube but you can get it for free at Amazon and presumably iTunes) after weeping my way through the Parenthood finale. Something I didn’t notice the first time is that when Billy is getting “interviewed” (right about the 7:26 mark), he is totally doing a Coach Taylor impression. Not his voice, but his facial expressions, the way he tilts his head, furrows his eyebrows, scratches the back of his neck. If you turn the sound off, it’s really obvious (and pretty funny).
This was bad. Like really bad.
Amber had nothing to do. Neither did Max. Billy Riggins comes in and creates chaos. Poor Landry has to have a love match with Amber….?
It was all just so awkward and flaccid and forced. And dare I say totally boring.
Jesse Plemons has shown himself to be a really interesting, good actor. This really modulates all his hard work. Blech.
I expected something more than stammering, a dumb party at the Luncheonette, and just a total snoozefest.
Though the music that Crucifictorious plays is pretty great.
Do better. FNL deserves a better legacy than this thrown together crap.
Everyone involved in making this should be embarrassed. I’m embarrassed for having watched it.
1) Max recording a video on his phone is used as justification for the rest of the camerawork being shoddy.
2) The rules of the Parenthood universe are destroyed b/c of actors playing two roles, watching FNL on tv, etc etc (everything that everyone has already mentioned)
3) So Amber is over her breakup at least enough for a random kiss / flirtation? Is this canon?
4) Amber is her mother’s daughter when it comes to professionalism. She’s not a 15 year old who put up a party invitation on facebook. If people are crashing into her place of business, uninvited, she should have the mental capability of kicking them out.
5) So this band has groupies willing to travel from Texas to California for a recording session? I thought Lance said they only have 15 people show up at their shows.
6) What exactly was the point of this? To keep Parenthood fans satisfied while the olypmics are in the way? b/c I didn’t feel satisfied. Nostalgic for the FNL reunion? Billy Riggins (regressing) and Lance aren’t enough for that. To lay the groundwork for Kristina to be the new Dillion football coach?
7) Just not funny or entertaining. the “hey guys stop, for real, no, don’t sit on that” routine of hosts of a party getting out of control has been done hundreds and hundreds of times. I’m shocked Amber didn’t ask them to use coasters.
But Erika is right, the song wasn’t half bad.
This show makes me really want Bill Simmons’ idea of a Riggins Brothers show to happen
I’ve never seen any of Parenthood, but it was fun to see the FNL characters back for a short bit, and I guess I learned a small amount about some Parenthood characters at the same time. Cool.
OK, nice to see some FNL love BUT … How did the entire town of Dillion get to Berkley? They do know that Texas and California are not adjacent, correct? They came thousands of miles to drink beer and break things? They couldn’t do that in Texas?
And making Billy a screw-up drunk again is just, well, sad … I liked him and Mindy getting it together, having a family. Him coaching. Now he’s following Landry’s band across the country? WTF? Seems like a waste of a once-redeemed character for … What? A web interstitial?
And, yes, if you think about the Lyla-Luke-Vince vs Gaby-Ryan-Alex paradoxes your head will explode. Immediately.
. . . and then he killed her.
Ha, ha, ha. It would have been so much funnier if they had Landry tell Amber, “You know, I killed a guy once,” in hopes of impressing her.
Characters of actors from FNL that have appeared on Parenthood previously: Vince, Lyla, Buddy Jr. #2, Billy, Luke, and Jess. Any I’m missing?
Joel was the under armour sales person who got east dillon their jerseys
jason street is on the last episode of parenthood
Wait, so Landry kills one rapist by accident and suddenly he’s a “serial killer”? Or are you making a vague reference to his role on Breaking Bad?
To those who are wondering why Crucifictorious could be in San Francisco: Landry mentioned they got a song in a commercial. SF has a lot of advertising / commercial film.
But yeah, overall, this was a weird mindfuck :)