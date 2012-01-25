‘CSI’ – ‘Willows in the Wind’: She left her Marg

I don’t write about “CSI” very often, but wanted to note tonight’s departure of Marg Helgenberger from the cast after over 260 episodes. William Peterson’s been gone a while now, and though Ted Danson has worked out quite well after the problematic Laurence Fishburne era(*), Catherine has been just as important to the show as the various leading men. Where Grissom exemplified the brains, Catherine (who was very smart in her own right) was where the heart was centered. Among the reasons I’ve always preferred original recipe “CSI” to the spin-offs is that I liked the characters better, and Catherine and the way she related to everyone else was a huge part of that.
(*) Where did the whole notion of wanting to be the guy who replaces the guy who replaces the legend begin? I remember hearing about it after Jeff Van Gundy took over as Knicks coach from Don Nelson, who in turn had the unenviable task of replacing Pat Riley, but I’m sure it predates that, and it holds true to most fields. On the other hand, I suspect if they had cast Danson at the time and written D.B. Russell for him, the immediate post–Grissom period might have gone differently.
What did everybody think of her farewell episode? Did you like the callback to the diner scene from the beginning of the series? Was the elite hit squad too over-the-top, or should a character as important as Catherine get a larger-than-life final case?
And with George Eads as the last original CSI standing (remember, Jorja Fox turned up in the second episode), how is everybody feeling about the state of the show? Are you enjoying Danson? Looking forward to Elisabeth Shue’s arrival?
I thought the saying started after The Bear retired from Alabama.
Hasn’t Paul Guilfoyle been around since the pilot, too?
Eric Szmanda was also in the pilot, though he didn’t become a regular until season three.
I thought Brass was also an original (he was the screaming captain in the pilot but calmed down after that).
Agree that Ted Danson worked out quite well.
Brass is not a CSI.
Yeah he was! He was the shift supervisor but messed up in a case and got bummed back to case work. That’s how Grisson got the job.
Ah where would we be without tv stations repeats.
Wow. I’d completely forgotten that Brass was briefly Grissom’s boss until you reminded me, Izzy.
So, yes, there are a number of original characters remaining (and Sarah’s damn close to original, even if she then took a chunk of time off in mid-series), but the original core of the show was Grissom, Catherine, Nick and Warrick, and Nick’s the last one of those standing.
Considering this is the 12th season, I think it’s pretty impressive that so many cast members from the beginning are still around. Nick, Brass, Sarah, plus the Doc, David and Greg, who were recurring characters in S1, I think, not sure when Hodges joined — but overall, I really like this season so far, much better than the Fishburne years.
Based on the previous coming attractions, I thought they were going to fake Catherine’s death to lure the bad guys out, but the episode played out well.
I don’t think the hit squad was too over-the-top. After 12 years of loyal service, you should get sent out with a bang.
I watch al three of the CSI Trilogy and enjoy each one. They all share a certain “something” and are different enough to be interesting by themselves. It also doesn’t hurt that I live in NJ just accross the Hudson from NYC and called Miami home when I was in High School. I also go out to Vegas every few years for family reunions. So there are some ties to each city in the trilogy. I like the shows and will watch all of them. It is almost addictive at times. Marg and I share our birthdays also. She is like a younger half-sister.
I’m so happy that Marg Helgenberger won the lottery by being cast on CSI. I’m a fan of her from China Beach, and I feared that she’d end up with a career of being an occasional guest star and making Lifetime movies.
Firstly, I’m sad that Marg Helgenberger is going, she was always pretty decent on the show.
However, based on how new female CSI cast members fare, there’s a good chance that they’ll struggle, at least initially, with Elisabeth Shue’s character.
Lauren Lee Smith only lasted a year despite what I felt, had developed a pretty good brotherly/sisterly rapport with Nick. Louise Lombard kind of drifted in and out without doing much. And then they had Liz Vassey who had a good thing with Hodges and balanced out the male orientated ‘lab rats’, yet she got booted.
All the while they have not only brought back, but depressingly kept Jorja Fox, despite her leaving the show to try bigger things. She is such a dull & dreary actress who is a bit of a charisma black-hole on the show. Plus that leads to the ludicrous scenario that she is married to Grissom, but his is never seen nor heard of, nor rarely mentioned.
Plus they made a right mess with Fishburne’s character that there is reason enough to be a bit worried.
Jorja is the main reason I watch She’s an amazing actress and plays Sara brilliantly
was expecting her to leave long time ago..!! too old and terrible make up!! lol..
Classy.
CSI LV is the only one of the CSI (or NCIS) i have ever really followed.. and even if i just saw half of last season and even less of this one, im still confident i can sit and watch any random new ep and enjoy it.. because i like the characters, and i liked Catherine a lot, Godspeed and Farewell, Marg.
when Russel Baker was asked to take over as host of Masterpiece Theatre after Alistair Cooke left, he said that he wanted to say no. He knew replacing a legend was a tough gig. But someone (his daughter, maybe?) said to him, what if the replacement does well and stays forever?
I was ok with the hit squad. Stories on CSI are sometimes irrelevant – they can be ridiculously improbable and even incoherent, and I don’t even care if I do or don’t quite follow them. Even though it’s a procedural, for me the show has mostly been about watching Stokes just be Stokes, Brass be Brass, Hodges be Hodges, etc. (And when has Wallace Langham been this good?) Grissom was always the very best of the bunch, and he is much missed. (I also miss Liz Vassey, and hope she will have a bigger part in her supervillain role with the Evil League of Evil if Dr. Horrible 2 is ever produced.)
Was surprised the other FBI agent ended up a bad guy, since I thought I’d seen some sparks between him and Willows in the first part of this 3-parter and thought he would have something to do with her departure. Weren’t there hints she’d be moving to D.C.? The sheriff had put in a recommendation for her or something…
I’ve watched the show since S1E1, though I’ve never gotten into any of the spinoffs. I basically draw the line at one procedural hour of TV per week, and this is the one I signed up for. It seemed to me it was the first network show to employ that signature saturated blue/orange blown-out visual style that is such a common color timing in film today, perhaps a Jerry Bruckheimer contribution, and it lent the show a cool, modern look; and with the forensic focus it offered a refreshing new angle for procedurals.
Nearly bailed during the Fishburne era though – his tortured story and character was a perpetual downer, and his character managed to make Sara Sidle seem like a light character by comparison.
Ted Danson’s D.B Russell is a fantastic addition. They brought back an eccentric lead, and it totally works. Between this and his great work on the 2 seasons of HBO’s Bored to Death and his work on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Danson is just a pleasure to watch. What scene is he ever in that isn’t completely fascinating? I don’t know what it is he does, but he completely engages.
I’m looking forward to Elisabeth Shue’s arrival, and really hope they write an interesting part for her. I can imagine her fitting in quite well given the right material.