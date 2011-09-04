‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ – ‘Mister Softee’: Bill Buckner to the rescue?

A review of tonight’s fantastic “Curb Your Enthusiasm” coming up just as soon as Koufax gives me some kishka…
“Mister Softee” was only a few minutes longer than a normal “Curb,” but it felt epic, like “Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Motion Picture.” I’ve watched it several times since HBO sent the screener out a few months ago, and I’m convinced it’s one of a handful of the show’s best episodes ever.
There have been times in the series (including this season) where it’s felt like Larry and the other writers tried to cram too many ideas into a single episode, but “Mister Softee” just felt richer, rather than overcrowded. It’s an episode that gave Larry a semi-serious girlfriend in Ana Gasteyer’s character, a new pal in Bill Buckner, a new enemy in Robert Smigel as the Steinbrenner-identifying Yari, and, of all things, a therapist in the form of Fred Melamed(*) as Dr. Arthur Thurgood. (Plus a cameo by Jerry “Hesh” Adler as the man who tries to recruit Larry for the minyan.)
(*) I didn’t love the Coen brothers’ “A Serious Man,” but holy cow is Melamed wonderful as the ingratiating, hug-prone Sy Ableman. It’s one of those roles that’s so indelible that you can’t look at the guy after without asking, incredulously, “Sy Ableman?”
Now, because HBO sent out a trio of out-of-sequence episodes, I assumed that the explanation for Larry going into therapy was introduced in a previous New York episode. Instead, he’s just here, and while I don’t love Larry taking such an out-of-character step without some kind of build-up (or ridiculous excuse, like why Larry’s in New York in the first place), his actual encounters with the blabby shrink were marvelous, a rare case of Larry going toe-to-toe with someone who simultaneously has much to teach him and is just as smug and obnoxious in his own way as Larry. And the therapy provided a setting for a kind of Larry David origin story in the flashback(**) to the original Mister Softee trauma, which explains not only where “Pret-tay, pret-tay good!” comes from, but why Larry in general is so chatty and casual during sex (it’s a defense mechanism). The idea of Larry giving therapy a try is such a rich vein that I’m shocked it took so long to do it. Hopefully, this won’t be the final appearance of the good, if unconfidential, doctor.
(**) Fantastic casting for young Larry.
Speaking of which, I should note that many of this episode’s stories were done before in some form on “Seinfeld.” Substitute Keith Hernandez for Buckner, David Puddy (or the Brad Garrett character) for Yari, the blabby rabbi for Thurgood, etc., and you’ve seen Larry David do some version of these jokes before. (There was even a quick joke about his pride in finding a great parking spot, which was a familiar George Costanza refrain.) And you know what? I don’t care, because the execution was so good – and in the case of Buckner, magnificent.
Buckner’s had a lot of time in the last 25 years to take grief over letting Mookie’s grounder roll between his legs, and he’s become a very good sport about it. (It helps that the Sawx have since won two World Series and exorcised the ghosts, of course.) But this was just marvelous, from the zen-like way he lets all the attacks(***) wash off his back to the gag about him dropping Larry’s horseshit throw to, of course, his ridiculous and yet awesome moment of triumph in saving the falling baby.(****)
(***) One small nit-pick: while it made sense that the grieving Jewish nephew was mad at Buckner, I don’t know that I’d buy that every single person in New York would be cursing him out. Mocking? Sure. But in a friendlier, “Hey, thanks for the World Series, pal!” kind of way. He’s on the Mets’ home turf, after all.
(****) Yes, ludicrous and fake on every level (up to and including the mother somehow appearing on the sidewalk to take the baby back only seconds after Buckner makes the catch), and that’s entirely irrelevant.
And what was especially great was how all the different plot threads kept layering on top of one another. Larry blows the play at first because of the Mister Softee truck, which leads him to befriend Buckner and also keeps Yari from fixing the vibrator chair in his car. Then the brilliant idea of having Leon put on glasses to become more popular with white people gets him a second Mookie ball, which then leads to him having to give Suzy a horrifying ride in the vibrator-mobile (the kind of gag where you know exactly what’s going to happen and that only makes it funnier), which then puts him in a slight fender-bender with another Mister Softee truck(*****), which puts him right in position to witness Buckner’s miracle redemption.
(*****) This one driven by “Third Watch” alum Skipp Sudduth.
This hasn’t been a perfect season of “Curb” overall, but the episodes that have been good have been really, ridiculously good, and “Mister Softee” was the best so far. Wow.
What did everybody else think?
Larry was in therapy with the
Speedo doctor.
Right: “The Thong.” Larry is always in therapy. It’s part of his lifestyle as a wealthy, neurotic Jew.
I’m speechless…one of Curb’s 10 best ever – for sure.
Agree on so many levels, have seldom laughed so hard as I did at the Larry-Susie car ride scene. Also as a long time Sox fan I loved the Buckner tie-in (Although the real ’86 error is still a painful memory.
I’m kind of surprised. There were parts of this episode I liked, but overall I wasn’t that crazy about it. Comedy is subjective I guess.
Gotta agree with J – while the episode was very good, the one earlier in the season with the Palestinian Chicken was SOOOO much funnier to my tastes.
Brilliant to have therapist blab about a prostitute loving George Lucas. Perfect name drop for that joke.
Sorry for the nitpick here, but in the tags/related searches, you have Jeff Greene, not Jeff Garlin.
“The idea of Larry giving therapy a try is such a rich vein that I’m shocked it took so long to do it.”
Didn’t Steve Coogan play his therapist a few seasons back?
Did he? I’ve blocked out most memories of that episode, which I hated.
Larry’s been going to therapy for a while – remember he also had the therapist who he saw wearing a thong at the beach
Alan-
OK, sorry to be ridiculous, but I was interested in finding out why you hated the Coogan episode, so I looked up your old review. You gave the episode a very positive review, claiming it was one of “three weeks in a row of brilliance.”
[sepinwall.blogspot.com]
Did you change your mind or are you just mis-remembering the episode? (Either answer is, obviously, completely fine, I’m just curious.)
I think Larry has been in therapy at least a couple of times previous to this…Speedo Dr. and his therapist when he’s going through the marriage issues.
I think it was one of the best curb’s ever. Larry and Suzy driving to the fire had me laughing hysterically.
Yeah, I’m sure I’m not the first to point this out, but Larry’s been in therapy throughout the series. He had to give up the therapist he caught wearing a thong; he had his therapist mug Cheryl; etc. So this isn’t a new trope for Larry or the show.
Excellent overall……the baby catch was rediculous but excelled episode. Now all we need is LARRY to say pretty pretty pretty good in the season finale…I liked Palastien chicken better this is second
Anyone know what the song is that’s playing when the apartment is on fire? The song playing when the baby is dropped from the window?
It isn’t a song, it’s the overture to Rossini’s opera The Barber of Seville (you are probably familiar with the famous Largo al Factotum aria from the opera). Larry has used this overture before, both in Seinfeld (The Barber) and in Curb (The Larry David Sandwich).
Fantastic? More like contrived and dull. The only episode of Curb that I have genuinely enjoyed this season is “The Bi-Sexual.” The tone of the show has never been so cartoonish and heavy-handed, and this random slew of guest star has been extremely disappointing. I can`t wait to see him get the hell out of New York, and hopefully reconciliate with Cheryl (the one-new-girlfriend-an-episode schtick is just as wearisome as it was on Seinfeld).
I thought it was a very contrived and dull episode too, but i think the season on the whole has been fantastic. Last nigt felt like they were trying too hard and almost every punchline was telegraphed miles ahead of actual arrival
I couldn’t agree with you more. I laughed once throughout the whole show. It all seems like Seinfeld warmed over. The blabbing therapist? Done on Seinfeld with the rabbi. The insane car repairman? Brad Garret did that on Seinfeld. You already pointed out the parade of girlfriends. The baby gag? Tacky and way too silly. And the whole Mister Softee bit really didn’t add anything to the overall story, didn’t pay off at all. The biggest mistake was getting rid of Cheryl. She was the calm in the center of Larry’s storm. Now you’ve got Leon, a walking stereotype who is only funny, if you call it funny, for his foul language and buffoonery. It makes no sense at all that Larry would hang around with this guy. The last four seasons of Curb (with the exception of a few bright moments in Season 7) remind me of the last two seasons of Seinfeld after Larry left the show. They were painfully unfunny, but I had to watch anyway.
Well, it’s worth noting that the majority of New York City is pretty rabidly anti-Mets.
Apparently you don’t actually live in New York. There are plenty of Mets fans, it’s just that there’s not much to talk about this season.
One of the guys who jeered Buckner when he came out of the memorabilia show was wearing a Red Sox cap. Anyway, New Yorkers will deride pretty much anyone – it’s part of our DNA.
I am just trying to figure out where one arth walteagle THINKS he got that fact from, since it is so obviously ridiclous.
This season blows…what happened to the genuinely clever and original comedy of the earlier seasons, like 1-4? Over the last few seasons, Curb has gone so far downhill, I’m starting to think Larry just gave up. What a shame.
I liked it, though a lot of the jokes seemed like easy pickings. My one complaint though was Smigal, as he basically used his Triumph voice for his Curb character. I thought he was going to end every phrase with, “for me to poop on!”
How the heck is that a complaint? I guess you must dislike Triumph, because I thought it was awesome he was using that voice, which made his pep talk all the more hilarious.
One of my ten favorite episodes of “Curb” ever. Brilliantly funny, and yes I had to rewind and watch Susie in the “vibrator seat” twice, for both her and Larry’s reactions, which were perfectly funny.
Stinks that next episode is already the season finale.
New catch phrase: “I am the Steinbrenner!”
What show are you watching Alan? This episode was about as bad as last week’s episode which is one of the least funny episodes of the series.
This has been a truly weak season. It’s sad because LD could choose to pull the pin at any time and I’d hate to see the series end on such a weak note.
Great episode. I think Larry David did for Bill Buckner what Louis C.K. did for Dane Cook a few weeks ago.
And did the ending remind anyone else of Jose Canseco in “Homer at the Bat”?
I thought it was a very weak episode. I’m shocked that you found it so successful.
And don’t forget the power of the glasses to persuade is the intellectual version of Seinfeld’s supermodel getting everything she and Jerry want simply by being beautiful. There is no greater contrast in looks than Leon and the model.
Wow, I’m fairly stunned that folks have an issue with this episode in particular and the season as a whole. The Buckner stuff was off the charts awesome. Leon is always the best part of any episode…Stunned.
I think what’s happening here is that the newer seasons essentially employ a different type of humor – i.e. slapstick – than the earlier seasons. Some of us don’t like this type of humor and therefore think the newer seasons aren’t very good. For instance, I thought the car/Suzie/orgasm thing was annoyingly painful and stupid. Some of you obviously like the change. The same thing happened on Seinfeld, actually: I loved the earlier seasons and hated the final 3.
Absolutely fantastic episode, i actually laughed aloud for the second time this season. Best by far of the season (including PC) and one of the best of the series. When the woman was holding her baby at the window, I knew what was going to happen and that it was going to be absolutely ridiculous, but it didn’t matter and it was a lot less ridiculous than some of the interpersonal interactions and leaps of logic in earlier episodes.
Absolutely agree. Both the baby drop and the Suzy car ride gave a 10-15 second warning (as in you knew it was coming) but still ended up hilarious. Especially the background music crescendo when Buckner made the catch was awesome!! Maybe it was slapstick, but you were laughing all the way.
I think that this season has been off and on. This episode was real good, but i still prefer the Bi-sexual and Palestinian Chicken. But very funny nevertheless.
I don’t why you guys liked it, i thought it was cartoonish and very predictable….
I jumped out of my chair when I saw they were about to jump to a childhood flashback, YES! Great nod to Woody Allen, as well the car seat (the orgasmatron from Sleeper).
Honestly, thought it was pretty weak. I laughed at Suzy in the car, and the therapist….but that’s about it
I had the same thought about Buckner being cursed out in NY, but my wife pointed out that the person doing most of the shouting was wearing a Red Sox hat.
Like other people said he’s been in therapy plenty of times like the tv therapist he caught giving her husband and bj in the car. The palistanian eps is still my favorite eps this season but the scene with Susie in the car could be my favorite scene of all curbs
I just assumed Larry was always in therapy.
Also – Larry played (the voice of) Steinbrenner on Seinfeld, bit upset he didn’t roll out the voice here somewhere :)
I haven’t had a gut-busting, roll-on-the-floor laugh while watching TV in a long time. That ended last night with the Susie and Larry scene in the car. Stomach still hurts.
Definitely a great episode but not even the funniest this season (that would be the Palestinian Chicken episode). So many great moments though: Larry’s ride with Suzy was great and his obliviousness during the first ride with his girl friend was hilarious too.
Also “I think if she took her top off,my whole life would have been different.”
As an aside, this may be the only show on TV where I thought there actually was a chance that baby would have hit the ground like a watermelon.
Funniest episode of the season in my book. One of the best in the series’ lengthy history. Every subplot worked, as did almost every joke they fired off, particularly the front seat gag and Buckner finally redeeming himself in the end. LD at his finest.
Any episode with lots of Leon is a great episode in my book.
As others have said Larry being in therapy has been a plot many times – he and Richard Lewis both trying to quit the therapist with the same excuse, Larry meeting Rob “Groats disease” Reiner in the therapist waiting room, and Larry even landed one of his therapists in jail! It’s an on going thing.
This was my favorite episode of the season so far. Although – as a girl – I had to go online and find out who is Bill Buckner and what did he do. I guess dropping a ball 25 years ago was a big deal! Once I understood a bit of the backstory it made it even more hilarious. I’ve honestly never heard of Bill Buckner.
EPIC. A Curb classic for sure. I LOL’d so hard last night.
One of the funniest things in the episode for me was Larry’s insane, rambling monologue while his girlfriend was “enjoying” the vibrating seat: “…You like a good mixed nut? I prefer a chip. How about you? You like a chip? How about a dip? You like a good chip and a dip? Bad news: NO DIP! I am completely dipless.” It reminded me of his monologue with Rachel in the “Ski Lift” episode: “You know what’s ironic? I can’t draw to save my life, but I am an excellent doodler…”
No one babbles nonsense better than Larry!
I thought there was just too much obvious stuff in this one. Leon was gold as always and I had some good laughs, but anybody who knows anything about the ’86 series knew that the Mookie ball and Buckner were going to be used for a gag and it was no funnier that what was predicted, especially when he was staring out the window for soe long. BTW – I’m with Buckner that the throw was not so great. You don’t throw a valuable ball to somebody standing by an open window even if he’s not Bill Buckner. The baby thing at the end was also way too predictable. The Buckner heckling was almost all great though.
Also, for the unaware, Buckner is one of the most unfair scapegoats in history. The game was tied at the time of the error so even without it the Red Sox still needed to score. Buckner shouldn’t have even been in the game at that point as he was routinely replaced at first by the manager when the scenario warranted it. It was game 6 and did not lead directly to the series win for the Mets. They still had to win game 7 which Boston led 3-0 after 5 1/2 innings. Buckner was 2-for-4 in that game. The real goat in that game was the reliever Calvin Schiraldi who gave up three straight 2-out hits to tie the game that Boston led by 2 runs going into the bottom of the inning.
Disclaimer: I have no relation to Bill Buckner and have never met the guy.
Not sure how you think that I am confusing games 6 and 7. What facts did I have switched?
Schiraldi pitched (and lost) both Game 6 and Game 7. Joe was not confusing it with Game 7 and he was correct with his account. Look up the box scores.
Joes is correct in his description of the games. He cribbed the opinion from Bill Simmons, but nothing he said was wrong.
He didn’t actually give up the tying run, but he was responsible for it. My main point was that I guarantee you that if you ask 100 people about the play, 99 of them will tell you that if Buckner made that play that the Red Sox would have won the world series and that is worse than the people that think the Eli Manning was the MVP of the Super Bowl and not just because the latter group is factually correct.
The lunch scene in the beginning is at Isabella’s, the trendy restaurant Jerry and Elaine go to and end up awkwardly double dating with George and Sheryl Fong
Wow…I guess comedy is subjective. I thought this was, by far, the weakest episode of the season. The two scenes to close out the episode–Larry’s reaction to Susie’s ride and the Buckner catch–were beyond ridiculous. Stuff like that has never been Curb’s MO and I didn’t find it one bit funny.
I literally cried laughing during the car ride scene where he drove Suzy to the fire – the opposite reactions of both were beyond funny
I would think that as a reviewer of “Curb” you would know that Larry was in therapy in an early season. Don’t you remember the episode “The Thong”? As a true fan of the show I will say that this season has been great. I hope he does another season.
I have been curious this season, especially with regards to this episode and The Bisexual, about how Curb fans who aren’t baseball fans have been enjoying the show. Personally, I think this episode was easily one of the top five episodes ever, and would have a case for #1. I am a huge baseball fan, and the Buckner game has been a long-running joke/story in my family of mixed Yankees and Red Sox fans (I know). In addition, I am an opera buff, so the using of Rossini’s overture to The Barber of Seville during the fire scene had me in hysterics. I don’t think it would be an understatement to say Larry David deserves some sort of baseball version of the Nobel Peace Prize for what he did for Bill Buckner in this episode. That scene cause this episode to be one of only a handful of episodes of ANY TV show to actually give me goosebumps of enjoyment.
As I said, I have been curious to know how people who aren’t baseball fanatics (or opera/musical buffs), so I find it very interesting to see that people either loved or hated this episode, and it seems fairly split.
I had never heard of Bill Buckner or The Barber of Seville and I found this episode hilarious.
How can you not be a fan of baseball AND unaware of the barber of Seville?
geez alan, you are way too easy to please.
when Leon uses his glasses to gain entrance to the apartment–the doorman sure looks like Anderson Cooper–anyone?
I thought that Buckner catching the baby was beautiful. As ontrived as the scene was, Buckner has always been graceful and classy for his mistake. As a Mets fan I thank for for extending game six on Mookie routine grounder, but I also was truly happy that he caught the baby and that people were cheering him on. It was a Frank Capra like moment of goodness.
The episode two seasons back when larry got his therapist to mug, Cheryl’s therpist to make larry look like a hero was brilliant.
I thought it was the best episode of Curb, but I am jaded. The baby Buckner “caught” was my daughter. It was great being on set and Bill Buckner is a genuine nice guy. GB
Is that the same baby from the J Crew Christmas ad last year?
Absolutely by far…one of the top 5 episodes of all time. The rest of the season was “mediocre”, but Mr. Softee had me rolling on the floor.