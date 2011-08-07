‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ – ‘The Vow of Silence’: Escape to New York

A quick review of tonight’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” coming up just as soon as I direct a “Silver Spoons” on 48 hours notice…
“Here’s an idea: why don’t you mind your own business?” -the pig parker
“Well, I suppose that’s an idea. Not a very good one, though.” -Larry
“The Vow of Silence” has as its main goal getting Larry to move to New York for whatever’s going to happen with the rest of the season. And yet on the way to that goal, it’s a pretty classically-structured episode of “Curb,” one with that elegant design where all the plot threads(*) come together at the end, and where there’s an equal mix of Larry being obnoxious but right (the parking issue(**), calling out the woman for her chat-n-cut) and Larry just being a bit of a jerk (he and Jeff engaging in a spiteful eating of the Pinkberry, depriving Oscar of his last meal, Larry being pushy with the vet). I loved how the growing awareness of the chat-n-cut wound up biting Larry in the ass and putting him into the path of Tessler(***), which in turn dug him in deep enough that he had no choice but to commit to the New York lie. I like that this is the reason Larry would move cross-country: he’s just that stubborn that he’ll spend months living in Renny Harlin’s apartment just to get out of spending an afternoon with those kids, or letting Tessler act morally superior to him. That’s our Larry.
(*) Well, almost all. Larry’s inappropriate conversations with the vet and his wife never really amounted to much, but no biggie.
(**) Though I think Larry is in the wrong for parking out of sequence. The proper etiquette when someone is a pig parker is to park in a regular space if you can, so that when the pig leaves, you’re not accidentally the pig yourself.
(**) Michael McKean, as usual, fits perfectly into this kind of improvised comedy, and we also had another Christopher Guest veteran in Michael Hitchcock as the silent Vance, plus Cedric Yarbrough from “Reno 911” as one of the Pinkberry customers, and Rich Sommer (best known as Harry Crane on “Mad Men,” but he’s worked with Upright Citizens Brigade) as the vet.
The episode was so well put-together, in fact, that we had a perfect double-header at the end. Had we stopped with the shot of Larry on the plane next to a furious Susie, it still would have been fantastic. But adding Lewis fuming at the restaurant on top of that? Boom-boom-boom.
What did everybody else think?
Third week in a row with an actor from Mad Men… helps make up for missing that show this summer.
The continuity issues in the scene between Larry & the vet’s wife were so glaring that I wonder if it was intentional? Minor nitpick of a hilarious ep. Anyway, don’t forget that Funkhauser also pig-parked because of the domino effect even after Vance’s car was gone, so Larry’s not the only one wrong. BTW, does this mean Leon’s gone for the rest of the season? I miss him!
Yeah I was wondering if Leon shows up again or not. Last we saw him, was when that other guy got arrested instead of him
Speaking of continuity errors, the chronology of this episode was really mixed up. They’re at a party and Tessler is talking about this event on Saturday and Larry says he’s going out of town that day, and then the next day he’s calling up Richard Lewis to set up lunch on Friday and then he’s in the office asking the vet about the party last night and then he’s seeing Tessler at Pinkberry saying he just got back from New York. It didn’t make any sense at all and there was even more mix-up aside from what I just mentioned. A funny episode but really sloppy.
You nailed it about the finish, Alan. After recovering from my boisterous laughter, I told my wife I was so so happy they added those last 2 seconds of Lewis.
I could not stop laughing, I had forgotten all about Lewis until that final scene. It was hilarious
I know it is fake, but I didn’t like the having to put the dog down. But great episode
That ending was easily the funniest, most clever one of the season. Just brilliant. This felt more like classic Curb to me. Less over the top than previous efforts.
I missed a few minutes, but wasn’t the implication that Larry being rude at dinner was the reason the vet is putting down Oscar?
Uh, no.
Don’t forget the hilarious Brett Gelman from UCB and Comedy Death Ray as the pig parker.
Another great episode – what I love about the show is how brilliant Larry is in nitpicking many of society’s observations. I never realised it before, but I do so people ‘chat and cut’ all the time. And ‘pig parking’ happens constantly.
No where near as funny as the Chicken episode, but definitely solid. Also a great set up for a very “Curb” reason for Larry to head to NYC.
Also, even though I know it was fake and the real dog is probably long gone, losing Oscar made me a little sad.
“Larry’s inappropriate conversations with the vet and his wife never really amounted to much, but no biggie. ”
I think that was the point. We, just like Larry, expected a fallout, but for once there wasn’t one.
My biggest laugh was when Jeff and Larry were deciding where to eat lunch. “I’m starving, I could eat anything” followed by excuses like “I don’t like hot food for lunch,” “I don’t want bread,” “I don’t eat sushi, I’m scared of mercury” were all hilariously LD reasons for not eating foods.
I was just thinking about that too. Very hilarious but it’s one of those things happens in everyday life.
Does that mean the Palestinian chicken is served cold?
The Palestinian chicken was served WAY hot.
I always had the same notion with pig-parking as Alan, park correctly in the next free spot so you ar not pig parking too. It seems like a minor quibble, but half the episode was built around it.
It was very funny though.
I wonder at the gap between Larry “the Social Assassin” who tells it like it is without care for social decorum and Larry who lies, and then goes to New York for 3 months just out of commitment to a lie. In a sense, they’re both stubborn Larry’s, and I can see how a person might sometimes choose to lie in one situation and be blatantly truthful in another. With that said, something doesn’t feel genuine when Larry does it. If Larry’s main motive for lying is his own comfort (of not having to go to the event), why would he keep lying when lying creates so much hassle for him? Maybe the common thread is that Larry always has to come out the superior. (Look, I know, criticizing a plot device to get Larry to New York for not ringing true is an easy target. But lying and truthing are major themes of this show, and this episode in particular)
I really wanted Larry to tear more at Vance’s inane vow of silence. While it might be considered a creative move to sidestep inane religious undertakings, I would rather see those people get bashed for taking on a commitment and then using every angle to undercut their own undertaking. Now that’s hypocrisy for you.
thought some of the quick lines in Lewis and LD’s exchange when Vance silent talked were classic. I think one that Lewis said was something like “He’s like a puppet without a ventriloquist”
Also towards the end when LD and Jeff were covering up what Vance was trying to say about seeing them eating the Pinkbury. Is that a real ice cream brand, by-the-way?
Pinkberry is a popular frozen yogurt chain here in Southern California.
No Cal, too.
Something odd I noticed. Vance was the original “pig parker” at the beginning (as indicated by the same Red Volvo being used at the end of the episode). However, Funkhouser stated that the Red Volvo wasn’t there when he parked. We don’t meet Vance until after Marty has left the conversation.
Where did Vance go? He left and came back? I know this is over-analyzing the show (and it was a hilarious episode) but come on now.
Seinfeld has various conflicting incidents throughout its run, too. In season 5 when George pees in the health club shower, Kramer says he takes baths. Two seasons later when low-flow shower heads are installed in all the apartments, Kramer laments having to take bath in his “own filth.”
The likely explanation is that they just weren’t thinking very hard about that level of continuity since it’s a comedy. (And for all we know Funkhouser just ad libbed the line about the Volvo being gone.)
Who is from mad men?
Anyone else notice that when Larry, Jeff and Susie are outside of the vet’s office, Susie mistakenly refers to Oscar as Sammy?
I did hear that! I thought I had been mistaken because I didn’t think that error would survive editing. I’m glad I’m not losing my mind!
There were a lot of continuity errors in this ep (such as the fork/glass thing in the convo Larry has with the vet’s wife).
One thing I noticed is that when Larry asks Harry from Mad Men if he makes as much money as a regular doctor, he cracks a brief smile before Suzy starts talking and he gets back into character. I would never be able to be an actor on this show with all these brilliantly funny comedians.
I saw that, too! Made me smile with him.
When LD introduces Vance to Lewis, and Vance starts silent talking, I noticed Lewis say something like “What is this, the Twilight Zone?” There was a TZ episode called The Silence, in which a very talkative man tries to win a million dollar bet by shutting up for one year. In the end, the other guy can’t pay him, and the silent man reveals he had his vocal chords cut in order to win the bet.
Great catch. That whole sequence between Larry and Lewis had me rolling. The lines were coming out so fast and I was laughing so hard I’m sure I’ll have to watch again to catch a few I missed
This season has been great and is a great exposition of Larry’s creative genius. So far I like this season better than last season
great so far…but I miss Leon !!
I really like Cedric Yarbrough and would love to see him more in Curb. He would be a good fit in this show.
Classic LD at his best: (the car scene eating the pinkberry) just wish suzie wouldve went off a little more on larry and jeff lol
I agree… the first episodes this season were good, but this one was a classic Curb. Loved it whene he told the pinkberry Chat-n-cut confronters that they were in amateur hour and that if it was his goal to cut line it would have happened without them knowing (or words to that effect) lol.. love LD and all the rest. Leon does not seem to fit in as well as in the past.
I’ve noticed for two weeks in a row now that in Larry’s office is a copy of Susie Essman’s book. Pray tell, how can Susie Essman and Susie Greene live in the same universe?
The only problem that I have with this episode was couldn’t Larry, at the beginning, have parked at the next free “full” parking spot one spot over. Therefore, he wouldn’t have to “pig park” himself and exacerbate the situation. So if the original pig parker leaves, the two spots would be freed nad not just one due to Larry’s pig parking. There was no need for Larry to pig park right next to the original pig parker.
It would have made more since if the pig parker took up the last two spots thus screwing everyone else. But since there were a few free spots near by, the pig parker didn’t cause that much of a problem. Didn’t anyone else catch this?
I noticed all of the open parking spots too not to mention that if Jeff and Larry were so hungry, why didn’t they get their own Pinkberries so that they didn’t have to fight over poor Oscar’s? I found it hard to believe that big fat Jeff wouldn’t get himself something to eat there :-) Richard Lewis, as usual, was hysterical. He doesn’t even have to say anything to make me laugh.
It’s amazing how this show gets better and better after 8 seasons. Best sitcom in TV history??
Did Larry or Jeff say the reason Pinkberry was closed was because of Tet, which is not a Korean holiday, but is the Vietnamese New Year?
Whereas, Richard knew about a Twilight Zone episode from years beforehand!
Oh, and my biggest laugh was when Larry was asked when the last time he jacked off was!
