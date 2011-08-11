‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 1, Episode 10: ‘Mr. Wu’ (Veterans edition)

We’re continuing our trip back through the first season of David Milch’s epic revisionist Western “Deadwood,” and we’re continuing to do it with two separate but largely identical posts: one for people who watched the whole series and want to be able to discuss it from beginning to end, and one for people who are just starting out and don’t want to be spoiled with discussion that goes past the current episode. This is the former; click here for the newbie-safe version.
A review of episode 10, “Mr. Wu,” coming up just as soon as my cravate’s in my bacon…
“You can’t cut the throat of every cocksucker whose character it would improve.” -Al
“Deadwood” just gets better and better as it barrels into the home stretch of this first season, doesn’t it?
Much of that strength comes from David Milch’s recognition of what Ian McShane was doing as Al Swearengen, and how he let the show’s set-up drift from Al vs. Seth into one where McShane is clearly first among equals in this stellar cast.
Last week, we got to see Al reluctantly but very successfully take on the role of civic leader. This week, Al’s back to his more familiar role: as he describes it, “I’m a purveyor of spirits, Cy, dope included, and when chance affords, a thief – but I ain’t no hypocrite.” There’s a certain level of civic mindedness in the way he’s determined to avoid blowback on Mr. Wu and his people for what Jimmy and Leon did, but mostly that’s pragmatism, since Wu’s the only dope connection in town.
And yet even though Al is making deals and killing fools, he’s no less complicated and plain charming than he’s been in the episodes where he’s looking out for the camp’s larger interests.
Some of the best scenes in “Mr. Wu” involve Al’s generous and pragmatic sides being at war with each other. Al isn’t offended that Wu walks in the Gem’s front door, and like our heroes Sol and Seth, he can’t help liking Reverend Smith and taking pity on him in his time of medical crisis. But at the same time, he knows that both Wu and Smith’s presence in the front of the bar are bad for business, and he simply can’t have that.
The relationship between Al and Wu is marvelous. Wu is in some ways the closest thing Al has in the camp to a kindred spirit (it’s clear by now that Al rightly finds Cy to be a pig with less of an eye on the long game), but they’re separated by both a linguistic and racial barrier. Wu can say “cocksucker” with many meanings(*), and the two have learned to understand each other, but they can’t really converse, and each has to make the other look good in front of his people. Al finds a way to appease Wu without bringing more violence down on himself or the people in the camp’s Chinatown, and if he has to kill Jimmy Irons rather than Leon to do it, well… Jimmy wasn’t good for very much in the end, was he?
(*) That’s what makes the whole “cocksucker” running gag so funny every time: it’s never at Wu’s expense. Wu is clearly as bright as Al (if a bit more hot-headed), and those scenes always make it clear, to both us and Al, what it is he’s trying to say. And yet it’s a man screaming “Cocksucker!” at the top of his lungs because it’s the only English word he knows, and that’s hilarious. Also, the whole “who”/”Wu” confusion in this episode was like the most foul-mouthed Abott and Costello routine of all time.
The Wu problem unfolds on the same day that Claggett’s bagman Silas Adams has arrived in the camp, and the crisis provides the perfect backdrop against which Al can seduce Adams away from Claggett. It’s clear quickly that Adams isn’t like the men currently in Al’s organization. Where Dan is content to let Al do all the thinking for him, and Johnny doesn’t think, period, Adams is independent and smart enough to realize Al might be a better boss, and provide more lucrative employment, than Claggett. And the Wu issue allows Al to both impress the new arrival with his ruthlessness(**), but also to test Adams and make sure the guy is worth the pick-up attempt. Adams answers every one of Al’s tests correctly, and the tests in turn impress Adams as much as the answers do Al, because they show Adams just how many moves ahead of the game his potential new employer is.
(**) Al, Jimmy and Leon in the bathhouse is one of the best scenes this show ever did: gorgeously shot and just so ominous in the staging, the way Al gives Jimmy no wiggle room, and the way that Jimmy is just alert enough to realize danger is coming but too high and weak to actually do anything about it. When I visited the show’s set a few months before the series debut, Milch took me into an editing room to show me this scene, devoid of context (save a quick explanation that Al is trying to impress the new guy), to give me some sense of what the show was becoming past the early episodes I had already seen. It blew me away then, and still blows me away to this day.
And Al’s interaction with Reverend Smith is almost as heartbreaking as Smith’s later encounter with the hardware boys. Al respects the reverend, and sympathizes with his condition on account of his brother, and yet the Gem is no place for either a man of the cloth or the dying, delirious clown that Smith has unfortunately become.
And if Ray McKinnon hadn’t already wrecked me when Smith confessed to not remembering his earlier conversation with Al, he sure did at the hardware store. Back in the fifth episode, in a dark time for both the camp and Seth in the wake of Wild Bill’s murder, Smith provided some unexpected hope and uplift with his reading from Corinthians and its message of community. And now that the community is actually on the verge of coming into existence, Smith is becoming too ill – too blind and deaf and plain confused – to appreciate any of it.
Yet for a brief moment, Seth and Sol are able to return the comfort that Smith has provided to them previously. They calm his terrors by reminding him of their earliest discussion of their hometowns, and then kindly offer to escort him back to his tent.
Earlier in the episode, they seem puzzled by just how much pleasure the needy, lonely Merrick has taken in their walk. Here, though, they understand just how important a walk with friends can be to a man who feels adrift.
As we’ve talked about often over the last few months, “Deadwood” is about the building of a community – about individualists learning to look out for each other. Sometimes, the development of a community is helped along by bribes, or elections (backroom or otherwise), or taxes or big speeches. Sometimes, though, all that needs to happen is for two men to show a kindness to a third man and go out walking with him.
And that’s a lesson Al would understand – even as he was asking where the percentages were for him in any walking situation.
Some other thoughts:
• On a certain level, this episode is also about the war between the different sides of Seth’s nature: the angry, independent loner and the generous community man who took his brother’s wife and son for his own, proposes community projects that no one asked him to do and helps calm Reverend Smith’s terror at his failing body and mind.
• I love that Jimmy is so scared of Al that he just jumps over the Gem balcony railing, even if the mud below makes the fall much easier than it would be today onto asphalt and concrete below. Al’s disgust of Jimmy’s various smells and bodily processes in that scene is very funny, even coming in the middle of another episode in which Smith is dealing with phantom smells as well as sights and sounds.
• Because E.B. is himself so disgusting – even in his new tailored mayor suit – it’s always amusing to see in turn who and what disgusts him. Mostly, it’s been Jane, but here it’s the tit-licker, who was introduced in a previous episode. Also, Williams Sanderson saying “tit-licker” is itself almost as funny as Wu saying “cocksucker.”
• Charlie and Joanie’s chance encounter last week seems to be blossoming into a genuine friendship, here with her helping him cut the line for the crowded Grand Central dining room.
• Unless I missed one earlier, this episode marks the first speaking line for Ralph Richardson as Richardson, another of Farnum’s lackeys at the Grand Central. Milch will tinker a fair amount with the character as seen in this brief appearance (taking Adams’ room bribe).
• In addition to giving Keone Young his biggest spotlight to date as Mr. Wu, the episode also let Milch and his casting people bring in a pair of actors from his cop show past. Adams is played by Titus Welliver, who had a recurring role on “NYPD Blue” as an emergency room doctor, and then was the most impressive performer on Milch and Steven Bochco’s problematic “Brooklyn South.” Hostetler, meanwhile, is played by Richard Gant, who was an alcoholic “NYPD Blue” cop who occasionally beefed with Sipowicz and Fancy.
• Poor Merrick. His circumstances are obviously not nearly as tragic as Smith’s, and yet he’s so lonely and awkward (socially and physically) that his glee at the thought of The Ambulators Club is equal parts sad and funny.
• Ricky Jay made his bones as a magician, and his David Mamet roles often play off of those skills, showing that a magician and a con man have basically the same occupation. Here, the scene where Eddie lifts Joanie’s watch plays off of that part of his career.
• Though Alma always assumed Doc Cochran was judging her for her drug use, the Doc is for the most part a live-and-let-live type, which makes his comments to the filthy Gem whores stand out – even if he’s just lashing out of them in disgust at their mockery of Smith.
Coming up next: “Jewel’s Boot Is Made For Walking,” in which a member of Alma’s family comes to visit, and Deadwood appoints its first sheriff.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I just watched this entire series last year, but these reviews have motiviated me to go back and watch again…such amazing television, with dialogue that certainly stands the test of both time and multiple re-watches.
Hooray for HBO GO!
Just wanted to say thanks for doing this, this is my favorite show of all time and to be able to read these recaps as well Jim’s thoughts and recollections is like seeing it for the first time again. Made my Thursdays!
I was seriously expecting the quote to start the recap was going to be “Cocksucker!” – Mr Wu. ;)
Those are the first â€œcocksuckersâ€ I have ever heard shouted from that room, Dan, that didnâ€™t come from Alâ€™s mouth, that wasnâ€™t followed by Al cominâ€™ over to that railinâ€™, pointinâ€™ at you and beckoning you up them stairs with your fuckinâ€™ knife.
Amen, Les, amen.
Of all the actors on Deadwood who use their real names or some variation thereof, it seems a shame that Titus Welliver’s character wasn’t simply named “Titus Welliver,” which is a perfect Deadwood name.
It’s actually a perfect Dickensian name – as his hat is a perfect Dickensian hat. Now – think upon similarities between Deadwood the town and Dickens’ London.
JUST AWESOME! Deadwood was, is, and best I can tell, will forever remain my favorite TV show of all time. It’s grittiness, the casting, set design, the acting…NOTHING was wrong with this show. I remember telling friends and family when this show originally aired that I felt like I time traveled for an hour every week, I swore I could smell the smells. I own the entire series and your posts have prompeted me get some folks together and start watching…thanks!!
Alan, great review. This is such a well made show. You’re going to review season 2 (deadwood’s best) next summer ? Hope you do.
i would join merrick’s ambulator’s club. i can’t wait for blasanov to show up.
This, honestly, might be my favorite episode of the entire season, and possibly the series. I just think that everyone involved is bringing their A-game. here.
How fantastic is Al in every scene he plays? Dancing around Jimmy much the same way he did Persimmon Phil early on, negotiating with Wu in his office and the freezer about the dope fiends, trying to present a case to Cy, saying a bunch of racist things without really meaning any of them, testing Adams (“No one’s looking to fuck you up the ass. I gotta execute someone”) – it just blows me away how good McShane is in every moment. If this wasn’t his Emmy episode this year, it should have been.
I’m envious of you getting to see that scene with Milch, because it’s perfect in every way – Al plans the entire thing out already, and gets his hands dirty to a degree we haven’t seen yet even when he’s driving a knife into a man’s gullet. That and the scene where they bring Jimmy to Wu (“Say you’re sorry, Jimmy!”) has more impact than any killing yet this season.
The addition of Titus Welliver to the cast was one of the smartest things Milch ever did – from the very moment he comes into camp, he’s the only man other than Seth or Cy who’s willing to tell Al to fuck off to his face following an insult – a move that would get most other men killed outright. You’re completely right, Alan, about Al testing him every step of the way, and Silas aces each one with flying colors. He’ll obviously get more material as the second and third seasons progress, but I think I like his arc in this last quarter of the season the best.
And, oh, Farnum’s new suit. “Anything the mayor should know, Al?” “Name of another tailor.”
To quote you from one of your reviews Alan: Damn, damn, damn that was good.
Also, the scene in the hotel restaurant for breakfast had tons of gold. Got a bunch of the cast in there for a few chuckles. Another great Joanie/Charlie interaction.
“(it’s clear by now that Al rightly finds Cy to be a pig with less of an eye on the long game)”
Rightly? Isn’t Cy the one who will ally himself with the old money next season and thus ensure himself a big share of the Hearst pie? Granted, he eventually overplays his hand with Hearst and Al’s machinations deprive him of the income the prostitute and dope business provided but you can’t really say he wasn’t thinking long term, can you?
I think it’s more that Al resents that Cy, unlike him, has no strong ties to or interest in the town itself, buying a place instead of building it himself (“Where were they when Dan and me were chopping trees in this gulch, hands all blistered…” from Episode 3) and trying to keep word of the plague from Al in order to protect his business. Cy is looking to make money no matter how and where, where Al at this point has clearly thrown his lot with the town (and that in turn makes Al more vulnerable to threats to the town welfare in general, and of course Al hates being vulnerable in any way).
Some very good points.
The “rightly” was mainly about Cy being a pig. Which he is.
Except that Wolcott approached HIM. The whole thing just fell in to his lap and it certainly did not seem to wind up as well is it might have for him.
To be fair, Wolcott did say that he approached him BECAUSE he had attempted to use one of their contacts for chinese labor which demonstrated “forward thinking.” Also, when Al deduces Tolliver’s play on Wolcott he remarks that it was the correct play to make.
Brother, where are thou?
I think you were a little rough on the Beaver…
It’s Beaver’s birthday. I imagine he has better things to do today.
Happy Birthday, Ellsworth ! =)
Hey girl, do you want to get in a car with me and drive off to forbidden places? I will show you my huevos and my monster and give you not I, but II orgasms – no joke! And after you rise to your knees and get a taste of my lollipop, you will wish that we were sewn together!
Ask any Deadwood fan for his favorite scene, I’ll bet “Wu sketching for Al” polls at better than 90%. Also, I remember the week this episode first aired, everywhere I went, people were looking for opportunities to say, “One cocksucker, not two!”
This ep includes many of my favorite lines in the show’s run, including my all-time #1 line from Deadwood, delivered by my favorite character: “August commencement to my administration! Stand stymied outside a saloon, beside a degenerate Tit Licker!”
I mention here each week that Farnum was my favorite character. Well, Adams was #2. Welcome aboard, Silas! I can’t remember where I heard it, probably the DVDs, but Titus was developing a reaction to the glue holding his fake sideburns on, that’s why Milch wrote in the line where Al tells him to get a haircut (“Looks like your mother fucked a monkey!”).
Finally, I was watching DW scenes on YouTube one night, and while watching the “cat piss smell” scene, one of the YouTube commenters pointed out that Al was toying with Jimmy Irons like a cat toys with a mouse
AL: Whatever happened to that faro dealer…?
JIMMY: Leon?
AL: Leon!
As the YouTube commented noted, Ian is practically PURRING the way he says “Leon!” Go back and watch it, it’s pretty awesome.
Heh. My #1 favourite line is from later on, when Al’s watching Jewel take the tray upstairs to Alma. ‘Every step a fucking adventure.’ Breaks me down into hysterics every time I think about it.
YES! The “stymied” line is also way up in my Top 10 Deadwood lines. I also really like, and can much more easily fit into general conversation, his follow up –
“I begrudge that pervert his capacity for happiness. I do.”
Good thing Larry David didn’t live in Deadwood, he would not have tolerated Charlie’s chat-and-cut. Though come to think of it, I think a conversation between Larry and Al at the Gem could be the greatest thing ever.
Ha! I was just wondering how Larry (the character, at least) hasn’t annoyed the wrong person and been shot yet. Now that I think of it, Al might murder him, but they also might have a lot of common ground with each other.
I’ve been traveling and up to my neck in single parenthood, and haven’t had a chance to revisit this episode, which I don’t remember terribly well from the the recap. But a few comments will perhaps suffice.
It’s Ralph Richeson, Alan, not Richardson. Ralph was a delight (still is, in fact). He was an extra, one of our scores of atmosphere people who were there trudging through the mud every day for three years. Milch got a gander at that great mug and as is his wont, wrote something for him, and the great Richardson character was born. (On John From Cincinnati, we parked our trucks on location in front of a woman’s house. She was a nice Mexican lady who sold Avon products. David liked her a lot and wrote a part for her on the spur of the moment. She’d never acted, never seen a film crew before, but she ended up with a nice scene. Off-the-cuff takes on massive meaning in the world of David Milch.
I felt really bad for Dean Rader-Duval, who played Jimmy Irons. The part was a real breakthrough for him, and I remember how grateful he was for it. The script originally called for Leon (Larry Cedar) to be the one Al drowns, and as I recall, Dean was solicitous of Larry’s feelings about having to leave the show. But Larry was matter-of-fact about it, already having a very nice career as a character actor well under way. But then came the morning of the shoot, and David suddenly decided that it was better for the drama somehow if Jimmy were to die instead of Leon. And so at the last minute, Leon was saved and Jimmy Irons was condemned, and Dean was the one out of a job. Tough luck for him, but I’m sure he must have gotten a lot of work from the part, he was so good. Dean, by the way, had worked on that set before, in Walter Hill’s Last Man Standing, which was shot on the same streets and sets.
Once I rewatch the episode, more may come to memory, and I’ll post. But this week is more of the same distractions, so I’m not sure what I can come up with for the next episode. We shall see.
Jim Beaver
Hey Jim, glad you could stop by this week!
Earl Brown (Dan Dority) said in an interview that Milch noticed Ralph one day early on and asked him, “Who are you? I mean, who are you in Deadwood? Write up a page-and-a-half,” and that got the Richardson ball rolling.
A great exchange on the DVD commentary, during a scene where Farnum is kicking Richardson like a dog:
KIM DICKENS: Aw, poor Ralph! Some of my friends tell me that Ralph is their favorite character on the show.
DAYTON CALLIE: Well, some of your friends are fucked up!