‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 1, Episode 11: ‘Jewel’s Boot Is Made For Walking’ (Veterans edition)

A review of episode 11, “Jewel’s Boot Is Made For Walking,” coming up just as soon as I discuss circumcision with an ox…
“I give you the law.” -Al
“It doesn’t have to be like that.” -Seth
“Jewel’s Boot Is Made For Walking” derives its title from the subplot in which Jewel asks Doc Cochran to help her better navigate a camp that’s far from handicap accessible. Within the context of the hour and the season, it’s fairly minor (this is by far the most Jewel has gotten to say and do), but the question Doc struggles with is one that informs all the other stories of the hour:
How do you know that trying to make a situation better won’t actually make it considerably worse?
Throughout the episode, situations that various characters would have considered improvements in theory turn out to be major problems in reality.
For much of the season, Alma has had to rely on the kindness of relative strangers (or the pragmatism of people like Swearengen), while observers keep saying she would be much better off if she had some of her own people with her. Finally, a blood relative turns up in the form of her father, Otis Russell, and it becomes clear from both his actions and Alma’s reaction to him(*) that his interests and his daughter’s are not the same.
(*) It’s funny that Alma’s father, of all people, would be the one to get Alma and E.B. Farnum to agree about something.
Deadwood finally gets a sheriff, and while Seth should be relieved that it’s not him, he knows instantly that the choice – No. 10 Saloon barfly Con Stapleton – will be up to no good with the badge. As with Alma and E.B., this is a situation where normal opponents Seth and Al find themselves on the same page, though it’s interesting to see Al wind up there. Ordinarily in this kind of story, the mob boss wants a corrupt cop in charge, not a straight-arrow, but Al has recognized that there are things that Bullock would and would not let him get away with, and that he could work within those limits while still finding Seth’s black-and-white morality easy to predict. With Con – who only gets the job because Al takes pity on Tom Nuttall, who came to the camp before him and now feels left behind by progress – anything could happen, including potential headaches for Al’s growing empire.
Sol has been flirting with Trixie for many episodes now, and the two finally consummate their relationship – after Trixie’s hilarious, “For chrissakes, Mr. Starr. My cherry is obstructing my work, sir. Would you take it from me, for free?” invitation. But rather than being something each can find comfort in while all around them is chaos, their tryst turns into a mess when Seth blabs about it to Al, who needs Trixie’s affection far more than he would care to admit.
Al can abide her turning tricks, because he knows she doesn’t care about the customers in the Gem, but to hear that she gave a free tumble to Hardware Boy #1 suggests he’s losing his place in her heart – and that unsettles him at a time when he doesn’t need more problems to worry about. He’s still in mid-seduction with Silas Adams, unsure if he can actually get the bagman to turn around and kill Magistrate Claggett. Reverend Smith’s rapid, very public physical decline is getting to Al, who both likes Smith and sees some of his brother in him, and now Cy has Leon stirring up dissent against both Al and Mr. Wu, looking to take down his rival and/or come up with an excuse to pick up some cheap real estate in the camp’s Chinatown section.
That’s a whole lot on our anti-hero’s plate – albeit about par for the course for the penultimate episode of a post-“Sopranos” cable drama – and it’s understandable that, by the end of it, he’s turning for very mechanical comfort from one of the Gem’s other whores. It’s an amazing scene(**), one that sheds a lot of light on Al’s attitude towards whores, women, authority figures, and life in general, while also illustrating the larger sense of unease that he has about all the things he and we have seen over the last 11 hours.
(**) Not only the first of many Swearengen sexposition scenes, but a scene that no doubt was a huge influence on the “Game of Thrones” season one writing staff. It’s also reminiscent of a lot of Sipowicz moments on “NYPD Blue” – scenes that were often composed at the last possible minute for one reason or another. There’s one episode that ends with Andy tells Sylvia a terrible story from earlier in his career, and the scene exists only because the episode came in very short, and to fill the time, Milch asked technical consultant Bill Clark to describe the worst thing he ever saw as a cop, then filmed Dennis Franz saying that. I would not be surprised at all if Al’s autobiographical pillow talk was conceived under similar circumstances.
Things may ultimately work out well for some of the people of the camp, but matters appear very precarious with one week to go in the season. Sometimes, the thing you think you want either isn’t what you want at all, or not the thing you wanted in the way you get it.
Some other thoughts:
• Geri Jewell’s physical impairment never seemed as severe on “Facts of Life” as it does on “Deadwood.” I’m not sure if her cerebral palsy simply advanced over the intervening two decades, or if (like RJ Mitte on “Breaking Bad,” who has CP in real life but doesn’t need braces to walk) she’s simply playing a more extreme version of her condition for dramatic effect.
• Note that Ellsworth seems on the verge of making some kind of proposal (marital, perhaps?) to the widow Garrett when Otis enters – but also that he doesn’t seem too upset about being interrupted. Also, Ellsworth sticking his tongue out at Sofia was always one of my favorite Jim Beaver moments, even before he mentioned here that he and Bree Seanna Wall often messed around like that even when the cameras weren’t rolling.
• Alma having grown up on Wild Bill stories does put their interaction in episode four in a different light, does it not? At the time, she was too busy dealing with the shock of Bram’s death, her own tenuous circumstances and, of course, the laudanum to go all fangirl on Mr. Hickok, but it does help explain why she was so willing to put her trust in him and then in his hand-picked surrogate Mr. Bullock.
• Now that he has Richardson as a foil, E.B. begins to evolve into something of a Greek chorus for the series, or the various expository characters in Shakespeare’s plays: He hangs back, unobserved, and helps clarify certain aspects of plot and character.
• Another character who gets what he wants but not quite: Andy Cramed, who returns to the camp seeking some kind of purpose to keep him from straying off the righteous path, only to discover that the plague is over and the pest tent is being dismantled. On the other hand, he does provide Reverend Smith with a brief moment of comfort by asking Smith to help him pray: even in the midst of his physical and mental breakdown, Smith knows that this is still something he can do.
• Amusing to see tough guy Dan act so jealous of Adams. Something tells me Al never made this kind of full-court press to woo Dan into the organization way back when.
• That’s William Russ as the shady Otis Russell. He’s probably best known these days as the dad from “Boy Meets World,” but to me he’ll always be hitman Roger LoCocco from the Proffitt siblings arc on “Wiseguy.”
Coming up next: “Sold Under Sin,” the season one finale, and the end of this summer project.
What did everybody else think?
If I’m not mistaken, William Russ can also be seen in the pilot ep of Deadwood as one of the angry mob seeking out Clell Watson before Bullock and Starr leave Montana. He’s standing to Byron Sampson’s left.
I had forgotten William Russ in Deadwood, but when I saw him in the picture accompanying this review, I said, “Hey, that’s Roger LoCocco from ‘Wiseguy'” Actually, it was “Hey, that’s the guy from ‘Wiseguy’ with the unusual name … Roger Spottiswoode???…no, that’s not it.” Finally it came to me. Ah, the wonders of ageing.
I never watched Boy Meets World, so I always think of him as the racist dad from American History X, plus he’s in some random minor league baseball movie from the 80’s that I saw on HDNet one day.
Ahh, the Blowjob Monologues. I remember the first time I saw this episode I was really amused by the whole thing; when it later returned and became a motif I actually wondered if I would ever be able to recommend the show to my parents. Because yeah, that was the bridge too far.
Jealous Dan always amused me, but can we talk about why Adams became such a lesser character in later seasons? He was always around, and had interesting things occasionally, but he was never the same badass he was here at the end of Season 1. I never understood why Milch softened him.
Milch in general is much better at setting things up than resolving them successfully. So there are lots of characters here, and on NYPD Blue (and, had it lasted long enough, on John from Cincy or Big Apple) who enter with a bang and then Milch isn’t sure what to do with them later on. And in the case of this show, at least, he didn’t want to get rid of anybody, so we got this ever-expanding cast of characters who had very little to do. Adams, Sol and Cy in particular get the short end of the stick in the third season.
Adams had a whole major storyline told mainly from his perspective in season 2. If anyone’s role drastically decreased, I’d say it was Doc Cochran. He wasn’t even in the series finale.
Agreed, Tim. Adams was always my favorite on Deadwood, even though it was a fairly peripheral character. Titus Welliver was just that good.
You mean when he got played by Miss Isringhausen? Screen time, yes, but no longer the intelligent badass we met here
@Timothy John Agreed about Titus Welliver. He first appeared on my radar in “Brooklyn South.”
Titus Welliver was very busy last year…LOST, The Good Wife, and Sons of Anarchy all at the same time.
I believe that in the modern era there are certain drugs and surgeries that help mitigate the spasticity of Cerebral Palsy, so its possible that Geri Jewell’s acting differently than she did on Facts of Life due to the fact that such advances wouldn’t have existed in Deadwood. Of course the other theory â€” that the actress’s actual condition has changed â€” is still possible.
On another note, I don’t know if it’s quite right to say that Dan was really “wooed” into the organization. In a previous episode, Swearingen recalled for someone (maybe Seth?) about how he and Dan came to Deadwood and cleared trees by hand, just the two of them. Their relationship seems more like a partnership, founded in their communal spilling of sweat and blood, than Al’s relationship with the other minions â€” though, granted, Dan is the junior partner in the duo, the brawn to Al’s brains. He’s always seemed more apt to show a little spine around Al, leveraging that goodwill, than the others, certainly. This, no doubt, is where his insecurity stems from: he has earned himself a senior place in the organization, and yet knows that Al’s eye can wander based on exigencies.
Al told that story to Trixie the day that Cy and the Bella Union people arrived, complaining about the new interlopers who hadn’t busted their asses to build something in the camp when it was first starting.
I hate for this to be my first comment here after years of reading, but as someone with CP I need to point out that it isn’t a progressive condition–so Geri Jewell’s CP couldn’t have advanced since Facts of Life. It’s possible that due to aging or other physical changes that her spasticity is more pronounced, but my guess is that like RJ Mitte she’s exaggerating the symptoms of her disability.
Now that that’s out of the way, as always I’m loving these retrospective reviews. I’ve seen the first season of Deadwood a couple times, but somehow haven’t gotten around to watching the rest of the series. I’ll be sure to do so before the next round of rewinds starts up!
Thanks for the firsthand perspective. And if you can resist watching Seasons 2 and 3 immediately after you finish this, you are a very willful person!
Thanks, MmeCatastrophe. I don’t know a ton about CP (like a lot of people of my generation, I first learned about it watching Geri on Facts of Life). I liked Kalman’s suggestion above that it’s in part to illustrate the lack of treatment Jewel could have received in the 1800s versus what Geri got in the 20th century.
Also, I neglected to mention in the review how much I love the moment where Jewel tells Al that she’s knocked up. I like when disabled characters actually get to be characters, rather than someone defined solely by their condition. Jewel takes a lot of verbal abuse from Al, but she has a spine, and she has a sense of humor.
Alan, I once again need to thank you for pointing out an episode’s theme that I had missed (Doc’s “First, do no harm!” warning applying to the episode’s other arcs). I really could use your help with the next couple of seasons. Do we HAVE TO stop next week?
Speaking of next week, I recall this next episode to be the “busiest” episode of the show’s run. There is a LOT going on next week. You might want to get a head-start on next week’s write-up, you might hit 3000 words!
But until then, my thoughts on this week:
–When Jewel falls on her walk down the thoroughfare and struggles to get back up, look at all those extras! MAN, did they spend money on this show! There must be 100 people in that shot!
–Seth walking in on Sol and Trixie was a near-exact reenactment of a scene that played out between my roommate and myself in my younger days. I had it easier than Sol in two ways, though: first, the girl and I had finished, and were lying under covers; second, my roommate did exactly as Seth did (looking for a reason to about-face), only he couldn’t pull it off as smoothly. “Hey, oh, hi!! Oh, I just came in for, I was just gonna, I was…I don’t know WHAT I was gonna do!” Then he quickly picked up some random object that he never would have come home to get, and scampered out of there like a scalded dog.
–Add this to the list of things I’m only noticing now, the 9th time watching these episodes: the quick shot of the disapproving scowls of EB, Con, and Tom, aimed in the direction of Merrick and his “candid” camera. Hilarious facial expressions.
–I sometimes wonder, while watching this show, is Zach Grenier the best actor in the cast? Love his scene in this ep.
My very favorite thing about this episode is Doc’s deconstruction of the Hippocratic oath: first in Latin, then regular English, and finally down to Deadwoodese. “I do not want to fuck you up!”
Yeah, that was a good moment.
I’ve always wondered what happened with Ricky Jay on this show. In the first season, he was on good enough terms with Milch to be the credited writer on this episode, and they clearly seemed to be setting up a storyline with him in the final episode, but when season two rolls around he’s written out with perfunctory line of dialogue. I assume he & Milch must’ve had some sort of falling out.
Sad, but true ALynch. I have to link to a Democratic Underground reprint of the first paragraph of a NY Daily News article, because the article itself no longer exists:
[www.democraticunderground.com]
“Jay is said to have had a falling out with Milch.”
And also this, from the AVClub’s Random Roles with Jay:
“eadwood (2004)â€”â€œEddie Sawyerâ€
RJ: Well, maybe saving the craziest for last, huh? I hope you like the show. I just thought it was a remarkable show. But I will say that life offstage of Deadwood was as dangerous as it was onstage.”
Jim Beaver accidentally posted his latest comment over in the newbies post, and as it contains a spoiler for down the road, I had to delete it. But I’m going to paste it in here right now:
—-
If Ellsworth had marriage (literally) on his mind in this episode, I have no memory of it, nor of any such thing being remotely within the realm of possibility…during this season. I was surprised to see it develop that way in season 2, but in season 1, I at least had no inkling. Once again, I haven’t had a chance to look at the episode again to refresh my memory. What I do recall thinking is that Ellsworth was developing a crush on Mrs. Garret, but not one he was (at this point) anywhere near acting on or even revealing. I’ll double-check the episode soon, but I think if there was a proposal in his mind, it wasn’t romantic. Can recall what else it might have been, though. Helpful, huh?
Peter Jason (Con Stapleton), along with Timothy Olyphant, probably has the honor of being consistently the funniest person in the Deadwood cast. And that’s saying something. One of the joys of going to work every day was listening to Peter. Where Tim’s comedy is incisive and reserved for just the right moment, Peter can get a crew rolling on the floor and keep them there for hours if he isn’t stopped. Unfortunately, Tim’s comic skills are mainly only accessible on the DVD commentaries for the show. Peter’s Con is pretty much a hoot onscreen as well.
I’m back home next week and hope to have a chance to catch up on viewing the last three episodes before commenting again. Maybe I’ll notice something I forgot about.
Jim Beaver
Oops! Sorry, Alan!
No worries, Jim. Given your schedule, it’s impressive that you’re still contributing at all.
If it makes you feel better, I didn’t notice a matrimonial undertone to Ellsworth’s conversation with Alma, just a shy sort of a crush. I laughed at his, “I know I’m too old for you”.
It’s entirely possible that I was projecting based on what I know is coming for those two.
Alan, when you mentioned how Milch often came up with stuff at the last minute, it reminded me of a conversation I had with an assistant director of “Picket Fences.” She told me how David E. Kelley had to sit down at a table and compose a scene in a matter of minutes because the episode was running a couple of minutes short. She seemed amazed at what he was able to write when under pressure. I know I was. She had sent me the script for this episode and our conversation came about because this particular draft of the script didn’t have that scene, which was one of the most touching moments from PF’s first season.
con stapelton is awesome. remember that sweet ‘telephone’ move he pulled with that theatre troupe lady’s massive, pendulous breasts? or was it just one of the other prostitutes in camp? either way, great scene.
It’s a shame this can’t continue for the final two seasons. We haven’t had time to talk about the tremendous work of Gerald McRaney as George Hearst. Really a textured performance. Great villain. The scene where he spits in E.B.’s face and orders heim not to wipe it is a classic.
Well, I reviewed season 3 at the old blog, and I very well might do season 2 as next summer’s project.
Let me begin my good-natured but ultimately annoying campaigning for that possibility now! Though I am surprised by the relative lack of comments on these posts.
NEXT summer?!? But will Jim Beaver return to regale us with his fascinating and beautifully composed commentary if you wait that long? Let’s do it now!
Alan, I’ve been meaning to ask, since the Summer of Milch started here at WAW?.. and seems like the perfect comment thread to: in a store nearby they are selling a “John from Cincinnati” at a reasonable cheap price.. i loved Deadwood since the first ep aired but have heard so diametrically opposed reviews from friends for John.. what would you recommend, is it worth the time, considering it only got 1 season out ?
I would call JFC more of a curiosity for Milch die-hards than a rewarding experience in and of itself. There are a handful of fantastic moments in the series, but a lot of it is non-sensical, and/or aimless, and/or even more blatantly a victim of Milch’s last-minute writing process than even the most random Deadwood storylines. But it has a good chunk of the Deadwood cast (including Mr. Beaver), it has Milch-ian dialogue, and occasionally it’s beautiful, even if the beautiful moments don’t make significantly more sense than the rest of it.
Mud is big.