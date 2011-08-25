‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 1, Episode 12: ‘Sold Under Sin’ (Veterans edition)

We’ve come to the end of our summer trip back through the first season of David Milch’s epic revisionist Western “Deadwood,” and we’re continuing to do it with two separate but largely identical posts: one for people who watched the whole series and want to be able to discuss it from beginning to end, and one for people who are just starting out and don’t want to be spoiled with discussion that goes past the current episode. This is the former; click here for the newbie-safe version.
A review of the season finale, “Sold Under Sin,” coming up just as soon as I report stiffness or numbness…
“I’ll be the fucking sheriff.” -Seth
Because of David Milch’s improvisational writing style, where he’s constantly rewriting, sometimes right up until the cameras roll, his work often has a tendency to start out stronger than it finishes. “NYPD Blue” was particularly notorious for doing story arcs that opened with a bang and went out with a confusing whimper, and the final season of “Deadwood” was filled with story ideas that never seemed to go anywhere.(*)
(*) As I’ve said, the last episode functions much better as an unintentional series finale than it does as a season finale.
This first season of “Deadwood,” though? It ends pretty fantastically.
“Sold Under Sin” doesn’t feel like one of those “Wire” finales where every single idea introduced in the premiere pays off, but it does offer compelling resolution to a number of ideas introduced throughout the season.
The series begins with Seth Bullock carrying out what he believes will be his final act as a lawman, pinning his badge on another man while he and Sol head out of town. And it ends with him reluctantly producing the tin for Swearengen and agreeing to serve as the camp’s first real sheriff, as opposed to the easily-bought Con Stapleton. (Seth has less use for half a can of bacon grease than does Con.) Earlier in the episode, Seth goes to Dan Dority and strongly suggests that Dan and Al make sure Otis Russell doesn’t leave the camp alive. He tries to hide it behind hypocritical rhetoric(**), but he’s putting himself right on the same level with these criminals he so despises. In the end, though, he comes to his senses, arranges for General Crook to escort the battered Otis safely out of town and takes the job he doesn’t want but knows the camp needs him to take.
(**) I couldn’t help but notice the parallel between Seth’s conversation with Dan and Doc Cochran asking Al to take Reverend Smith into the Gem. Earlier in that discussion, Doc insists he doesn’t want Al to euthanize Smith, but knowing Al the way he does, does he honestly expect anything other than what Al ultimately does to/for Smith?
And in going to Crook and committing himself to the side of law and righteousness, Seth is able to feel just good enough about himself that he can finally give in to his adulterous lust for the widow Garret, who’s been waiting for Mr. Bullock to help her out of her mourning clothes for a while now. Seth still has his temper to keep in check, and Alma has a complicated gold claim to work, not to mention the specter of her father reaching out to Brom’s family (assuming he quite recovers from the beatdown Seth laid on him at the Bella Union). But they’ve been circling each other for a while even while working through their own problems(***), and now that’s settled – at least until Seth’s wife and stepson make it to the camp.
(***) Ian McShane is the star of the season and this episode, but Molly Parker is awfully good in that scene where Otis bluntly tells Alma that she’s going to bail him out again and that he won’t agree to any of her conditions. If he’s not as big a bastard as Joanie’s father, he’s certainly a man who deserved the beating Seth gave him (and more), and Parker did a good job of showing just how on guard Alma had been to that point, and then how she looked once she couldn’t maintain the facade any longer.
And Al spends the episode dealing with what feels like several season’s worth of problems: E.B.’s oversensitive ego, the murder warrant and the question of Adams’ loyalty, Wu understandably upset that Cy paid the sheriff to murder one of his people as part of a real estate move, and, of course, the end of Reverend Smith’s suffering.
It’s that last part that always, always, always gets me. Not only are the performances by McShane, Ray McKinnon and Brad Dourif fantastic, but Milch and company have laid all the groundwork expertly. We know and like Smith, we possibly like the Doc even more, we’ve seen that Al has good qualities to go alongside his homicidal ones – and in this case, the two sides are forced to work together – and have also been reminded several times that Smith reminds him of his eplieptic brother. (Suffice it to say, it gets awfully dusty around me whenever I hear Al tell Smith, “You can go now, brother.”) The death sequence itself – first Doc praying to God and quoting the words of the dying men he treated in the Civil War, then Al euthanizing Smith while matter-of-factly giving tips on smothering to Johnny – is as powerful as any the show has done to this point, or would do in the future.
And that murder is so much of what the show is about. Smith is a respected, popular community figure, and one whose suffering has become very, very public. Whether Doc intends for Al to kill him or not, Al is doing a kindness – not only to Smith, but to Doc, and Seth and Sol and everyone else who’s enjoyed the reverend’s company and aches to see him like this. Al has gone from an apparent black hat(*****) to at least as admirable a figure as Seth, and he comes without the complicated emotional baggage. (Where Seth sometimes acts without thinking, or without understanding why he’s doing what he’s doing, Al always acts with full self-awareness.)
(*****) Albeit one who never wears a hat, and only occasionally puts on a shirt.
In the show’s worldview, ending Smith’s suffering – even with an act that the law would consider murder – is as much to the public good as when Al organized plans to deal with the smallpox plague. This is a show about how civilizations come together out of chaos. Sometimes, big steps are taken through dialogue or negotiation, but sometimes people have to get their hands bloody, and then agree upon the lie they’ll tell history about what happened.
Some other thoughts:
Not every story and/or character paid off, of course. Joanie’s search for an outside gig is still up in the air, and will now have to continue without in-person involvement from Eddie, since Ricky Jay left the cast abruptly after the season ended.
Good work by Peter Coyote as General Crook, whose patience for the likes of E.B. and Merrick was understandably as short as his empathy for Seth was long.
Amateur move, Claggett, telling a roomful of men – at least half, if not all, with designs on killing you – that you have the one thing they want most on your person. (Though even in the low-tech 1870s, would destroying that piece of paper really solve all of Al’s problems?)
No Sol/Trixie interaction this week (meaning Sol spent 11 episodes out of 12 simply playing wingman for Seth), but Al’s actions with Smith seem to have thawed relationships between Al and “that other one.”
Lord, so much of this show is quotable. I’m particularly fond of Claggett telling Al, on the subject of violence to his person, “Those are the days behind us,” to which Al nods at Dan and says, “No, those are the days off to my fucking left.”
There’s enough ambivalence to the implications of what Seth and Alma are doing (Seth’s wife and stepson, Alma pushing Trixie back to the Gem, etc.) that that story doesn’t feel entirely like a happy ending, so our one moment of pure uplift comes from Jewel getting an incredibly drunk Doc to dance with her and her new boot.
The hour’s also a great showcase for Brad Dourif, from the howling outrage of Doc’s “Oh, fuck you, Al!” to his Milch-ian monologue about the dying boys from the war.
Sofia winds up very well cared-for by blonde whores, does she not?
Know Your Milch-isms: “Announcing your plans is a good way to hear God laugh” is a sentiment uttered (with the words in various orders) by many Milch characters (here Al to the Doc), and unsurprisingly by Milch himself. When you make TV the way he does, plans will only get you so far.
So that's it for this summer. First, I want to thank Jim Beaver for his tremendous contributions every week in the veteran comments. I didn't ask; Jim just showed up and started offering memories of the production of each episode that were so rich that I began to think of the reviews themselves as a Beaver comment delivery system. Ellsworth isn't in the finale, and Jim had other matters to concern himself with around the time it was being filmed, so I don't know if he'll have any insight to offer here. Nonetheless, it's been great having him around all summer, and if you want to read more of his writing, Amazon's currently selling his memoir "Life's That Way" for only $6.
As I mentioned at the start of this latest rewind project, my original blog only came into existence in time for the third season, and you can read all of those reviews there. (A few of the reviews are brief, and I missed a couple of episodes because of press tour, but I got to as much as I could at the time.) I tend to be OCD about this stuff, so with reviews of season 1 and 3 in the bag, I feel confident that season 2 will be on the agenda for next summer, and I hope to have Jim and the rest of you smart people back to talk about it. (Maybe I'll try to recruit Stephen Tobolowsky to pop up at some point to discuss baths.)

I haven't seen most of these episodes in the seven years since they first aired on HBO, and it was a tremendous pleasure to be able to revisit them, and also to introduce them to those among you visiting fuckin' Deadwood for the first time.
I haven’t seen most of these episodes in the seven years since they first aired on HBO, and it was a tremendous pleasure to be able to revisit them, and also to introduce them to those among you visiting fuckin’ Deadwood for the first time.
What did everybody else think?
Thanks, thanks and ever thanks, and oft good turns are shuffled off with such uncurrent pay.
Loved the exchange of looks at the end between Al and Trixie. Trixie displays one of the few real smiles we’ve seen from her this season at the sight of Doc and Jewel dancing. Al seems happy, but when she catches him looking at her Al returns with a disapproving glare, I just think he couldn’t help himself. She frowns, the moment is over, and Al seems to realize he destroyed it. But that’s just the way Al is.
Alan, I just wanted to say thanks for doing this rewind. It finally gave me a reason to go back and catch up on Deadwood and man, I was NOT disappointed! Great stuff.
Same here. The Blu-ray box set has been sitting on my shelf since it was an Amazon Gold Box item a few months back, and this was the perfect excuse to break it out.
I admit to being a bit confused by Cy’s machinations to get the General to garrison a contingent of soldiers in town. The Magistrate tells Al that he could work on Al’s behalf to ensure that nothing of the sort happens, which would appear to accurately reflect what Al would want (had he not killed him a minute later).
So, why was Cy begging for the opposite?
In general, Al and Cy seemed to be of one mind when it comes to the broadest issues of the camp (do or do they not want to be annexed, do or do they not need a mayor, etc.) but they were diametrically opposed on this issue.
Anyone able to explain it to me?
I think Cy was actually trying to buy his own private army, whereas Claggett was talking about the idea of the soldiers still acting on behalf of the U.S. Calvary with Deadwood as their base of operations.
For shame, Alan, not mentioning Crook’s contempt for Cy, for my money one of the more memorable moments of the episode. “If I were sheriff, I’d have ya hanged.” Ha!
I’d interpret that conversation as Tolliver having bought Claggett at some point for the purpose of getting, as Alan said, a personal army for Cy. When Claggett later says to Al that he can dissuade the general from leaving troops in Deadwood, that decision has already been made, General Crook has no interest in Claggett’s counsel, and Claggett is just trying to score points with Al.
I asked the same question to the very smart folks on [www.twoplustwo.com] (this was originally a poker site, but I’m over the whole poker thing, and the site has evolved into a clubhouse for some smart people), and here was the first answer (it was so good, it was the ONLY answer):
Cy wants to control the law in the town, to be, in effect, the law in the town. That’s why he was going through all that bull**** with Con Stapleton. Con had nothing but the trappings of office, no real authority or force, with a private army at his command Cy could control damn near everything.
In the scene you reference, the Magistrate mentions that Cy told him he wanted the detachment to “buttress the sherriff’s authority” which the hilariously dry general calls “indirection for such a tawdry purpose” in other words, he knows Cy wants a murder squad.
Which is also why Swegin supports Bullock being sheriff. He can’t buy him off, but he knows Cy nor anyone else can either.
imo
The Reverend Smith storyline is so brilliant…so heart-breaking…but so well-acted and executed.
Also, Al’s acknowledgement to Bullock that he’s never even spoken to the Widow Garrett at the end is awesome.
That aside really blew me away, especially when you consider how much of the season revolved around them working against each other (or more often, their proxies).
As Al says here: Huzzah!
So, I think David Milch is a fan of the film Southern Comfort, which is basically a more action-packed deliverance with more characters and less rape. The director, Walter Hill, directed the Deadwood pilot, and Keith Carradine and Powers Boothe are the two main characters, with Peter Coyote having a central role as well. Just a hunch, but Deadwood always makes me think of it. You know Brion James would have been a guest star on this show had he still been alive.
I can’t remember–does Alma flash the period-appropriate pit hair here or next season’s premiere? Bold move by Molly Parker, and she is no less fetching for it.
One thing about this episode that always confused me though was Seth spurning Reverend Smith in the thoroughfare. You say Seth and Sol are among those wishing for his suffering to end, but I’ve always had the impression that everyone but Al and Doc had given up on him by this point, and I think that shot of Seth giving him a look of disgust and walking away while Al watches from the balcony backs that up. What say you?
Well done, Alan! I’m counting on your OCD to come through for us next summer and make you review what I would say is the best dramatic season of television this side of The Wire Season 4. Wolcott alone, with his “Past hope, past joy…” monologue and pretty much everything else he says, elevates it above this already high standard.
I think Alma’s pit hair (There’s a sentence I never thought I’d type!)makes its appearance next season. Kim Dickens talked a bit on one of the commentaries about how all the women were required to grow it out during filming.
I had forgotten about Seth’s moment with the Reverend in the thoroughfare. I’d like someone to explain it to me, because it confused me too. The only explanation I could come up with is that Seth is kind of a dick.
My interpretation of Seth’s reaction to the Reverend in that scene is far more compassionate. Seth is a man who, despite his desires not to be so, wants to fix things – wants to right wrongs, wants to protect the meek, wants to relieve the afflicted. I think the look he gives the Reverend mostly reflects his anger and frustration about being totally helpless to do anything about that tragic situation.
Huzzah!
This is perhaps my favorite hour of television ever. I think the finale neatly wrapped up the season and prepared the way for Season 2. What I love about Deadwood is that after the first couple of episodes, every scene is important and moves the plot along.
One of my favorite lines is spoken softly by Ricky Jay as Seth starts his beat down: Mind the felt.
You talked about the way Molly parker was able to express so much emotion or unsaid feeling just through a look… one of the things I love about McShane’s portrayal of Al was the glassy look that comes, almost stoned look that comes over his face when he’s about to do a murder that pains him, like he’s wearing a mask. Rewatch the scene with Smith and look at his eyes, then also look at his eyes in the final episode when he has to kill Jen.
* the look when he takes the cloth from Trixie (smith), and when he tells Jen to come into his office (jen).
Al kills me in this one. I love the dichotomy between his words (“a man in his last extremity is a bag of shit”) and his actions (his tenderness with Reverend Smith and his respect with the body afterwards).
I don’t have time to write much, but I will say that there are several moments in this episode that literally took my breath away the first time I watched, and that still get my heart racing on repeated viewings. And coming from me, that says quite a bit.
Unfortunately I have not been able to be around much for these last few episode recaps, which is really a bummer because I loved these Season 1 episodes so very much. Thanks again, Alan, for doing these recaps, and thanks to Jim B. for sharing your special insights. My thanks to all the other commenters here as well. It’s been a comfort to know I’m not the only Deadwood-crazy person out there. I’m not a religious person, but Rev. Smith had a nice thing to say about “friends” in the very first episode of Season 1: “The Lord is our final comfort, but it’s a solace having friends. I know that from past experience.”
–“Fuck the Calvary! And any committee who receives it!”, is a Hall Of Fame line.
–What an absolutely surreal sequence, when Bullock emerges from the Bella Union after beating Alma’s father, hearing strange music, then a gunshot, then a dispute in Chinks’ Alley, then here comes Johnny dragging the reverend on a sled, right into the General’s speech and the insane soldier ripping his own hair out! I’m tired just from typing that, watching it was breathtaking!
–The “If he don’t die” scene is unquestionably Tim O’s best of the series. Now, that I watch it again, it might be Earl’s best, as well.
–“That gopher-faced merchants agent is trying for our eye teeth, General. I’d rather reprovision with the fucking Sioux!”, is one of my favorite lines in the show’s run.
–If you haven’t heard Ian’s and Tim’s DVD commentary on this episode, you need to, if only for the sexual tension scene. It’s a riot.
–That set. At night. Lit by torches. My God, I miss this show!
(My thanks as well, Alan!)
Last episode of the season, and I’ve got very little to say. I don’t recall doing any work on the episode or anything much at all about that period, as my life was falling apart at the time. I will say, though, that the people who made Deadwood were kind and generous and supportive in the extreme during this awful time. There’s no people like show people. David Milch in particular was tremendously affecting in his emotional presence and support during the worst period of my life. So maybe it’s not entirely inappropriate for a public thank-you to him and the cast and crew from me here.
I wish I had more stories from this season. It’s hard to wait for season two’s discussion, and painful to realize I missed the weekly chats about season three, because those were rife with tales and experiences, as I was so much more deeply involved on a day-to-day basis.
One thing about this episode (I think it was this episode) I can allude to is the absence thereafter of Cy’s prestidigitatious craps dealer. I have no idea whether there was bad blood between Milch and the actor, but I felt (at my remove) some tension in the air. The story we heard was that one of these characters was supposed to die at the other’s hand in this one, and that the actor scheduled to die refused to shoot the scene. Hence his simple disappearance from the world of Deadwood, with only the merest of explanations early in season two. I can’t verify that this is what happened, but as with the two young grifters, this is the story that winged its way ’round the camp. I suggest that in re-watching Deadwood one pay attention to relatively prominent characters who die. There are more than the usual number of off-screen stories lurking behind the body count of this show, all through the series. I had reinforced in me on this show my two rules of acting: Never hold up production, and always make them glad they hired you. On Deadwood, those rules were particularly good to follow.
I only met Ray McKinnon once during those days, after the season had finished shooting, as we crossed paths briefly at an ADR session. I had a reunion with him the other day at my house, along with Sean Bridgers (Johnny Burns). Ray, who’s recently gone through what I was going through personally that first season, is as genuine and available and sweet a man as his creation of Reverend Smith would suggest. I’m very glad I finally got to know him. Sean has become one of my dearest friends, though we barely crossed paths at all that first season. The fact is, there is a greater bond connecting the cast and crew of Deadwood, even these five years after cancellation, than for any other show I’ve ever been associated with. For a show to have nearly 25 regulars and not one bad apple is astonishing in this business. To have us almost universally still deeply attached to one another so many years after the run is pretty unusual, too. In the transient world of television, it’s rare to hang onto friendships the way we of Deadwood, in front of the camera and behind, have. It’s been a very lucky thing for me. The greatest experience of my professional life. I’m very grateful.
And, finally, speaking of ADR (or looping, where we go in afterwards and dub in new lines or replace poorly-recorded ones), toward the end of the first season we were all pretty flabbergasted to be asked to come in occasionally to loop new, *clean* language for all the swear words — for the syndicated re-runs! I never thought there was a chance in the world that this show would ever air on anything except premium cable and DVD, so it seemed hilarious that we were asked to dub in a *nice* version for the less language-tolerant audience of syndication. What really made it hilarious was that there was no particular effort that I could see from the artistic/creative side of things to come up with substitutes for all the f-, c-, and gdmf-bombs on the show. I would come in to loop and the *sound editors* would have made a list of possible replacement words. Now sound editors are great guys, but they’re rarely writers, and their choices are usually more dictated by what will most easily match the lip movements on screen than by artistic concerns. So sometimes the weirdest concoctions of wordplay would be suggested to us, simply because the syllables fit the lip-flaps. “Coalsackers.” “Faking cot.” It didn’t matter much to the sound guys if it made sense. It just had to fit. And of course, in the end, somebody finally realized there was a chance in hell of anyone watching a cleaned-up version of this show. If one ever should air, in some weird cosmic shift, I will lay claim to one invention which, trust me, was way less lame than the suggested replacement word. If anyone on Deadwood ever says “cobshucker,” that’s mine.
Thanks to Alan for letting me butt in here now and again, and for doing this wonderful reevaluation in the first place. And thanks, Alan, for the generous plug for my book. I’ll abuse the gift by suggesting further details can be found at my website, [www.lifesthatway.com].
See you all next year! It’s been great fun, hoopleheads.
Jim Beaver
“Cobshucker.” That’s awesome!
That unprecedented affection the cast and crew hold for each other–that’s the reason why I’m still holding out hope for a movie or two. I read all the quotes I can from you guys on this show, and I don’t think there’s a single person who wouldn’t drop what they were doing to race back and knock out a movie or two.
I was going to say, “Sorry you won’t be in that film, Jim,” but if they can reinvent Garrett, they can reinvent you, too!
I thanked Alan above for hosting this. Now I’ll thank you for coming, your peek behind the curtain (especially this latest one, where RJ bailed on his death scene!) have been nothing short of gold. Thanks, buddy!
I always wondered what happened to Ricky Jay, especially considering he was credited with writing the episode before this one.
Jim, thank you for joining this expedition. And thank you, Alan, for leading it.
If these recaps and comments have to end for awhile, this was a good one to go out on! Thank you for your generosity in these comments, Mr. Beaver.
On a slightly unrelated note, Jim’s book is awesome. I highly, highly, highly recommend it. I’m young enough and lucky enough to not have very much experience with mourning or deep loss, but it was still a powerful book that had a big influence on me.
Let me add to the choir in thanking Alan and Jim for this trip down memory lane… and if you’re willing to share some memories from season three, I’m sure Alan would be more than happy to host them (*nudge*, *hint*).
Thank you Jim Beaver for taking the time to share amazing stories and insight. I might miss this weekly re-visiting even more than i miss the actual episodes — since i can watch them whenever i want and can only encounter your commentary here. See you next year cobshucker!
You’re one helluva cobshucker, Jim. What an amazing privilege to read your thoughts and impressions about this show. Thank you. And thanks to you, Alan, for allowing some space to this show. Simply amazing.
Really nice piece on NPR recently about the real Rev. Smith. You all might enjoy it…
[www.npr.org]
Thanks, Alan.. Thanks Mr. Beaver.. Watching Deadwood when i was a teenager was a great experience… re-watching it now as an adult with your analysis and insight has been really amazing.. fuck yeah!
With apologies to the penultimate episode of The Shield series, this was probably my favorite, most enjoyable episode of television I’ve ever seen. It was just flawless, intriguing and so very satisfying in every way. The way they staged everybody in the Bella Union for Seth’s beatdown of Alma’s father was amazing to watch, and left me speechless. That scene, and the action that followed Bullock from place to place, was extraordinary. I’m excited for next summer and S2, but there’s no way I’m waiting to watch it.
Thanks again, Alan.
Finally saw the last season of Deadwood after years of avoiding knowing it would probably leave me in frustration.. but due to your hitfix rewatch, i decided to watch again S 1 & 2. and then 3… and surprisingly even though i knew the hit was coming (great art cut short by business decisions) is still felt as painful and sad as a friend slitting your throat… HBO cocksuckers!
Alan,
I just finished watching all 3 seasons of Deadwood so I’m enjoying going back and reading Jim’s comments in the veteran editions of these recaps. I’m sure others may have mentioned it, but I really hope you will do the rewind for seasons 2 AND 3. Yes, I know you wrote about season 3 at the time, but there were episodes you missed writing on (or at least writing on very extensively) and I’m sure you (and Jim!!!) would have a lot to add to the conversation at this point. I hope you’ll consider it. Thanks for this.
What song plays as the Army marches into Deadwood? I’ve been dying to know and can’t seem to find it anywhere.
I ama late bloomer and just found this series while on my sick bed. I cant say enough about it. Sorry it took me in the throws of a fever, and the temperment of a rattlesnake on a hot day, but if that is what it took for me to find this series then i am indeed the luckier for it. I cant tell if i like Al or am scared of him. Or even though i like Doc weather i would let him care for me. The only thing i can say with absolute truth is why the hell was there only 3 seasons. Wow what an unjust world.