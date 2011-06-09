‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 1, Episode 2: ‘Deep Water’ (Veterans edition)

We’re now into week 2 of our trip back through the first season of “Deadwood,” and the plan remains the same: two essentially identical versions of the same review, but one where it’s safe for commenters to discuss events from the entire run of the series, and the other where, for the sake of “Deadwood” newcomers, the comments should only deal with things up through the current episode. This is the former; click here for the newbie-safe version.
My review of “Deep Water” coming up just as soon as I’ve got you triangulated…
“I see as much misery out of them movin’ to justify their selves as them that set out to do harm.” -Doc Cochran
Last week, I talked about how the series pilot seemed to be setting up three central characters in Bullock, Wild Bill and Swearengen, with the two white hats destined to come into conflict with the shady saloon keeper. But while there’s certainly still tension between those two sides in “Deep Water” – with Seth struggling to control his temper while he and Sol negotiate to buy their lot, while Al continues to suspect and fear Wild Bill – the hour’s central conflict is largely between Al and Doc Cochran.
It’s an interesting, uneasy partnership these two have. Al is, for all intents and purposes, the king of Deadwood right now. He got there early, controls most of the good land, the whores, the booze and all the scams. As he says in this episode, the camp is currently wide open, and it takes a man of both incredible ambition and incredible will to take control of it the way Al has. Al is not quick on the draw like Wild Bill. He’s physically strong but far from the strongest (and is getting up there in years). But he’s smart, and he considers all the angles, and he is unafraid to take action.
Consider three scenes: Al marching into Doc’s office to get a look at the girl, Al reacting to all the bad news from Persimmon Phil and Dan and Doc, and Al murdering Phil in his office. In the first, here we have Calamity Jane, iconic (if oft-disputed) heroine of the Old West, and Al destroys her with just a look and a few well-chosen words. (When he tells her “Why would I do it to you?” it shows her just how beneath his notice she is.) In the second, he recognizes almost immediately how far his plans have gone awry, but rather than rage against his underlings for being incompetent and/or disloyal, he quickly calculates the angles, recognizes that at this point the best course of action is to take out Phil, and does it. In the third, we essentially have Al bringing a knife to a gunfight and winning, because the younger, stronger, better-armed Phil can’t even conceive of Al stabbing him to death in that moment.
So Swearengen is formidable in how he guards his interests, but Doc – twitchy, sickly Doc Cochran, who even has Trixie worried about his health – turns out to be as formidable in his own way, and his interests extend to the entire camp.
We were introduced to Doc last week helping to deal with the aftermath of Trixie shooting the abusive john, and at the time the implication was that the town sawbones was in the pocket of the town crimelord. But it’s not that simple. Doc treats Al’s whores, and he turns up if someone’s been hurt at the Gem, but he has other patients, other priorities, and he won’t simply stand by and let Al murder innocent people. He shows some steel in the way he tries to call out Alma Garrett for wasting his valuable time when he could just give her the laudanum she wants without the bogus examination, but more impressive is the way that he attempts to stand up to the Swearengen machine with only the help of drunken, shaky Jane.(*)
(*) Because we have an omniscient point of view that the characters lack, we know that Doc should have just recruited Bullock to help out, just as we also know that Al at this point has nothing to fear in terms of a Bullock/Hickok alliance. (And that, if anything, Al’s paranoid reactions to that are likely only going to bring the two gunslingers to his doorstep that much sooner.) But it makes sense that camp veterans would be distrustful of all newcomers for quite a while – to know that a place this rough tends to attract the most unscrupulous types, and that assuming a stranger’s intentions are good is probably hazardous to one’s health.
But Doc turns out to be both lucky and smart, as Dan is understandably reluctant to murder a child, and as Jane and Charlie turn up at just the right moment and location for Doc to figure out how to spirit the girl off into the night. (He couldn’t do it earlier because Al likely had people watching his office, whereas at this point the eyes on him belong to Dan.)
Even though I knew how things would turn out, “Deep Water” remains a wonderfully tense episode, a superb showcase for both Ian McShane and Brad Dourif, and another example of just how things get done in this dark, muddy place.
Some other thoughts:
• When this episode originally aired, I had no idea who Nick Offerman was nor how important he would become to my comedic sensibilities. So it’s one thing to see some random hairy guest star waving his penis around and quite another to know that it’s Ron Effing Swanson’s penis. I’m still, frankly, trying to figure out how this will affect the way I view him on “Parks and Rec” next season. (On a less naked front, the performance is a reminder of Offerman’s range, ’cause there is nothing in common between Mason and Swanson other than the hirsute man who plays them both.)
• Beyond Tom Mason’s big swingin’ dick, this episode was filled with very blunt treatment of the sorts of things that were often glamorized in the old Westerns. The whores in Deadwood are constantly battling VD and other travails of the trade, men like Charlie Utter think nothing of peeing against the sides of buildings when they’re drunk (and possibly when they’re not), and there’s just mud everywhere. Milch once told me that the cursing on “NYPD Blue” (which is spectacularly mild compared to what’s on this show) was actually a Trojan horse – his excuse to deal with other subjects like alcoholism, sex abuse and the worst kinds of violent crime – and I feel much the same way about “Deadwood.” The cursing catches your attention, but everything about the show is so much rawer than your average drama and/or Western.
• Another element Milch brought over from “NYPD Blue” was his fondness for having episodes unfold over consecutive days. It obviously keeps the tension up, but Milch will at times get a bit elastic about it, in which certain events clearly happened the day before while more time seems to have passed between others. There’s nothing major that stands out in this episode – unless you count Al asking the hardware boys how business is, when they’ve barely even set up a tent – but it’s something to keep an eye out for as we move forward.
• Walter Hill only was around to direct the pilot, and Davis Guggenheim (who would later win an Oscar for “An Inconvenient Truth”) taking over as lead director for the first season. In some ways, I think “Deep Water” is even better-looking than the pilot, but either way this remains such a gorgeous show with the way it uses darkness and shadow and fire, with wood walls in the background of nearly every shot.
• Wild Bill and Charlie’s argument about the appearance fees looked ahead to our current age of celebrity, and in the way Hickok takes out Tom Mason (not just recognizing the danger, but the lightning-fast draw when Tom makes his move) shows you just how he came to be a celebrity in the Wild West.
• Another Milch-ian quirk: characters awkwardly volunteering more information than their listener has asked for or needs, like E.B. telling Charlie “The previous guest was Irish,” or Charlie in turn giving Seth and Sol far too much detail about Wild Bill’s prospecting idea.
• Speaking of Charlie’s conversation with the hardware boys, it’s interesting to look at Seth and Sol as a kind of more successful mirror of Bill and Charlie: two taciturn gunslingers, only Seth is (as Charlie notes) slightly better able to deal with the world; and two businessmen whose role it is to smooth things over when their partner goes off half-cocked.
• I remember being floored when I learned that W. Earl Brown, who plays Dan Dorrity here, had previously been Cameron Diaz’s mentally-handicapped brother in “There’s Something About Mary,” because they’re such radically different performances – and physical appearances. But that’s what good acting is all about, and Brown gets a bunch of strong little moments in this episode as Dan struggles with the idea that he’ll have to murder the girl because Al tells him to.
• Al’s encounter with Jane also starts giving us insight into how she became this rough, drunken, mannish caricature, as she starts perversely boasting to Doc about all the men who have fucked her, then later talks to Charlie about how she hasn’t felt that scared since she was a little girl. That sounds like a very dark, dark childhood for the young Martha Jane Canary.
Coming up next: “Reconnoitering the Rim,” in which Brom Garrett ponders his next course of action, while Al is startled by the opening of a new business in town.
What did everybody else think?
I do not know how I’ll be able to approach a rewatch of “Parks and Rec’s” third season with the knowledge that I’ve seen Ron Effin Swanson’s bare ass. Even in the Ron and Tammy episodes, he never went that out of control.
A terrific episode all around, even better on this viewing. Brad Dourif is the MVP here, particularly in the early scene you quoted above and in his scene in the brothel. He really does convey the sense that there’s something truly burned out in him, and he’s simply doing the best he can day by day – the comment “I know what I am, and what I’m not” is particularly telling, as it speaks to someone who’s seen the worst of life. His Civil War past will be alluded to in more detail later, but Dourif carries himself so well here there’s no doubt he’s been through the fire and back.
And of course, this episode was the first to bring Seth and Al together: hate at first sight. From Al’s stupid jokes early on to the utter electric charge between the two in the Gem, Olyphant and McShane were nothing short of fantastic in every scene they had together, and I hope Yost wins whatever contest he has to with Sutter to get McShane on “Justified” (I think he’d be a perfect fit as head of the shadowy Dixie Mafia).
It was actually fairly remarkable to see that last scene in contrast with the earlier interaction between Al and Jane: after completely disarming Jane with one glance, Seth holds his own and even has the sense of mind to bump Al’s shoulder on the way out. I think there’s a little bit of respect that starts to form there, despite Al’s obvious white-hot rage.
Best line of the episode: “Here’s my counteroffer to your counteroffer: go fuck yourself.”
Seriously, my brain exploded a little at the Mason scene, because while obviously I know Offerman plays both characters, it just never occurred to me to ever associate Ron Swanson with Mason – and I never did until rewatching Deadwood now. Complete. Mindfrak.
And I agree. McShane needs to be on Justified, pronto. It would be electrifying.
Ditto on Brown. I don’t think I even bothered to look him up until after I had finished this whole season, so my surprise was quite big indeed.
This was the episode that had me completely hooked. Between Wild Bill taking out Tom at Nuttall’s (with Seth backing his play: “Step away from me now, Sol”), the amazing negotiation scene (“Here’s my counter-offer to your counter-offer: go FUCK yourself.”) and the moment you describe where Jane is just completely broken by a mere look and a word from Al, this is still one of my favorites of the series. I took a speech class where one of the assignments was to give a persuasive speech about something you liked, and I chose Deadwood, and was able to play that scene in the Gem between Al and Seth. Maybe my favorite school moment of all time (the professor loved the show too, and I got an “A”).
The different look you mention, Alan, surely has something to do with a change in cinematographers. Lloyd Ahern II (son of a well-known DP of the Forties and Fifties) lit the pilot, but the majority of the series was lit by James Glennon (son of the legendary DP Bert Glennon). This episode and, I think, the next one were lit by David Boyd, with Jim Glennon taking over in episode 4. Glennon’s work was amazing, and he was one of the best human beings in the history of human beings. He died not long after the end of “Deadwood,” and he is dearly missed by all who knew him and benefited from his presence and generosity of spirit.
Jim Beaver
It also looked to me as though the costumes hadn’t been finalized until the second episode â€“ in particular, the pilot has Al actually wearing a shirt with his suit, and the girls at the Gem are in fairly standard (if less buttoned-up than usual) calico dresses, rather than the underthings they wear later (perhaps competition with Tolliver forces them to show more skin).
And I’m pretty sure the suits themselves are somewhat different between the first and second episode.
Thanks for doing these. It’s like reliving the excitment of discovering Deadwood all over again. I think you could have a special column on the Shakespearian nature of Swearingen’s dialogue – perhaps the most bizzarely fascinating dialogue ever written and delivered.
“Row, row, row your boat, gently down the stream, merrily, merrily…god-DAMMIT!”
Gets me every time!!!!
I’m sure I mentioned this before, but this episode is what hooked my father and I into watching this show. He watched the first two weeks as they aired and then couldn’t stop laughing and grinning about how good the show was. I figured if a show made him laugh like that, it’s worth checking out. We watched the rerun of Deep Water together and he laughed so hard at literally everything that came out of Jane’s mouth while I fell in love with the show myself. Jane is one of HBO’s best characters ever, I think.
As to what Alan mentioned about the blunt treatment of the old West by Milch, et al., it is one of the best parts about this show-the realness of the plot, atmosphere, dialogue, everything. Westerns, especially tv shows, never get this close to portraying just how truly wild the west could be, so Deadwood definitely stands out for its historical accuracy.
And, how f’n cool is it that Jim Beaver is commenting on these re-views? Thanks for chiming in here man!
It is pretty commendable how often the show made Al look like an impending physical force through his sheer fearsome nature, when he is–as you say–neither one of the strongest nor the youngest in the camp. I was shocked when I realized McShane was pretty much the oldest of the major cast, with Powers Boothe, Gerald McRaney, Brad Dourif, William Sanderson, Brian Cox, Keith Carradine, Richard Gant, Dayton Callie, Jeffrey Jones, etc. all being younger than him despite their characters often seeming far less healthy and physically threatening than Al (pre-kidney stone anyway).
I also think Deep Water, while quite early in the run, might be Brad Dourif’s best showcase in the whole series, although his soliloquy in the season 1 finale is hard to top as far as a single scene goes.
Cool – the comment function is working again!
A million great things to say about this episode, but as far as what hasnâ€™t already been mentioned yet, let me give special kudos to Robin Weigertâ€™s performance. She really made you feel her fear when Al walked into Docâ€™s cabin to see for himself the status of â€œthe foundlingâ€. It definitely took the two of them to make that scene as powerful as it was.
Count me amongst them that only recently found out about Ron â€˜effinâ€™ Swansonâ€™s epic Deadwood stint. A couple of months ago when I was at a friendâ€™s house re-watching season 1 being replayed on HBO, I noticed the name â€œNick Offermanâ€ scroll across the end credits. My brain said, â€œHey, that name sounds familiar…â€. But Alan, it surprised me that this is news to you. You usually seem to know everything about everything as far as guest spots of the actors on your favorite shows.
On a completely separate note, I want to thank you, Alan, for turning me on to â€œSlings and Arrowsâ€. Just got done watching season 2 on Netflix last week.
I thought I had seen these episodes enough times that I could follow these weekly chats without actually watching. Alan’s detail-oriented review above quickly disabused me of that notion, so I watched this episode just now for what must be at least the ninth time…but this was the first time on a computer with headphones, allowing me to pick up a thing or two I hadn’t noticed before:
–I thought the dog was sniffing around the laundry cart just to illustrate that there was a body under those sheets. Tonight was the first time I ever heard EB explain to Wu that the dog belonged to the dead man. I always thought, “Or eat-ee him yourself, you leering heathen,” was about the corpse in the cart. Thanks, headphones!
–Johnny Burns, boasting to Al that he figured out the man who was shot in the pilot was Ned Mason. “I didn’t tip none of it, I played dumb as a box of rocks!” Yeah, hard to believe you could play dumb, Johnny.
–The stern look Bill gives Charlie when Charlie expresses the thought, “…so this doesn’t end up like Cheyenne!” When Hickok joked about a vagrancy warrant in Cheyenne in the pilot, he wasn’t joking.
–After securing Bullock’s help for the upcoming showdown with Tom Mason, Hickok returned to the poker game, while Jack chirped, “restored to our bosum!” I had never noticed that before (thanks, headphones!). Of course, Merrick will utter that phrase in the next episode or two, prompting Bill to ask, “Does bosum mean tit?”
–When Jane cries (at Doc’s office in the wake of Al, and again outside the Gem on Charlie’s shoulder), there’s a lot of fluid in there! A lot of gasping and choking on internal liquids. Now there’s a little acting technique for ya!
–Relax, fan’s of Tom’s penis; it’s a prosthetic.
–The more I watch Tim O act, the more I like him. I remember I used to think he was weak in this role. What was I thinking?
–Will there ever come a day I stop noticing previously unnoticed details on this show? Will there ever come a day I don’t thoroughly enjoy every single episode?
–I hope to Christ it’s a prosthetic.
I just re-read my post here, and now I’m worried how nerdy I appear after admitting this about the 9th time I’ve watched these episodes. I just wanted to point out (to all you people who don’t even know me) that I’ve never done anything like that with any other show. I’ve got all the NYPD Blue and West Wing DVDs (my other favorite shows ever, along with The Sopranos), I don’t think I’ve watched them half that many times.
Also, I forgot to mention on my first attempt how funny I always find it to see them chopping down a tree in the middle of “the thoroughfare” at the start of this episode.
YouTalkFunny – my only concern for you after reading your comment was how unfortunate it was that it took so long before you heard Jack McCall say that smart-alec line to Bill about “Restored to our bosum”. That was classic Jack McCall ass-hattery, and if I recall, about the point in time in the series where it had been building to a point where you just want to reach through the TV screen and strangle the *cocksucker* yourself!
Question to the Deadwood Veteransâ€™ Committee: *SPOILER ALERT! NEWBIES YOU ARE ON THE WRONG THREAD!*. At the end of the Season 1 finale (episode 12) , Al says this to Seth about why Seth did not kill Almaâ€™s father:
Al: You know Iâ€™ve never spoken to her since she come to camp. You reckon thatâ€™s another reason not to kill her old man, besides whateverâ€™s goinâ€™ on between the two of you.
Seth: yeah.
Iâ€™ll know Iâ€™ll probably feel stupid for not being able to figure it out myself, but can anyone explain to me exactly why Al never having spoken to Alma was another reason for Seth not to kill that dirtbag father of hers? (I know weâ€™re only on Ep. 2 this week, but this has been bugging me for years, and I donâ€™t want to have to wait another 10 weeks for an answer! *
*Big thanks to Turtlegirl for providing the online transcript:
I had never paid attention to that line before, but now that you point it out, I’ll give it a try:
Bullock came into the Gem, and gave Dan the “If He Don’t Die” speech (look for it on YouTube), pretty much urging Al and his minions to finish off Daddy, or else Daddy will go back home and urge Brom Garrett’s family to unleash the Pinkertons on Al, who arranged the sale of the property now owned by Garrett’s widow.
Once Bullock cooled off, he realized that’s not how honest and civilized people handle things, and he arranged for Daddy to be under the protection of Gen Crook’s men.
I take Al’s meaning to be, “Since I’ve never spoken to her, I don’t need to worry about any legal authorities connecting me to the transaction, so there’s no need to draw scrutiny from outsiders by killing this man.”
…or not. :)
why dont u wait for the ep and alan to cover it? stay on point
Because this is the veterans post, and therefore we’ve all seen it, possibly more than once, and can probably provide insight in addition to what Alan writes.
YouTalkFunny – that sounds pretty right to me. Thanks for replying.
Hatfield – exactly. Thank you.
Benjamin – I stated in my comment why I didn’t want to wait for episode twelve. Loosen up. The whole point of having a “Veteran’s Edition” is so we can discuss anything about the show we want at any time.
I really love all of your reviews Alan, and now I am even more impressed, having realized that you really do pay attention to your readers and respect their contributions to your articles. I mentioned the Nick Offerman connection in your article about deadwood alums, and it was a bit of a thrill to see you echo my sentiment about his range as an actor. I have loved deadwood since day one, and love Parks and Rec as well, though i never would have given it a chance if I didnt respect your opinions so much. I have also started watching Twin Peaks, so i can follow along with your podcasts this summer.
It has become a habit of mine to read your reveiw of a show immediately after I watch it, to see your options, and to find out if I missed anything.
Keep up the great work!
I am so glad you chose Deadwood this summer. When each show originally aired I watched it at least twice and watched them again when they re-aired. I never got bored because there was always the wonderful dialogue and beneath it a subtext.
One of the best shows, no experiences, on TV ever.
Much love to Jim Beaver for his comments. Not many actors choose to revisit previous roles although everyone loved Ellsworth.
I’ve gotta say I really appreciate the commentary by Jim Beaver. Very interesting to have these little bits of insider info, especially a character as awesome as Ellsworth. Hopefully he’ll stick around for the rest of the summer.
Ever see one of those WWII docs where the Japanese throw up their hands and shout “BANZAI!”?
Every time I read a Jim Beaver comment I throw up both hands and shout “JIM BEAVER!”
Also, I am considering storming HBO and taking the executives on a Brentwood Death March.
They know why…
Alan, I am thrilled you have decided to revisit Deadwood this summer! I watched all three season for the second time last summer and was a bit disappointed when I could only find your recaps for the last season online.
When I first watched the series on “regular” television when it first aired in Sweden way back when, it was love at first sight: I love the characters, the language, the atmosphere and the acting. I think Timothy Olyphant is phenomenal, his posture alone should have secured him an Emmy!
t’s great to be watching Deadwood for a second time around. I tried to do so a few years back and it was too soon for me. The timing now is absolutely perfect and I’m off here to watch Episode 3 in minutes.
If I had to name just a couple favorites besides Olyphant right now, it would have to be the Doc. There is something about him that is simply riveting. I’ve promised myself to be watch other shows with Brad Dourif in the not so distant future.
Jim Beaver, thank you so much for commenting on who lit the episodes. Like others I’ve watched shows solely because the director of photography is someone who’s talent I really admire. I will be watching Jim Glennen’s work like a hawk in episode.4.
I’m sad to know that Jim Glennen is no longer around for his incredible work and what you’ve expressed about the greatness of the man. I will be looking for his name too when I’m deciding on something else to watch on TV in the future.