‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 1, episode 9: ‘No Other Sons or Daughters’ (Veterans edition)

A review of episode 9, “No Other Sons or Daughters,” coming up just as soon as I ask you what you think of my frock coat…
“There’s nothing to be afraid of. Everything changes. Don’t be afraid.” -Al
“No Other Sons or Daughters” is an episode of big transitions – and of characters, from the mighty Swearengen to the marginalized Jane, struggling to embrace those transitions.
The bureaucrats from the territorial capitol of Yankton (in the form of Magistrate Claggett, who previously participated in Jack McCall’s trial back in episode 5) make their annexation demands known to Al, who in turn has to step even deeper into the role of town leader when he forms an ad hoc government. Charlie opens up his freight business and chafes at the idea of becoming the kind of person who lives in a town and is part of a stable community. Jane in turn decides her levels of self-loathing are sufficient that she needs to get out of Deadwood as soon as possible. Joanie goes in search of a new place to live and work, while Cy struggles to deal with the newfound consciences of both Joanie and Eddie.
And, oh yeah, Bullock surprises both Alma and us by announcing that he has a wife and son whom he’s planning to bring to Deadwood, ASAP.
Let’s start there, because it’s the moment the episode builds to. Last week, Alma and Seth’s flirtation had already taken on an ugly tone when we saw that Alma was willing to discard Trixie if it meant a shot at Mr. Bullock, and now things get even squirmier with the revelation about his family. He paints it as a marriage of obligation, much like the one Alma had with Brom, but the man still has a wife, and one child, and that’s information that might have been useful for Alma to have(*) before she made the decision to stay in the camp. It’s among the stranger cases of Unresolved Sexual Tension on a show I can think of, in that Timothy Olyphant and Molly Parker have abundant chemistry together (to borrow an old line, Olyphant would likely have chemistry with a coat rack), and we’re definitely meant to understand their attraction to each other as opposed to their spouses (one dead, one absent), yet at the same time it’s not the kind of thing that’s easy to cheer on. Maybe if Seth tells Alma this news a day or two earlier, then she, Sofia and Trixie are on the first coach back to civilization, while Seth and Ellsworth are left to manage the claim. Or maybe Alma’s so caught up in the ring of fire that she stays no matter what. But there’s a second level of tension not often found in this kind of set-up.
(*) Or did she know? He reaction to the wife mention was much more matter-of-fact than when Seth mentioned his son, but it could entirely be that Alma was able to keep up a good front at the first piece of shocking news, but couldn’t hold it by the time he got to the second.
But the frustration that dominates the episode – as he’s come to dominate the series by this point of the first season – comes from Al, who’s on the verge of getting what he wants and trying not to seem terrified of it. He has to brace himself for the day while talking to Trixie, and the quiet fury of the way he tells Claggett “How much is that gonna cost me?” is such a great moment for Ian McShane and the character. When have we ever seen Al be quite that vulnerable before? Deadwood will get annexed (it’s not a historical spoiler to say that it isn’t still to this day an outlaw territory), but the same kind of civilized slicksters Al escaped to go to Deadwood now have him in their grip, and they’re gonna squeeze out as much as they can.
And yet for all of Al’s fear of the civilized con men of Yankton, and of how things in the camp will change as the result of annexation, respectability suits him like a glove. Since Trixie returned and he settled his feud with Seth and Alma, he’s been downright gregarious, charming and even thoughtful. He makes an outstanding power behind the throne – even if the throne is being occupied, hilariously, by E.B. Farnum, because everyone in the room was too stunned by his self-appointment as mayor to object.(**)
(**) That scene as a whole was a marvelous piece of the show’s larger portrait of how civilizations are formed, as E.B. realizes quickly that he and the other businessmen can swindle the hoopleheads into paying a good chunk of the bribe money, even though it’s the men in the Gem who will profit the most from annexation. Very few historical governments – be they democracies, monarchies or in between, have risen without some suggestion that the poor will wind up shouldering more of the burden than the rich. As E.B. puts it, succinctly and accurately, “Taking people’s money is what makes organizations real, be they formal, informal or temporary.”
And compare how well Al moves into his new role, even reluctantly, to how much Cy is fumbling around and raging at the newly-developed consciences of Joanie and Eddie. Where Al is ruthlessly efficient, Cy is just plain mean. Al understands that there are other ways to think about the world and move through it, where Cy only knows his way, and acts hurt, confused – and, in the way he accuses Eddie of being a pedophile, viciously – when his lackeys suddenly act more human. Andy’s conversion baffled him, and he’s blind to how his torture of Flora and Miles has turned Eddie and Joanie upside down. If he wasn’t such a powerful bastard, I’d almost feel sorry for him.
Eddie is, for now, trapped at Cy’s card tables, but Joanie is at least out looking for a place – even if it’s a place Cy would own – and has the good fortune to cross paths with Charlie as his own business is opening. It’s a great episode for Dayton Callie, and Charlie’s encounter with Joanie – in which he brings her out of the trance she enters after seeing the scraps of Flora’s dress in Mr. Wu’s pig trough – is a lovely, lovely moment for both actors. Even though Charlie’s so ill-at-ease trying to become a stable business owner and not the guy who wanders from town to town with Wild Bill, he has a gift for relaxing others. I especially like the final beat of their encounter, when she realizes he hasn’t been invited to the big meeting and finds a way to tell him without embarrassing him further. She knows he doesn’t know, and he knows she knows, etc., but by doing it that way and maintaining the pretense, it becomes an act of kindness, even though neither of them is the slightest bit fooled about what’s actually going on.
Charlie’s charms aren’t enough to soothe the savage Jane, however – nor can the words of Reverend Smith and Doc Cochran. She’s been able to keep things together in the early stages of the smallpox scare, but the plague is easing up, and the longer she stays in this place, the more her demons and self-loathing eat at her. And no matter what anyone says or does, she knows two painful things to be true: “I will not be a drunk where he’s buried, and I cannot stay fucking sober.”
There are many times when the characters of “Deadwood” are fooling themselves about who and what they are, and why they’re doing what they’re doing, but “No Other Sons or Daughters” is one big hour of clarity (for everyone but Cy, of course). Change is coming, and no one can deny it, even if that change is going to hurt, hard.
What a great episode. Like “The Wire,” it’s easy to think of “Deadwood” as one big tapestry, but some hours stand out more than others. This is one of those.
Some other thoughts:
• While Seth is one of many real-life characters appearing on the show, not all the details of his life are the same as in the historical record. His wife Martha was not his brother’s widow but his own childhood sweetheart, and they had a daughter, not a son, at the time he moved to Deadwood.
• Reverend Smith is just getting worse, and I love the way the script and Ray McKinnon’s performance make it clear how much more pain he feels from losing his connection to God than he does from the seizures or the possibility that he could soon die.
• Still more theatrical staging, here with director Ed Bianchi and the editors making sure we know exactly who’s in the Gem and where they are right before the big meeting begins.
• Interesting storytelling choice to have Sol and Seth discuss Doc’s confession about having been arrested for grave-robbing (for scientific reasons, of course), rather than to show it. Though knowing the last-minute nature of some of Milch’s writing for the show, it wouldn’t surprise me in the least to learn that he came up with the idea well after the initial Gem scene had been shot, and it just became logistically easier to slip it into the hardware boys’ scene.
• Zack Ward (Scut Farkus from “A Christmas Story,” Titus’ brother Dave on “Titus,” etc., etc.) turns up as the Grand Central lackey who gives EB Wild Bill’s letter. The convoluted story about how he came to find the letter many days after Bill’s death felt to me like Milch or one of the other writers (George Putnam, presumably, since he got credit on the script) realized that the letter was still floating around out there from Keith Carradine’s last episode and that they might as well figure out a way to do something with it.
• Alma meets Ellsworth (as well as Charlie), and we see that over the course of this season Ellsworth has already become a much softer, more obviously good-hearted character than he seemed when he delivered the “flatter’n hammered shit” monologue back in the first episode. Jim Beaver wrote last week (in the veteran review) about how Milch enjoyed watching how well he got along off-camera with the young actress who played Sofia, and we already get some of that interplay between the characters here.
• Johnny inherits Persimmon Phil’s position in the Swearengen operation (as road agent and manager of all other crimes taking place outside the camp’s borders), but at least for now is still doing grunt work around the Gem, including bringing out the possibly tainted peaches and pears for another meeting.
• Poor Merrick, disappointed yet again by civilization, yet feeling unable to do anything about it because he believes in the value of an independent fourth estate.
• On the other hand, there’s potentially some huge tension arising between Al and Hardware Boy #1, now that Sol and Trixie are making eye contact and flirting, and in a non-hooker/John kind of way. Trixie doesn’t want Sol to see interact with her as a whore and that’s… complicated. Especially given who her pimp is.
What did everybody else think?
Funny what you say about historical spoilers. Last night Stephan Colbert had a story about something being wrong with North Dakota’s state constitution, leading some scholars to say that it’s not legally a state. And I know that it’s the wrong Dakota, but my first thought was that the error was probably deliberately included for some purpose of Swearengen’s.
“I will not be a drunk where he’s buried, and I cannot stay fucking sober.” One of the most beautiful and heartbreaking moments maybe ever on television.
how great is it that the jane line “I will not be a drunk where he’s buried, and I cannot stay fucking sober.” is in iambic pentameter? deadwood wi filled with filthy poetry. milch is a genius.
It’s not iambic pentameter. There are three syllables, not two, to each foot. da-da-DUM. Anapests, not iambs, aside from the final foot, which is an amphibrach (da-DUM-da). And there are six feet, not five. So it’s anapestic hexameter, if you’re counting. (Or two lines of anapestic trimeter.) With that divergence at the end. But definitely metric poetry.
either way, close enough for funk.
Watching this again makes me ridiculously excited for Milch’s new project, ‘Luck’.
Heartbreaking to read this comment now knowing what becomes of “Luck”.
Great review, as always. I think you have a tiny typo in that second to last sentence that needs a fix.
For as many times as I’ve watched these episodes, and for as smart as I am, I’m stunned how every week Alan can point out themes that I somehow have missed. Like how this week, Al is not the only one struggling with change. Sure, I saw Charlie struggle, and Joanie struggle, and Jane struggle, and I certainly saw the reverend struggle…yet somehow, didn’t put it all together the way Alan did. I really enjoy your thoughts, Alan, they really add to my enjoyment of the show (heh, I think I wrote the same thing to you in 1995 on alt.tv.nypdblue!)
On to my non-linear thoughts:
–“I didn’t mean to extricate you, sir!” is surely the most under-rated line in the show’s run.
–Wow, Ellsworth being smitten by Sophia takes on a whole new meaning after reading about Jim Beaver’s wife and child here.
–“I have just fled my own office–in horror!–of his fucking dim-wittedness!” The start of this episode is lots of fun, a stark contrast to the horrors of last episode.
–“If I bleat when I speak, it’s because I just got fucking fleeced!”, is a line I have (sadly) used in conversation.
–Love the look on Charlie’s face when Farnum is declared mayor. His face is saying, loudly and clearly, “Ain’t that the damnedest thing?” Also, because of this meeting, I can no longer hear the term “ad hoc” without immediately adding a middle word to it.
–Always enjoy watching Alma trying to calm the butterflies in her stomach after Bullock leaves at the end.
–I still don’t know what “ad hoc” means.
“Zack Ward (Scut Farkus from “A Christmas Story,” Titus’ brother Dave on “Titus,” etc., etc.) turns up as the Grand Central lackey who gives EB Wild Bill’s letter.”
Wow, I had no idea! It must have been his lack of yellow irises that fooled me.
“No…keep Dan in the dark.”
The creepiest thing I’ve ever seen on TV was when the Reverend Smith asks Jane, habitual smile on his face, if she smells anything weird because he’s pretty sure his flesh is rotting. Freaked me right out.
It also made me sad, of course, because damn.
Yeah, the utterly calm, apologetic way he describes each new symptom as his psyche disintegrates..(shiver).
Ad fucking hoc. Free fucking gratis. Can we get on with the fucking meeting?
I don’t have much recollection of this episode. Such high drama was occurring in my own life that some Deadwood episodes of this period seem as though they’d occurred in someone else’s life. I do recall the scene in the eatery with Alma and introducing myself to Charlie Utter. If viewers look carefully between this season and season 2, they will see that the restaurant portion of the hotel is much expanded in season 2. It may or may not have been alluded to, but it was welcome, as the original was terribly cramped and difficult to film in. One thing that I haven’t mentioned which is brought to memory by seeing that scene again is how hot it was. Many people seem to think we shot the show somewhere around the actual Deadwood, South Dakota, but that’s not at all the case. We shot about 20 miles north of Los Angeles, at Melody Ranch in Newhall. In summer, the temperature could rise to 110 or more, and indoors it could get that high even in the fall. Considering we were all dressed for the cooler climate of the Dakotas–most of us in three layers or more, often of wool–it was sometimes near unbearably hot. It was particularly so that first season, as we had little or no air conditioning on the sets. That was improved by the second season, but it was always nevertheless a terribly warm environment until winter. Speaking of sets, one thing that might not be known is that while the interior and the exterior of the Bella Union were a single unit, a real building inside and out, the Gem was two separate entities. The entrance and Swearengen’s porch were outside on the street, but there was nothing much at all inside those doors. The Gem’s interior was on a soundstage 50 yards north, with a fake street backdrop outside the doors. I mention that because in this episode I happened to notice a horseman ride by during an interior shot and thought, “Oh, I never knew they brought horses onto that stage.”
I’d forgotten how much casual nudity there was during crowd scenes in the Gem. I was never there for any of that, I regret to say, but I do know that it was difficult for some of the girls, because it’s one thing to be nude in a scene with one or two other actors, and quite another to be nude in a crowd of extras one doesn’t know well and who aren’t always trained and respectful actors. Our background people on Deadwood were in the vast majority wonderful people, terrific, dedicated folk who worked very hard to help make the show a success. There were a couple of bad apples, though, some who weren’t very respectful of the women, and one fellow who got caught making off with prop (but nonetheless real) guns. Ninety-nine percent of our background guys were wonderful, though, and I’m proud to know them.
As I say, I don’t remember much from the making of this episode. Re-watching it, all I can think about is how exquisite and subtle the acting is. I never got to do a scene with Ray McKinnon, the preacher, but what an amazing performer he is! Brad Dourif was one of my heroes before I came to Deadwood–he’d been Oscar-nominated for the same role in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest that I’d played on stage–and I adored him. His work is so magnificent–his stillness, his listening. The scene between Charlie and Joanie is so rich and filled with longing and subtext. Aside from the writing, which is the greatest I’ve ever been allowed to partake of on-camera, the acting on this show makes me proud and honored to have been allowed to work with these people. I remember years ago, seeing Howard’s End with my late wife, we watched Vanessa Redgrave play a scene with such grace and skill. As the scene ended, we turned to each other. Tears were streaming down our faces, not for the scene itself, but for the beauty of the work. “I’m so proud to be an actor,” she said. That’s how watching Deadwood makes me feel. That I got to be part of it is, frankly, a bit beyond my comprehension.
Jim Beaver
You da man, JB.
At the risk of being redundant, and repetitive, and saying the same thing over again, thanks for sharing, Jim. As a stalwart fan of the show, my appreciation for Alan’s rewatch knows no bounds – and your kind recollections bring depth and breadth beyond compare. Slainte.
Someday, when historians want a book about Deadwood to teach in classes and such, I hope they ask you to write it.
I’m no historian, but I’d ask him to write that book now. I’d love to read it, as I’ve loved reading his remembrances here.
Don’t know if this will come through, but here’s an aerial view of the Deadwood set, with the various locations labeled. You may have to save it and enlarge it to read the labels.
[i66.photobucket.com]
thats awesome, and sad that they have the whole sound stage ready for a phantom 4th season. would be wonderful if milch at least made the scripts available or continued the story in some other, cheaper medium (deadwood comics?).
Awesome pic.
And last week, at a SAG gathering for what appeared to be aspiring actors and writers, Milch said his future plans include a movie based on a video game, and after that, there were “serious talks” about a pair of two-hour Deadwoods. This, after he had declared that he’s financially secure, and only writes for the art’s sake, as opposed to writing for a living. “I never felt like I got to wrap that up the way it deserved.”
If he’s not giving up, then I’m not, either.
Maybe he’ll get to work on it when Mitch Hurwitz finishes the Arrested Development script. Love the picture, the town was just as tiny as I imagined it. You can put me down as a potential reader of “The Making of Deadwood”.
Go to Google Maps and enter “Melody Ranch in Newhall”. Great view of the set.
– “While Seth is one of many real-life characters appearing on the show, not all the details of his life are the same as in the historical record.”
If you turn an honest husband into an adulterer, one would think that’s more than just a small detail, no? Let’s be honest: Milch uses the historical record only when it suits him anyway. Which is fine for a fictional story, but it’s somewhat disingenious to pretend that “Deadwood” is based on the actual history of the place when said history goes out the window anytime history runs counter to Milch’s ideas, in particular for a show that wants to be more than just mindless entertainment.
It’s been interesting to read how people perceive the evolution of Al Swearengen over these few episodes. One thing that should be noted is that it hinges at least as much if not more on how Swearengen is presented than what he actually does. In the first two episodes Swearengen is shown beating and almost killing Trixie and orchestrating the murder of a young child (even if he ultimately does not go through with it). Starting from the third episode, though… Well, you write that –
“Johnny inherits Persimmon Phil’s position in the Swearengen operation (as road agent and manager of all other crimes taking place outside the camp’s borders)”
– but I don’t recall Swearengen actually committing road agent business after the first two episodes. In fact I’ve never been quite sure whether Al essentially went legit* after the first couple of episodes or if we’re supposed to think that he’s constantly orchestrating vicious robberies far away from the camp. The show certainly wants us to THINK Al capable of powerful, dangerous acts, repeatedly telling us that Al could easily do this or that (such as when the former owner of the Bella Union leaves Deadwood and he’s afraid Al might exact revenge, or when Al starts grooming Johnny Burns for the position of Persimonn Phil, or when, in the season two opener, Al blusters that he could easily steal Alma’s gold if he wanted to). But having Al actually commit these acts could remind us of the harm he brings to the community (as it did in the first episode when he beat Trixie, or in the second, when he ordered the murder of Sophia) and that seems to run counter to Milch’s intentions at this point
*(I’m ignoring prostituion and dope dealing here, obviously, in part since I have no idea what their legal status in the US proper at the time would have been, but also because ethically they are in a very different class from robbery and murder. Tellingly, in the second season the show tries to contrast Al’s treatment of his prostitutes with the attitude of Tolliver and Wu’s rival Tong leader).
We do see Al personally kill several more people over the course of the show, obviously, but these are always “bad guys” in some way: next episode he will kill one of the guys who murdered the chinese courier, but that guy was, well, a murderer. In the season finale, he will have Magistrate Claggett killed, but Claggett was a corrupt blackmailer. And so on.
The only notable exception I can think of would be Brom in the third episode. But first of all that was still in the very early part of the show, and second the show strongly tries to frame the event in a harmless light. The murder itself is almost played like a joke – it’s certainly set up with one, the infamous “I don’t think he took your point, quite”-exchange -, over quickly (imagine if Brom’s death scene had been agonizingly drawn out like a certain murder on the first season of “The Wire”), and as soon as Brom’s dead, the episode shifts gears by having Dan discover the gold. So, instead of being about Al murdering Brom, the subsequent conflict between Al and Alma becomes primarily about Al trying to get Alma’s gold – a much lesser charge, and one which becomes even more forgivable considering that Al fails at it.
Furthermore, the show goes to great lengths to discourage us from viewing Brom like a person who will be missed. An episode after he’s dead, Alma helpfully informs us that she never really loved him anyway. And when Brom’s family sends in the Pinkertons in the next season, the show will make a point of emphasizing again and again that they are primarily interested in getting Alma’s gold. See, the show is telling us, not even his family loved him! Why should you, the viewer, care that Al Swearengen is a vicious murderer, when even the wife and family of the victim do not?
And speaking of the second season, I’ve never understood why Miss Isringhausen spend so much time as Sophia’s tutor and only became active once Alma fired her. She clearly could have easily confronted Al much earlier. But of course Miss Isringhausen is right that Al did have Brom brutally murdered, and the show doesn’t want you to think of it in that terms. By taking all this time to set her up as an enemy of Alma, the show encourages us to view her charges against Al less as the rightful accusations against a murderer which they are, but as a means to defame poor innocent Alma.
Compare this to, say, the show’s treatment of Jack McCall. Not only is Jack constantly despised and admonished by everyone from Bullock and Jane to Swearengen to Tolliver, but by putting the idea of the avenged brother into the mouth of the defence lawyer (instead of Jack bringing it up himself) Milch removes any doubt that McCall might be saying the truth. If Jack himself had advanced the story, it would still look weird that he played cards for days with the man who supposedly murdered his brother. But you could argue that he was waiting for the right moment, or trying to work up the courage to do the deed. Either way, the show could have painted the scene in an ambiguous light, and it didn’t.
The reason I’m harping so much on how the more unsavory actions of the characters are portrayed is because I think it shines an interesting light on what Alan called, in his reviews of “The Trial of Jack McCall” and “Plague”, respectively, the most important passage and the main thesis of the show.
First of all, from the epistle itself to the “real world” of the show the thesis undergoes a crucial transformation: Reverend Smith was, after all, talking of purpose for ALL people and ALL actions, regardless of conscious intent (“If the foot shall say ‘because I am not the hand I am not of the body,’ is it therefore not of the body?”). But when the show advances its thesis through the plague council convened by Swearengen, it does not really argue that Swearengen or the others are important parts of the community simply through their existence. Swearengen, the show argues, is an important part of the community because he is the one to convene the council and organise the response to the threat of the plague.
In a way that’s understandable. St. Paul’s epistle may be appealing to those overwhelmed with a chaotic reality, but as a practical guideline it is completely useless. In that way it’s also interesting that around the time he advances this idea Smith begins showing symptoms of his illness (though I’m not a hundred percent sure: “The Trial of Jack McCall” IS the first time we see him have a seizure, isn’t it?). This somewhat undercuts his words: he has the right idea, the show seems to be saying, but he’s also too ill to properly express it.
Secondly, as I’ve written above, the further it goes on the more the show goes to great lengths to deflect the negative connotations of Al’s criminal actions, which makes his more positive role as community leader more palatable. Similarly, in the third season, the show will go to great lengths in the opposite direction to demonise Hearst, all but making him a cannibal and and generally depicting him as a caricature of a robber baron.
Personally I feel that cheapened the show and reduced what could have been an interesting argument to a fairly obvious statement. It’s one (rather banal) thing to say that a community needs everybody to work together now and then. It’s quite another, more complex idea to examine how even those who are consciously only looking to exploit society are in some sense contributing to it.
This is also one of the reasons why I always felt – and I’m well aware that this is a minority view – that not just the third but also the second season of Deadwood was not nearly as good as the first: once Al Swearengen became the de facto community leader, by largely purging him of his criminal endavours – he even returns a bribe at the end of season two! – a lot of the complexity went of the developing power structure.
Heh, I wondered why you waited till WEDNESDAY to post this, long after the crowd left…then I realized it probably took you all week to type all that!
The only things I would add:
–Yes, Al was “more criminal” in the first few episodes than later, but he explains why to EB (and to us): the treaty with the Sioux will certainly lead to annexation, meaning the lawless days are over. Sure, Al still kills underworld types, but that happens even in societies ruled by law. “Johnny, you’re in charge of all road agents…oh, a treaty? Cancel those road agents! If we resume murdering and robbing the common folk, it will draw too much heat.”
–Can’t say I’m shocked a bible passage insufficiently describes real life. I don’t know why this distresses you.
–He returned that bribe not out of conscience, but out of practicality: “If we get this thing off the ground, I will be without peer in robbing these cocksuckers senseless. I will not have the founding document recording a fucking bribe.” There’s a lot more money in it for him WITHOUT the bribe, just like he forgoes the Garrett claim because there’s a lot more money in it for him if he does.
–I enjoy your posts here, you’re obviously a tremendously smart individual. A little nitpicky at times (who says Milch is looking for an accurate portrayal of historical characters?), and only nerds use “said” as an adjective, but I can get past all that, as you bring a lot to the table. See you tomorrow, when Mr Wu starts sketching, and we meet my second-favorite character on the show!
“Heh, I wondered why you waited till WEDNESDAY to post this, long after the crowd left…then I realized it probably took you all week to type all that!”
Heh indeed. Originally I wanted to post this way back in the discussion of “Bullock Returns To The Camp” – the last episode in the Jack McCall arc – but it took some time to both organise my thoughts and write it all up.
“–Can’t say I’m shocked a bible passage insufficiently describes real life. I don’t know why this distresses you.”
I’m not distressed. My point is that if you compare the central idea of the bible passage — that everyone is a vital part of the community, regardless of standing or intent — and the central idea the plague arc itself expresses – that for a community to work, everyone has to work together now and again – they’re not the same at all. Specifically, the biblical passage is a lot more complex and radical. And I think Milch is using the biblical reference to make what is, ultimately, a fairly simple story seem more complex. The same goes for the road agent business and the bribery: I know why Al cuts down on the road agent business, and why he professes to return the bribe, but for all his bluster we never actually see him “robbing these cocksuckers senseless”.
I think doing so – and in general putting more ongoing emphasis on Al’s unsavory deals – would have provided an important counterpoint to the ongoing cuddlification of Al Swearengen. As it is, the further we get away from the beginning of the show the more Al becomes the guy who sounds a little rough but is really swell once you get to know him. Actions do after all speak louder than words.
Oh, and thanks for the kind words.